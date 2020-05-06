Scoutcast Episode 328 – FPL and Mental Health

In this latest Scoutcast Extra, we focus on how Fantasy Football can impact on our mental health.

Joe, Andy and Neale consider the emotional challenges of being a Fantasy manager and how we can tackle them. This ranges from serious gaming addiction disorders to coping with the fallout from a poor Gameweek.

The impact on social media on Fantasy Premier League managers’ mental health is also discussed as our Scoutcast trio also look at the positive benefits of Fantasy management.

They consider how the FPL community can be a great source of comfort, especially in tough times such as the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The community’s views about the emotional impact of being a Fantasy manager also take centre stage, as they candidly take us through their highs and lows of the game.

Community regulars like Ragabolly are proving an enormous comfort to FPL managers, having ingeniously created games to keep us happy during lockdown. His Virtual FPL game has already attracted thousands of players, including Andy, Joe and Neale. They chat about their contrasting fortunes playing the game and top tips for the coming Gameweeks.

