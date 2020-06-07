Recapping the best Leicester players ahead of FPL restart

Now that the Premier League comeback has been confirmed, we are continuing our series of refresher articles to help you prepare for Fantasy Premier League’s return.

In this run of articles, we are recapping which players were in the best form when the United Kingdom’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak suspended the top-flight in March.

To do this, we are looking at each club’s last six matches, continuing with Leicester.

We have also assessed the impact of recently appointed Premier League managers, so this series covers the other 15 sides who have been under consistent leadership all season.

It must be said that a lot has changed since the end of Gameweek 29, not least because Premier League players have been unable to train with their team-mates for over two months. However, it still serves to remind ourselves which assets were the most appealing before the break.

