As many as a quarter of the teams in this season’s Premier League – Arsenal, Everton, Spurs, Watford and West Ham – changed managers during the opening 29 Gameweeks.

In a new series of members’ articles, we take a look at each side’s displays for the new man in charge and assess their key performers in Fantasy Premier League.

To get us underway, we visit the Emirates Stadium to check in on Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta.