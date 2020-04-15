34
Games April 15

Tough Gameweek 5 fixture may temper Boa Morte’s ChampmanFPL bandwagon

34 Comments
Share

Gameweek 4 can be summed up by simply stating the name Luis Boa Morte (£8.5m) – who lit up the Championship Manager fantasy world with a second-half hat-trick in the late kick-off.

With that huge achievement, the Fulham man outshone even the much-discussed Double Gameweek assets from Charlton Athletic.

In a Gameweek where the expensive assets again failed to deliver for Manchester United and Arsenal, Boa Morte emerged as the star. But it did not look like that midway through Fulham’s evening game with Southampton.

The Saints led 1-0 at half time through a Marian Pahars goal – but the second half saw the diminutive Portuguese OOP midfielder to step up. He scored three goals and also bagged an assist for Steve Marlet, accompanied by three bonus points for a haul of 23 points.

That made Boa Morte the top-scoring player in an individual Gameweek in the season so far.

Champman 01/02 FPL managers now have a tricky decision to make ahead of Gameweek 5. A Boa Morte bandwagon is sure to start but he does have to travel to Old Trafford for his next fixture.

The most recent round of action was another Gameweek in which some of the budget players performed best. Stephen McPhail (£5.0m) picked up a goal and an assist in a fantastic 3-0 win against Manchester United and the identically priced Corrado Grabbi (£5.0m) delivered for Blackburn in their 5-2 win over Aston Villa with two goals.

Owners of Craig Burley (£6.0m) were rewarded for their patience with a 13-point haul through a goal, an assist and clean sheet.

Of the Double Gameweek assets, Jason Euell was the only one who really delivered with 11 points across the two games.

Manchester United suffering a 3-0 loss at Elland Road was the shock of the round and is going to lead a lot of people to start making tough decisions.

Juan Sebastian Veron has one assist in four games while Ruud van Nistelrooy has scored twice in that time. Is it really worth paying £13.0m for that?

Certainly those owning both may have to start to make a decision about whether they wish to hold onto both.

On the flip side, Ian Harte (£6.5m) remains highly owned and while he isn’t yet delivering the attacking returns, the clean sheets are coming which should allow managers to exercise patience.

Gameweek 5 throws up some enticing games, especially for the big teams. Arsenal host Leicester, Chelsea will see Charlton come to Stamford Bridge and Manchester United will have Boa Morte and his Fulham colleagues on the Old Trafford turf.

Newcastle now have a nice run commencing with a home game against Derby County, and Spurs play Bolton away before hitting three nice home games. Furthermore, the arrival of Stefan Selakovic at £8m as a midfielder could be one to entice managers.

Thanks to some early team news reveals, it has been reported that Manchester United will rotate in Gameweek 5. The word from the Scout is that Brown, Chadwick, Fortune, Wallwork and Cole will all start. But who misses out? Owners of the bigger assets will be sweating on those team sheets…

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Ruud looks so sad sitting on the bench in that photo - he's obviously having an existential ciris/contemplating the meaning of life 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Or possibly also wondering how he has only scored 2 goals despite having 20 for his anticipation & finishing attributes with Beckham supplying him with 20 for crossing & set pieces

      Open Controls
  2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    In real fpl 🙂
    What's the best use of a FT?

    Krul (Button)
    TAA Doherty Egan (Stephens Holgate)
    Salah Bruno Kdb Barnes (Dendo)
    DCL Auba Jimenez
    1.8itb 2ft

    A. Button to Pope/McCarthy/Leno (extra game).
    B. Stephens/Holgate to Taylor/Awb/maguire
    C. Other (free up cash with Doherty? Look to get Grealish with his extra game?)

    Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    ‘Slow Wild Card’ is up there with some of the most despicable uses of the English language.

    Should be added to the automatic censor list. FFS for action please.

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      You need to have a long slow think about this

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        So it means you’ll ban its use? 😛

        Cheers Andy/FFS...

        Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Template is strong at the minute - looks like a 4-man game when it restarts:

    __1__
    TAA, Doherty, __2__
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, __3_
    Jimmy, DCL, _4__

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      1 Pope
      2 Awb
      3 Mane

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Nice - I'm looking at:

        1 Ederson
        2 AWB
        3 Martial
        4 Vardy

        Barnes & Rashford might be better than Martial & Vardy... but they're also about 2m cheaper & come with the Rashford risk

        At least Martial looks to have left his injury worries behind him starting 19 of the last 20 league games before the 'rona kicked in & ruined everything

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Agree as I have all those. I hope the PL make an announcement by next week

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        I think we'll be looking at another nothing statement this Friday.

        They'll obviously be discussing plans, alternatives etc. but it does them more harm than good if these ideas became public knowledge.

        Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'm on Pope, Egan (will rotate with Soy) Barnes and Auba

      Open Controls
  5. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Took a break from fpl.
    Now watching again the terms clean sheet xG etc makes me feel I will never be able to come back, it stresses me out.

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      You don't have to use xG and all that jazz 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Ragbolly around? Just a suggestion regarding virtual FPL. It would seem it's been set up to have a whole week between gameweeks. If this is the case, a whole season will last for months during which time the real FPL should return at which point, the virtual FPL game will likely fall by the wayside.

    Given that virtual players don't need a weeks rest, is there a reason why we can't have more than one gameweek per week, maybe have 2-3 so there is a gameweek every couple of days?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Agreed. Or even two GWs per day and then we can get a couple seasons done before FPL Real returns.....

      Open Controls
    2. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I haven't seen it but on the Scoutcast yesterday Joe said there were plans to have 4-5 Gameweeks in a week or something like that!

      I'd imagine it will be sped up at some point, as you say - you'd hope real FPL will be back before 38 weeks is up.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        The scout cast is still running? Really? What are they talking about, virtual FPL?

        Open Controls
        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          This was the first one since lockdown - general transfer strategy so far, few quick fire questions and Virtual FPL got a mention too yeah

          Open Controls
          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Christ what a waste of time.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 22 mins ago

              But it doesn't waste any of your time? You don't have to listen/watch...

              Its strange the lengths some people will go to in order to be negative

              Open Controls
              1. andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Waste of time maybe, but luckily it's free content - it doesn't have to be watched as you say.

                We got quite a few questions about general transfer strategy, thousands have watched/listened so far. Numbers are of course down because of no FPL but I'm pleasantly surprised at how many are still interested.

                Open Controls
                1. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 10 mins ago

                  It would help matters and potentially save time and effort if FPL would clarify wether or not they will add extra gameweeks in the event that the premier league doesn't resume until after the GW38 deadline which seems almost certain.

                  If they can't or won't then FPL is basically over as it will just end after GW38.

                  I have asked the question a few times but for some reason they are unwilling to answer this very straight forward question.

                  Why they didn't just freeze the game at GW30 when the premier league was first postponed instead of just allowing the gameweeks to pass with no games being played is beyond me.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gnu Scott talent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Straight forward question?
                    Look who's got this whole world-wide crisis sorted then. 😉

                    Open Controls
              2. andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Also that waste of time would have answered the original question 😉

                Open Controls
    3. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Hi all,

      It's not set up to be one GW per week, otherwise we will never finish it 😀

      There will be 4 GWs every week, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I don't think it's a good idea to accelerate it more than that since managers need time to do their transfers and WC picks etc, and many people still have daily jobs.

      The gap between GW1 and GW2 is there to give me time to fix all issues encountered after the release, which I am currently working on.

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sounds great! Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Ok cool. Thanks for clarifying.

        Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Will we get a second WC at some point during the season ?

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Yes after GW19

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.