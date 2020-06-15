Recapping the best Wolves players ahead of FPL restart

Wolves are offering a healthy number of viable assets for Fantasy Premier League managers, regardless of their chip strategy.
The next few weeks mean that their players could help out those Free Hitting or Bench Boosting in Double Gameweek 30+ or planning for the long-term.
We are currently recapping which players went into the coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension in the best form, using each club’s last six matches for the analysis.
We have also been assessing the impact of recently appointed new managers in the Premier League, so this series covers the other 15 sides, concluding with Wolves.
As we are sure you understand, a lot has changed since the climax of Gameweek 29, with Premier League players unable to fully train with their team-mates for nearly three months.
However, it should still serve to know who was performing best before the break.
As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.
View the Wolves squad in the Members Area
Who were Wolves’ chief goal threats?
Ok been putting in some time tonight!
Which week to bench boost?? Expecting some praise for thinking outside the box at least.
This week with Leno (city+Brighton A), Lascelles (Sheffield H), Ward (Sou A) And Saka
Wk 33 (all going to plan with WC next week and a few transfers) Krul (Brighton H), Taylor (Sheffield H), Doherty (Arsenal H) and Cantwell.
Obviously the Arsenal guys have two fixtures this week but ones against City!
Tough decision - wk 33 has lots of potential for Pool, Utd, Chelsea, Leicester + assets.
Think I will end up using it this week but only because my substitute keeper gets an extra game! And because our mini league pays out for best overall bench boost score, which is obviously highly likely to be this week with majority of starting 11 all playing twice.