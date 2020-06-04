80
Members June 4

Recapping the best Burnley players ahead of FPL restart

80 Comments
With the top-flight of English football coming back on June 17, we are running a series of refresher articles to get you ready for the return of Fantasy Premier League.

We are currently recapping which players went into the coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension in the best form, analysing this using each club’s last six matches.

In the mean-time, we have also assessed the impact of recently appointed managers in the Premier League, so this series covers the other 15 sides, continuing with Burnley.

A lot has changed since the end of Gameweek 29 in March, especially with Premier Leagues players unable to train with their team-mates for long periods, so it must be said that the research we have conducted is not without its caveats. However, it still serves to remind ourselves which players showed the best form before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

Who were Burnley’s chief goal threats?

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

80 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Dingles 😛

    1. Flaps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dongles

  2. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Ziyech - Werner - Pulisic

    Chelsea's front 3 to be sure looks brilliant

    Werner probably going to be the one to own FPL wise. Hoping for 9m

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      9.5 was my guess. Depends how the preseason hype gets him looking, could go to a double digit price tag.

      Hugely excited with that frontline. If we secure a LB there's lots to look forward to!

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I'd be buying at that price, subject to him fitting in well during pre season

        Telles or Tagliafico have been touted in papers for Chelsea, and waaayy cheaper than Chilwell

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Chilwell still #1 target by a good way, but fair few options on the list

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Exciting times for Chelsea

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Maybe Ziyech on the right, Werner on the left and Tammy upfront? Either way looks like Lampard had finally solved the biggest issues at Chelsea - players recruitment. The future should look bright ahead of them - I personally think they can compete with LFC and City soon. Lampard is such a great manager...

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I don't envisage any club getting close to Liverpool and City next season. Their teams and managers are comfortably clear still

        But very good moves by Chelsea, heading in the right direction

        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I don't think they can get close to City and LFC next season too, by "soon" I was thinking more about something like 4-5 years sorry.

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Oh haha that's certainly plausible

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Only up to the B's in the team profiles and all of these articles to write ....

    Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

    Can it be done in 13 days? Will the latter articles be rushed?

  4. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Full schedule
    Weds 17th June

    Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
    Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

    Fri 19th June

    Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports
    Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports

    Sat 20th June

    Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
    Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
    West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
    Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC

    Sun 21st June

    Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports
    Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports
    Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

    Mon 22nd June

    Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

    Tues 23rd June

    Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
    Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

    Weds 24th June

    Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
    Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
    Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC
    Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

    Thurs 25th June

    Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports
    Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
    Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports
    Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport

    Sat 27th June

    Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport
    Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC

    Sun 28th June

    Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport
    Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport
    Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC
    Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports

    Mon 29th June

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime

    Tues 30th June

    Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports
    Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

    Weds 1st July

    Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
    Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
    West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports

    Thurs 2nd July

    Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
    Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

    https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/premier-league-fixture-list-season-dates-kick-off-times-latest-a9546486.html

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Why hasn't FFS put anything out officially?

      We need a fresh article and the ticker updated asap!

      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        There's nothing official released yet.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          The Independent is a pretty darn reliable source.

          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            I know. But there's nothing official yet.

            Hard to update a ticker when there are no Gameweeks created yet.

            1. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Thod

            2. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              This* 😆

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      The 29th June is a disappointment

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Chris Wood second only to Vardy for big chances this season. Incredible stuff.

    He is top in the premier league for shots inside the six yard box too with 17, 3 ahead of Ings.

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wood is smashing it!

  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Does that schedule see the postponed fa cup games planned the following midweek (eg no blank and double gw?)

    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      That I couldn't work out. Let's see what FPL does. Could get interesting

    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      It does - no blanks and no DGW

    3. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      No blanks. No DGWS.

  7. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    I have a wildcard left. Is now the best time to play it?

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      If there are no other dgw, then I suspect fh now and maybe WC some time after is the best bet.

    2. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Depends on your team and what other chips you have left?

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bench boost left?
      You could WC and Bench boost in same week 39

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Can you do that?

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          No

        2. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          If it’s unlimited transfers you essentialy could as you could in gameweek1 but you couldn’t actively wildcard and play BB

  8. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Are the fixtures back in the original gameweek order? The lists are really difficult to read 🙂

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Pretty sure they are

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Looks like it but without the blanks

    3. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      They are. It's the 2 catch up games plus what would have been GWs 30, 31 and 32 in late March/early April

      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        ...plus the 4 FA Cup QFs

      2. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Ta

    4. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yep

  9. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Main thing of note...
    Avoid Arsenal fir the DGW

    City Weds night will knacker them, then play again on Saturday lunchtime

    Rest after first game back will be critical

    Breaks:
    City 5 Days, (120 Hours)
    Arsenal 3 days (67 Hours!)
    Sheffield Utd 4 Days (92 hours)
    Villa 4 Days (94.5 Hours)

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      With 5 subs i doubt any attacking player will play 180 mins.

      Going all in on DGW is very tempting but very risky.

  10. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Transferring in players from the likes of Norwich and Newcastle just so that I can have players in as many televised games as possible 😆

  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    I have all chips left except TC - how would you maneuver this team to something good nowadays?
    McCarthy 3.9
    TAA Lascelles Boly CTaylor Rico
    Salah Mane KDB Martial Saka
    Ings Jimenez DCL

    1.6 ITB or something

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I think fh first week has the added bonus of seeing who is fit before deciding what to with wc/bb etc.

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’m considering FH first week back, as it’s the only likely DGW.

      Then WC after 3/4 weeks to see if any bargains appear, such as Martinelli or Foden, I do expect the teams with nothing to play for to use a few fringe/youth team players, and BB the following week.

  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Targett in

    1. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      (TC) Targett

  13. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Will PL teams arrange friendlies with eachother or maybe lower league teams? Can't see them arranging friendlies with foreign teams right now...

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      No foreign teams, they can only travel 90 minutes in their own cars.

      Not sure if they can arrange games with lower league teams though

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        11 vs 11 within their own squads seems more realistic

      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Apart from Newcastle who allowed to travel further if they need to.

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      I heard domestic friendlies have been approved, but I’ve not seen any actually confirmed yet.

      But no, PL teams won’t play other European teams.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Hi mate

        Good luck for the remainder of our FPL league, looks like JK and AK aren't too far behind!

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Hi Berbs,

          Thanks mate, it’s going to be an interesting finish that’s for sure! I’m just happy to be in the mix with such high level players...I feel like Leicester City.

          It’s just a shame that whatever happens there is bound to be a bit of an asterisk next to this FPL season.

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Haha I feel you. Things are a bit different but we can't say no to footy and FPL, just glad there's some light at the end of what's been a really dark tunnel 🙂

            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah absolutely, I’m glad they’ve found a way to bring it back.
              Just as I’ve posted below I think it’s going to be near impossible to plan week to week. With the quick turnaround of games for players who haven’t played any kind of football for the last 10 weeks, 5 subs, half the league with nothing to really play for, it’s going to be an FPL bloodbath. We’re in the same boat, so I’m not saying any of us have a clear advantage, but I’m sure this will go down in FPL history as a bit of anomaly of a season.

    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I can't see there being a problem with PL teams playing other PL teams they have already played twice this season

  14. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hello everyone. hope you are doing well.....think rashford likely be an amazing differential..... I'll prob free hit for the double.

    What do people think week after of jota and martial to rash and grealish - 4?

    Hendo McCarthy
    Taa mcguire boly spy Stephens
    Salah kdb fernandes martial fleck
    Jiminez dcl jota

    Thanks - and looking forward to the big resume!

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looks good on paper, but I fear it’s going to be next to impossible to predict the rest of the season.

      A game such as Newcastle v Villa (two teams with everything to play for) will be played at a much greater level, than say Everton v Burnley, two teams who will play like a preseason match.

      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah agree - which is why I'm just going to focus on having fun I think...

        I guess I'llet instinct take control! Good luck

  15. waldo666
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Finally cracked the ton in vFPL, just wished I went with my gut and TC'd Mane.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Nice one, mate 🙂

      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers mate and thanks once again for your time and effort!

    2. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Nice! Kudos
      I had Salah & Mane, but have been perma-cap on Mo, so missed the Mane-haul.
      198 from 2GWs has been pretty sweet though - largely down to the popular Liverpool trio of TAA/Mane/Salah.

      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pretty sweet indeed, well done!

        1. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I mean... I needed it!
          6 of the 7 preceding weeks I was avging 53!

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Same here with 108 but did captain Mané

      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice one.

  16. GR1
      51 mins ago

      Could a moderator please get in touch about how I claim a refund of my membership fees?

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sure pal

        Simply tell us your name

        And then the long code on your bank card, sort code, account number and the 3 digits on the back

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Are you George Agdgdgwngo?

      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Email me at ted@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and I can handle it.

        1. GR1
            just now

            Will do, thank you - sorry that it’s had to come to this!

      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Daily Mirror has the premier league fixtures in its newspaper tomorrow:

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-the-papers-52930228

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The Express also have them.

      4. Mondeo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        This will undoubtedly be a dumb question (but...) when I log in to FPL it gives me the typical pre-season transfer screen.

        I.e. there is no transfer limit of 1-2 total transfers (unlimited), only restriction being 3 from each team.

        Is this what everyone else sees? Do we have unlimited transfers or is one of those classic tales we hear about where FPL towers mercilessly punishes any entrepreneurial characters with a -50 pt hit?

        Asking for a friend.

        1. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yep, we can mess about but can't confirm so it's fine.

          1. Mondeo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Damn my teachers were wrong - there ARE dumb questions.

            Ha thanks mate, I must really be desperate for FPL to return

            1. Brimble82
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              We all are Ron. We all are!

