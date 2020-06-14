104
Join our end-of-season FPL mini-league and help raise money for the NHS

We have launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Whether you’re currently ranked first in the world or closer to the seven-million mark, everyone is in with a chance of winning as all entrants start from zero.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up (full details are towards the bottom of this piece).

There’s only pride at stake in this mini-league – but there’s a good reason for that.

We usually offer Amazon vouchers to those finishing in the podium places of our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members leagues, and that remains the case in this stop-start season.

For our new end-of-season mini-league, called the ‘The FFScout Charity Shield‘, we’ve decided to forego the prizes and instead donate the cash equivalent – £300 – to NHS Charities Together.

The selfless work that our National Health Service key workers carry out on a daily basis has been brought into sharp focus over the last three months.

We’re honoured to be donating money to such a worthwhile cause and we’re inviting you to do the same via our JustGiving page.

We should stress that a donation is not mandatory and anyone can enter ‘The FFScout Charity Shield’ whether they are able to make a financial contribution or not; we fully appreciate that these are tough, unprecedented times and some of you will perhaps not be in a position to do so.

If you are able to spare a bob or two, however, then you can do so by clicking on the below link.

Many thanks to anyone who donates to the fund and good luck for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE MONEY TO THE NHS VIA OUR JUSTGIVING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR END-OF-SEASON MINI-LEAGUE*

*the code for our mini-league is i3lxye. Click the link under ‘Join an existing league’ and then select ‘Join private league’ before entering the code.

  1. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any thoughts on the below? Will be WCing shortly after 30.

    BB:

    Leno, Rui
    TAA, Baldock, O’Connell, target, lascelles
    Kdb, Sterling, grealish, saka, fleck
    Auba, aguero, samatta

    0.0 itb

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      looks excellent to me mate. Could go for Reina over Rui possibly?

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ignore that you have 3 villains! gtg

        Open Controls
  2. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    How does this look for BB? Any big changes needed?

    Henderson
    TAA Egan O'Connell Targett
    KdB Pepe Grealish Mcginn
    Auba(c) Kun

    Ederson Soy Barnes Nketiah

    Salah is out but I only lose 0.3 on him. Had more value tied up in Soy, TAA and KdB. Just not sure about Pepe...

    P.s. still have all 3 chips + wc so planning to wc in 31.

    Open Controls
  3. Cahill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    How risky going with no arsenal attacker?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Only one is going to be heavily owned.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Saka isnt going to be that devestating

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Guendouzi is more picked than Saka this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            That is shocking

            Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not that Risky.

      Open Controls
      1. Cahill
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don’t feel comfortable WCing next week with so much uncertainty!

        Front line of Aguero Jimi Rash?

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          When will you wc then? Also wht chips do you still own?

          Open Controls
          1. Cahill
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Maybe 32/33

            Still have WC BB FH

            BB this week

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              I also have all chips and wc this is why I ask. But will try to load my team with 12 dgw players and wc next. But this situation is too crazy so any option has big risk/reward. GL.

              Open Controls
              1. Cahill
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Was gonna do the same (WC next week) but woke up this morning hearing about the Norwich player and potential doubts over some fixtures so want to hold chips as long as poss

                Open Controls
                1. iL PiStOlErO
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  WC-19 situation haha.

                  Open Controls
  4. ratski
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Fh active
    Leno (button)
    Taa, Egan, o Connell (Targett, Lascelles)
    Sterling, kdb, (fleck), Grealish, Bruno,
    Jimi, Aguero, aug

    Need to lose one out of
    A. Taa
    B. Bruno
    C. Jimi

    One week only...

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Views on whether to go for Fleck or Stevens from Sheffield Utd?
    Basically 343 or 433.

    Arguments for either feels like a bit of a coin toss

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      If you feel they will not keep both cs then do 343 with Fleck.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        its a killer if 1 goal goes in and it goes bang. Saying that Stevens may be just as attacking as Fleck?

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I know but I will risk with Henderson, Egan and O’Connel. The thing with Sheff is that I see them as 0:0 team, will not concede but also will not score. But Stevens can do the job with some assist yes.

          Open Controls
    2. SH@KTIMAAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      stephens

      Open Controls
  6. PepSala
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB team (no WC)

    Leno Henderson
    TAA Doherty Egan Lascelles Holy
    KDB Mahrez Grealish Fleck Saka
    Aguero Auba Tammy

    Only question is KDB or Kun captain

    Open Controls
    1. PepSala
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Boly*

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      KdB for cpt

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Happy with that team for 31 and beyond?

      Open Controls
    4. Jullepuu
        1 min ago

        Pretty similar to mine. I just have Mane instead of Mahrez and then a few downgrades of course

        Open Controls
    5. MartialMatas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Bench boost this week. WC next week.

      How's this looking?

      Henderson Leno
      Doherty Luiz Lundstram Egan Cahill
      Sterling KDB Grealish Traore McGinn
      Kun Jimenez DCL

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Very nice but I would still go with Auba in and Raz out.

        Open Controls
    6. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Still have BB, FH and WC. Having a difficult time deciding between:

      A) Free hit this week then use WC and bench boost later on
      B) Bench boost this week, WC 31+

      What chip strategy would you use with this current team? Not a ton of changes I would make on WC. Have significant value tied up in TAA, Fernandes, DCL, KDB, Salah, Martial (Definitely want TAA, Fernandes, KDB long term - having a hard time ditching DCL as well).

      Pope - McCarthy
      TAA - Wan-Bissaka - O'Connel - Saiss - Lescelles
      Salah - KDB - Fernandes - Martial - Cantwell
      Auba - DCL - Jota

      Open Controls
      1. french holiday
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Its simple to decide. If you decide to BB this dgw then you must set up a team to wildcard in 31+ else FH this dgw.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You answered your own question, FH, no value lost.

        Open Controls
    7. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      For BB30+ & likely WC31+

      A) Mahrez + B. Fernandes + Aubameyang + Nketiah (+ save 0.2m value in Bruno)

      B) Sterling + Barnes + Jimenez + DCL (+ save 0.3m value in DCL)

      NB: Could potentially delay WC if going with B

      Open Controls
    8. SH@KTIMAAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      GW30+ team: (BB activated)

      Henderson, Ederson
      Tierney, Boldock, Stephens, Targett, Doherty
      KDB, Pepe, Grealish, Mcginn, Mount
      Auba, Aguero, Jiminez

      Any suggestions please

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        How the hell can you afford that?! Guess sacrificing Trent and Fernandes helps

        Open Controls
        1. SH@KTIMAAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          yes TTA out gives lots of funds

          Open Controls
          1. zotter
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Trent v palace is a must though !

            Open Controls
            1. SH@KTIMAAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              will wildcard after this GW...so might bring him back
              i would lose 0.2 value on him but i think its worth a punt

              Open Controls
        2. SH@KTIMAAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          plus i own a few of them already

          Open Controls
    9. timawflowers
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who scores more this week
      A - bruno and lascelles
      B - stephens and Abraham

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. SH@KTIMAAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        b

        Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    10. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Do you think Martinelli will get some game time?

      Open Controls
      1. SH@KTIMAAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Nketiah is the man.

        Open Controls
      3. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe some.

        Open Controls
        1. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          ... waste of a spot though imho ...

          Open Controls
    11. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      what are your 3 favourite things about this website?

      ticker is handy, although probably not as much as I think
      comment section layout is pretty good - people generally helpful
      Hot Topics pretty handy also, especially the team news round ups

      any more obvious ones?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Members area has some great stats tables.

        Open Controls
    12. zotter
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      With this squad would you

      A. Free hit
      B. UT and BB then WC

      Pope. Button
      Hanley. Soy. Trent. Holgate. Vvd
      Grealish. Kdb. Salah. Bruno. Cantwell
      Jimi. DCL. Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        If it helps. Have value tied up in Pope. Salah. Trent. Bruno. And would want them all for 31

        Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Would BB just becauese of that extra game. 4 players on bench playing twice and that will be the last time this season that we have dgw.

        Open Controls
        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          True. Though will be (good) sgw players like Trent and Bruno on bench

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Can't pick 15 players with a DGW.

          Open Controls
          1. zotter
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Agreed. What do you reckon ?

            Open Controls
          2. iL PiStOlErO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            12dgw players plus 3 ok ones worth the risk. I dont see any game this gw that really stands out almoust all are evenly mached and just too much uncertainty.

            Open Controls
    13. Midlands Saint73
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      What's easiest way to check if I have used my WC, is it just make a load of transfers and see if option to use pops up? Just wasn't sure if there was another way and also if unlimited transfers nadgered that way of checking.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        My team-> gameweek history -> scroll down to "chips"

        Open Controls
        1. Midlands Saint73
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers it's been a while

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Gameweek history page shows chips used.

        Open Controls
        1. Midlands Saint73
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers TM

          Open Controls
          1. Midlands Saint73
            • 2 Years
            just now

            So I do still have my WC as only one listed there
            Time to totally change strategy then and use unlimited transfers and BB then WC.

            Open Controls
    14. Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Any advice here for BB?

      Hendo/Reina
      Lund/Stevens/Targett/Boly/Ake
      KDB/Mahrez/Ozil/Grealish/Saka
      Aguero/Auba/Jimenez

      0.6itb

      Will wc 31+

      Open Controls
      1. anish10
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Very good. Wary of Mahrezs minutes

        Open Controls
    15. anish10
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Which one on FH

      A) Abraham
      B) Jiminez

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jimi

        Open Controls
    16. Mookty
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      What's the template folks? It looks like I can make unlimited transfers. I have all chips.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        The template is independant thinking

        Open Controls
    17. fusen
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I wonder what the reaction would be to someone holding a fundraiser for the DVLA.

      Yet it is somehow normal to do it for the NHS o.0

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Presumably you're looking for a rise here

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm genuinely finding it ridiculous that we somehow find it acceptable in the UK that we are almost forced to feel we have to fundraise for government funded national services.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I agree with that 100 per cent

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I'm with you fully, I didn't get what you were inferring

              Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think we all wish it wasnt necessary

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I don't mean a post rise. I mean he's looking for a reaction. Only reason for a preposterous statement.

          Or it's a terrible joke feebly based on acronyms, don't know

          Open Controls
        2. fusen
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I don't agree, otherwise the voting would be different in general elections.

          Open Controls
    18. PepSala
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I know this question has probably been asked a hundred times but here it goes again..

      I've already confirmed all my changes. If I activate Free Hit does my team:

      1. go back to the players I had before the changes
      2. Go back to all the new players I just brought in with unlimited transfers

      Open Controls
      1. PepSala
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm asking what happens in GW 31

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I am not confident enough to answer it. I simply dont trust fpl towers. See below

        Open Controls
      3. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        probably

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably 1

          Open Controls
      4. bigmacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        GW38

        Open Controls
      5. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21846915

        Open Controls
      6. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        1, team reverts back to week 38 squad.

        Open Controls
    19. SuperMane Returns
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Liverpool win the VFPL title!

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A lot of money was spent to paid for that result!

        Open Controls
    20. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Closer we get to GW30+ the more I think I'm suffering from DGW blindness.
      Pepe, Samatta, Arsenal defender? Villa defender? Erm...No, thanks.

      Anyone want to throw out a couple of single gameweek punts that might do well?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        McGuin

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Assume this is Mcguire and not McGinn. Actually his price is not bad and could certainty do better than a Arsenal defender.

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        - Abraham & Alonso (if they start)
        - Ings
        - Jimenez, Jota, Doherty & Saiss
        - Vardy & Barnes

        Loads of players have good fixtures.

        Open Controls
    21. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      This is my post Corona team:
      Guaita, button
      Taa,Robbo,egan,kiko,soyuncu
      Fernandes,kdb,salah,Grealish, hayden
      Jiminez, vardy, Ings

      Still have all my chips. Do I need to change anything?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Great team.maybe fh

        Open Controls
    22. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am scared to go the FH route. I have great team that I like however somehow dont trust FPL. My gw 29 is without KDB and Fernandes so it's a huge risk... my GW 38 is in great shape on the other hand.

      I checked fpl, there is no official confirmation about this.

      Only how we interpret. We were let down by fpl in the past with inconsistency too.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hot topic.

        Open Controls
    23. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Going to be very interesting to see that Man City teamsheet against Burnley.

      On one hand can see tons of rotation but if Liverpool havent sealed the title by then surely he will play a strong side?

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Yes, because they have 18 odd strong players - the best of those however will play against Chelsea and the others will be trusted to demolish Burnley. If they don’t five subs to change it up

        Open Controls
        1. CFC1990
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm thinking of going Ederson over Laporte for a start. Yes, Pep will definitely want good sides against Arsenal and Chelsea and will play rested, fully fit players for Burnley i guess. He will surely use all 5 subs.

          Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually hadn't considered this. If Liverpool wrap up the league on Sunday surely Pep will rotate even more for the Burnley game then.

        Open Controls
    24. tassman
        8 mins ago

        Quick question...

        Is it possible to use the unlimited transfers to make a team for the 2nd batch of gameweeks, and use a free hit for the first new gameweek?

        Will my team go back to how it was before unlimited transfers after playing a free hit, or will it go back to how it was after making unlimited transfers?

        I'm not sure how it'll work, and don't want to waste a chip. Thanks in advance.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's a nightmare. No official statement from FPL

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          no

          Open Controls
      • Bambi
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Think I'm set for BB30, WC31

        Leno - Reina
        Baldock - Lundstram - Egan - TAA - Boly
        KdB - Mahrez - Grealish - Saka - Cantwell
        Aguero - Auba - Jimenez

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        2 games left in vFPL

        Fabio has an 18 point lead with Ryan left
        2nd has Mount, Abraham, Button and Burn left.

        Open Controls

