News May 11

What does the latest government update mean for the Premier League and FPL?

43 Comments
The UK government have laid out some detail on when the Premier League could return to action.

On Monday afternoon, they published a 50-page guidance document on how England will ease the lockdown measures currently in place, following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘Step Two’ of that plan includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

There remains no confirmation of a fixed date for the return of the Premier League, although the government has provided some criteria that need to be satisfied first.

‘Step Two’ of their lockdown easing plan cannot be allowed to start until June 1 at the earliest, and only when ‘Step One’ has been executed satisfactorily.

As things stand, that would still keep the Premier League on target to complete ‘Project Restart’ in time for the previously discussed date of June 8, although this government update is a reminder that the country’s rate of infection could play a part.

“To aid planning, the Government’s current aim is that the second step will be made no earlier than Monday 1 June, subject to these conditions being satisfied. Until that time the restrictions currently in place around the activities below will continue.” – Extract from The UK Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy

“The content and timing of the second stage of adjustments will depend on the most up-to-date assessment of the risk posed by the virus. The five tests set out in the first chapter must justify changes, and they must be warranted by the current alert level.” – Extract from The UK Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy

The government’s latest announcement acts as an official confirmation of the fact that any Premier League return will occur after the Gameweek 38 deadline on Sunday, May 17.

We are still waiting for an update on what this means for the remaining FPL fixtures, as 92 of them will need to be played after the passing of the Gameweek 38 deadline if the season is to complete.

Meanwhile, the government document states that reopening Premier League and other football stadiums to crowds, “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

The announcement comes after Boris Johnson addressed the nation on the evening of Sunday, May 10.

As promised, there is more detail in this new document on issues communicated to the public on Sunday.

For those who want to read the document, YOU CAN DO SO HERE.

  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hopefully this will prompt FPL into making another announcement regarding future GW,'s but I wouldn't bet on it given that they have already put out a statement that includes GW38.

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/1646851

    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      That "statement" says nothing though ...

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        It says that "Given each fixture in these Gameweeks (which includes GW38) has been postponed, all players will earn zero points.", so that GW has been covered. So I wouldn't be at all surprised if we don't hear any more from them until we know more about how the seasons fixtures are going to progress.

      2. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Statements that say nowt are all the rage these days.

  2. El Presidente
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      #ProjectRestart

    • Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Looks as if the PL are set to backtrack on their neutral grounds plan, presumably due to a lack of support?

      https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1259857594501541896?s=19

      "Premier League to ask Government to reconsider neutral grounds directive and allow matches to be played home + away. Story with @Lawton_Times at 5pm on Times Sport"

      Martyn is Chief Sports reporter with the Times, reliable source.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Good. Worse idea ever

      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        More than half the clubs requested this change, it's being reported.

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          The Independent have already reported that voiding the season remains completely off the table.

          "The Football Association has told the Premier League clubs that the season must be settled by “sporting merit”, potentially splitting the six bottom clubs over how to finish the season.

          It means that issues like relegation or the title must be settled by either playing the remaining fixtures, or a formula like points-per-game."

          https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/pl-project-restart-coronavirus-latest-sporting-merit-relegation-a9508601.html

      3. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Interesting. Thanks for sharing.

    • DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Well done David. Clear and precise. Stay alert!

    • STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      From an FPL perspective, they have six days to work out what to do. My hunch is that we'll probably not find anything out, the deadline will come and go with no advice, then 3 weeks later we'll be wondering whether or not the first matches will result in any points scored. I'm seriously considering playing my bench boost just in case.

      1. Pasqualinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        They have to communicate in advance of deadline. The game shouldn't be about guessing which fixtures fall in which gameweek - that'll just turn people off the game. It's not in their interests to do that.

        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          I agree on an integrity perspective. But if that is the case they will need to get their finger out if its going to be extra GWs (unless work is happening now in the background)

          1. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            I have a suspicion though that FPL won't be adding game weeks after 38 ... :). Just a hunch.

            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              44 mins ago

              As a BB chip holder I hope for a mega 38...but I also think it will be an unfair advantage. Maybe they would limit a BB/TC chip to only 2 consecutive fixture batches somehow if mega 38 happened.

              1. Pasqualinho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                25 mins ago

                It is totally unfair. But I TCd Mane and WCd for the Man City/Arsenal DGW so it'd be nice to be on the right side of totally unfair for a change.

                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Slings and arrows Mr P. I think you could probably split the pro or anti season starting people broadly into Salah or Mane TC-ers!

      2. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        "... I'm seriously considering playing my bench boost just in case ...". Risky, but I like it. 🙂

        1. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Imagine if it paid off! All those bench players that barely play anyway will really hammer home the single-digit advantage over my mini-league competitors.

          1. TwiggsJameson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            The reward is huge compared to the risk.
            With a 92 match gameweek 38, that could be 100+ points from the bench.
            The risk I guess is wasting the chip which might have scraped you an extra 20 points in a double game week.

            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              ...and if we get extra GWs there is no guarantee of DGWs in them I guess. So your point is even stronger.

              1. TwiggsJameson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                They might all be DGWs to fit the fixtures in 🙂

    • Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      The Football Association has told the Premier League clubs that the season must be settled by “sporting merit”, potentially splitting the six bottom clubs over how to finish the season.

      It means that issues like relegation or the title must be settled by either playing the remaining fixtures, or a formula like points-per-game.

      Voiding the season remains completely off the table.

      The announcement came at the very start of Monday’s crunch videoconference, and immediately took some of the expected tension out of the meeting. The Independent has been told that the FA’s hand was forced by the amount of politicking over ‘Project Restart’ in the last few weeks, and felt the need to act.

      https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/pl-project-restart-coronavirus-latest-sporting-merit-relegation-a9508601.html

      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Good timing, right before I could put it up 😆

        Nothing too surprising here I think. With UEFA saying that UCL entry had to be decided on performance from this season, either PPG or a restart looked incredibly likely.

      2. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Really interesting. I'd hate to see the season voided. Somehow they have to decide on how to deal with positions 4-8 and the bottom 6. Maybe it will come down to a play-off. It feels unlikely that the European tournaments will restart soon.

        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Relegate all the bottom 6 - bunch of moaners who are crap anyway. Will also assist next season with less teams.

        2. Annie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          German league is restarting

      3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Nothing new here. We knew that anyway

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          We all knew it apart from our good friend Bobb. 😉

          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Haha im never listening to Bobb again. He tricked me ..

            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              49 mins ago

              Bobb is for life, not just for lockdown. I'm phoning the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Bobb) in protest.

              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                47 mins ago

                😀

      4. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        It's a cert that this will be challenged in the courts.

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/qgDCM91f7NY

    • Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Looks like the UK government has passed the buck back to the PL.

      I think secretly lots of the PL officials were hoping that the government would do their dirty work for them but no politician is stupid enough (especially Boris) to make what's going to be a very unpopular decision either way in some circles.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Bit like sending your kids to go and ask mum when they asking for permision to do something.

    • Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Can they stick a poll up on the site as to whether anyone is doing a speculative GW38 BB?

    • GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      LOL at GW38 BBers....

      ...testing that gets through...

      1. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        YMMV.

    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Message from PM is simple really:
      "Stay alert, play golf".

    • Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Opening game of the Euro's 96, England v Switzerland, in it's entirety presented by Bob Wilson on ITV4 from 6.15 - 9.30pm tonight. If anyone is interested.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Bit boring that one but after it was a great tournament

