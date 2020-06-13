598
Selection June 13

The best budget forwards for the FPL restart

598 Comments
Share

Our position-by-position analysis of Fantasy Premier League assets continues with a look at budget forwards.

With FPL managers granted the option of making unlimited transfers or deploying their Free Hit chip ahead of Double Gameweek 30+, many of us will be going big on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.8m).

To afford these heavy hitters, we’ll need a cut-price asset or two to plug the gaps.

In truth, there isn’t an abundance of budget FPL forwards who are anything more than bench fodder – hence why we’re covering strikers all the way up to £5.8m in this piece and slightly eating into ‘mid-price’ territory.

A total of 57 players fall into this category, with the stand-out names discussed below.

Mbwana Samatta

  • Price: £5.8m
  • Ownership: 0.4%
  • Next four Gameweeks: SHU + CHE | new | WOL | liv

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) is perhaps the only Aston Villa asset that many of us will agree on for Double Gameweek 30+.

The merits of the Villans’ defence, John McGinn (£5.4m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) will be widely discussed ahead of Wednesday’s deadline and we can now add January capture Mbwana Samatta (£5.8m) into the mix.

With Wesley (£5.4m) injured, Samatta was thrown straight into the starting XI in Gameweek 25 and has played all three games since.

Scoring on his debut against Bournemouth, the Tanzanian striker looked fairly decent up top despite Villa slipping to four defeats in the games he featured in.

His aerial ability particularly caught the eye, with half of his efforts in a Villa shirt and his debut league goal coming from his head (he also nodded in his side’s solitary strike in the League Cup final).

Arguably the main concern would be the players behind him: Grealish aside, do Villa possess anyone who can supply Samatta with good enough service? The new signing has averaged only two shots per match in his four appearances so far, which is on the meagre side.

Had Villa not had a Double Gameweek 30+, many of us probably wouldn’t have looked at him – but then, that is likely true for a number of assets who will end up in our overhauled squads.

Samatta does at least have the advantage of facing Newcastle United in Gameweek 31+, which could be a decent match-up given how susceptible the Magpies have been to crosses in open play and at dead-ball situations.

Oliver McBurnie

  • Price: £5.7m
  • Ownership: 0.3%
  • Next four Gameweeks: avl + new | mun | TOT | bur

Sheffield United have been one of the most settled sides this season, at least in defence and midfield.

Rotation has been more commonplace up top, however, with Chris Wilder opting to frequently shake up his two-man frontline.

Changes were particularly rife when Sheffield United last encountered a period of serious fixture congestion in December.

Not one of the Bladesmen’s strikers has more than 16 starts to their name this season, although Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) and Billy Sharp (£5.6m) had been the preferred pairing before the suspension of play, having racked up seven and five consecutive starts respectively.

McBurnie had encouragingly accumulated a lot of pitch-time shortly before football ground to a halt, lasting 90 minutes in each match from Gameweeks 23-27 and then being substituted in the 89th minute of the Gameweek 29 win over Norwich City.

It’ll be a surprise to see any Sheffield United forward lasting the full duration in the first two fixtures back but, given that those matches make up a Double Gameweek for the Blades, McBurnie should still hit triple figures for minutes on Wednesday and Sunday combined.

Goals won’t come at a furious pace but then this is a sub-£6.0m forward we’re talking about and there is a reason that these assets don’t cost as much.

Only four FPL forwards, all of them way pricier, registered more shots in the box than McBurnie in Gameweeks 22-29.

Like Samatta, McBurnie is a perhaps a punt purely for the early Double Gameweek as the fixtures stiffen thereafter.

Eddie Nketiah

3pm team news
  • Price: £4.4m
  • Ownership: 1.4%
  • Next four Gameweeks: mci + bha | sou | NOR | wol

The search for a dependable £4.5m-or-under FPL forward has been a largely fruitness one this season, with Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) and Aaron Connolly (£4.3m) only briefly threatening to establish themselves as the go-to bargain-bin options.

The return to fitness of Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) looks to be a blow to Greenwood’s chances of starting more regularly in the run-in, although the increase in permitted substitutes from three to five will likely see the teenage Manchester United striker continue to make cameos off the bench.

Could Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) be the snip we’ve all been waiting for, then, particuarly with Arsenal enjoying two fixtures in Double Gameweek 30+?

It’s too early to tell for certain and, so long as Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) remains fit and available, there will be plenty of jostling for the central striker’s role in Mikel Arteta’s new-look Arsenal side.

Nketiah had been given the nod ahead of the more experienced Frenchman in Gameweeks 26-29, scoring once against Everton, although was hauled off before the hour-mark in the narrow win over West Ham, with substitute Lacazette bagging the winner.

There have been some positive omens in the friendlies Arsenal have contested ahead of the restart, with Nketiah hitting a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Charlton Athletic and then leading the line for the first half of the Gunners’ 3-2 defeat to Brentford.

We don’t anticipate that he will start every match (maybe not even the bulk of them) but then we can’t really expect too much anyway given the dirt-cheap price tag.

With Arsenal’s two Gameweek 30+ fixtures separated by less than 72 hours, he will surely get a decent number of minutes to begin the season with – and that might be enough for those of us who are only relying on him for this opening Double Gameweek.

Jordan Ayew

  • Price: £5.2m
  • Ownership: 8.8%
  • Next four matches: bou | liv | BUR | lei

While the likes of McBurnie and Nketiah are rotation risks, Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) has been an altogether more secure starter this season.

The Ghana international has made Roy Hodgson’s line-up in each of the last 27 league games and has scored more FPL points (108) than anyone featured in this article.

The loan capture of Cenk Tosun (£5.7m) and the return to fitness of Christian Benteke (£5.7m) has seen Ayew move to a wider position in Palace’s attacking trident but, as we discussed in our Crystal Palace team recap, the Belgian’s presence could be more of a help than a hindrance.

Ayew scored in back-to-back games shortly before the lull in proceedings, taking his total to eight for the season – again, a tally that can’t be beaten by any other striker in this piece.

The biggest downside to Ayew at present is perhaps the Eagles’ fixtures, with seven of their remaining nine games against teams in the top half.

One of their only favourable match-ups, against Bournemouth, comes in Double Gameweek 30+, when many FPL managers will have their eyes on assets with two fixtures.

With Palace heading for safety and mid-table obscurity, the question would also have to be raised over what Roy Hodgson has in mind for his peripheral squad players, minutes-wise, in the closing quarter of the campaign.

Still, with his versatility and work rate being huge ticks against his name in Hodgson’s eyes, Ayew remains one of the more trustworthy forwards in this price bracket, ready to be deployed as an emergency FPL substitute if needs be and perhaps even handed a start when the odd good fixture does pop up (Aston Villa in Gameweek 35+, for example).

Also Consider

→Based on expected goal involvement, who is the biggest "underachiever" this season?

No, we’re not advocating a move for Joelinton (£5.5m) just yet, but it’ll be interesting to see if playing behind closed doors has a galvanising effect on the Brazilian, given that he won’t have the weight of 50,000 Geordies’ expectations on his shoulders.

He had quietly impressed in pre-season and has scored twice in unofficial kickabouts this week, so maybe the much-maligned striker can be liberated without the bellows and groans that plague his appearances on Tyneside – or maybe not.

The effect of playing with or without a crowd is one of those unquantifiable variables that makes the end of 2019/20 tough to predict.

The compact Selhurst Park can be an intimidating cauldron when the Palace ultras are making a din, so it could be that Hodgson’s troops are handicapped without their vociferous home support.

Then again, perhaps playing without a raucous audience is exactly the thing that Christian Benteke (£5.7m) needs to up an abysmal goal conversion rate of three seasons in the making.

A pest of a presence to opposition defenders, human wasp Shane Long (£4.7m) refuses to leave Fantasy managers alone at the budget forward picnic table.

Just when we think he’s gone for good he re-emerges afresh, despite our repeated attempts to swat him away.

Now 33 years of age, Long has impressed so much of late that he has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension by the Saints.

The Irishman has been a regular starter from Gameweek 15 onwards and his only absence from the line-up in that time (two no-shows and a substitute’s appearance over Christmas) were injury-related.

The physical demands put upon the front two will likely see the occasional refresh up top given the frequency of the fixtures, while Long has been substituted in 11 of his 13 starts so far in 2019/20.

Never the most clinical of strikers, we can’t expect a deluge of goals from the veteran forward either.

Like Ayew, though, he would seem to be one of the more dependable characters in the budget forward bracket should he need to be called upon as an emergency auto-sub during the run-in.

Graham Potter’s unpredictability puts us off Neal Maupay (£5.7m) to an extent, with the Frenchman having been benched twice already this calendar year.

Winless in 2020, Brighton and Hove Albion also have one of the worst fixture runs in Gameweeks 30+ to 35+, although things do improve thereafter and he might be one to consider in the final three match rounds.

Underlying stats haven’t been Maupay’s problem and he sits third among FPL forwards of any price for efforts on goal in 2019/20.

Making the most of those chances has been an issue, however, with his conversion rate of 10.1% well below what we usually demand of our strikers.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Sean Dyche’s press conferences over the next week, meanwhile, as both Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.1m) are struggling with fitness issues at present.

That could open the door for Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Matej Vydra (£5.3m) at Burnley, who have some agreeable fixtures from Gameweek 31+ onwards.

Rodriguez has started every match from Gameweek 23 onwards with Barnes on the sidelines and sits joint-fourth among FPL forwards for attempts on goal in that time.

598 Comments
  1. rohan
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Aguero and Fernandes or Sterling and Rashford? Playing BB this week without a WC

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Without a WC Sterling and Rashford probably the picks to go for.

      You will likely want Salah/Mane in a few weeks, so Sterling can easily be traded later on without 2 xfers selling Kun.

      With Pogba back, we shall see how he and Bruno play together and perhaps Pogba becomes the better pick.

      Open Controls
      1. rohan
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Exactly my thoughts too. But feels strange not going Kun for what could be the last DGW of the season.

        Open Controls
      2. Kurupt FC
          just now

          Bruno v Pogba will be an interesting one to see how they lineup in that first game. I can see pogba being more forward than bruno even though he has been brilliant in that role himself.

          Open Controls
    2. Lignja
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      How is this team looking for BB, have WC and FH, cant decide on last 2 spots

      Reina, xxx
      Taa, Egan, Saiss, Lascales, xxx
      Kdb, Mahrez, Mount, Grealish, Saka
      Aguero, Auba, Vardy

      A. Pope, O Connell
      B. Leno, Terget (only 1 shu def)
      C. Mcarty, Lundstram

      On c atm

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Not sure by Reina Vardy Mahrez Saka for BB

        Open Controls
    3. dshv
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      GW30+ BB. .. wc31

      Reina leno

      Egan baldock stevens targett lascelles
      Kdb sterling grealish cantwell fernandes
      Aguero Nkiteah auba

      Open Controls
      1. LLoris
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Reina might not start

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Based on what? Isnt Heaton inj?

          Open Controls
    4. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      How's this BB30 team looking? (Plan to FH31, then WC33)

      Reina Leno
      Baldock Stevens Doherty Alonso Lascelles
      KDB Mahrez Grealish Mount Fleck
      Aguero Aub Jimi

      Open Controls
      1. LLoris
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Reina might not start. I thought about the same thing but my GW 32 team had very tough fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          I've actually picked it with GW32 in mind, I would field this 11 in gw32

          Leno
          Stevens Doherty Alonso Lascelles
          KDB Bruno Grealish Mount
          Aguero Aub

          It's a gamble to go without Lpool for GW30 and GW32 but I think city will win GW32 as lpool will be hungover from title celebrations and pep will want to make a statement (just my 2cents), but will consider bringing 1 or 2 lpool back in on WC33

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Good on paper things could change with more info in a couple of gws nevertheless. I know you have FH and WC to deploy.

            Open Controls
        2. manu4life99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Who would start instead of Reina with Heaton injured?

          Open Controls
          1. LLoris
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Reina is most likely gonna start just make sure you check that nothing has come up about Nyland

            Open Controls
            1. manu4life99
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks haven't heard about Nyland so must've missed that one. If it looks too risky then I may swap Reina/Baldock to Hendo/Targett

              Open Controls
              1. LLoris
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yup looks good just keep an eye out for the Reina situation

                Open Controls
          2. ManUnitedComeBack
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nyland

            Open Controls
            1. ManUnitedComeBack
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Just to clarify local papers are calling for and predicting Nyland to start. So keep an eye out on pressers and chatter just before the deadline.

              Open Controls
              1. LLoris
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yup Ive read those papers lol

                Open Controls
    5. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      What should my plan be if I still have ALL of chips including the wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQrHO7nm4Q4&t=1040s

        Open Controls
        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          I got 3 different people that told me 3 different things my just tc aguero and pray

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Then play your own game 😉 many permutations

            Open Controls
    6. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Just need to decide on my final two FH picks..
      Who would you choose?

      Jimenez and Mount
      Doherty and Tammy

      That’s my team so far:
      Hendo
      TAA / Lundy / Baldock
      Sterling / KDB / Grealish
      Kun (c) / Auba

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Jimmy Mount for me

        Open Controls
    7. Fernando Torres
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      A) Mane + Ederson + Saka + Saiss
      B) Sterling + Leno + Fleck + Bellerin

      Which ones for this week only? I would probably want Mane back...

      Open Controls
    8. venitol
        23 mins ago

        Thoughts on my team? No wildcard left! Trying to get a good number of dgw players but also thinking longer term

        Hendo Button

        TAA, Saiss, Enda Stevens, O'Connell
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish
        Auba, Rashford

        Greenwood, Lascelles, Hayden

        0.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No BB?

          Open Controls
      • SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        im completely satisfied with my existing team and if i use unlimited transfers to change it, i will likely WC to something very close to what i have the following week.

        The only reason i am considering the unlimited transfers is because of being able to use the BB in the only known DGW.

        i have looked into a BB team and a FH team and essentially i am using my BB for the following

        ozil x 2 vs salah
        el ghazi x 2
        reina x 2
        taa x 1
        saiss x 1

        are those differences worth using the BB and essentially wasting a WC or should i just stick to using the FH and saving my WC and BB for a later week?

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          save the bb and wc I am 🙂

          Open Controls
      • simong1
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Thoughts on this bench boost team? Any suggested changes or good to go?

        Henderson, Leno
        TAA, Doherty, Lundstram, Stevens, Targett
        Mahrez, KDB, Grealish, McGinn, Saka
        Auba, Kun, Pukki

        Open Controls
      • Zladan
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        BB:

        Ederson Leno
        TAA Doherty Egan O’Connell Targett
        KDB Bruno Grealish Fleck Saka
        Aguero (C) Auba Jimenez

        Thoughts? I know it’s all very template but perhaps I’m missing some clever combinations of players for the doubles.

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          if your BB there ain't that many combinations or missing much

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I just can't see anything but sadness after seeing Saka Targett Fleck in all BB teams.

          I am sorry. not wishing you all bad luck. But i Don't like Saka/Targett at all.
          And yes, fleck as 7th attacker ?? Not for me.

          Open Controls
      • Amey
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Anyone else here going without a Pool attacker for next 3 GW's at least ??
        I am sure i am !! 😀

        (Taa should be counted as an attacker tbh. I have one then ...)

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          mahbe towards the end of season when they have arsenal and Chelsea back to back but not at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah

            Open Controls
        2. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          maybe might FH when they play palace

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Palace aren't pushovers IMO

            Open Controls
            1. noquarternt
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              That's his point

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                😮

                Open Controls
        3. Amey
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          I am taking a calculated risk i guess.

          Everton away (no need to expect anything but a tough game)
          Palace Home (Palace under old man are tough nuts)
          City Away (has to be a tight game)

          Open Controls
          1. n14mul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            All I would say is that we cannot judge any team atm. Its like a whole new start with the biggest rest most players have ever had.

            Will also be interesting to see how players deal with no fans and I don't think home advantage will be all that

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Good point regarding Home advantage.

              Open Controls
          2. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            A calculated risk indeed which I hope works out for you but another scenario could be:

            Everton (Liverpool win)
            Palace (Liverpool win)
            Man City (Draw)

            Roll them dice let's see wha' gwaan 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I think all these scenarios are likely to happen mate.
              Do you really expect these games to be highscoring though ??

              I can keep Auba for 3 gw's and i think he can outscore both salah mane over next 2 FPL gw's.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Next 3*

                Open Controls
        4. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Just posted the same, but can't see myself bringing one back in.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            The way I see it based on fixtures I want the below:

            Son Auba/Kane KDB Rash Bruno Jimenez

            Doherty TAA

            Can't fit one in with all those!

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Exactly.
              For me it'll be between Auba & Mane.
              I am definitely keeping Auba for these 3 gw's though.
              Will reassess when Pool play Villa home.
              That game can be rank killer though. Without a pool attacker

              Open Controls
        5. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Think you will get burnt vs palace. I'm going to free hit for 31 and load up

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            That's the only fixture bothering me when i am doing no pool for three gw's tbh

            Open Controls
        6. ManUnitedComeBack
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I am only going with TAA. Priority after DGW is United, Spurs and Chelsea assets.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Chelsea not sure due to lots of options.
            Son & Tony definitely coming in though. For sure !

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Good to have company 😀

            Open Controls
      • n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Morning,

        Thoughts on my team to tackle the next 3-4gws

        Leno/Button
        TAA O'Connel Egan/Lascelles
        Salah KDB Pepe Mount/Cantwell
        Auba Jime/Long

        Chips left BB WC FH

        Plan on using chips later on when we see what players and teams are offering.

        Thank you

        Open Controls
      • fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        I think I will be more upset with myself if sell players who will do well than if I miss out on buying players who will do well. A stupid reason for keeping my team as I left it before the pause. However only Lundstram instead of Aurier with unlimited transfers also seems a litte strange. But I think it will be it...

        McCarthy
        TAA, Doherty, Alonso, Aurier
        KDB, Salah, Grealish
        Ings, Jiménez, Auba

        Button, Lascelles, Hayden, Guendouzi
        2.6 million in the bank, wildcard, free hit and bench boost

        Open Controls
      • pompeyupnorth
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        How’s this looking? Not bothered if it’s template as I just want points plus I love a DGW.. BB .2ITB And WC next week..

        Leno Hendo
        Stevens Targett Fernandez Laporte Saiss
        Grealish McGinn KDB Fleck Pepe
        Aguero (C) Auba Jimmy

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          I’d rather have Mahrez or even B.Silva than Pepe.

          Open Controls
          1. pompeyupnorth
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yep fair point.. appreciate your time thanks..

            Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Going without a pool mid for the rest of the season!

        Madness?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Brother ....
          Dial up !
          😀
          Join me ...

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            haha - pondering on the dilemma before i clicked post!

            Open Controls
        2. pompeyupnorth
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          I’d suggest so, yes

          Open Controls
        3. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          whole season, yes

          Open Controls
      • Gunner Boy
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Who is a better pick?

        A- Sterling
        B- Aguero

        Open Controls
        1. pompeyupnorth
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Both are trash, Samatta and McGinn better options 😉

          Open Controls
      • Gravless are for Kinnear
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hurry up with template already

        Open Controls
      • Oggle22
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        23points behind my ML leader he has no chips left and 4 DGW players already my plan was to FH hit this week then WC next to claw the points back before unlimited FT were available as he wouldn't have had much room to change with only 1FT

        With this in mind do I use unlimited FT to take a calculated guess and match his team (can't see him swapping out 4 DGW players) this week then try to gain the points back WC next week when hell only have 1ft and I can see which direction he's going in with his unlimited FT?

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          You can't use unlimited transfers AND play FH this week

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I am pretty sure you have a bookmarked reply on THIS topic !!
            Copy >>> Paste
            😀

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Can't wait for Weds when the game updates and all the UT/FH players realise they got their old team back 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 8 Years
                just now

                ha

                Open Controls
              2. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Heartbreak 😀

                Open Controls
        2. pompeyupnorth
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’d do your own thing. You’ll catch him regardless for sure with the chip situation .

          Open Controls
      • Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which Gk pair seems best for BB? Currently on this defence.

        Leno Reina
        Taa Doherty Stevens lund Lascelles

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I've got Leno/Reina atm too but worried about the above comments about nyland starting

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            get Leno

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              + Henderson

              Open Controls
        2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 8 Years
          just now

          leno hendo

          Open Controls
      • Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        page after page after page of the same team

        cant we just have a sticky with maybe 3 variations depending on the chip and if your team looks like one assume its good to go

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.