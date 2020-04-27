30
Metrics April 27

Rashford picking up owners as return to fitness nears but overall FPL transfers drop

Having earlier examined the transfer trends among the top Fantasy Premier League managers during the downtime, we now switch our attention back to our regular round-up of the weekly ins and outs.

The deadline for what should have been Gameweek 35 passed on Saturday morning, with an ever-diminishing group of FPL bosses opting to use one or two of their allotted free transfers.

We now have just three ’empty’ Gameweeks of the season remaining and it remains to be seen what Fantasy Premier League do beyond that point, should the top tier of English football be in a position to belatedly resume in the summer.

The Premier League’s next video conference will take place this Friday, although any plans for a restart will hinge on ongoing progress in the fight against coronavirus and a subsequent green light from the UK government.

Arsenal players were back on the training ground for the first time since mid-March on Monday, although were kept apart in order to observe social distancing rules.

West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also set to re-open their training centres, albeit with severe restrictions in place.

FPL’s policy to leave the deadlines as originally scheduled means that Fantasy managers have been presented with a fresh transfer every Gameweek and we’ll now look at who the most popular purchases and sales of the last week were.

TRANSFERS

There were 50,471 transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline, a drop of around 16,000 on the previous week.

The ten most-bought assets of Gameweek 35 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 34 ‘transfers in’ table listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

The top seven in the below table remained unchanged, with the market continuing to slow down, and Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) topped the pile yet again.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) squeezed into the list, with FPL’s updating of the flags on Friday – the United striker moving from a red to a yellow – perhaps aiding his cause.

Over 4,000 FPL managers have recruited the England international over the last five blank Gameweeks.

PlayerClubGW35 Transfers InGW34 Position
FernandesMan Utd2,093(1)
Calvert-LewinEverton2,068(2)
PopeBurnley1,513(3)
VardyLeicester1,301(4)
De BruyneMan City1,266(5)
Wan-BissakaMan Utd1,202(6)
MartialMan Utd1,140(7)
CantwellWolves1,116(9)
GrealishAston Villa1,115(11)
RashfordMan Utd989(17)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was the most-sold asset for the fourth Gameweek in a row.

The top four for Gameweek sales, indeed, remained unchanged.

Wolves’ front three were among the six most-sold assets of Gameweek 35, with Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) moving in the wrong direction in the below table – although the Mexican did offset that with 925 transfers in.

PlayerClubGW35 Transfers OutGW34 Position
IngsSouthampton2,447(1)
AubameyangArsenal1,877(2)
TraoreWolves1,435(3)
SoyuncuLeicester1,070(4)
JotaWolves980(10)
JimenezWolves871(12)
Cantwell Norwich847(8)
RicoBournemouth767(6)
StephensSouthampton752(16)
MahrezMan City746(7)

Yet another week passed without a single price change – it’s now a full three weeks since we saw any movement in the FPL transfer market.

DEADLINES

The deadlines for the remaining ‘blank’ Gameweeks are as follows:

GW36 – Sat 2 May 14:00 GMT
GW37 – Sat 9 May 14:00 BST
GW38 – Sun 17 May 14:00 BST

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Many weeks before premier league returns? Four maybe?

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Bookies odds are 1/3 that the next PL game will be in June.

  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Heart says “Vardy & Martial”

    Pocket says “Rashford & Barnes”

    Gut says “Find a way to get them all”

    Head says “Whichever one you pick, the other will do better”

    #FPLProblems

    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Go with heart

  3. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is Laporte fit now? Real life.

    Cheers

    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Haha

  4. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Ditched Salah for Bruno (have Mane). Now for endless tinkering as I decide how to spend the 4.9itb. Looking to ditch Ings, Armstrong, Cahill and potentially Barnes and/or Jota. Any suggestions on who to bring in? Have my eye on one of Son or Kane

  5. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    It'd be nice if we got a free wildcard or a handful of free multiple transfers in the week prior to the PL resuming

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not really fair to quite a few if the case.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Might have to adopt a slow WC instead, but it requires second guessing that the fixtures will resume from the GW they were postponed

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Very likely to be mixed around.

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            Yep looks like they'll be rearranged completely to accommodate venues, broadcasting schedules etc

            That's why I think we may get a fresh WC

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              5 hours ago

              Those who made no transfers the main winners, may as well wipe all the transfers but price changes the issue. Likely to get some notice of the new fixtures unless after the GW38 deadline.

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why those who used their WC and possibly benefit from it should get another one ?

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Unprecedented circumstances calls for unprecedented measures. Fixtures likely to be rearranged completely anyway

        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          5 subs per team too according to Fifa - IF it happens and if FPL can be bothered to recode the game knowing it could be a waste of time. One team gets the virus and it all gets messed up again.

          My feeling is they will resume the season but FPL wont

          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/18/what-impact-has-carlo-ancelotti-had-at-everton/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21826962

            Still waiting for the FIFA cheque 😉

        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Whatever they decide to do it needs to bw fair for all involved.
          Some of use took hits or missed out on certain players\points becasue they were saving WC for later others used WC and reaped rewards - giving them another WC to burn puts 1st group in significant disadvantage.

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            I don't think there will be a total fair outcome for all if the fixtures are rearranged

            1. pablo discobar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              Tbh that's why I think the game will roll to GW 38 and then we'll get an announcement it's done.

              Remote possibility they do a seperate mini game for the remaining premier league games I suppose - If they don't someone on here will so that could be something to look forward too

        3. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Why do they need to change the fixture order?

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            To accommodate venues, broadcast and hotels etc apparently

  6. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    VFPL

    Keep Wood and play v Liverpool

    Or

    Ditch for Deeney (-4)?

    1. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's not worth -4. Both will probably blank, hold Wood for gw9 v NEW(h).

  7. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    vFPL, looking for a way not to burn 1 of those FTs, any ideas?

    Pope Button
    TAA Gomez O'Connell Lascelles Ward
    Mane KDB Fernandes Traore Saka
    Vardy Pukki DCL

    0.5 itb

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL to Deeney

      1. Duffy Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I think now is a good time to own DCL.
        He has scored in all 3 of EVE's home games and they have 3 more now, against unreliable defences.
        Meanwhile, WAT have been pretty bad away, scoring only in 1 of their 4 games. They play away in 2 of their next 3.

  8. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for the remaining fixtures?
    A) A Shef Utd defender (only have Egan at the mo)
    B) A Man Utd defender (can afford Maguire/AWB)

    Thanks.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maguire

