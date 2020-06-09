20
June 9

Recapping the best Man City players ahead of FPL restart

20 Comments
Manchester City players are the talk of the Fantasy Premier League community ahead of Double Gameweek 30+, with good reason.

They face Arsenal and Burnley in the opening round of Project Restart matches.

We are currently recapping every team in the Premier League as FPL prepares to resume later this month, using data from the period just before March’s coronavirus suspension.

While we appreciate that much has changed since then, it still serves to know who went into lockdown in the best form.

We continue that series with a full examination of the Manchester City squad, using Gameweeks 23 and 29 as our selected period as they missed out on Gameweek 28 due to the League Cup final.

View the Manchester City squad in the Members Area

Who were Man City’s chief goal threats?

  Amey
    1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Raz is the one for this DGW !!!

    Open Controls
    Queens of the South Age
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I still have him from when I brought him in for the double so I'm going to keep the faith and let him have his Arsenal game.

      Open Controls
      Amey
        1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Good company for me then 😀

        Win the whole thing. Good luck mate.

        Open Controls
        Queens of the South Age
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate. From what I can see 2nd still has his bench boost and wildcard but the ones below don't so hopefully get off to a good start this week and make a gap.

          Open Controls
    HurriKane
      7 Years
      just now

      Not for me. 14 blanks in last 18 gws is shocking for 11.7m player

      Will be heavily rotated now with games coming thick and fast and Sane is back is another threat

      Open Controls
  Little Red Lacazette
    3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ederson, KdB and Sterling.

    Open Controls
  Big_Andy_GAWA
    8 Years
    23 mins ago

    You folk reckon Mahrez is worth a punt? Only 8.5 mill, but could easily either start both or be benched in both... =o/

    Open Controls
    Amey
      1 Year
      just now

      It's a lottery tbh

      Open Controls
  Warbling Wendy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka... 4.7, could be a great bench option this double gameweek for bench boosters? Or is his place in the side not certain?

    Open Controls
    HurriKane
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Id rather pay extra 0.3 for fleck who's nailed on and could sneak in with a goal or assist

      Open Controls
      Warby84
        4 Years
        just now

        Cantwell worth considering?

        Open Controls
    Steve 'O'
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Not certain but he’ll get some minutes for sure with tierny coming back from injury. looks a good player but hasn’t backed it up with goals and assists yet

      Open Controls
    wycombewanderers
      7 Years
      just now

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  HurriKane
    7 Years
    11 mins ago

    11 of Agueros 15 benchings this season in all competitions has been away games (73%)

    So its highly likely Kun starts against Arsenal and Burnley at Etihad with 4 days rest in between. Jesus likely to start at chelsea away imo.

    Thoughts? Kun Captain locked in atm

    Open Controls
    Amey
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      I can see rotation in Burnley home game. I can easily afford him and get him. But i am going with Raz & Auba combination

      Open Controls
      HurriKane
        7 Years
        just now

        Sterling is not worth it. 14 blanks in last 18 gws is shocking for 11.7m player

        Will be heavily rotated now with games coming thick and fast and Sane is back is another threat

        Open Controls
  Canary_Kid
    3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Worth using FH this week to get in DGW players without losing 0.4 on DCL, 0.3 on Fernandes, 0.3 on Trent etc.?

    McCarthy Button
    TAA Doherty Saiss Egan Taylor
    Salah KDB Fernandes Martial Saka
    Auba Jota DCL

    Open Controls
    Easy Cheesy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Very similar to mine w three wolves, taa and salah. I’m leaning towards the FH in gw30 as I think the GW31+ looks good for most of mine. Then WC in Gw32 when there is info on who is playing etc

      Open Controls
  wycombewanderers
    7 Years
    4 mins ago

    How's this DGW BB one week team looking?

    Ederson Leno
    TAA Lascelles O connell Basham Targett
    Grealish Pepe KDB fleck cantwell
    Auba Aguero Samatta

    Any feedback appreciated - thanks

    Open Controls
  zdrojo187
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    FH Team...

    Leno*
    Basham*,Baldock*,Targett*
    KDB*,Sterling*,Grealish*,Ozil*
    Auba*,Kun(C)*,Vardy

    Button,Lascelles,Kilman,Amartey
    Any suggestions or GTG?

    Open Controls
  OleGGMU
    1 Year
    just now

    Hi Lads
    great to see the season return, i hope everyone is well.
    looking for an RMT and transfer advice

    Currently

    Hendo
    TAA, VVD, Egan, Baldock
    Mane, KDB, Bruno Fern
    Auba, Rash, Jimi
    Bench : Pope, Saka, Lasc, Douglas Luiz

    0.5 ITB

    Open Controls

