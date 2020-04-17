Striker hauls force tough decisions on ChampManFPL managers for Gameweek 6

Gameweek 5 of ChampManFPL was a story of goals, goals, goals.

Only Manchester United, Everton and Aston Villa were able to prevent their opposition from finding the net and multiple strikers scored braces.

Such a glut of goals has understandably left managers considering their forward options.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (£13.0m) and Thierry Henry (£13.0m) scored braces and notched three bonus points each as the premium forwards bounced back.

Although, for the first time this season, neither player was the most captained in the Gameweek.

That honour went to Alan Shearer (£10.0m). He did score in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Derby County – but his eight-point haul meant a failing for those managers that took the risk of moving away from the power forwards.

Other strikers to score braces in Gameweek 5 included Eidur Gudjohnsen (£10.0m) and Jason Euell (£7.5m) in a pulsating 4-2 win for Chelsea against The Addicks at Stamford Bridge.

Euell punished those that opted to Wildcard or take hits to remove their Charlton assets following the Double Gameweek.

Juan Pablo Angel (£8.5m) scored a double in Aston Villa’s 3-0 win over struggling Sunderland – though it was safe to say most of the focus was at the other end of the pitch.

Football – 30/1/02 , Stock Season 01/02 Steve Staunton – Aston Villa Mandatory Credit:Action Images / Mick Walker Digital

Steve Staunton (£4.0m), or ‘Lord Staunton’ to his growing fanbase in the community, scored and kept a clean sheet for a welcomed 12-point haul.

That score was increasingly important in light of some rotation at the Riverside. Ian Harte and Mark Viduka missed out on the 2-2 draw which saw plenty of managers having to rely on their squad depth.

Within the community, most eyes were on Glenn Hoddle’s Tottenham. As Spurs are about to hit an enticing run of four consecutive home games, Sergei Rebrov was another striker to score twice in a comprehensive 3-1 win at Bolton.

Most eyes were on new signing Stefan Selakovic (£8.0m) who had a disappointing debut – but responded with two assists in the League Cup in midweek.

Many are looking for Spurs options for this home run – with Christian Ziege, Gus Poyet, Selakovic and Rebrov emerging as potentially the best options in an attack which is likely to rotate.

The fixtures for Gameweek 6 provide multiple options in terms of captaincy.

Arsenal take their 100 per cent record away to Upton Park and struggling West Ham.

Manchester United travel to the North East to face rock-bottom Sunderland who also crashed out of the League Cup in midweek to lower league opposition.

In terms of home fixtures, Leeds host Ipswich and Spurs host Southampton for those eyeing a differential.

The community continues to grow and expand with @FPLKaptain providing some fantastic ‘Soccer Saturday’ graphics to support the live stream from @PlanetFPLPod, helping more managers to immerse themselves in the experience.

Are you making decisions for Gameweek 6? It may be worth keeping an eye on The Scout to see if any early team news drops. You just never know…