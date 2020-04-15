Tough Gameweek 5 fixture may temper Boa Morte’s ChampmanFPL bandwagon

Gameweek 4 can be summed up by simply stating the name Luis Boa Morte (£8.5m) – who lit up the Championship Manager fantasy world with a second-half hat-trick in the late kick-off.

With that huge achievement, the Fulham man outshone even the much-discussed Double Gameweek assets from Charlton Athletic.

In a Gameweek where the expensive assets again failed to deliver for Manchester United and Arsenal, Boa Morte emerged as the star. But it did not look like that midway through Fulham’s evening game with Southampton.

The Saints led 1-0 at half time through a Marian Pahars goal – but the second half saw the diminutive Portuguese OOP midfielder to step up. He scored three goals and also bagged an assist for Steve Marlet, accompanied by three bonus points for a haul of 23 points.

That made Boa Morte the top-scoring player in an individual Gameweek in the season so far.

Champman 01/02 FPL managers now have a tricky decision to make ahead of Gameweek 5. A Boa Morte bandwagon is sure to start but he does have to travel to Old Trafford for his next fixture.

The most recent round of action was another Gameweek in which some of the budget players performed best. Stephen McPhail (£5.0m) picked up a goal and an assist in a fantastic 3-0 win against Manchester United and the identically priced Corrado Grabbi (£5.0m) delivered for Blackburn in their 5-2 win over Aston Villa with two goals.

Owners of Craig Burley (£6.0m) were rewarded for their patience with a 13-point haul through a goal, an assist and clean sheet.

Of the Double Gameweek assets, Jason Euell was the only one who really delivered with 11 points across the two games.

Manchester United suffering a 3-0 loss at Elland Road was the shock of the round and is going to lead a lot of people to start making tough decisions.

Juan Sebastian Veron has one assist in four games while Ruud van Nistelrooy has scored twice in that time. Is it really worth paying £13.0m for that?

Certainly those owning both may have to start to make a decision about whether they wish to hold onto both.

On the flip side, Ian Harte (£6.5m) remains highly owned and while he isn’t yet delivering the attacking returns, the clean sheets are coming which should allow managers to exercise patience.

Gameweek 5 throws up some enticing games, especially for the big teams. Arsenal host Leicester, Chelsea will see Charlton come to Stamford Bridge and Manchester United will have Boa Morte and his Fulham colleagues on the Old Trafford turf.

Newcastle now have a nice run commencing with a home game against Derby County, and Spurs play Bolton away before hitting three nice home games. Furthermore, the arrival of Stefan Selakovic at £8m as a midfielder could be one to entice managers.

Thanks to some early team news reveals, it has been reported that Manchester United will rotate in Gameweek 5. The word from the Scout is that Brown, Chadwick, Fortune, Wallwork and Cole will all start. But who misses out? Owners of the bigger assets will be sweating on those team sheets…