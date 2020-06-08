Recapping the best Liverpool players ahead of FPL restart

Runaway league leaders Liverpool come under the spotlight as we continue our team-by-team recap ahead of the Fantasy Premier League resumption in June.

Initially looking back at the six Gameweeks before the suspension of play in mid-March, we will also highlight wider, season-long trends as we run the rule over the red half of Merseyside.

It doesn’t take a genius to deduce who the obvious candidates are but settling on the right combination of players from Jurgen Klopp’s side is an ongoing process.

Is Sadio Mane (£12.5m) preferential to Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), for example? And can Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) ever get close to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.8m) output?

We turn to the data in the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area as we delve deeper, so only subscribers can access the article in full.

