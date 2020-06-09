Recapping the best Man City players ahead of FPL restart

Manchester City players are the talk of the Fantasy Premier League community ahead of Double Gameweek 30+, with good reason.

They face Arsenal and Burnley in the opening round of Project Restart matches.

We are currently recapping every team in the Premier League as FPL prepares to resume later this month, using data from the period just before March’s coronavirus suspension.

While we appreciate that much has changed since then, it still serves to know who went into lockdown in the best form.

We continue that series with a full examination of the Manchester City squad, using Gameweeks 23 and 29 as our selected period as they missed out on Gameweek 28 due to the League Cup final.

View the Manchester City squad in the Members Area

View the Manchester City squad in the Members Area

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs