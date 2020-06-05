114
Members June 5

Recapping the best Chelsea players ahead of FPL restart

114 Comments
Share

With top-flight football and Fantasy Premier League set to resume in June, we continue with our team-by-team series of refresher articles.

Firstly looking back at each club’s last six matches, we are focusing on which players were not only in favour with their respective head coaches but also producing the goods before the coronavirus outbreak halted proceedings in mid-March.

It goes without saying that three months will have gone by without a ball being kicked by the time we recommence, so any notion of ‘form’ is a flawed one.

On the flip side, there will be no new managers or signings on parade when we resume – so, unlike in a typical pre-season, there will be fewer unknown variables.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only subscribers can access it in full.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

114 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jay01
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    Very tempted by Pulisic i think hes one to watch

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah, he's on my watchlist. Got an article coming out on him on Monday - I think it's almost as much what happens off the field (Willian, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi) that determines whether I'll consider him at some point during the run-in.

      Open Controls
      1. jay01
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Think i will.look at fitness in the first game but with pedro moving on and CHO not quite there yet i can see Puli being the bright spark

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Got to make sure he gets started, maby in 1-2 GWs

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      He's one of the catastrophic selections at some point of my season. Not sure to come back there again.

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    Help is needed please

    Should I FH this team

    Henderson McCarthy

    TAA Dunk Lascelles Boly McCarthy

    KDB Salah Traore Barnes Mooy

    Aubameyang DCL Ings

    or

    Do Dunk > Baldock & Mooy > Grealish with my 2FTs instead

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      FH

      Open Controls
  3. ninja
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    What date is going to be the last weekend of the season now??

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      25th July. I believe.

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      6 GWs?

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        No, we have a full programme of midweek games as well.
        Think Christmas madness, but over six weeks.

        Open Controls
  4. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Alonso's numbers this season are insane. His ppg is above KDB, and has the expected stats to back it up. 11 games is not the largest sample, but for players who have played over 10 games, he is the best value player in FPL.

    If only we knew he was nailed...

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's the key! And they seem to be trying to get another left back.

      Obviously that player can't play until next season but it shows they don't necessarily trust him. But he has done okay in the games he's played.

      Bit cheaper than TAA/Robertson as well

      Open Controls
      1. ninja
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Could that push him forward when new LB arrives??
        He's much better going forward than he is as a defender so that's maybe why Lampard feels he needs better defensive coverage on that flank. Doesn't mean Alonso won't play but he'll go left wing, without defensive responsibly he could be lethal.

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Doubt it, they’ll want Ziyech, Pulasic and CHO going forwards.

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours ago

            Isn't Ziyech more of a creator, playing in front of the defence, rather than someone that makes runs in behind?

            With a striker like Werner imminent, who likes to make runs in behind, that makes me think the RW will have to be deeper and more creative for balance in the transition.

            Open Controls
            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              It’s possible but either way I don’t see Alonso being transformed into an attacking winger at this stage.

              Open Controls
      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Lampard doesn't want either of him or Emerson at all according to very reputable journalists, but he may have to keep one.

        Emerson is way down the pecking order following his shocking defending Vs Arsenal, but Alonso's weakness going backwards is a big issue for Frank.

        Azpi starts over both of them imo, despite not looking amazing at LB.

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Alonso started the last 3 Premier League games, and that included both a back 3 and a back 4.

          Although the club aren't satisfied with him long-term, Alonso was starting to look like Frank's preferred LB/LWB for now, until the summer transfer window at least.

          Open Controls
          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            Not at all. Alonso got starts due to other injuries in the club, but with Lampard preferring a 433 or 4231 and James back fit, he isn't expected to start.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              I think this statement needs a bit of context. There weren't really injuries in the full-back position that would have caused Alonso to be more likely to start. There were however injuries in midfield, on the wings and up front.

              Alonso, as this article highlights, is actually quite involved in attacks, be that through shots or contribution to the attack as a whole.

              I imagine his selection was in part due to the attacking injuries elsewhere and his influence on that side of the game.

              Now, our record for Alonso had been involved in this season is actually surprisingly positive. At both ends of the pitch.

              I agree that Alonso is not nailed-on to start now, and the lockdown was unfortunate timing for him personally as he genuinely put in some match changing performances in the recent matches. Do I expect Frank to keep starting him 3 months on? Not 100% - but I don't think that impact will be disregarded.

              However as you allude to, with our attack now bolstered we now rely less on Alonso as an outlet and Azpi could play there instead.

              Open Controls
    2. ninja
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I brought him in a few weeks ago. He's a differential that I need to catch league leader. I've got a tidy bench so worth the risk for me.

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ve’s awesone!

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        He’s

        Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    FH team something like this?

    Henderson
    Lundstram, Baldock, Targett
    Sterling, kdb, Özil, Grealish
    Auba, Laca, Kun

    0.6 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don't like Laca really - under stiff competition for his place now. Can definitely see Martinelli starting at least one of the games, with Nketiah an option as well.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Better send the funds in the mid then. Think Martinelli will start above Nketiah?

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Not sure, Arsenal fans would have a better idea. My guess was Martinelli despite Nketiah doing well before the break, but would want more clues

          Open Controls
  6. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    What is FH template?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Will create one 😉

      Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Probably;

      Henderson
      Another SHU defender, TAA, +Targett/Bellerin/3rd SHU defender.
      KdB, Grealish, Pepe, Sterling/Salah, Saka
      Auba, Aguero

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Leno
      TAA - Egan - O'Connell
      KDB - Pepe - Mahrez - Grealish - Fleck
      Aguero - Auba

      Button - Targett - Greenwood - Lascelles

      Open Controls
  7. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    I know this has probably been answered but i can’t find it;

    What is happening with transfers? I don’t see any FT’s in the app, can we select a whole new team?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Game hasn’t reopened yet.

      Open Controls
  8. 4-4-2
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Sorry probably been asked a million times but do we know when game will go live yet?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      No.
      But now the fixtures are confirmed it won’t be long.

      Open Controls
  9. Netters2018
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    I had 2 fts in gw38 i carried over so assuming they rollover into gw39 and i free hit. Will that mean i have 2 in gw40?

    Open Controls
    1. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      No, just 1 FT after a free hit.

      Open Controls
    2. PastaFasul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      FH is one of those chips where you lose any extra FT...you'll return with your original squad and 1 FT the next GW

      Open Controls
  10. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Henderson Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss Lundstram Lascelles
    Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr Cantwell
    Jimenez Vardy DCL

    0.8 itb

    First week back:

    1. FH
    2. WC
    3. Hold

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Do you have 2 FTs? Wait for team news but Cantwell to McGinn? or Vardy to Rashford/ Tammy/ Auba (if you can find the funds). Vardy could be a good differential in game week 39 but potentially between now and the end of the season he could share some minutes with Iheanacho like he did earlier this year (tbf at the time he was returning from injury though).

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  11. OutofShorts
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    What’s not to like about this FH team?
    Henderson
    Egan Lundtrom Bellerin
    Ozil Sterling KDB Grealish
    Auba Aguero Abraham
    Are there any single game week players that are simply better picks?
    Abraham vs Norwich H looks a necessary inclusion.

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      What if Sheff U concede in both matches?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Might still get 4 points for each player.

        Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is Abraham fit, thought he had an injury

      Open Controls
    3. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Nothing as long as your happy with it pal. I like the Ozil pick especially when people want Pepe instead. Personally I can't convince myself to pull the trigger on a FH team when I reckon Salah and Mane could do bits against Everton and like you say Tammy and Wolves assets have a decent fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. OutofShorts
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        True, a lot of eggs in very few baskets this DGW. Very real risk of sharing pretty much the same wins and fails as many other players.
        A couple of SGW punts could prove a real differential!

        Open Controls
  12. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Bullsh*t that's been talked about on here in the last month or two:

    1) The season should be null and void - it's not fair and shouldn't have been discussed.
    2) There is going to be one giant gameweek if the premier league restarts - no they can easily add gameweeks, it's not difficult to code.
    3) They will give everyone a free wildcard/unlimited transfers - not fair for a lot of reasons, won't happen

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I agree although a caveat with #2 is that you're relying on the coding team for FPL, how flexible the existing codebase is. We've all seen the Official App 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Okay captain hindsight

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Well one of them is in the future. Do you disagree?

        Open Controls
    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      First two were always unlikely and/or never going to happen, surprised they gained traction.

      I can see the logic in the last one though - still suspicious they haven't mentioned FTs at all honesty, but we'll see 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Number 1 was the biggest load of trash

      Rip bobb

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Poor Bobb

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Poor fella, hope he posts soon

          Open Controls
    5. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      On #1, you are saying it's not fair. I never really backed a null and void, but if the season had never been able to be completed by playing the remaining games, is that fair on team like Aston Villa/Bournmouth who are scrapping for survival that they booted from the league, with 10 games left, almost a 1/4 of the season? In this case null and void, ie no relegations would have been more fair in my opinion.

      Open Controls
    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      3 is more likely to happen than not. It's what they did in the German game.

      The only reason they wouldn't do it is because the software is too clunky to update.

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        It’s not the only reason.

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        For people who slow wildcarded such as yourself do you think that's fair?

        Open Controls
    7. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      I still believe 3 is very likely to happen. Fair or not, FPL towers will benefit from adding this excitement to masses of players.

      Open Controls
  13. noquarternt
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is the first GW confirmed as the only double?

    Hence the FH everywhere?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      If all goes to plan then yes, it’ll be the only DGW.

      Open Controls
    2. Benjustjamin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think there will be additional DGW's. Unless all other cup competitions are cancelled.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        The FA Cup games won't result in DGW's. PL games impacted will be played later in the same Gameweek. CL and EL games will occur after the end of the PL.

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          This.

          Open Controls
    3. noquarternt
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      Thanks for the information guys.

      A different prospect entirely. Along with the 5 subs and Christmas esque congestion! Nailedness now the primary priority I reckon.

      Open Controls
  14. jay01
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Can you roll over a free transfer when using the bench boost chip?

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  15. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Did my wildcard just before lockdown annoyingly so no need to FH this is there?

    Krul
    Doherty / taa / kiko femenia
    Sarr / saka / kdb / salah
    Auba / Aguero / Jimenez

    Button / McCarthy / tanganga / Taylor

    Just perhaps sarr > grealish and sheff Utd defender in if I can?

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Your midfield is a little weak especially Saka, I have him but I'm concerned about the return of Tierney and Kolasinac.

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I would use FH because when will there be a better opportunity?

      Open Controls
  16. Pascal's Triangle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Make of it what you will but the Fanteam Premier League game I also play is giving us unlimited transfers on the restart. Unlike FPL transfers were frozen during lockdown, the game is similar to FPL but has no chips other than 2 wild cards. The reason they gave was as a goodwill gesture due to the "extraordinary circumstances."

    Open Controls
  17. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    5 new members tables to help you prepare for the doubles:

    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Martinelli has a higher FPL goal Involvement than Auba! 😯

      All these young bitty £4.5m strikers are likely to get quite a bit of game time with all the substitutions now allowed.

      Open Controls
      1. Lateriser 12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Neil Mellor, Marcheda and Bellion front line

        Open Controls
  18. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Premier League strugglers Aston Villa and Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion are set to face each other in a training match as part of their preparations for the season restarting. (Daily Mail)

    Will there be a scout report to see where Grealish plays?

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      "...Not a friendly, as such. Likely to play 11 v 11 for 45/60 mins and both may field two teams...

      For those asking, don't expect this to be streamed anywhere, or even for the clubs to mention it. It is merely a training exercise..."

      https://twitter.com/mjmarr_star/status/1268887032388112384?s=19

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        That's no excuse. Get Munday down there with a notepad and a Leeds FC drone camera. Make him earn his crust 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Rhinos
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          who are leeds fc?

          Open Controls
  19. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Evening ladies

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      have you bought kun yet

      Open Controls
      1. Lateriser 12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        When did he leave?

        Open Controls
  20. Rhinos
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Assuming the game just carries on from where it left off I'm just gonna have to hope the sgwers can step up. TAA and Vardy to smash Sheffield United and Aubameyang, what can go wrong

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm tripling up on the Sheffield D. Pulling a Tosey

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        it's the obvious play on a free hit. At least one clean sheet seems likely but on the other hand someone like Doherty could blow them out of the water

        Open Controls
        1. Lateriser 12
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Might throw in Lundtram for good measure

          Open Controls
          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            he only starts one at best imo but then again he arguably has the highest ceiling of any player this gw

            Open Controls
            1. Lateriser 12
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              So much info still to be had aye mate

              Open Controls
  21. Gunners for Lyfe
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    lads what's your free hit teams

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Leno
      Doherty Baldock Maguire TAA
      Sterling Mahrez KDB Mane
      Vardy Nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Henderson
      Egan/OConnel/Alonso
      Grealish/Pepe/KDB/Mahrez/Ozil
      Auba/Kun

      Might squeeze in Lundy instead of Egan or OConnel.

      Open Controls
      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Same as mine besides 3:

        Sterling for Mahrez
        Reina for Henderson
        TAA for Alonso

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yeah would like to have Sterling and TAA in my team but I don't have the budget.

          Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Hendo
      TAA Luiz Stevens O’Connell
      Sterling KDB Pepe Grealish
      Aguero Auba

      Open Controls
  22. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Just having a tinker for a free hit team... could get this.....
    Henderson
    Stevens Lundstram Targett
    KDB Sterling Pepe Grealish
    Aubameyang Aguero Lacazette
    Subs- D.Costa, Lascelles(any 4.3def) Prodl (fodder)
    Any good folks????

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Ditch Laca for a 5th mid upgrade

      Open Controls
  23. Differential (c)
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Don't plan to do FH first week in. Used up my 2nd WC pre-lockdown. So probably will roll with this.

    Leno
    TAA Alonso Doherty
    Salah Pepe Mahrez(c) Foden
    Aubameyang(vc) Jota Ayew

    Pope Masina Sarr Ngakia

    1.2m

    Only tempation is to put in deBruyne. Maybe Sarr+Pepe ->deBruyne+Saka and switch to a 3-5-2 with Ayew benched.

    Open Controls
  24. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    FPL currently updating - any idea how long it’s being going on for?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's working fine for me

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Ah righto cheers Ragabolly, I might need to log out and back in?

        Thoughts on below questions?

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          It was the:

          ‘FPL Update
          An update on Fantasy Premier League 2019/20.’

          I read this as Updating 😀

          Have they updated the fixtures yet?

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            No problem, they haven't yet. I think they will update the game around/before Monday

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              Many thanks....

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                Jesus?

                Open Controls
  25. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Couple of other questions - I have FH, WC & BB remaining:

    1. Do we know how many further GWs will be played in FPL - was it 8 or 9 remaining? Or could it be just three, due to only three weeks of fixture dates currently known - 39, 40 & 41?
    2. Other than the first DGW after restart, are we expecting any other DGW or BGWs in the remaining GWs?
    3. With the information we currently have is the general consensus the play chips in this order - FH (39), WC (40), BB (41 or other)?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      1- Think we will have 9 gameweeks representing matchweeks 30-38.

      2- With 1 in mind, everything looks set such that no further DGWs exist. However, there is always a chance of a match getting postponed for any covid related reasons, so wouldn't expect everything going to schedule.

      3- FH 39 seems popular here but I am not personally very keen. After 39, not sure if there's a consensus yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        1. Noted and many thanks.

        2. Good point - yes this won’t be smooth - wonder if there is a mechanism in place for if a team suddenly had 10-15 test positive and can’t play for a couple weeks or more? Guess some games might just get cancelled, unless the affect title, CL/Europa positions or relegation.

        3. Noted and many thanks again.

        4. Which teams do you think are firmly on the beach? Pretty much nothing left to play for?

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          4 is very hard to tell. I personally would be very cautious with my FPL expectations as chaos is very expected even if the teams were not on the beach..

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Cheers 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Ragabolly has the patience of a saint, all gods god bless that man

              Open Controls
  26. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Looks like we’ve got a game or two every day for about two months right 😮

    GWs, transfers and updates on FPL gonna be chaos 😀

    Open Controls
  27. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Has the FFS ticker been updated and made available, doesn’t seem to load atm...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.