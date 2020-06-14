440
Members June 14

Recapping the best Southampton players ahead of FPL restart

440 Comments
Share

With just days to go before the Premier League season restarts, our series of team-by-team refresher articles continues with a look at Southampton.

Taking data from Gameweeks 24-29 as a jumping-off point for wider analysis, we will be discussing the players from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad who most catch the eye.

Fantasy managers may well be swerving the Saints to start off, with some tricky matches to come between Gameweeks 31+ and 35+.

Should the south coast club still have ‘something to play for’ come the fixture swing in Gameweek 36+, however, then they will likely re-enter the radar at that point.

With this article borrowing heavily from the data available in our Members Area, only subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout can read on.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

440 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench boost team.
    Ramsdale Krul
    Trent Lascelles Egan Lundy Targett
    Sterling De Bruyne Fleck Grealish Mc Ginn
    Jimmy Aguero Auba

    Keepers aren't great .9.1 to spend
    Thoughts lads.

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      dgrade Lundstran to free up cash. Any cheaper Sheffield players?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Those are the two cheapest . I've had Lundy since the beginning of time.

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Keepers are good for this GW.

      Consider Lund to O'Connell

      Looks good though

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        No funds. Thanks for your input.

        Open Controls
        1. Cricket_Badger
          • 7 Years
          just now

          O'Connell is cheaper than Lundstram.

          Open Controls
          1. Cricket_Badger
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Oh ignore me, you obviously have a SV on Lundstram < O'Connell price

            Open Controls
    3. HVT
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good team

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice side! Some have said that McGinn can be a bit risky as he was out even before COVID but not sure who else you could have there unless you downgraded to Saka / Cantwell and upgraded Lundy to Baldock / Saiss and did one of the keepers -> Henderson but might be out of reach

      Open Controls
  2. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best 7th attacker on FH?

    A - Fleck
    B - McGinn 
    C - Traore
    D - Saka

    Henderson 
    Baldock Doherty TAA
    Sterling KDB Grealish 
    Aguero Auba Tammy

    Open Controls
    1. G.O.A.T.
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        hmm will he play?

        Open Controls
        1. G.O.A.T.
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Definitely

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
            just now

            Both games?

            Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      El Ghazi

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        hmmm nice shout. Will he play tho? I see a lot of reduced minutes historically

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am on Fleck for now- scored 2 goals in reverse fixture against Villa. If guaranteed both games I do like McGinn and might yet get him if any indication in starting lineup

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah its a close call between those 2. Fleck only has 1 away attacking return which puts me off him a bit

        Open Controls
  3. KanteTouchThis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Sort of bottomed sorry for repost
    Need some advice guys, on bb, wc31.
    Should I keep
    Bruno + reina, oconnel, Egan, basham, saiss

    Or downgrade Bruno to
    Mcginn + hendo, Stevens, Egan, Doherty + 4.6 def (target or any Sgw player)

    Sgw Bruno could easily outscore dgq Bruno but I get nice upgrades if I get mcginn.

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. G.O.A.T.
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Bruno

      Open Controls
  4. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    GW30 : Triple Captain
    GW31 : Free hit

    [ Henderson ]
    Trent [ Laporte ] [ O'Connell ]
    [ KdB ] [ Grealish ] [ El Ghazi ] Son
    [ Aguero ] Pukki Jimenez

    Foster B.Fernandes Boly Diop

    Also:
    A) Henderson, Fabianski, Diop, El Ghazi
    B) Krul, McCarthy, Egan, Sarr

    B would mean starting Bruno GW30+ and instead of El Ghazi to Sarr, I would do Egan to Cathcart. 🙂

    Open Controls
  5. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    RMBBT WC next week
    Ederson Leno
    O'Connell Egan TAA saiss Fernandez
    Mane Fleck cantwell kdb grealish
    Ayew Aguero Aubameyang

    Cheap Sheffield defenders enable a half decent bench, otherwise I'll downgrade Fernandez & saiss & upgrade one of the Sheffield defenders

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Go Ederson to Henderson, Mane to Sterling and Ayew to Jimenez/Pukki/Abraham

      Prefer Ake to Saiss/Fernandez this GW

      Open Controls
  6. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Sorry for reposting had problems with phone before.

    How does this look for BB?

    Henderson
    TAA Egan O'Connell Targett
    KdB Pepe Grealish Mcginn
    Auba(c) Kun

    Ederson Soy Barnes Nketiah

    Salah is out but I only lose 0.3 on him. Had more value tied up in Soy, TAA and KdB. Just not sure about Pepe...

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. G.O.A.T.
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Remove target and bring wolves def

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ok but still have all chips+wc so planning to wc for 31 anyway and Targett plays twice so willing to risk.

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will u be WCing GW31?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Get rid of Barnes and Soy then (can see a watford win)

          Get Ake and El Ghazi. Probably get Sterling instead of Ederson and Pepe

          Looks very good though

          Open Controls
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Like your ideas. Will consider it. Cheers.

            Open Controls
  7. G.O.A.T.
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any love for Sterling? Can be revamped after this long Break.. thoughts??

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      seriously tempted to captain him actually

      Open Controls
      1. G.O.A.T.
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Same here. A bit behind in ML

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good punt. Plays better with Sane, gets a lot of mins, starts well, fuelled by black lives matter

      Open Controls
      1. G.O.A.T.
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will he play both dgw match?

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I think he has a higher chance than dsilva mahrez sane and silva

          Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have him in my GW30 free hit

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        3 mins ago

        His record against Arsenal isn’t great though

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          he's scored a few against them recently tho? am sure?

          Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Fleck and Saiss
    or
    B. Cantwell and OConnell

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A if Gw30 only, B if its longer

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Actually I'd go B regardless

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  9. chilli con kone
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    If you had to choose one for the remainder of the season who would it be

    A. Ings
    B. Wilson

    it's for a draft same scoring system as FPL, but there are no autosubs, so if one gets rested it's potentially 0 points if they dont get off the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Soto Ayam
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mahrez or no Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Mahrez - not worth the headache

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  11. Lucky Z
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Reina
    Baldock | Lundstram | Egan
    KDB | Sterling | Pepe | Ozil | Grealish
    Auba | Aguero

    Targett on the bench. Any changes for this FH team?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd get rid of Ozil and Lundstram and Reina. Looks great though

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        For whom?

        Open Controls
  12. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sorry got bottomed
    Wanna ask those with WC BB and FH left

    I think i am gonna play this the most conservative way.

    Keeping the WC
    Keeping the FH
    Play BB now

    Dont go overboard with doublegw players with playing time that have likely less than 120min (as Salah Vardy Jimmy and co get 90 too)
    as I might be stuck with Mahrez instead of Salah until the WC wgich i dont wanna play before 33 after City vs Liverpool to get informatikn on how theyre all gonna line up and esp after we see who will still play for smth.
    Also Uniteds fixture dont become perfect before 33 and Villas Arsenals are good until then.
    But except KDB and maybe Laporte its a reach.
    Id like Aguero but cant get there without sacrificing Salah even if i go Aguero to Vardy after this week.

    Currently thinking

    Henderson Leno
    O Conell Egan TAA Doherty Soy

    Salah KDB Grealish McGinn Saka

    Auba Jimmy Jota

    3wolves seems like no overload if keeping the WC

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same here. Have not made up my mind at all. UT+BB will lose me lots of value, which will be a key factor in the run-in imo.

      Thinking FH atm. But your approach does make sense. Maybe keep the 4 or 5 players I will lose most value on and play BB anyway...

      Open Controls
  13. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Have to make one of these downgrades to afford my FH team. Thoughts?

    A) Hendo to Leno (Have 2 SHU defs)
    B) TAA to Doherty/Alonso
    C) Jimenez to Tammy

    Cheers! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      C defo.Think Tammy is the better pick anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        for this week alone I should say

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          5 mins ago

          Agreed

          Open Controls
        2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yup he probably has the better fixture this week but a bit worried about his mins.

          Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Soto Ayam
    12 mins ago

    C...against villa seems a no brainer

    Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Roumors of Pukki getting covid... Spanner - > works

    Best replacement for max 6.7m?

    Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      *rumours

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm fine

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Haa

        Open Controls
  16. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Current team
    Pope button
    TAA Stephens Doherty Rico Kelly
    Salah Kdb Bruno Martial nakamba
    Aubameyang ings jota

    FH or BB?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      How does your current team affect what u use?

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        just now

        if i use FH, i'll be back to this team for GW 31+

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I've got a really similar team. Leaning towards unlimited transfers and BB

      Open Controls
  17. Cheesyzoot
    10 mins ago

    Soyuncu or Saiss as a SGW defender on BB this week? Will WC 31

    Open Controls
  18. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    With no fans do we think players will celebrate goals and we will see many players getting yellow cards for msgs of support to various worldwide events right now I.e. under their shirts etc?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rules are rules, so while we all (well most of us) support anti-racist movements, players will get booked for removing shirts.

      A rule that needs to be changed imo, but until then yellows will be given.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah get that. Wonder whether we will see many players taken a yellow to get their messages out there. Interesting to see what happens

        Open Controls
    2. Lucky Z
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes. Transfer players which will not score to avoid yellows.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ha dont mean that. Just a general question more around whether players will celebrate in the same way without fans

        Open Controls
  19. Sid123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    No one feeling a flutter of Du Bruyne, Aguero and Jesus? Both strikers should have some game time in both matches

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes I like that idea

      Open Controls
  20. Essential
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Leno
    Stevens Lundstram Baldock TAA
    Grealish KDB Sterling
    Kun Auba Jim

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really nice. Lund to O'Connell though?

      Open Controls
    2. french holiday
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe Henderson instead of Leno and TAA to a Alonso or Bellerin.

      Open Controls
  21. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB? WC'ing in 31+

    Henderson
    TAA | Stevens | Targett
    KDB | Grealish | Mahrez | Saka
    Aguero | Aubameyang | Jimenez

    Leno | Cantwell | Baldock | Mings

    Not overly keen on double Villa defence + Leno but want to max out on DGW players.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes not over-keen on double Villa defence or Saka. Looks great otherwise.

      If u don't have any money itb however, I think Targett and Mings are the best defenders under 4.5 or so.

      Open Controls
  22. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    How’s she looking? BB team, with WC and FH still intact... 0.1 ITB

    Leno Reina
    TAA Laporte Stevens Egan Lascelles
    KDB Mane Grealish HBarnes Saka
    Aguero Jimenez Pukki

    Anything that you would change? Auba over Kun?

    Open Controls
    1. french holiday
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pretty template BB team. Cant argue much. Maybe Pukki, Saka can be changed and consider if Auba 2 games over Mane.

      Open Controls
    2. JohnBlack
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Kun over Auba but i think i want Auba also. Saka also risk when Tierney and Kola are fit.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        1 min ago

        Apparently Saka played no. 10 role in one of the recent friendly games..

        Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Get rid of Mane so u can get Sterling/Mahrez

      I'd want Aubameyang but no instead of Kun. I also prefer Cantwell over Saka and El Ghazi over HBarnes

      Open Controls
  23. JohnBlack
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Hows this BB team, any changes needed? 0.4itb

    Ederson/Reina
    TAA Stevens Basham Da.Luiz Lascelles
    KDB Pepe Grealish Do.Luiz Fleck
    Auba Aguero Jimenez

    Open Controls
  24. Checko
    5 mins ago

    Gonna go 3 Utd, any thoughts on which 3? Might start with 2 and then bring the 3rd post-Tottenham, but either way I am hanging my hat there. Any thoughts?

    A)Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

    B)Fernandes, Rashford, Pogba,

    C)Fernandes, Rashford, AWB

    D)Or any other suggested combo?

    Open Controls
    1. Sid123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Fernandes, martial and a defender

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  25. Sandeshdhkl
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    who to pick??
    1. aguero + mahrez
    2. auba + mahrez
    3. aguero + pepe

    Open Controls
    1. JohnBlack
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      1 2 3 in that order

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  26. Sj3451
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    I’ve just gone back through my point history and I have used 1 wild card so far this season in GW3, but my wildcard says unavailable. Is that just because of unlimited transfers? I should still have my second right?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes because of unlimited transfers

      Open Controls
      1. Sj3451
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks mate. So says unavailable for people who still have WC?

        Open Controls
  27. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Stevens and Baldock both better stats away from home than Lord Lundstram. Just avoid him this gw. Triple up with Henderson goalie.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.