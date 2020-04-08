23
Metrics April 8

How FPL managers have been using their transfers

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) remains the most sought-after player among those using their free transfers during the Fantasy Premier League downtime.

FPL’s decision to leave the Gameweek deadlines as originally scheduled, despite the lack of fixtures taking place, means that Fantasy managers are granted a free transfer each Gameweek, with a maximum of two rolled over.

That does present us with the option of clearing out some deadwood or indeed carrying out a larger scale rebuilding job while the coronavirus pandemic keeps sport in lockdown.

Those without a second Wildcard remaining, for instance, will perhaps be viewing this period as a time to rebuild ahead of the 2019/20 run-in – should we ever be in a position to proceed.

There were 188,141 transfers made in Gameweek 32, a small drop on the previous week and, of course, a fraction of what we’d usually get in a regulation weekend.

Fernandes was the most-bought player for the third Gameweek in a row, attracting just over 15,000 new owners, and rose in price as a result.

The removal of flags for Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) was significant as both players entered the top five for transfers in. De Bruyne, indeed, had previously been the fourth most-sold player of Gameweek 31.

The ten most-bought assets of Gameweek 32 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 31 ‘transfers in’ table listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

PlayerClubGW32 Transfers InGW31 Position
FernandesMan Utd15,076(1)
Calvert-LewinEverton10,310(2)
MartialMan Utd5,816(10)
VardyLeicester5,395(13)
De BruyneMan City5,242(21)
PopeBurnley5,148(6)
BarnesLeicester5,036(4)
DohertyWolves4,640(3)
LundstramSheff Utd 4,411(7)
Wan-BissakaMan Utd4,253(5)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was the most-ditched asset of Gameweek 32, with the injured Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) also continuing to lose owners.

Nine of the ten players who suffered the most transfers out ahead of last Saturday’s deadline had also been in the same table in Gameweek 31.

PlayerClubGW32 Transfers OutGW31 Position
IngsSouthampton 9,534(2)
PereiraLeicester 7,940(1)
AubameyangArsenal7,257(6)
TraoreWolves6,635(5)
MahrezMan City4,362(7)
FirminoLiverpool4,192(8)
PerezLeicester4,001(10)
MaddisonLeicester3,994(3)
GrealishAston Villa3,907(9)
Rico Bournemouth3,904(12)

What we have been seeing over the last week is a huge number of price changes, which perhaps indicates that the thresholds are much lower in the FPL transfer market when there are fewer overall moves being made – although the algorithm, as ever, remains something of a mystery.

There have been 35 price rises and 78 price falls just since last Friday, with a selection of those affected listed below:

Price Rises

  • Fernandes (£8.6m)
  • Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m)
  • Vardy (£9.7m)
  • Stevens (£5.2m)
  • D. Henderson (£5.3m)
  • Pepe (£9.3m)
  • Saka (£4.7m)
  • Alonso (£6.2m)
  • Mount (£6.2m)
  • B. Williams (£4.2m)

Price Falls

  • Aurier (£4.9m)
  • Soyuncu (£4.9m)
  • Van Dijk (£6.5m)
  • Cantwell (£4.7m)
  • Son (£9.7m)
  • Grealish (£6.4m)
  • Kelly (£4.1m)

While many of us will be leaving our FPL squads well alone until we have more concrete information about a possible restart, it is perhaps worth keeping one eye on the volatile transfer market, should the price changes continue to be so erratic. 

Finally, there were the usual acts of self-sabotage carried out ahead of last weekend: just under 2,000 managers used a chip for no apparent reason.

The next FPL Gameweek deadline is at an earlier-than-usual 19:00 BST on Friday.

  1. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Watford shareholder Pierpaolo Marino has claimed that the 2019/20 season is OVER and an announcement is expected soon.

    “The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement.”

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Virg in tears. Slow wildcard slowing to a halt

      Open Controls
    2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      https://www.themag.co.uk/2020/04/pierpaolo-marino-claims-2019-20-premier-league-season-set-to-be-cancelled-dubious-newcatle-united/

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Given they can't spell newcastle in the link, meh to both.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          They may not be able to spell Newcastle, but I agree with them that Marino's claim is extremely dubious.

          Open Controls
    3. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Fake news

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Lol fake because it's too negative ? 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        So much crap going round. You hear one story then it changes the day after. Guess we just wait for the premiere league to speak and ignore the rest for now. Pointless

        Open Controls
    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Shareholder of team having a shite season wants season cancelled. Shocker.

      Open Controls
    5. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      "Premier League denies Udinese director’s claims that the English top flight is due to release a statement cancelling the season"

      GIYF.

      Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    With three straight GW ranks of first in the world, really hope it’s not the end of the season. This is my best run ever and can see myself easily breaking into the top 50 or higher.

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Just checked, only gone up 100 places to OR 303k. Something fishy going on.

      Open Controls
  3. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    "... although the algorithm, as ever, remains something of a mystery ...". Thanks for adding this Skonto. The "FPL Towers" nonsense on here does my head in. 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. Totti
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    who do u rather guys if the EPL returned again to action 🙂

    A) ramsdale
    B) MCcarthy

    Open Controls
    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
7 mins ago
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bee

      Open Controls
  Right In The Stanchion
43 mins ago
    43 mins ago

    Another 30 years of hurt for Liverpool. Salah and Mane will leave now and they'll have to get another Rickie Lambert

    Open Controls
  6. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52190838

    Top 10 Premier League manager poll. Try to contain your excitement.......

    Open Controls
  7. fusen
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    My long term plan may finally be working.

    #8 in my paid league who is tied on the same points has me has finally made a transfer.

    He's now on 26 transfers and I'm still on 27, having not touched my team since the freeze.

    I've looked through the rules and the only weighting seems to be number of points and then number of transfers, so if he makes one more and we're equal on points and transfers made I'm wondering what will happen

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      You'll win a fiver after you wake from your coma? 😉

      Open Controls
    Pu-li-sick (sic)
4 mins ago
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please feel free not to keep us updated.

      Open Controls

