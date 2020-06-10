229
Recapping the best Manchester United players ahead of FPL restart

Our series of team-by-team refresher articles continues with a look at Manchester United, as the clock ticks down on the Fantasy Premier League resumption in June.

Taking data from Gameweeks 24-29 as a jumping-off point for wider discussion, we will be analysing the Red Devils’ prospects for the season run-in and pinpointing the Fantasy assets who could prosper in the remaining nine Gameweeks.

United certainly have one of the more appealing fixture schedules in Gameweeks 30+ to 38+, playing only one of the ‘big six’ and half a dozen of the clubs currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

In decent form shortly before coronavirus stopped play, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will also welcome back Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) and Paul Pogba (£8.3m) from injury when we recommence this month.

With this article borrowing heavily from the data available in our Members Area, only subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout can read on.

Best players by club

  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lord Lundstram essential then?

    Open Controls
    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      of course

      Open Controls
    2. @fpl_phenom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      why whats happened?

      Open Controls
      1. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2 against hull today

        Open Controls
  2. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Got FH, BB and WC. I’m leaning to a FH - any strong views as to whether to FH or BB?

    Pope, mccarthy,
    Taa, boly, saiss, targett, lascelles
    Salah, mane, kdb, saka, hwilson
    Jimi, dcl, abraham

    Value in jimi (£0.5m), Taa (£0.3m), salah (£0.2m) and a few others

    Opinions appreciated

    Open Controls
  3. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    FF team attempt no1

    Henderson
    Stevens - Bellerin - Lundstram/O Connell*
    KDB - Sterling - Pepe - Grealish
    Auba - Aguero - Pukki

    subs doesn't exists

    I am still undecided whether lundstram or oconnell. I prefer the former but he can be rotated..

    Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Baldock or lord? No wc or chips available!

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    arsenal line up after 3 2 defeat against brentford

    First half XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Tierney; Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

    Second half XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka

    Subs:

    60 – Martinez for Leno
    60 – Sokratis for Bellerin
    60 – Holding for Mustafi
    60 – Kolasinac for Tierney
    60 – Nelson for Aubameyang
    60 – Martinelli for Saka
    85 – Coyle for Nelson

    Open Controls
  6. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    On FH, best option?

    1. TAA McGinn Jimenez
    2. TAA Fleck Jimenez
    3. TAA Fernandes Nketiah
    4. Targett Fernandes Jimenez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    royals forever
just now
1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Which combo is better in a long term BB30+ team (i.e. not FHing yet and no WC either)

    Leno & Egan
    Henderson & Luiz

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  8. Loftus cheeky nandos
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Any reason for grealish not to start due to him breaking lockdown?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.