25
Members June 1

Recapping the best Brighton players ahead of FPL restart

25 Comments
Share

Now that the Premier League is gearing up to a restart on June 17, we are producing a series of refresher articles to help get you ready for the return of Fantasy.

We are currently recapping which players went into the coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension in the best form, using each club’s last six matches for the analysis.

We have also been assessing the impact of recently appointed new managers in the Premier League, so this series covers the other 15 sides, continuing with Brighton.

As we are sure you understand, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for over two months. However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Brighton squad in the Members Area

Who were Brighton’s chief goal threats?

View the Brighton squad in the Members Area

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Good Monday morning all!

    Open Controls
    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Morning mate 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Epic truely has failed

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        He is a slow reader. lol

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Let me guess.

    Summary: None

    Open Controls
  3. Tim Canterbury
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What’s everyone doin?

    Open Controls
  4. Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Morning all.

    We're updating members today in order to extend yearly subscribers to the end of the 2019-2020 season. There may be some issues accessing the members area during this process so don't be alarmed - your members access will return!

    Open Controls
  5. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking of going 4 or 5 at the back when this restarts? In Germany it looks like attackers get rotated as part of the 5 subs very regularly

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looks like a few clean sheets this weekend too in Bundesliga. I expect goals so will continue with 343

      Open Controls
      1. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        5 out of 16 team kept a clean sheet. Doesn't feel like more than usual

        I noticed lots of yellows. 31 in the 4 Saturday games alone.

        Open Controls
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It’ll be wise to have 15 starters in your team to mígate any subs
      Also depends what minute the designated subs are. if they are 61 min then yeah, for 5 defenders but if it’s 58 mins then maybe not.
      Centre backs may be preferable

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Reminds me at the start of the season where everyone was preaching that big defence was the way to go. That worked out well 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        As simple as this. Whether it works or not most of the fun from FPL comes from hoping for attacking returns.

        Open Controls
    4. Dino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I guess if you look at players/teams that perform well over extended periods of games every 3/4 days like Xmas time then you might get a feel for which players could do well with the returning condensed schedule also.

      I wouldn't be surprised to see some of the teams with nothing to play for punching it in and some of the players looking for moves making sure they do not get injuries. Lots of traps for the regular fpl player but where there us disruption there is opportunity for the better managers.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        True

        If it was a Venn Diagram we probably have Teams trying for Europe in one circle, Teams Fighting Relegation in another circle, and Centreback/Talisman in the third

        Then focus team selection from the pool of players in the overlap of those three

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          *two even - you can’t really have a player from all three of those groups 🙂

          Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      There’s probably more likely to be merit in FPL Virg’s “Talismen & Centrebacks” team selection philosophy

      Although Walsh from FML FPL has setup with TAA, Doherty, Digne, Alonso & Ritchie with DCL lone striker

      He concluded that because defenders were rarely getting subbed in Germany that the same would happen in the PL

      Wouldn’t be so sure of that myself - seems a big enough leap to assume that will both continue indefinitely in Germany, let alone repeat itself in England... but it could work of course

      We’re all going to be dealing with ramped up frustration levels when it comes to FPL matches though (and we know how emotional they were already before 5 subs!)

      Nearly double the amount of players getting hooked before 59 mins is going to cause carnage on here on matchdays - the levels of seethe will be off the charts

      Open Controls
    6. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think it's best to make sure everyone in your team is a starter. There is going to be plenty of tears with the remaining games and the best way to protect yourself is to have sure starters.

      I think investing in def at the start will be a great strategy and then shift as we see a pattern develop.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
          1 min ago

          But its quite difficult to predict so many variables. Team/individual form, tactical shape, subs, empty grounds, motivation, covid fear factor.... you name it!

          I think best strategy to start with is to have 15 very llikely to start players in your squad. I think to have only 1 or even 2 subs is potentially very risky. And than after the restart we can see more clarity.

          Open Controls
          1. El Presidente
              just now

              Which is what you´re advocating for! 🙂

              Open Controls
      2. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Not posted in a while and pleased to see a lot of you still having fun on vFPL which is great to see

        See below... how am I shaping up for the season restart? I have FH and WC in hand (and BB), and if the first week back is confirmed as the DGW then it would make sense to use FH then...

        Any other thoughts or changes would be appreciated??

        Henderson Pope
        TAA AWB Saiss Lundstram Lascelles
        Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr Cantwell
        Jimenez Vardy DCL

        0.8 itb

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
        1. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          That is a nice team. I suppose it depends on what other fixtures, outside of the doubles, are in the first gw back. I have used my transfers over the last few weeks to remove the fodder in my team but have no dgw players other than Kdb.

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Teams looks good, it's very similar to mine but I've gone Auba and Pope over Vardy and Henderson. I don't think the second playing keeper is a necessity given that like me you have a WC to use before you BB. The first week back has already been confirmed as a DGW (see link below), and I'm planning to FH it if it doesn't look like there is going to be a big DGW later in the season when the rest of the fixtures are announced.

          https://www.premierleague.com/news/1665216/

          Open Controls
      3. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Hello everyone. I hope all is well. Great to be playing around with the awld fantasy team again. It is going to be a very interesting end to the season.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.