Recapping the best Liverpool players ahead of FPL restart

Runaway league leaders Liverpool come under the spotlight as we continue our team-by-team recap ahead of the Fantasy Premier League resumption in June.

Initially looking back at the six Gameweeks before the suspension of play in mid-March, we will also highlight wider, season-long trends as we run the rule over the red half of Merseyside.

It doesn’t take a genius to deduce who the obvious candidates are but settling on the right combination of players from Jurgen Klopp’s side is an ongoing process.

Is Sadio Mane (£12.5m) preferential to Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), for example? And can Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) ever get close to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.8m) output?

We turn to the data in the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area as we delve deeper, so only subscribers can access the article in full.

  1. UnitedRthebest
      33 mins ago

      Is 6 DGW players good enough?
      (O'Connell,KDB,Mahrez,Fleck,McGinn,Auba)

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        6 dgwers is ok if u dont have a wc or fh but the issue here isnt the no of dgwers its how useless most of them are

        Open Controls
    • kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Second Go.....

      Have BB, WC, and FH:

      Plan: GW 30 BB with

      Henderson, Leno
      TAA, Saiss, Egan Targett, O'connell
      Grealish, KDB, Mahrez, Ozil, Mountinho
      Samatta, Aguero, Aubameyang

      12 DGW players

      GW 31 WC.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      who gets more in GW30?

      A) Mahrez and Aumbameyang

      or

      B) Stirling and Lacazette

      Open Controls
    • Louis Van Gaalstones
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      BB team, thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Needs a bit more

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
      3. Louis Van Gaalstones
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Oops, hit post:

        Ederson, Henderson
        Alonso, Doherty, Baldock, Stevens, Williams
        Pepe, KDB, Saka, Grealish, Traore
        Auba, Kun, Jota

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not a fan of triple Wolves, Alonso or Williams. (this week)

          Open Controls
    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Still have WC and FH. Should I annihilate my TV and load up on DGW players?

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        Points > team value

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        No need. Just FH and you get the old team back next week

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          True. Also got my BB. Will there be a better GW to play it?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            No, but you never mentioned BB

            Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Bb this week followed my WC

            Open Controls
    • Destroyer of teams
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      So I have unlimited transfers to make my team perfect for upcoming weeks and then I can also do a free hit for the DGW coming right?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        WRONG

        FH undoes all the transfers u make before it

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No you can only do one or the other this week. If you play FH you lose unlimited transfers

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      No WC remaining

      A. Pope & Hendo
      B. Leno & Hendo

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Pope Leno cheaper

        Open Controls
    • Fit_to_drop
        19 mins ago

        Good to be back!

        How does this look following 5 FTs? Will BB this GW. Have WC and FH left. Cheers for any feedback.

        Hendo Leno
        TAA OConnell Saiss Egan Boly
        KDB Bruno Mo Starr Saka
        Jimmy Samatta Aruba

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'd have kun in for salah

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
              just now

              Cheers. I see the allure.

              Open Controls
          2. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            If you are playing BB this week get 12 dgw players

            Open Controls
            1. Fit_to_drop
                just now

                Have gotten burnt before front-loading DGWers so tend to be more conservative now.

                Open Controls
          3. TAT
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Having no WC chip to play, how many DGW players should I target? This is my team currently:

            Henderson
            Alexander-Arnold - Doherty - Stevens
            Traoré - De Bruyne - Fernandes - Salah
            Jiménez - Calvert-Lewin - Aubameyang
            (McCarthy - Stephens - Fernández - Hayden)

            Chips left: BB+FH

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              This is a decent enough team for long term

              Id play the FH

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                Is this after making transfers or before? Would only play fh if its before

                Open Controls
                1. TAT
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  This is before making any transfers. I did my last transfer mid April.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Ok id play the fh now then. No more dgws scheduled

                    Open Controls
                  2. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Ur ither option is BB this week but instead of going all out u pick a decent number of SGWers too its ur call ultimately

                    Open Controls
              2. TAT
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Playing the FH has crossed my mind, but it's been so long since I've given FPL any thoughts, so I'm really not sure what to do. Do we know if there's likely to be any other DGW's?

                Open Controls
          4. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Just watching tonight's LTFPL stream.

            Fair play, it's really good. Well done Andy. Good job.

            Open Controls
          5. Karhumies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            No WC remaining. How many Sheffield defenders + GKs is a good amount? Currently have 0.

            Is getting Aguero worth it for DGW, if the plan is to sell him back right after? Selling Mane/Salah for him is a loss.

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              If playing FH, I'd probably max out SHU defence, their fixtures are really good. If not FH, maybe just 2.

              Regarding Aguero, I'm considering Jesus instead for just the reason you mentioned. I'd have to rip up my team to have 2 premium striker spots.

              Open Controls
          6. johndoe090
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            I have WC, BB, and FH left. Thinking of this team to start GW30 with a BB:

            Leno Henderson
            Mendy Baldock Targett Lascelles Doherty
            Sterling KDB Pepe Grealish Fleck
            Auba Samatta Jimenez

            0 ITB

            Then WC GW31+

            Thoughts?

            Open Controls
          7. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Thoughts? No WC left. FH for later. Using unlimited transfers & BB in DGW30+

            Hendo Leno
            TAA Alonso Baldock Saiss Lascelles
            KDB Martial Grealish Fleck Guendouzi
            Kun Auba Jiminez

            0 ITB

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              It's a very good squad but, without WC, are you not better picking a stronger 11 and fodder or cheaper playing fodder. Kind of restricts your 11 especially two keepers even for BB.

              Open Controls
            2. jason_ni
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I was looking at guendouzi.. reckon he plays some part?

              Open Controls
          8. Fit_to_drop
              10 mins ago

              Which of the Citeh defenders do you think is most likely to play the most minutes over the DGW? Outside of the GK. Thanks.

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                It's a lottery at best of times, coming in blind after the lay off hard to say, is walker gonna be punished for his covid party? Without that, I'd have said him.

                Open Controls
            • Tinkermania
                8 mins ago

                Is anyone concerned about KDB weighty rumours? He will not play him if it's true.

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  What are you talking about?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Rumours are he has piled on the pounds

                    Open Controls
                    1. jason_ni
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Lol.. needs the minutes even more then to work it off!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Can't imagine it takes long for a professional footballer to get back to normal weight/fitness even if true. Suspect he will be OK.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Tinkermania
                          just now

                          My thoughts, if he is out of shape he is more likely to get injured. So, more training ground work before PL action.

                          Open Controls
                    2. Tinkermania
                        2 mins ago

                        Heard rumours on this site that he has put on a lot of weight! Any reliable sources?

                        Open Controls
                    3. GreennRed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      No. De Bruyne is a class act. Guardiola isn't gonna let any of his players lose conditioning.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Berbinho's Forehead
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Doesn't need to run him into the ground though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          True. Or play any City regular. Real second leg is the focus for them but need gametime for match fitness.

                          Open Controls
                      2. Tinkermania
                          1 min ago

                          Guardiola was in Spain during lockdown

                          Open Controls
                      3. Concrete
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        I can’t see him

                        https://www.mancity.com/citytv/mens/training-7-june-63727117

                        Open Controls
                    4. jason_ni
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Guendouzi no use as a dbl gw enabler? Cheap at 4.2, but he had lost his place, compared to his minutes earlier in the season.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Hes crap abd arteta knows that. Emery had a soft spot for hin

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Crap?

                          Open Controls
                      2. TAT
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Quite sure he'll play some, but I don't think we can expect him to play 2x90 mins.

                        Open Controls
                    5. QUEN
                      • 1 Year
                      6 mins ago

                      So what you doing if you have all your chips

                      BB this week, wc next week then FH & TC later?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yes.

                        Open Controls
                    6. gaurava1216
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      All chips intact + WC. 38K overall rank- Hope to hit the top 10K!

                      GW 30: Bench Boost - going 12 DGW x 3 Singles.

                      Leno Reina
                      TAA Basham O'Connell Eagen Targett
                      KDB Mahrez Ozil Grealish Cantwell
                      Auba Aguero Jimi

                      GW 31: WC

                      TC Options:

                      GW 32: Auba Vs Norwich
                      GW 33: Salah vs Villa
                      GW 34: Aguero Vs Newc
                      GW 35: Salah vs Burnley
                      GW 36: Aguero Vs Bmouth
                      GW 37: Rashford Vs WestHam
                      GW 38:Aguero Vs Norwich

                      Free Hit: Will probably use it in GW38 when we see what teams have something to play for or Incase there is Postponement on 1 game for whatever reason allow to get in DGW players... Never know.

                      Good luck to you all!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers. Just TC, FH and WC left. Probably TC Aguero in 30+

                        Open Controls
                    7. yanky
                      • 10 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      bb the wc, so for one gwk only...

                      Leno Henderson
                      Egan O’Connell Targett TAA ___
                      KDB Pepe Grealish Cantwell ___
                      Auba Aguero ____

                      a) Walker - McGinn - Pukki (SOU)
                      b) Otamendi - Samatta - Zaha (bou)

                      Open Controls
                    8. TeddiPonza
                      • 9 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      How is this BB team?

                      Leno Reina
                      TAA Basham O’Connell Mings Lascelles
                      Sterling KdB Grealish Saka Fleck
                      Aguero Auba Jimenez

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Not bad.

                        Open Controls
                    9. DeltaKilo
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Only have BB and FH left and team looks like this before anything

                      Henderson
                      TAA Robbo Boly Taylor Stephens
                      KDB Bruno Salah Barnes McCarthy
                      Auba Jimi DCL

                      FH this week?
                      Go crazy and BB but potentially wreck my team.

                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        BB.and get some points on the board.

                        Open Controls
                    10. Eriksen Maestro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Hi guys, glad to be back! Hope everyone is doing well.

                      I've gone ahead and pulled the trigger on BB DGW30 and will be using WC Game week 31. Thoughts on below? Cheers! (0.1 ITB). * = DGW player

                      Henderson*, Reina*

                      TAA, Doherty, Mings*, Lascelles, Adam Smith

                      KDB*, Bernardo Silva*, Grealish*, Pepe*, Cantwell

                      Aguero(C)*, Auba*, Jota

                      Open Controls
                    11. DA Minnion
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Mane or Salah ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Toss a coin.

                        Open Controls

