The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The second round of our FFS Cup took place in Double Gameweek 30+, with 256 managers whittled down to 128 following its completion.

We go again in Gameweek 31+ and, with Tuesday’s deadline hurtling into view, the quick turnaround means that this round-up will be briefer than normal.

With Joe and reigning champion Philman bowing out, Wild Rover was the only previous one of our winners who made it through to round three.

He faces a tough task in Gameweek 31+, however, with Euroalien, currently ranked 827th in the world, standing in the way of a place in the last 64.

Two other managers in the third round of the FFS Cup are currently inside the top 1k, with rdamjam and Forza ranked at 43rd and 325th respectively.

They will face ChromeDome and FPLchewitt in round three.

There were some huge, triple-figure scores in Double Gameweek 30+, with TomTraubertsBlues and stamfordbridge both scoring 141.

END-OF-SEASON LEAGUE

Unrelated to the FFS Cup, we’ve also launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Annual memberships are up for grabs for the top five managers in this new mini-league.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up. We’ll be closing the league to new entries after the Gameweek 31+ deadline passes at 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

We’re also raising money for the NHS in the process and full details are available here.

