57
Members April 27

What impact has Nigel Pearson had on Watford?

57 Comments
Our series of Members’ articles focussing on teams who appointed new managers during the 2019/20 campaign has already taken in Arsenal, Everton and Spurs.

The fourth, and penultimate, piece assesses the impact of Nigel Pearson at Watford, with the former Leicester boss taken over from Quique Sanchez Flores in Gameweek 17.

Paul Is certain he won't make the same mistakes next season.” Follow him on Twitter

57 Comments
  1. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any vFPL suggestions?
    2FT 0 ITB. Cheers 🙂

    Henderson and Lundstram fixtures toughen this week..

    Henderson
    TAA Alonso Webster
    Salah Mané Mahrez Bruno Lundstram
    Jota Pukki

    (Button Masina Greenwood Taylor*)

    1. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      henderson to pope and roll the other ft

  2. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    When/if the season restarts, is anyone considering getting Rashford assuming he's back to full fitness?

    With his low ownership, he could be a fantastic pick, especially with those fixtures.

    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes, him and Kane !

    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hadn't really thought about Kane tbh, could be great pick if Spurs show some form.

      I think a Man U attack double up is a no-brainer with those fixtures (Fernandes + 1 of either Martial or Rashford).

    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Watching for fitness updates carefully - it's either him or Martial for me. Very tempting prospect though, would be nice to get ahead of the curve there.

    4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Wanted to, but the pinch made me organize for Martial.

      Pope
      TAA Robbo Alonso
      Martial Bruno Cantwell Mane KDB
      Jota Pukki
      (Button-Lascelles-Stephens-Gwood)

      I appreciate big defence isn't for everybody.

  3. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    1) Doherty & Jota (use 2FTs)
    2) Boly & Jimenez

    A) Sarr & Rashford & Son/Mahrez
    B) Martial & Aubameyang/Kane & Cantwell

    (A would require Jota & Boly for funds)

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      It's a little hard to answer without seeing your team.

      I currently have Doherty, Jota and Auba but may swap Auba to Rashford if he's back.

      If you already own Boly and Jimi I wouldn't bother using 2 ft's to get Jota and Doherty though...

  4. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Looks like it’s gonna be back in a few weeks, so best 11 for the restart??

    1. BNMC
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        If we're having a mega-GW I'm free hitting

      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        I've slow wildcarded to this, but have 2 FT's or WC to use if fixtures don't suit it.

        Pope (Button)
        TAA, AWB, Egan, (Soy, Boly)
        Salah, KDB, Fernandez, Barnes, (Saka)
        Auba, DCL, Jimenez

      • CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        That's pretty much the template team from what I've seen.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes the money bags can get Doherty and a second keeper, and/or a different Sheffield United defender but it's as close as I can get to template on a 106m budget.

      • CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I have a very similar team with Jota instead of Jimi which has allowed second keeper plus a stronger defence.

    2. BNMC
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        vFPL good to go?

        Heaton
        TAA Saiss Lascelles
        Salah Bruno Mahrez Sarr
        Auba Pukki Jota
        (McCarthy Stevens Dunk Amartey)

        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Nice team, captain?

          1. BNMC
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Still haven't decided, but Salah in home games against weak opposition is hard to resist.

              1. Ragabolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Agreed.

        2. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          I'm on:

          Henderson/Pope
          Robbo/TAA/Lascelles/AWB/Lund
          Salah/KDB/Fernandes/Martial/Traore
          Ayew/Jimi/Ings

          0.2 ITB. Ideally rid of Ayew and maybe Traore... but I think I'm kinda happy enough.
          Recently did Doherty and Williams to Lund and AWB.

        3. Live Scoutcast 1pm Tues - FPL 19/20 successes and failures
          J0E
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          SCOUTCAST 1pm TUES!

          This latest episode will focus on this season's biggest successes....and failures

          What have been your biggest brags and blunders?

          Will post a Youtube stream link later.

          Joining me will be Andy and David

          There will be a little Virtual FPL chat at the end too, where I'll ignore my awful rank and just mention that I own Lascelles! 😉

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Can't think of any brags but my GW29 WC with Auba, Saka, KDB and Aguero was a huge fail. 35pts all out.

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              My bench boost scored 3 points in FPL last season (in GW38, after GW37 BB didn't register), and I managed to repeat that score in Virtual FPL earlier this month !

          2. BNMC
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Two big brags:

              - Captaining Trent instead of Salah in GW27
              - Buying DCL straight after Ancelotti's first game (scored 12 points in the next one)

              And two big blunders:

              - Selling Jimenez for Ings in GW23 I think it was? In the next 3 games, Jimenez scored in all of them and Ings scored in none.
              - Mane TC in the DGW. Enough said.

            • Basil1977
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              biggest brag bringing in Vardy v Southampton for his hat trick and awesome goal scoring run until xmas
              biggest blunder selling Pope for Ryan in gw22, due to fixtures, plus i didn't want to burn a transfer. Only just swapped them back on a slow wildcard.

            • Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Mostly blunders for me which explains my crap rank (260k)

              1. Capping and keeping Sterling for a long period hoping he will deliver.

              2. Was very late to join the Ings-wagon just as he went off the boil.

              3. Choosing Maupay over DCL just when DCL started scoring for fun.

              4. Not owning KDB for a couple of his hauls.

              Think I would have been much closer to the Top 50k/10k if I got a couple of these decisions right

            • RedLightning - The Last Ten…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Brag:
              My 94 points in GW1 placed me joint top of the Mods & Cons mini-league (for one week only).

              Blunders:
              Although my initial squad (in a 5-3-2 formation, with 5 elite defenders) scored well in GW1 and would have done well last season, it was not the right formation for this season. I tried to correct this by playing my first wildcard in GW3 but still kept too many premium defenders - I should have just taken an 8 point hit instead and saved the wildcard for later, when it would become quite clear that this season I would need more premium attackers and fewer premium defenders. This caused my rank to drop to 3 million by GW9 before the squad had recovered sufficiently to start the climb back up the rankings, reaching a high point of 83k in GW28 shortly before the lockdown.

            • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Blunders:
              The biggest personal fail was Pope to Ryan in gw16. It preceded a horrible run of just two shut outs and virtually no save points. I curse hind to Hades!
              Poor at spotting bandwagons too. Went Maupay over DCL, slow to react to Ings. Kept Vardy too long.

              Brag: I had a great start (91) as is often the case before gravity kicks in. Nothing much else sadly bar successfully keeping faith with ones that others sold (e.g. TAA for his haul).

            • Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              18 mins ago

              Up: Playing Lundstram for his 21 pointer.

              Down: Benching Soyunchu for his 12 pointer in the same GW!

          3. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            I've recovered most of the ground lost after a disastrous 39 point GW2 in Virtual FPL, dropped me from 16th to outside the top 600 (now 132nd), largely thanks to my budget defenders (2 x CS and an assist form Ward in last two, and 25 points from Lescelles/Saiss rotation in last 3 GW) but Egan and Ward's fixtures are taking a turn for the worse in the coming GWs (as well as Auba), so how does this sound ?

            Pope (Button)
            TTA, Egan, Ward, Lescelles/Saiss rotation
            Mane, KDB, Fernandes (Saka, Hayden)
            Auba, Pukki, Jota

            1FT, 1.2m ITB

            This GW Egan to AWB
            GW10 Ward and Auba to Alonso and Vardy.

            1. Ragabolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Looking good. I would also monitor the coming performances of Jota and Fernandes to gauge if they should go.

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                It would be defence heavily but I see more value, in Alonso at 6.1m and AWB at 5.3m than mids and forwards at similar prices. Jota's goals have dried up but he does still have three assists in last 3 and his fixtures are improving, and Manchester United's fixtures have taken a turn for the good so I'm tempted to double up with Rashford.

                My biggest concern with the defence heavy approaching is the number of goals being scored in Virtual FPL which seems higher than in real life. Are you happy with the simulated matches in that regard ?

                1. Ragabolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Number of goals is definitely high atm, but I am expecting it to slow down a bit soon without me intervening.

                  1. Ragabolly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    To be honest, before the season started I had the option of tweaking the average number of chances per game and I thought I reached a state where enough goals are scored but not way too many. So far it's been a little too many, but also people do love goals 😀 Will see what happens

                  2. Ragabolly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    That said, Burnley, Palace, Liverpool, Arsenal(!) and somewhat SHU have been keeping consistent clean sheets.

                    Open Controls
                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      I've just done that maths and the increase is just over 2 goals per GW compared to the real life PL, which is Iess than I thought it was going to be, and the sample size so far is a lot smaller.

                      PL 27.22 goals per GW (784 in 28.8 GW's)
                      VPL 29.57 goals per GW (207 in 7 GW's)

                      1. Ragabolly
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Oh that's great, thank you for this! Glad it's not far off

                    2. BNMC
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Villa too! But I guess they had easy fixture to start.

              2. BNMC
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Have you considered potentially going for Rashford instead of Vardy, or are you not keen on triple United?

              3. MGD
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                I bet this is the questions on everyone's lips but those who live in the UK and may have their ears closer to the rails - when (if) do we think the PL would be set to continue?

                If the campaign is terminated from here, what would happen to current leagues such as global league and Mini-Leagues?

                1. Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/11979401/premier-league-targets-behind-closed-doors-return-in-june

                  June target, pending approval from government.

                  1. Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Woo Hoo

                    1. Berbinho's Forehead
                      • 9 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      We can stand arm in arm (or 2 metres apart) and observe a minutes silence for the null and void brigade 😉

                      1. Wolves Ay We
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        With a special mention for Bobb. 😀

              4. pelle9
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                VFPL

                Pope
                TAA - Alonso - Lascelles
                Mane - KDB - Bruno - Grealish - Cantwell
                Jimenez - Pukki

                (Button, Saiss, Wood, Egan)

                0.3M ITB, 2 FT

                Is Salah a better option than Mane in VFPL ? Maybe switch and save other Free transfer ?

                Any other suggestions ?

                Thanks guys.

                1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I'd go Salah if it's a vanity move

              5. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                So the Dutch league has officially been declared null and void with the Belgium league likely to follow. I worry about what this means for the premier league particularly as a Liverpool fan as it would seem likely that the premier league will have to follow suit.

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  There is still plenty of time. UEFA want everything completed by end of August, with their competitions played in the later half of that month. The PL have a plan to complete the league in 30 days, so a resumption as late as mid July is workable.

                  1. gooberman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    It's getting ridiculous now. Just test the players and staff for the virus and get on with the games behind close doors!

                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Tests don't work if you have only just contracted the virus, so I can't see us resuming until new cases levels have dropped considerably especially as playing behind closed doors involves 300 people being present at the stadium according to the German FA, that seems high to me but by the time you have included clubs players, managers, coaches, trainers, referees, medial staff, TV crews, ground staff and security it's going to be well into three figures per match.

                2. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  The Dutch and Belgium leagues are minor European leagues, what they do won't make a difference to the main leagues.

                  1. gooberman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Cool

                3. Ron_Swanson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  I don't think its likely that the Prem follows suit.

                  One of the reasons the Dutch and Belgian leagues have called it is because nobody outside of Netherlands and Belgium really cares about those leagues whereas the Premier League has a huge global following and there is a significantly higher amount of money involved at all levels.

                  They will be doing all they can to get the Prem done I think.

              6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                9 players have played every minute this season in the PL.
                2 are midfielders and the other 7 are defenders (in fpl anyway). See how many you can name in one go....I'll come back in a bit and answer

                1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
                  • 1 Year
                  16 mins ago

                  AWBeast
                  Dave The Save
                  Rashy

                2. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  The 2 Mids are JWP and Declan Rice.

              7. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                29 mins ago

                Krul or Foster to replace Henderson in VFPL?

