Recapping the best Sheff Utd players ahead of FPL restart

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to be shrewd in their decision making when it comes to picking Sheffield United players for the remainder of the season.

Their Double Gameweek in the opening round has heightened interest in their assets but it can be difficult to work out which ones are the best to consider without looking at the underlying statistics.

We are continuing our series of refresher articles, highlighting the best players at each club in the period just before the coronavirus suspension.

As we are sure you understand, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for nearly three months. 

However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

Who were Sheff Utd’s chief goal threats?

  1. LOLarov
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why all the love for Mount?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Why not. He is this era's lampard

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Excellent player in a team fighting for top four.
      Good fixtures, good price.

    3. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Because he's cheap and against Villa, I'm sick of the tw@t though and have gone for Pulisic (FH)

    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I guess he's most nailed Chelsea attacker.
      Good fixture
      Cheap.
      Managers pet

      Hmmm

  2. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who are the best Sheffield defenders to own?

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1271895334097162242

    1. HVT
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Thanks mate, was just about to mail you!
      In terms of strategy for someone with chips left (as below) any tips FF?

      1. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Hey man! Hope you've been fine. I don't think there's a "right" or "wrong" strategy in my opinion. I can see the pros and cons of using either a BB or FH this week.

        1. HVT
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          All good here mate, k I’ll need to see how the breeze flows, good to see you!

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      So i have gone with highest goal threat unknowingly !!
      😀

      Lack of money can be blessing sometimes ...

      1. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Good luck bro! 🙂

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Thanks and same to you bro !!

    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This is good thanks

  3. HVT
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    For those with BB, FH, WC, why not just use the unlimited transfers this week, and then use the other 3 as needed.
    Is a Bb of possibly 6 players worth more than giving away ‘unlimited transfers?’

    1. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Because it is very unlikely that there will be another DGW where the chips really come into their own.

    2. Prøfeßör …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      You can use unlimited transfers and BB mate. That's the popular strategy if you have a WC left

      1. Prøfeßör …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Ahh, I see. Misread

      2. HVT
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yea understand (apologies only returning to game now) but is it worth the Extra 6 players Out? (if no sgw and rotation doesn’t bite)

        1. Prøfeßör …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah, I think it's worth it. Two bites at the cherry with the doublers (including two keepers with two fixtures), and your single GW players will be the likes of Jimenez, Doherty, TAA and Alonso etc rather than Lascelles, Egan away at United and so on and so forth

          1. HVT
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Yea when you put it like that, certainly makes sense.
            Just need a team now...

    3. Kuqi Monster
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bench boost best used in a DGW and there is unlikely to be another this season.

      1. HVT
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thanks Kuqi, seems to be consensus on this-where you at?

        1. Kuqi Monster
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'll be using the unlimited transfers and BB, team fairly settled...

          1. HVT
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Will you WC then in in 31?

            1. Kuqi Monster
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Yup!

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Is bench boost best used in a dgw? That seems to be a myth to me

        1. HVT
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This is why I ask, have all chips (bar TC) and was looking at options.

    4. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm taking that route, coz I feel when the fixtures turn after Liverpool win the league around GW 33, I'll need a WC.

  4. That Posh Bloke
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Someone in my mini-league is banging on that leagues have restarted again. Is this true? I've said it's not but he's insisting.

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Stick to your guns.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Sir !!

    2. NIKO.
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don’t take any nonsense! you tell him old chap!

  5. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best SHU duo from the below (May play Lundstram but only if I get some more confidence behind him starting):

    1. Stevens Egan
    2. Baldock O’Connell

    Thanks

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Tricky. I’d go 2

    2. Kuqi Monster
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      2

    3. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      According to the stats I was reading above, you want Stevens over Baldock if you can afford him.

      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Who would you say out of Egan and O’Connell?

  6. LOLarov
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    A or B

    A) Baldock & Mount
    B) VVD & Fleck

    1. Kuqi Monster
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      A all day long.

      Owning VVD is so frustrating.

    3. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I already have 2 x SHU Defenders

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Still A between those options for me

      2. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Then B with Alonso, maybe?

  7. Amey
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    I saw a FFF tweet that 98.3 FPL teams are dead ...

    No surprise FPL gave away unlimited FT's ... 😀

    1. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Maybe a lot of people didn't see the point of tinkering but I wouldn't say dead, they all should have been made to pay for their blaspheme and laziness, never mind unlimited free transfers!

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Ha ha

  8. The Red Devil- FFS Scouts P…
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Sterling or mane for DGW only?
    Already own kdb aguero, ederson & TAA as cover
    (Will change keeper too)

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Ederson makes things spicy hmm.
      He's a virtual 12 points walking 😀

      I am punting Raz this GW. Even thinking about © him

      1. The Red Devil- FFS Scouts P…
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Know right, raz is so uncertain, he could score anywhere between 1-20 points & it wouldn't surprise me!

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah

  9. larryofiah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Patricio, Martin
    Baldock, Basham, O'connell, Mendy, Lascelles
    Son, Mane, Martial, KDB, Mount
    Auba, Rashford Nketiah

    After the double GW thinking to change one of my 3 SU defenders in to Boly. Any other suggested changes or good to go?

    1. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm thinking of bringing Maguire in, fixtures are all Man U and at £5.3 it's looking good.

  10. ratski
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    I just can’t face a BB as will lose too much TV.
    So Fh it is.

    For me it comes down to...
    A. Sterling and fleck
    B. Ozil and mahrez

    Leno (burton)
    Stevens, o Connell, Taa, (Targett, Lascelles)
    Kdb, Sterling, fleck, Grealish, (Saka)
    Aguero, aug. Jimi

    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. ratski
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Actually add option C. Mahrez and Bruno

      1. GranitShocker
          1 min ago

          This

    3. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Best 2 shef def to get? Price doesn't matter.

      1. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Stevens + Baldock

        1. Federerisgod
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Stevens and the Lord

      2. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Lord and Stevens and Hendo!

    4. endy919
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Leno-Henderson
      Saiss-TAA-Lascelles-Targett-Baldock
      KDB-Mahrez-Grealish-Mount-Fleck
      Auba-Kun-Jimenez

      on BB . GTG ?

    5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      How’s this for a FH team?
      Henderson (Button)
      Baldock,Stevens,Saiss (Lascelles,Janmat)
      Pepe,KDB,Mahrez,Grealish (Amartey)
      Aguero(C),Laca,Auba

      1. ratski
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        I like it but people warning against Pepe

        1. JfA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          loads of different podcasts/video's warning against Pepe and Ozil.

      2. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        7.5

    6. pelle9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best option ?

      A) O'Connell / Targett / Pukki

      b) Baldock / Saiss / Samatta

      Thanks guys.

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        A

      2. Cowboy John
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        A

      3. Congers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

    7. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      For the run-in after the DGW:

      A) Grealish
      B) DCL

      1. Lascelles
      2. Taylor

      Thanks.

      1. Cowboy John
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        B1

      2. piotas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B1

    8. Pia06rc
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Would you rather pick

      A) Doherty and Jota
      B) Saiss and Jiminez

      For rest of season

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tough one that, toss a coin. Jimenez will be popular though for the run-in.

      2. Cowboy John
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

        Jota seems most likely to have his minutes managed.

      3. piotas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I would go with jimi for the rest of the season

    9. piotas
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      if i make a transfer and then select free hit, will the transfer be active for the following week?

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No

        1. piotas
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Makes sense, tks

    10. Shaw Manc Redemption
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      If my team is in ok shape am I better off FH?

      McCarthy Button
      TAA Robbo Lascelles Soy, Stephens
      Barnes KDB Salah Bruno Cant
      Jimi Auba DCL

    11. Netters2018
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Think ive finished with my team BB this week and then WC. Only doubt may be Samatta as i have 1.3m itb.
      Leno, Ederson
      TAA, Alonso, Doherty, Egan, O Connell
      KDB, Grealish, Barnes, Mount, Fleck
      Auba, Aguero, Sammatta.

      Any suggestions welcome

      1. piotas
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Like the team, just dont like the sammatta pick, but for one week punt, go for it

      2. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Can't guarantee it but I think after 43 times, I've finally settled on my team.

      3. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That might obviously change upon hearing pressers.

    12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Evening all!! I have BB, TC and FH left!!(no 2nd WC) what do we think to this team?? Could use BB or TC?? Any advice welcomed!!
      Leno/ Reina
      TAA Doherty Stevens O’Connell Fernandez
      KDB Sterling Grealish Fernandes Cantwell
      Aguero Jiménez Abraham

    13. rozzo
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hows this looking?

      No wildcard but will benchboost

      Hendo Reina
      TAA Saiss Lascelles Egan Lund
      KDB Son Fernandes Grielish Saka
      Aguero Rashford Jimenez

    14. timawflowers
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hi, how's this for a free hit? . Going to wildcard after
      Henderson
      Taa, lund, lascelles
      Sterling grealish kdb Saka bruno
      Aguero auba

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Teams looks good but given that your using WC after I'd use the unlimited transfers and save the FH, I know you will lose some TV but the FH is a powerful chips worth saving.

    15. tambourineman
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Two positive coronavirus tests have come in the latest round of Premier League testing, one of them is a Norwich City player who will now self-isolate for a period of seven days and miss the Southampton match

    16. MOZIL
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      is anyone getting Sharp as a 3rd striker? he might be a good pick for the dgw

    17. Danstoke82
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Which BB team should I go with for DGW? Think I’m nearly settled.

      Team A;
      Leno*
      TAA Stevens* Baldock*
      KDB* Mahrez* Grealish* McGinn*
      Aguero* Aubameyang* Jimenez

      Subs; Reina* O’Connell* Doherty Saka*

      Team B:
      Leno*
      TAA Stevens* Egan*
      KDB* Sterling* Grealish* McGinn*
      Aguero* Aubameyang* Abraham

      Subs: Reina* O’Connell* Saka* Lascelles

      Thanks in advance.

    18. Lav
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thoughts? Got 9.2m to fill last two spots. Playing BB & WC will be used in 2-3 GWs.

      Dubravka x
      TAA Stevenes Baldock Saiss x
      Mane KDB Grealish Barnes Cantwell
      Kun Rash Jimi

