Recapping the best Aston Villa players ahead of FPL restart

With the Premier League set for a return to action next month, we are running refresher articles to help you get back into the Fantasy groove.

Between now and the June 17 restart, we will be recapping which players went into the suspension in the best form, looking at each club’s last six matches.

During the past few weeks, we have been analysing the recent impact of new managers at Premier League clubs, so this series will cover the other 15 sides in the division, starting with Aston Villa, who could have either an immediate Blank or Double Gameweek as they face Sheffield United next month.

Obviously, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for the best part of two months.

However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Aston Villa squad in the Members Area

View the Aston Villa squad in the Members Area

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs