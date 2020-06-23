491
FFS Cup June 23

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

491 Comments
Share

The second round of our FFS Cup took place in Double Gameweek 30+, with 256 managers whittled down to 128 following its completion.

We go again in Gameweek 31+ and, with Tuesday’s deadline hurtling into view, the quick turnaround means that this round-up will be briefer than normal.

All results from the second round can be viewed here
The full draw for the third round is available to view here

With Joe and reigning champion Philman bowing out, Wild Rover was the only previous one of our winners who made it through to round three.

He faces a tough task in Gameweek 31+, however, with Euroalien, currently ranked 827th in the world, standing in the way of a place in the last 64.

Two other managers in the third round of the FFS Cup are currently inside the top 1k, with rdamjam and Forza ranked at 43rd and 325th respectively.

They will face ChromeDome and FPLchewitt in round three.

There were some huge, triple-figure scores in Double Gameweek 30+, with TomTraubertsBlues and stamfordbridge both scoring 141.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

END-OF-SEASON LEAGUE

Unrelated to the FFS Cup, we’ve also launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Annual memberships are up for grabs for the top five managers in this new mini-league.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up. We’ll be closing the league to new entries after the Gameweek 31+ deadline passes at 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

We’re also raising money for the NHS in the process and full details are available here.

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

491 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fibonacci
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    OUT: Mane + Hanley
    IN: Son + Doherty for a -4.

    Yeah or nay?

    PS: I have Salah and TAA. I am behind my mini-league rival by 1 point atm. I could still do the move for free after tonight's deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't be putting Son in for a hit, that being said i wouldnt be shocked to see Mane benched in the next game so on that assumption i'd prob do it.

      Open Controls
  2. Fishy
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gone for free hit over wildcard any advice?
    Schmeichel 
    Aurier taa Doherty 
    Traore fernandea richarlison salah
    Rashford vardy jota
    Martinez lascelles Robinson saka

    Open Controls
  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Relatively template WC team, but setup for BB next week.

    Scared not having Sterling/Jesus/Salah - but within a couple of games those 2 teams won't having anything to play for.

    Pope/Martinez
    Taylor, TAA, Lascelles, Stevens, Doherty
    Richarlison, Mane, KDB, Saka, Fernandes
    DCL, Ings, Jiminez
    2.3m itb

    Any changes shouting at you?

    Open Controls
  4. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Lots of people overlooking how much City will rotate with the coming fixtures (indluding KDB)

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's why I've only got KDB on WC, but scared of not owning 3 attacking assets from City.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        You own 3 and 1 might play

        You own 3 players from a team that rotates left and you might get 2/3 players that play

        What's better, 1 City player or 2/3 players around the same price bracket?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Someone's overlooking substitute appearances and autosubs.

          5 subs per game is to City's advantage, given their squad depth. They can wear teams down and then change half the team without affecting their quality as much as the other teams.

          Your comparison assumes they you will get no points if they don't play. But if a player doesn't play at all, you have an FPL bench which you need to compare the outcome with.

          Open Controls
          1. Bruce Lee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Just as an example what would you rather have?

            KDB - plays 460 out of 720 minutes

            or

            Son - plays 640 out of 720 minutes

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Your comparison assumes they you will get no points if they don't play. But if a player doesn't play at all, you have an FPL bench which you need to compare the outcome with.

              Open Controls
              1. Bruce Lee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I have factored 20 min sub appearances in the case where I think KDB will be benched

                Open Controls
    2. Wheato182
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thats why i'm only having Kevin at the moment, might look at Foden as a 5th midfielder once liverpool are out of the way.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I had KDB in my draft and just took him out after looking at the schedule... lots of quick turn around games

        I can see this happening:

        Thu 25 Jun 20:15 31+ CHE (A) - Start
        Thu 2 Jul 20:15 32+ LIV (H) - Start
        Sun 5 Jul 19:00 33+ SOU (A) - Bench
        Wed 8 Jul 18:00 34+ NEW (H) - Start
        Sat 11 Jul 20:00 35+ BHA (A) - Bench
        Wed 15 Jul 20:00 36+ BOU (H) - Start
        Sat 18 Jul 15:00 37+ WAT (A) - Bench
        Sun 26 Jul 15:00 38+ NOR (H) - Start

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Does owning a City player constitute 'overlooking' this fact?

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        If you knew you wouldn't have any/many

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          That's simply not true hahaha

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Even you can decide whether it means you should have 0 or 1 or 2. Because it's not the deciding factor, clearly.

            Open Controls
    4. JamTart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      True but at 8.5m Mahrez is very very tempting, especially after the Liverpool fixture.

      Open Controls
  5. Railwayman
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Patricio, Stekelenburg
    TAA Doherty Lascelles Lowton Simpson
    Salah KDB Fernandes Son Saka
    Rahsford Jimenez Greenwood

    Any good this team ? Please make any suggestions.

    Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    A lot of times before I'd just not think for myself and use logic for my own team and just going with the herd

    Think it's time I use my brain more

    Open Controls
  7. Zanainem
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Alright i like this team alot but tell me if u like or change something.

    De Gea * 3.9
    TAA * Lascelles * Aurier * Saiss * Holgate
    Mane * Bruyne * Son * Dendoncker * Fernandes
    Nketiah * Rashford * Jimenez

    0.0 in the bank. I dont like that but when Liverpool are champions and IF they change team i can have alot of € avalaible.

    thanks

    Open Controls
  8. fatty100kg
    3 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Wildcard team currently on:

    Lloris, Martinez
    VVD, TAA, Doherty, Aurier, Holgate
    KDB, Son, Pogba, Bruno, Cantwell
    DCL, Rashford, Jiminez

    What do you think:
    Doherty or Robertson?
    Lloris or Patricio?
    Aurier or Saiss?
    Pogba or Martial?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.