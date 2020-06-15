1221
Members June 15

Recapping the best Wolves players ahead of FPL restart

1,221 Comments
Wolves are offering a healthy number of viable assets for Fantasy Premier League managers, regardless of their chip strategy.

The next few weeks mean that their players could help out those Free Hitting or Bench Boosting in Double Gameweek 30+ or planning for the long-term.

We are currently recapping which players went into the coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension in the best form, using each club’s last six matches for the analysis.

We have also been assessing the impact of recently appointed new managers in the Premier League, so this series covers the other 15 sides, concluding with Wolves.

As we are sure you understand, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for nearly three months. 

However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Wolves squad in the Members Area

Who were Wolves’ chief goal threats?

1,221 Comments Post a Comment
  DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Ok been putting in some time tonight!
    Which week to bench boost?? Expecting some praise for thinking outside the box at least.
    This week with Leno (city+Brighton A), Lascelles (Sheffield H), Ward (Sou A) And Saka
    Wk 33 (all going to plan with WC next week and a few transfers) Krul (Brighton H), Taylor (Sheffield H), Doherty (Arsenal H) and Cantwell.

    Obviously the Arsenal guys have two fixtures this week but ones against City!
    Tough decision - wk 33 has lots of potential for Pool, Utd, Chelsea, Leicester + assets.
    Think I will end up using it this week but only because my substitute keeper gets an extra game! And because our mini league pays out for best overall bench boost score, which is obviously highly likely to be this week with majority of starting 11 all playing twice.

    Open Controls
  Moeda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Mount or McGinn on BB for GW30+ only?

    Open Controls
    Istanbul 05
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mount

      Open Controls
    casual
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mount

      Open Controls
    acesingh
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      If Mcginn is nailed then McGinn .. but unsure.... i would go for el ghazi instead.

      Open Controls
    Pulisick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not even close, mount

      Open Controls
  Gunner1290
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who gets more points this week:

    A) Jiminez KikoFermenia
    B) Samatta Doherty
    C) Jota VanAnHolt

    Open Controls
    casual
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    otisss
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Pulisick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Can you not find money for Doherty and Pukki? I'd rather Nketia than samatta and upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  acesingh
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    a) If you had to choose an Arsenal defender sub 5.5 .. would you choose Tierney or Bellerin

    b) Cantwell or Douglas Luiz (thinking Douglas will get 2*2 = 4 which is higher than Cantwells ppg)

    Open Controls
    casual
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bellerin

      Open Controls
    casual
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      .....oh and DL

      Open Controls
      acesingh
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ty

        Open Controls
  Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Bb then wc...

    Leno Reina
    Doh PVA Baldock Stevens Boly
    Fleck Mahrez KDB Grealish Fernandes
    Abraham Jiménez Aguero

    Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like the PVA pick, should be an easy green arrow this week.

      Open Controls
    otisss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Need more DGW players. Auba and another Shef U should be in there

      Open Controls
  Istanbul 05
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    For BB this week only

    A. Lascelles
    B. Saiss
    C. Targett

    Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    otisss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Targett

      Open Controls
  fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Playing around with FH drafts, best option from the below:

    1. TAA Pepe Baldock
    2. Aubameyang Mount O'Connell

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    acesingh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
    MosF94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Second is safer probably, the first maybe a bit more fun

      Open Controls
  Birds of Prey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Saka and Pukki
    B) Nketiah and Cantwell
    Thx

    Open Controls
    acesingh
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    otisss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't like Saka or Nketiah but I'd go B if I had to.

      Open Controls
  MosF94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Anyone got any thoughts on the following to round of a BB team:

    Aubameyang, McBurnie, Ederson vs Aguero, Samatta, Henderson?

    I think the second probably sounds better, but it also involves going 3 Villa 1 Arsenal rather than 2 Villa 2 Arsenal, which feels a bit - odd...

    Open Controls
  Better luck next year
    7 mins ago

    Any of these two teams good for GW30+ ?

    A)

    Hendo
    TAA Doherty Egan Lundy
    Sterling KDB Grealish
    Aguero (C) Auba Samatta

    B)

    Hendo
    TAA Saiss Egan Lundy
    Sterling KDB Grealish
    Aguero (C) Auba Jimenez

    Open Controls
  otisss
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    When will predicted line ups come out on the scout? Leaving it a bit late aren’t they...

    Open Controls
  woodles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    For the final slots in my FH team it’s coming down to...
    A) Alonso & Jiminez
    B) Egan & Pepe (already got 2x sheff Utd def)

    Choose one!!

    Open Controls
    mr messi
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Wigflex
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  mr messi
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on this bb team

    Henderson Reina
    Lascalles TAA Lundstram Egan Saiss
    Mount Grealish KDB Mahrez Saka
    Aguero Auba Jimenez

    No money left

    Open Controls
  Wigflex
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    BB Team 0.0itb gtg?

    Hendo - Reina

    Trent - Alonso - Doherty - Egan - O'Conell

    KDB - Mahrez - Grealish - saka - cantwell

    Aguero - Jiminez - auba

    Open Controls
  thegaffer82
    • 8 Years
    just now

    I think I've settled on a BB team for this coming DGW (...will WC the following week).

    I'd really appreciate any comments or suggestions for improvements.

    And, of course, I'll be more than willing to offer the same advice for anyone who wants a comment on their team too.

    ................Leno - Ederson
    Egan - TAA - Lascelles - Saiss - Baldock
    KDB - Grealish - McGinn - Fleck - Bruno
    .........Kun - Auba - Abraham
    0.0 ITB

    Question marks over McGinn (0.1 short of El Ghazi). Ederson is very expensive and won't get save points. Other than that, I'm pretty happy with it.

    Open Controls

