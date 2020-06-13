Recapping the best Sheff Utd players ahead of FPL restart

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to be shrewd in their decision making when it comes to picking Sheffield United players for the remainder of the season.

Their Double Gameweek in the opening round has heightened interest in their assets but it can be difficult to work out which ones are the best to consider without looking at the underlying statistics.

We are continuing our series of refresher articles, highlighting the best players at each club in the period just before the coronavirus suspension.

As we are sure you understand, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for nearly three months.

However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Sheff Utd squad in the Members Area

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs