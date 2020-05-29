18
Members May 29

Recapping the best Aston Villa players ahead of FPL restart

18 Comments
Share

With the Premier League set for a return to action next month, we are running refresher articles to help you get back into the Fantasy groove.

Between now and the June 17 restart, we will be recapping which players went into the suspension in the best form, looking at each club’s last six matches.

During the past few weeks, we have been analysing the recent impact of new managers at Premier League clubs, so this series will cover the other 15 sides in the division, starting with Aston Villa, who could have either an immediate Blank or Double Gameweek as they face Sheffield United next month.

Obviously, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for the best part of two months.

However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Aston Villa squad in the Members Area

Who were Aston Villa’s chief goal threats?

View the Aston Villa squad in the Members Area

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    First attempt at a team for the DGW Return (assuming fixtures kept the same). Using a Free Hit.

    Henderson
    Laporte, Egan, TAA
    KDB. Grealish, Salah, Mane
    Auba Aguero, Jimenez

    Subs: Button, Simpson, Kilman, Guendouzi

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
        4 mins ago

        Did the game update though?

        Open Controls
      • Young Lingard
          just now

          Is it for certain a double game week ?
          If it is that’s well assembled teAm
          Monitoring training to see if aguero will play .
          I’d fancy only the keeper and rodri / Laporte to start both games
          A good thing to look at is these five subs . Certainly aguero would impact even if named one the bench
          FODEN is a cheap thought if they decide he plays in one game (and features) I think he’s 5m 5.5 ?!
          I’d put Saka in
          I own and he has a good assist potential even from defence .
          I think you can drop one Liverpool if they are away to Everton if you need the money .
          I didn’t think of a free hit til now might be the best time , who knows if and what doubles we get ?!

          Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        John McGinn will also likely be back and worth monitoring

        Open Controls
      • FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        “This content is restricted to Members.“

        Don’t need to be a member to know Aston Villa from an FPL perspective is limited, at best 🙂

        Open Controls
      • HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        It’s going to be really interesting to see how the teams deal with this packed fixture schedule, on top of the inevitable fatigue and fitness concerns having not played for 2 months.

        I think we have to build our squads with players who have something to play for, and with smaller squads...with talisman players like Grealish and Pukki.

        This pretty much rules out City players for me....although IF the CL resumes in August I assume they’ll want look at building towards full fitness for that.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          I'm planning a WC team and despite their potential DGW, it currently has no City players. If it is a DGW, I'll probably have one City mid then transfer him to Bruno.

          I agree with you absolutely. City have nothing left to play for league wise, and the introduction of 5 subs + Pep roulette makes them a no go IMO.

          I'm trying to stick to talismen from teams with something to play for - currently have Bruno Grealish Jimenez nailed on. Kane vs Son, Pogba vs Rashford etc to be decided.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            I’d probably go with KDB but I really that’d be it from City.

            Grealish, Jiminez, Bruno, Rashford, maybe Maguire, Alonso....Mount maybe, probably a SHU defender...not sure who else yet.

            Open Controls
          2. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Same here something like:

            Leno 3.9
            AWB Boly VVD Baldock Egan
            Bruno KDB Fleck Grealish Mahrez
            Kun Jimenez DCL

            ...with cash in the bank. Kun leaves room to go to Kane/Auba where Mahrez can go to Martial/Son etc. Jimmy, Bruno and Jack season keepers. Back 5 as nailed as I can get.

            7-8 DGWers seems enough.

            Open Controls
        2. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah, it's a completely unprecedented period for managing an FPL team. We just can't know with any certainty how managers will be planning to go into it, how certain players will react to the conditions, how fit and up for it they'll be. I imagine there will be teams that bare little resemblance to how they lined up in March with squad players and youth players getting minutes. Might be some teams who are looking at PL fixtures as games to get done rather than compete at full-tilt.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Absolutely.
            And you’ve nailed it with that last sentence, I can’t imagine two mid table teams, Palace v Burnley for example, treating these games as anything more than a preseason match, especially with no crowd. Could go either way though, dull 0-0, or a mental 5-4.

            Like I say, I think the safest option is to go with players still fighting relegation, and chasing top 4. I’m not even sure what I’ll do with Liverpool players, they might be chasing a record points hail though I suppose, and no cup or CL to think about either.

            Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Games in june mean late kick offs will be played under the sun instead of lights. Will make a huge difference to some teams

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Taken that bet about FPL not coming back yet?

          Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        It now looks likely that what was GW32 (not GW31) will clash with the FA Cup Quarter finals, if that's the case there will only be three PL fixtures that weekend.

        Aston Villa v Wolves
        Palace v Burnley
        Watford v Southampton

        So it would be a very poor blank GW, if the fixtured postponed because of the FA Cup QFs (including City v Pool) aren't moved to later that GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yeah you'd imagine they'd just stick them in the midweek immediately after. 5 midweeks, 3 that will have a full round of PL games and 2 for teams to catchup after FA Cup games.

          June 17 - PL catchup
          June 20 - PL
          June 23 - PL midweek
          June 27 - PL & FA Cup
          June 30 - PL catchup
          July 4 - PL
          July 7 - PL midweek
          July 11 - PL
          July 14 - PL midweek
          July 18 - PL & FA Cup
          July 21 - PL catchup
          July 25 - PL final day

          https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1266335177397227520?s=20

          Or we could wait for the fixture list, but that's far less fun 😉

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes that's an option that was mentioned in the previous article, but it's not official so as you say we will have to wait for fixture list.

            Open Controls
      • avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        A good read.

        We’ve been at our best this season with Grealish, Hourihane and Targett working the left in a 4-3-3, so fitness depending, I’d expect to see a midfield trio of McGinn and Hourihane in front of Nakamba against Sheffield United.

        McGinn is hugely influential and will make us look like a different team, that’s for sure. With him in the eleven stats tell us we score more and concede less. It’s worth noting he hasn’t played for almost six months, but at just £5.4m, he could be worth it if you can’t reach Grealish.

        Hourihane has been in and out of the team, but adds balance, and offers goal threat and delivery from set-pieces, which could be vital for us with Grealish winning so many free-kicks.

        Nakamba is probably our best holding option. I’m not quite sold on Douglas Luiz yet. He has potential but can’t tackle and I’m still not sure what his best qualities are.

        Another option we could see is Grealish moving back into central midfield, as he did last season in the Championship and the early part of this campaign. This would blunt his appeal a little and would most likely see El Ghazi and Trezeguet on the wings, but both are inconsistent which makes me think this won’t happen, at least from the off.

        Defensively we’ve been a shambles, too many individual errors, I just hope we settle on a partner for Mings (Engels or Konsa) and stick with it. Heaton could possibly come back in too, if we can sort out his registration.

        Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        May look like this? So FH on GW 30.

        https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1266342677219598337/photo/1

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.