21
Metrics April 16

Gameweek 36-38 deadlines set to stay as FPL transfer usage takes a tumble

21 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League deadlines for Gameweeks 36 to 38 will remain as they are currently scheduled, despite the enforced suspension of top-flight football.

The announcement comes after the Premier League acknowledged that a resumption of play in early May won’t happen amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

This approach, of course, mirrors FPL’s policy for Gameweeks 30 to 35.

Fantasy managers will continue to be allocated one free transfer per Gameweek despite the lack of matches, then, with a maximum of two rolled over.

FPL say that they will “make a further announcement on any fixtures scheduled for after 17 May, 2020”, which raises the prospect of additional Gameweeks being added to the game – although we don’t really have any clear indication yet as to how the rearranged matches will be structured.

DEADLINES

The deadlines for the upcoming ‘blank’ Gameweeks are as follows:

GW34 – Sat 18 Apr 11:30 BST
GW35 – Sat 25 Apr 11:30 BST
GW36 – Sat 2 May 14:00 GMT
GW37 – Sat 9 May 14:00 BST
GW38 – Sun 17 May 14:00 BST

Transfers

FPL’s decision to leave the Gameweek deadlines as originally scheduled means that Fantasy managers will continue to have the option to tinker with their squads and use a free transfer with every passing Gameweek.

There were 66,064 transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 33 deadline, a sharp drop on the numbers recorded in Gameweek 32 (188,141).

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) was the most-bought player for the fourth Gameweek in a row, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) not far behind him.

Nick Pope (£4.9m) remains the most-acquired goalkeeping asset during the downtime, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) overtook Matt Doherty (£6.3m) to become the go-to FPL defender in the Gameweek just gone.

Manchester United’s appealing run-in is one obvious factor in Wan-Bissaka’s favour.

The ten most-bought assets of Gameweek 33 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 32 ‘transfers in’ table listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

Nine of the ten players who attracted the most investment ahead of last Friday’s deadline had also been in the same table in Gameweek 32.

PlayerClubGW33 Transfers InGW32 Position
FernandesMan Utd3,829(1)
Calvert-LewinEverton3,723(2)
PopeBurnley1,995(6)
De BruyneMan City 1,920(5)
VardyLeicester1,770(4)
MartialMan Utd1,663(3)
Wan-BissakaMan Utd1,630(10)
Barnes Leicester1,558(7)
JimenezWolves1,292(12)
Doherty Wolves 1,281(8)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was, as he had been in Gameweek 32, the most-sold asset of this latest Gameweek.

Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) and non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£3.9m) were the big movers, entering the top ten for most Gameweek sales.

Despite their teams enjoying one more outstanding fixture than 16 other Premier League clubs, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m), Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) continue to lose owners – although the numbers we are now talking about are a tiny percentage of what we would normally see in a typical Gameweek.

PlayerClubGW33 Transfers OutGW32 Position
IngsSouthampton3,505(1)
Aubameyang Arsenal2,743(3)
TraoreWolves2,114(4)
SoyuncuLeicester1,315(18)
Grealish Aston Villa 1,286(9)
ButtonBrighton1,258(26)
PereiraLeicester1,253(2)
RicoBournemouth 1,251(10)
MahrezMan City1,240(5)
PerezLeicester1,202(7)

While we reported a glut of price changes in last week’s transfer round-up (there were 113 between April 3-6), we have seen absolutely nothing in the way of movement since then.

The drop-off in purchases/sales and an earlier-than-usual Gameweek 33 deadline might have been contributing factors but, as we mentioned previously, FPL’s transfer algorithm remains an enigma.

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    If I still have WC, FH & BB remaining should I be using a couple of these free transfers to make some changes, or no need?

    Totally taken my eye of the FPL ball.....

    1. Funkyav
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      if your team needs it, yep you may as well

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Cheers Funky...

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I've the same three chips remaining and I've not done a thing yet, although I will likely make the odd change (Fernandes in, for example) during the dead Gameweeks. I'm personally keeping tinkering to a minimum as we have little idea how the outstanding fixtures will be rearranged (GW30 might not be first) and whether there'll be any FA Cup-related blanks etc. Don't see a great deal to be gained by dismantling a team I was largely OK with given that so much is unknown. Can see why some (especially those without a second Wildcard) are keeping active, though.

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks Rigga....good to know I’m not really missing a trick or two....

    3. fusen
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      The most sensible thing to do considering we have so little info is to make as view changes as possible.

      Sure if you have a player with a broken leg then get rid but otherwise don't touch a thing. Wait until you know more otherwise you're gambling with precious few resources you have.

      1. fusen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Few changes*

    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You really need to start working on your slow wildcard....

  2. fusen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I'm still sticking to my theory that gw38 in FPL will come and go and the FPL season will just finish as is, with no more points gained.

  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Pope (Button)
    TAA, AWB, Egan, Soy, Boly
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Barnes (Saka)
    Auba, Jimenez, DCL

    0.0m ITB

    I've got a WC available to use before I BB so don't need a playing second keeper, so should I just burn my FT's until we know if the season is going to restart ?

  4. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I'm still tinkering with my squad, making one transfer a week. I had some rubbish in my squad. I have a spare transfer each week. a decent team and a lot of money in the bank. I'd like to have a decent starting point for if and when the matches resume. I'm worried that GW38 will just have every remaining match in it, in which case anyone with TC or bench boost will have a great time.

    1. fusen
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      It wouldn't work for precisely that reason.

      I'd be willing to bet real money that there won't be a situation of GW 38 containing like 80 fixtures and then I could bench boost in GW38 and have 15 players for all 80 fixtures. It would never ever make sense to allow that to happen.

      1. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Agreed and also willing to stake real money on it!

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same - I'd be astounded if that mega-GW38 scenario happened to be honest

        I know stranger things have happened (like a global pandemic), but it would be mental

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Good job I've ready wasted my TC, with my luck player I would have picked for it in mega 38GW would make a brutal tackle - red card and hurt himslef in the process (cruciate ligament).

  5. Bouncebackability
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    If you had dead wood in your side, especially if you’ve already used a wildcard, I have no idea why people haven’t been making transfers still.

    Yes of course we don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but why not get rid of ones close to dropping in value or going up? Rank changes are minimal at best.

    Because we don’t know what’ll happen you surely would want to get a decent 15 and get rid of the rubbish. If you don’t and the game does add more gameweeks on at the end you’re forced to use a wildcard or take hits. If there is an extra 7/8 gameweeks you might want to use a wildcard later or chips differently. Don’t see the point of burning transfers. Keep two in your pocket and go from there.

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      That's the way I've been handling it. Spoke about it on Scoutcast.

      GW29 - Firmino to Aubameyang
      GW30 - Saved
      GW31 - Stephens to Maguire
      GW32 - McNeil to Martial
      GW33 - Traore to Hayden

      Basically rolling a transfer until we find out how FPL will be resumed.

      Had 8 attackers I could potentially play so did Traore to Hayden to free up funds.

      It will get to a point where I stop making transfers though, don't want to make them for the sake of it.

      Aubameyang is a tricky one because he has some really nice fixtures left, but if they're at the end of whatever the fixture list looks like when it resumes then he can probably go. I may end up getting rid of him before we know what's happening but we'll see

  6. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    So I actually looked at my team for the first time in like a month or so:

    Ryan - Ramshackle
    TAA - Doherty - Lundstram - Stephens - Rico
    Salah - KdB - Barnes - Cantwell - Saka
    Aubameyang - Jiménez - Ings

    Wow, when did my midfield get so bad? Anything worth doing with 2 x FTs? And if I use two will I get two more?

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd start with replacing those goalkeepers. Frivolous moves that won't hurt. During lockdown so far I've done...
      Soyuncu to Egan and Ings to DCL

      This week I'll be losing Button for a playing keeper (have Krul)

  7. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Been using my free transfer each week and have nearly got the squad I want for the resumption (whenever that is). Still have WC, BB and FH.

    McCarthy, Pope
    Maguire, Lascelles, TAA, Cathcart, Cahill
    Son, KDB, Bruno, Mane, Salah
    Jota, DCL, Long

    Happy with it and ready to go! In June!

  8. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Does anyone know a way to simulate games with custom teams? A few of us have created their ultimate XI and would be cool to have them play each other, and pick the players from their prime. Interested in any suggestion, especially if it's free 🙂

