The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 31+

A quick turnaround as we head straight into Gameweek 31+ and once again we have a 5pm BST deadline.

While an earlier cut-off may be part of the ‘new normal’, one thing that hasn’t changed is that Pep Guardiola likes to rotate his players. As ever, predictably unpredictable.

Some interesting thoughts on how we could finally use that to our advantage in this Gameweek Guide, as well as enticing differentials and captain options.

To win the Pep Roulette, you need to play the Pep Roulette. It’s one of the biggest pots out there. – LateRiser

Who else but our favourite upside-chasing manager LateRiser perfectly articulating the dilemma presented to us Fantasy managers by Manchester City. Thankfully, in his latest article, he offered us an intriguing option on how to play our hand. Could Phil Foden offer a less ‘all-in’ approach?

When it comes to Foden, I expect him to get a lot of minutes and I think he’s a really good option for your eighth attacker. What I would do with Foden is that if he is rested for a particular game, I would probably start him in my FPL team in the next game as we expect Pep to rotate and Foden’s upside is very high. – LateRiser

To give our Pro Pundit some credit he did highlight Phil Foden on yesterday’s Scoutcast ahead of the evening kick-off. Although a bigger round of applause is reserved for Pep Pig, who not only brought him in for Gameweek 30+ but told us about it beforehand – twice! Unsurprisingly he still leads RedLightning’s January to July mini-league.

The big news that could potentially impact how we shuffle our City pack, is the injury to Sergio Aguero. As Neale report in the Scout Notes, Pep did not sound overly optimistic in his post-match interview:

He felt something in his knee. He was struggling the last month, some pain in his knee. It doesn’t look good for this season. – Pep Guardiola

The two immediate beneficiaries are Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling:

The stock of Gabriel Jesus could be about to rise as we await a proper diagnosis from the City medical department, although it should be said that Raheem Sterling has operated as a ‘false nine’ in Guardiola’s various systems before and the Brazilian will surely not be starting week-in, week-out from now until Gameweek 38+ even if Aguero is sidelined. – Neale

However with upcoming matches against Chelsea and Liverpool either side of an all-important FA cup tie against a resurgent Newcastle, looking elsewhere could be a viable option in the short term.

Manchester United and Wolves appear to be the golden ticket teams. The Red Devils take on a depleted Sheffield United defence with John Egan suspended and Dean Henderson ineligible to face his parent club – do check out the latest Team News ahead of the deadline.

If you are considering one of Fernandes or Rashford for the armband, David’s dive into the stats is essential reading. His feeling is that Fernandes has the slight edge:

The fact he is a midfielder also gives him the edge over Rashford who, despite looking like an exciting option for Gameweek 31+, cannot capitalise on clean sheets and scores one fewer point for every goal scored, when compared with Fernandes. – David

While in the debate between Rashford and Martial, TheFantasyFreÆK is leaning towards the Englishman:

Despite having his minutes curtailed by injury, Rashford has recorded the second highest number big chances at home of all forwards this season. Over the season, Rashford has registered 23 big chances compared to Martial’s 14 with both of them having played a similar amount of minutes. – TheFantasyFreÆK

Manchester United and Wolves also have the best odds of a clean sheet after Liverpool, according to the bookmakers via G-Whizz.

But there are plenty of options for our teams this Gameweek. Neale highlighted Son’s potential earlier this month:

Son’s shot accuracy in the Mourinho era has also caught the eye: an average of 1.53 efforts on target per 90 minutes is inferior only to Salah (1.61) when we look at midfield regulars in the top flight. – Neale

While Pro Pundit Tom Freeman picked out the returning Dele Alli as one to watch in his differentials piece. An opinion backed up by David:

Dele Alli managed a total of 11 shots in the box over his last four, an average of 2.75. Crucially, that was achieved in his number 10 role, which he is likely to be dropped back into for Tuesday’s London clash with West Ham. – David

There’s an enticing trip to Carrow Road for Everton – Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeal:

The Everton pair have managed to record the joint-second-highest total for shots in the box over their last four, against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. That is incredibly ominous as they prepare to face Norwich in Gameweek 31+. – David

In short, those who fancy an alternative to a Liverpool captain this week have plenty of options.

Community competitions

The Fantasy Football Scout Cup continued in Gameweek 30+ with Round Two taking place. The full results can be seen here.

If you want to enter the new The FFScout Charity Shield mini-league, do so now.

We’ll be closing the league to new entries after the Gameweek 31+ deadline passes at 17:00 BST on Tuesday. Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up.

The top five places receive a free membership for next season. Fantasy Football Scout will also be making a donation of £300 towards the NHS and has set up a JustGiving page should others wish to make a contribution.

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 30+ was a whopping 95 points, which saw a total of 72 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination increases to 30% for Gameweek 31+ and a minimum of 63 managers will depart. 4,899 managers have exited the competition so far with 207 left to battle.

A full review of the round-up of latest community mini-leagues will appear tomorrow.

