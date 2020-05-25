78
News May 25

UK Government publish latest advice on Premier League training

Premier League clubs have been given the green light to resume full-contact training again.

This came in the form of new UK government guidelines published on Monday, which allows sports teams to train in large groups.

The advice encourages beginning with “clusters” of two or three athletes, before moving onto larger groups of between four and 12 and, eventually, full-team training.

This guidance is reported to be a subject for discussion by the Premier League on Wednesday.

The update comes as part of the government’s phase two of easing lockdown measures.

“Stage Two training can be described as the resumption of close-contact [interaction within the two-metre social-distancing boundary] training where pairs, small groups and/or teams will be able to interact in much closer contact [e.g. close quarters coaching, combat sports sparring, teams sports tackling, technical equipment sharing, etc]. The progression of training into Stage Two is vital to prepare fully for the return of competitive sporting fixtures in many sports. Close-contact training is required to replicate match formations and conditions, so that the sport-specific demands can be placed on the body, mind and senses. Close-contact training develops the sport-specific fitness which is an essential element for player safety and a reduced risk of injury during competition. It is anticipated that engaging in this type of training would start with smaller ‘clusters’ of 2-3 athletes and eventually progress to larger groups of 4-12 athletes, and ultimately full-team training, without social distancing possible at all times. Under Stage Two conditions, as per Stage One, social distancing will continue to be the expectation at all other times aside from technical training.” – Government advice

The news comes after another round of coronavirus tests were undertaken last week.

Between Tuesday and Friday, a further 996 players and club staff were tested, with just two returning positive results.

One of these was revealed to be an unnamed Bournemouth player, while the other was on the playing staff at another unidentified Premier League club.

Both of these individuals are now self-isolating for seven days.

“Following strict adherence to the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.” – Bournemouth statement

That brings the total of positive tests up to eight after six cases were confirmed from the previous batch of 748 tests carried out last week.

While most of these were kept anonymous, it was revealed that one of these was Watford defender Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m), while two members of the club staff were also among that number.

As the absence of the Premier League continues, the organisation’s chief executive Richard Masters remains “confident” the restart will take place in June.

“There is some momentum. We’ve taken the first step. It’s great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground.” – Richard Masters

Meanwhile, there are still questions over unanimity among players about the right time to resume training and competitive Premier League action.

Troy Deeney (£6.2m) did not train with his Watford team-mates last week in light of concerns for his five-month-old son, who suffers from breathing problems.

Furthermore, N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) has been given permission to miss Chelsea training amid fears over coronavirus, the player reportedly open to missing the remainder of the 2019/20 season if it does resume this summer.

However, there have been a number of players who were previously unlikely to make appearances again this season, making training returns.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m), Harry Kane (£10.8m), Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) were among the names who have been training last few days following previously long-term injuries.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) were spotted at Chelsea’s training ground too, all of whom were either injured or lacking in match-fitness when the Premier League was suspended.

  1. Sarri, not Sarri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 hours, 38 mins ago

    Spurs coming out better on paper consider the amount of injuries they had piling up.

    Open Controls
    1. Utd and Dallas Cowboys
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 20 mins ago

      They suck though

      Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    13 hours, 37 mins ago

    Can we all do contact training or just professional footballers?

    Who's signing me to a contract?

    Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    12 hours, 47 mins ago

    My 2nd week in Bundesliga fantasy went a lot better. Watching the games without crowds doesn’t bother me, either.

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yep. The few shouts in the crowd help.

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 hours, 33 mins ago

    If FPL are going to fire the Gameweek-machine back up again - a free wildcard for everybody in the audience makes a lot of sense

    Neatly deals with the issue of unanimity pointed out above where some players are coming back & some aren't etc

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not just because it affects me, but I think that is quite unfair on the people who saved theirs.

      People who already used their second one get a third bite of the cherry, whilst they've had 9 GWs worth of free transfers to ter their team.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 12 mins ago

        That's the other way look at it for sure - and it would be consistent with their last statement (that retained chips would be kept available to those that had them)

        Its definitely a possibility - depends on how "Black Swan" they deem this whole Coronavirus situation to be

        The previous Free Wildcard was only handed out t o make up for FPL's own error in the site breaking down, rather than any Act of God type scenario

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 hours, 29 mins ago

          *and obviously depends on whether they're even entertaining the notion of the FPL season continuing

          Maybe its already over, who knows

          Open Controls
      2. Top Mark.S
        • 3 Years
        10 hours, 8 mins ago

        What if I used mine the week before the games stopped, trying to take advantage of fixtures that are going to be completely rearranged? Is that fair?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          9 hours, 31 mins ago

          That's not important in this case. Those who used it in GW21 are the same as those who used it in GW29.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 hours, 26 mins ago

            Yes, exactly.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              9 hours, 23 mins ago

              I was being sarcastic. You'd have a different view had you used your WC. The past 9 GWs worth of free transfers means little with no games being played. You still have an extra WC over the rest.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 51 mins ago

                This is nonsense.

                To say they mean little is just plain wrong.

                The last 9 gameweeks have been very useful ... which is why you took full advantage of them.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 48 mins ago

                  *the last 9 gameweeks of transfers.

                  Open Controls
                2. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 10 Years
                  7 hours, 44 mins ago

                  I only burnt 3 FTs so full advantage? My GW38 team could be useless if FPL resumes and fixtures go against it + players in my team don't want to play. Same could be said of your team, would you use your WC straight away if it was?

                  Open Controls
                3. Top Mark.S
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Surely 9 gameweeks of free transfers makes the wildcard redundant and wasted?

                  Open Controls
                4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 hours, 18 mins ago

                  All it takes is a “Salah, Bruno, TAA & Jimenez in self-isolation with positive Covid19 tests” headline on the eve of GW39 (If indeed there is to be a GW39) to render even the most proactive of slow Wildcards redundant

                  A free WC *kind of* helps folks deal with that type of thing before the restart - but no idea where FPL’s heads are at with regards all this - really hope they haven’t canned it until next season

                  Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 hours, 27 mins ago

          I would argue that wasn't a wise decision given what was going on in Asia & Europe at the time. Fairly sure other leagues were already being halted. We weren't in a closed bubble.

          Loads of people did similar things, including Free Hits for the DGW which became a SGW. Fairly sure those Free Hits will not be reset.

          Open Controls
          1. Top Mark.S
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            You are so wise oh captain hindsight

            Open Controls
      3. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 6 mins ago

        Not that fussed as a current WC and BB holder. Any extra WCs given out will just give current chip holders a chance to use their held WC later on.

        Im more worried about an initial DGW or just a 2 fixture opening GW, which would suit those with a held FH chip.

        Open Controls
      4. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 48 mins ago

        fpl towers don't care what's fair and none if this fair anyway, not like it's nore skilful tp save your wildcard

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 16 mins ago

      Give those still with a WC a highest points player auto captain. If it's their chosen captain then make him TC that first week of their third wildcard.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 28 mins ago

        How much does an extra WC help those who used their free transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          A bit. But with only 9 GWs, bar 10 for 4 teams, it's better to have a wildcard to plan with than someone who pulled their second WC in early January trying to plan until season end. It's a fair point on giving an extra WC that some players, however few, might not be available. Sure there's loads of permutations. Maybe give everyone an extra WC, then anyone with their 2nd WC saved have an choice between using it as a WC or second free hit. Let's wait and see but agreed everyone who used their 2nd WC should get a third, just think it slightly diminishes the value of a saved wildcard with so few games left.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 47 mins ago

            Would be a GW39 WC only, not a season one so not much should change from your GW38 team unless it's needed due to fixtures/players not playing. 3rd WC is mainly used for BB so not much change there.

            Open Controls
      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        lol. Dunno why you think you deserve sonething for holding onto it

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          Sure isn't that the point of holding chips until later in the season?

          Open Controls
          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 52 mins ago

            no it's just one way to play the game, i used my free hit the week covid killed the league, cost me 6 players and a captain. Won't get anything back there's a lot of random luck in fpl

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 38 mins ago

              100% there are loads of way to play. You're a shark at it, I get thick if it's not going my way! I should be trying to do the best in short blocks and getting players in for specific games from early season rather than relying on some chips at the end to improve the OR. The VPL has me trying other ways but I think the short time between games and no price changes or inter-game injuries, makes it easier.

              Open Controls
              1. Rhinos
                • 6 Years
                6 hours, 16 mins ago

                it's easier coz no price changes and also the big hitters seem to be fairly consistent

                Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      FPL towers will probably please the masses, so a free WC would make sense.

      Open Controls
  5. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 17 mins ago

    Calvert-Lewin is still scoring and Salah was more clinical than normal in this virtual fpl friendlies.

    Everton - Liverpool
    2-7
    Goals: 5*Salah, Mané, Wijnaldum, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson
    Assists: 4*Mané, TAA, Lovren, Keane, Walcott

    Mané: 11, Salah: 10, Alexander-Arnold: 6, Robertson: 5, Firmino: 5, Coleman: 4

    30 points for Salah and 21 for Mané. 7 points for Calvert-Lewin.

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 39 mins ago

      What’s this?

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 16 mins ago

        A virtual pl manager as the fpl stats looked when the season ended - and now the game has developed the players further

        https://twitter.com/fplvirtual

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/10/sign-up-now-as-new-fantasy-management-game-virtual-fpl-launches-this-weekend/

        Open Controls
  6. Mc3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 29 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 7.8 or under in BL fantasy?

    Open Controls
  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 21 mins ago

    Afternoon all, been a long while! Hope you’re all well and healthy.

    Have completely disregarded all things FPL since football stopped, really. Team looks just as it did when things ended 😆 not sure what to make of that. No idea how things will pan out of the league starts up again

    Open Controls
  8. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    Lads, do any of ye, outside Ireland, watch Normal People?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yes watching episode 8 now. Great show. Along with killing eve it's my fav on the BBC right now.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 40 mins ago

        https://www.thesun.ie/sport/gaa-football/5378783/normal-peoples-paul-mescal-rte-gaa-kildare-minor/

        Glad your enjoying it. Paul Mescal was a highly rated Gaelic footballer here, one of our national sports. Part of the reason why the book has the main character playing soccer, but director Lenny Abrahams on changed it to gaelic in the TV series. There's a bit of a holy Joe furore here over the sex scenes.

        Open Controls
        1. UnitedFan
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 33 mins ago

          I'm Irish and I haven't watched it yet :wow:

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 49 mins ago

            I saw some it. A bit slow paced. Daisy Edgar Jones is gorgeous.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              Thanks Greenfred. I'm watching it on Iplayer and just fast forward the sex scenes, seen it all before 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. The Mandalorian
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 17 mins ago

                *Greennred

                Open Controls
            2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              Definitely slow paced, but that probably adds to its Irishness and charm, and particularly suits Connell's character.

              Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    I'm not a conservative supporter and I'm certainly not pro-brexit, but Dominic Cummings's explanation about what happened seemed perfectly reasonable to me.

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      yeah totally agree i mean who hasn't done a 30mile drive to test whether they can see or not and just to make sure they focus bring the lfamily along too. What if he'd run over a badger?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        The virus makes you feel ropey. I wouldn't be comfortable driving 260 miles with a small child if I wasn't 100%. A test drive seems sensible especially if your vision had been affected when you had been ill.

        Open Controls
        1. Rhinos
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 42 mins ago

          I wouldnt feel comfortable leaving the house if I wasnt 100% but then again I'm not an elitist **** who thinks he's above the law

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 40 mins ago

            I think you need to watch the whole press conference in its entirety. Ignore the hyperbole in the tabloids and listen to the details of what actually happened.

            Open Controls
            1. Rhinos
              • 6 Years
              7 hours, 38 mins ago

              i have listened to it, you get more truth out of a eddie howe team news update

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 34 mins ago

                Eddie is sound. He just looks a but uncomfortable sometimes.....

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Eddie lies. It's a fact and it's undisputable.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 hours, 28 mins ago

                    I know. It's just that he's very bad it. Looks like he's dying for a shi+e in some press conferences.

                    Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 35 mins ago

          If he wasn't sure he'd be comfortable driving a small child 260 miles, why did he do the test run with the child also in the car?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 33 mins ago

            The child couldn't drive him, presumably.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 45 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 16 mins ago

            It's a horrible feeling being on a long drive when you suddenly come down with illness. I don't think many people would risk it without doing a fairly robust test first. Especially when your whole world is in the car with you.

            Open Controls
            1. Mikeharbrw
              • 7 Years
              6 hours, 30 mins ago

              Yeah, i know what you mean. I juggle chainsaws and after I've been under the weather I always like to practice with 2 or 3 people in close proximity so I can gauge whether im up to speed again or not.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 22 mins ago

                As long as you don't start the chainsaws that's OK. Unless your that chainsaw massacre fella, a skilled chainsawer, then you can do what you want.

                Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 29 mins ago

              Should have done a robust virtual test drive at home.

              Open Controls
            3. Rhinos
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 18 mins ago

              so how is half hour drive test robust then? Cumulative affect if ilness will increase over time

              Open Controls
    2. Utd and Dallas Cowboys
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      As with most things in life there’s probably a little bit of both sides.

      I can believe it was suggested that before driving the 260 mile trip home it was a good idea to do a short drive first. But it’s very convenient it was to a local beauty spot and he ‘felt a bit sick’ so stopped off by the river for a quick walk to recover.

      Either way, I don’t think he should have been there in the first place.

      Open Controls
    4. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      The fact some people are accepting his "reasonable" explanation shows just what a genius he is. 😀

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Media were like pigeons chasing a guy for bread crumbs

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin de Milo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yet not one of them asked if his wife can drive.

        Open Controls
    6. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I listened to talk radio shows today at work from here in Ireland and the UK.

      Most of what they were talking about was this Dominic Cummings chap and i thought to myself that things must finally be returning to normal as the media are getting back into political assassination mode going hard with this non story.

      Seen a clip of a pack of media hyenas outside this mans house as he was heading out in the morning.It was the worst of the worst of the English gutter press and he acted very cool under the circumstances,certainly a

      I understand he was worried about the safety of his kid and wanted to get him out of London which was perfectly reasonable considering Cummings has a big target painted on his back by the likes of the media and the twitteratti.

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Let he that has not sinned during this lockdown cast the first stone as i know i have and nobody especially those media guys is holier than thou.

        Sorry btw for hitting the post button before my rant was over Virg. 😉

        Open Controls
    7. Right In The Stanchion
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Do you also think Doris is doing a good job?

        Open Controls
    8. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Any know the story with the Middlesbrough forwards in fantasy championship manager.

      Boskic, Whelan and Ricard all seem to have played similar minutes, I need one of the latter two ideally, any recommendations?

      Open Controls
    9. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      We have Virtual FPL, now we can Virtually applaud 🙂

      https://hack-care.de/myapplause-app/

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        I hope it is not serious

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Not terminal, just a dose of the clap.

        Open Controls
    10. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      WSL over, all hundred fans beside themselves.

      Open Controls
    11. The Mandalorian
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      In vfpl Kane returns soon will his form start up straight away or take a while like in reality.

      Open Controls
    12. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      So Boris announces that the next level on 1st June is a goer as planned. Markets, shops, schools, football.... oh wait.

      He has announced things that can start again up to 15th June and not even s mention for sport

      Open Controls

