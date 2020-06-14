Join our end-of-season FPL mini-league and help raise money for the NHS

We have launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Whether you’re currently ranked first in the world or closer to the seven-million mark, everyone is in with a chance of winning as all entrants start from zero.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up (full details are towards the bottom of this piece).

There’s only pride at stake in this mini-league – but there’s a good reason for that.

We usually offer Amazon vouchers to those finishing in the podium places of our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members leagues, and that remains the case in this stop-start season.

For our new end-of-season mini-league, called the ‘The FFScout Charity Shield‘, we’ve decided to forego the prizes and instead donate the cash equivalent – £300 – to NHS Charities Together.

The selfless work that our National Health Service key workers carry out on a daily basis has been brought into sharp focus over the last three months.

We’re honoured to be donating money to such a worthwhile cause and we’re inviting you to do the same via our JustGiving page.

We should stress that a donation is not mandatory and anyone can enter ‘The FFScout Charity Shield’ whether they are able to make a financial contribution or not; we fully appreciate that these are tough, unprecedented times and some of you will perhaps not be in a position to do so.

If you are able to spare a bob or two, however, then you can do so by clicking on the below link.

Many thanks to anyone who donates to the fund and good luck for the rest of the season.

*the code for our mini-league is i3lxye. Click the link under ‘Join an existing league’ and then select ‘Join private league’ before entering the code.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs