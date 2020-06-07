123
Members June 7

Recapping the best Leicester players ahead of FPL restart

123 Comments
Share

Now that the Premier League comeback has been confirmed, we are continuing our series of refresher articles to help you prepare for Fantasy Premier League’s return.

In this run of articles, we are recapping which players were in the best form when the United Kingdom’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak suspended the top-flight in March.

To do this, we are looking at each club’s last six matches, continuing with Leicester.

We have also assessed the impact of recently appointed Premier League managers, so this series covers the other 15 sides who have been under consistent leadership all season.

It must be said that a lot has changed since the end of Gameweek 29, not least because Premier League players have been unable to train with their team-mates for over two months. However, it still serves to remind ourselves which assets were the most appealing before the break.

As this article uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

View the Leicester City squad in the Members Area

Who were Leicester’s chief goal threats?

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Members only 🙁

    Open Controls
  2. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    What happens if I make transfers now?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      You can’t

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I just tried it. When you click 'transfer', a message pops up saying the season is over. In short, nothing!

      Open Controls
    3. Fantasy Gold
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I’m so glad somebody has asked this

      Open Controls
    4. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I just tried it wouldn’t let me

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        😯

        Open Controls
  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any idea when game opens?

    Open Controls
    1. Chenku╰☆╮
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Seems like they are either waiting for the full TV fixture list or have a massive issue with the extension. If it's the later then it might not open for another day or two.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      The first 3 rounds of fixtures were only officially released on Friday afternoon, I doubt they work weekends. So Monday would be my guess unless they are waiting for the rest of the fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I imagine weekends are usually the busiest times for fpl..

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          It's when most games are played, but the website appears to be automated. I can't remember them ever launching the game, or given an update at the weekend.

          Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I’d guess tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thank you all

        Open Controls
  4. BNMC
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ready to go for Virtual FPL tonight?

    Pope
    TAA Taylor Dann
    Mané Neto Sarr Martial Richarlison
    Vardy(C) Agüero

    Open Controls
    1. Chenku╰☆╮
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Weak team. Today is Salah party day

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Fear of missing out. Confident the rest can carry.

        Open Controls
      2. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        dont think so. mane outscored salah in my friendlies

        Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Neto could be a problem if you have no playing bench players.

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        He played in one of my two Wolves friendlirs though

        Open Controls
        1. fc_skrald
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          And came in aftet 69 minutes in the other one...

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            I ditched him for Traore after no show the GW before.

            Open Controls
            1. fc_skrald
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              So did I. Nice 10 points last gw☺

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                10 off the bench for me after Otta no show.

                Open Controls
                1. fc_skrald
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Even better!

                  Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Vardy captain away to Arsenal. Interesting I'm going Mane home to Newcastle.

      Pope
      TTA, Alonso, Holgate
      Mane, KDB, Martial, Traore
      Vardy, Pukki, DCL

      I've also got Otta but after no show yesterday I'm unsure whether to play him or not.

      Open Controls
      1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        did u use ur friendlies on man city? this normally gives an idea of if he will start.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Had hadn't because I don't trust them. For example Mane flopped in all three of my friendlies a couple of GW back them scored 19 points in the match ! I have now run them however and he only started once.

          Open Controls
          1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
            • 4 Years
            just now

            know what u mean kdb scored a brace in a cpl of my friendlies so switched him to cap yesterday and then flopped yesterday. but does seem to give an idea of if some1 has been dropped or just rested.

            Open Controls
  5. Chenku╰☆╮
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    What if FPL starts day after. Then massive issue for every one given some want to plan FH some BB some WC. Omg

    Open Controls
  6. ONGO GABLOGIAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    which combo is better for the double gameweek?

    1) Henderson, Bellerin, Doherty, Stevens, Fleck.
    2) Leno, Baldock, Egan, Stevens, Ozil.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      1.

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      1 with Baldock & Cantwell instead of Fleck and Bellerin

      Open Controls
  7. Stejson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Wouldn't it be nice if everyone just waited for fpl to announce whatever it announces whenever it does then discuss the decision as opposed to arguing about hypotheticals

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Can't belive how inpatient people are . Even if it opens 2 days before, does it matter ,

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I mean if the entire site was down and you couldn't plan, tinker or view anything then I'd echo similar frustrations too but you can plan as much as you like. What difference does it make if you can't submit your team 10 days earlier than the deadline?

        Open Controls
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Exactly . People are free to contine bar pressing submit

          Open Controls
  8. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    VFPL

    Anyone else experiencing issues with bench and players playing?
    I put Basham in and see him now on the bench and James starting 🙁
    Couple of days ago put Holgate first sub (this was only 6pts) and he was all of a sudden last.
    Simpsons 2 pts came on.

    But those 9pts ydas hurt more

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Are you sure you saved after the bench was asjysted?

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Adjusted..

        Open Controls
  9. AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Transfers still locked. Are they going to unlock them soon or what? Haven't seen anything official about this.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Until the GW has a deadline, no.

      Open Controls
    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nothing official has been announced.

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thx.

        Open Controls
  10. RoysCallerAnne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    That Harvey Barnes 19 pointer was the sweetest FPL moment of the season. 20% top 10k EO.

    Open Controls
    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      So happy I went Perez over him and played my WC

      Open Controls
      1. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        ouch. I got them both in for a hit the week before. nor, AV was too juicy to ignore. Perez would surely have double digited as well if only fraudy mini-clapper Brodgers had given him a game.

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      That match was a roller-coaster for me. I had started Perez with Barnes first on the bench.

      I remember seeing some early team news (albeit past the deadline) that Perez wasn't going to start.

      It was a nervy 90 minutes seeing those points roll in late-on, and up until the point the 3rd sub came on 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        The Vardy (C) in the Southampton rout was probably my overall highlight though. Absolutely catapulted my rank, which was fairly atrocious at the time.

        Open Controls
      2. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Sweet as it gets!

        Open Controls
    3. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I got rid of him my GW29 wildcard. What a horrible week that was

      Open Controls
    4. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I got him in the week before and then WC'd him out for Arsenal assets, loved it of course.

      Open Controls
    5. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Twas glorious.

      Open Controls
  11. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anyone else get the feeling the DGW could be a let down?

    For example, I could see Mane/Salah+Vardy close or matching KDB+Aubameyang

    Plus, Jimenez/Doherty have a very nice fixture vs hammers and Ings could do well at Norwich

    Besides KDB and Aguero, there are not too many players that I would be TOO scared not owning... (Ok, i might need a sofa for Aubameyang against Brighton but I’ll survive...)

    Obviously, with the FH it’s easy to load up which is fine, but my point is that I’m not convinced that there isn’t more value to be had using the FH say, the week after, with Spurs, Leicester and Wolves all having 3 decent fixtures.

    Any thoughts yourself??

    Open Controls
    1. The Gambler.
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I have £thousands at stake but play to

      A) enjoy the game
      B) maximise points

      Of course the likes of Salah and Mane could outscore City/Arsenal players but nothing beats the 2 for 1 possibilities so i’ll be free hitting!

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
    2. MaticMVP
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I feel this FPL season as a whole has been a letdown.. Remember a lot of people(me including) here talking about it being way to random and not an interesting season in general.

      Open Controls
      1. RoysCallerAnne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        People with crap ranks say those types of things every season. Anytime I've had a rubbish season it's been entirely my own fault, nothing to do with being too random or not an interesting season.

        Open Controls
        1. MaticMVP
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I'm first in my money league and have a decent enough overall rank. Just not enjoyed this season, with all its randomness. I love it when there's a template team tbh, boring player I guess.

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I’m too 1K and I don’t think it’s been any more random than usual.

            Open Controls
            1. MaticMVP
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              I don't know, premium players you would usually trust have been pretty poor this season.

              Open Controls
        2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Yer that is true and the ones with good ranks are the ones who go on about what a great season it is. I think it's normal human behaviour, why would anyone enjoy a season that has been nothing but pain.

          I will say that you can't put it all down to someones fault for having a bad season though mate. I know we have different views on this and that is fine but i feel you massivly underrate how much luck is involved in this game. You can't do nothing once the deadline goes and you can't control anything after that. If you had a couple of very bad seasons back to back where nothing you do goes right you may understand where a few are coming from x

          Open Controls
          1. RoysCallerAnne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I actually enjoyed my worst season the most. Viewed it as the greatest FPL challenge of my life. I was like Jon Snow charging from the front. Instead of whitewalkers there was bad luck instead. Bad luck coming at me from every angle. Bad luck trying to slay me. Bad luck trying to ride Ygritte. Then I realised it wasn't bad luck at all, it was whitewalkers. 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              😀

              Think having the ability to look at it like that is a very good trait to have and probably part of your success too

              Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Agree completely. I don't think I'm going to FH but even if I was I would still want Salah/Mane, TAA/Robbo and Jimenez in my team. I get the excitement around players with a double but just don't fancy the City mids who are only likely to start once and the Arsenal mids who simply aren't that good to outscore players like Salah, Mane and even Bruno Fernandes. TAA is also capable of double figures in any week and could easily beat any defender with a double.

      Open Controls
    4. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I've got a great 11 for the following GW31. Don't want to mess up my team by trying to save a FH and then having to get them out.

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Of course it *could* be a let down. In fact it’s probably fairly likely that it *will* be a let down (they often are)

      But that doesn’t mean you can’t charge head first into it, bollock naked, painted red from head to toe, screaming DEATH OR VICTORY at the top of your voice rocking treble sheffield Utd defence, Pepe Reina, ~40m of Man City attackers, Auba, Laca and Mesut Goddamn Ozil though

      It could be a let down

      But so could the rest of your life

      This is the YOLO-FPL zone Son, we’ll have no one of your caution nor common sense here thank you very much

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Exactly this. Live by the sword die by the sword. You've gotta speculate to accumulate. It's a game of 2 halves. Never look a gift horse in the mouth. She sells seashells by the seashore.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Targett

          I forgot Targett - him too

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        A few years ago there came a dgw with two of the least interesting sides of that time, QPR and Villa while kun, kane, sanchez etc were banging goals for fun

        Dont know what the consensus was on here but most completely ignored the villa qpr players and understandably so.

        Turned out to be the most devestating dgw i can recall. Benteke austin phillip all with 20+ hauls. Absolute carnage. Got to buy the ticket

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yerp

          If one doth not be in then one canst not triumph

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Afternoon Maximus......I hope you are well. I have read most of your post and cant tell if you are fully committed to FH in GW39.....what will your team look like if you did.....??

            Open Controls
  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Any changes would you make to this team

    Henderson McCarthy

    TAA Baldock Boly Lascelles Stephens

    KDB Grealish Salah Barnes Traore

    Aubameyang Ings DCL

    0.4 ITB

    FH, BB, TC still to play

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I'm FHing and getting at least 11 DGWers, but with that team I'd consider either going with what I've got or just using a standard transfer to punt on another DGW player, then possibly WC the week after to get a decent bench in order to get rid of BB the week after that. TC whenever, doesn't really matter.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Impossible to say. Could be gold or absolute sh*te. I wouldn’t change anything.

      Open Controls
  13. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Are FPL software engineers having a difficult time with reprogramming the game to fix in the extended season? Thought it should have reopened by now.

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think it's more to do with the fact the Premier League have only published the details of the fixtures of the first 3 Gameweeks. FPL can not resume until we have all the fixtures. Instead of the FPL those who are getting impatient should be emailing the PL in my view.

      Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    V-fpl question
    I need to replace Saiss and have some cash in bank. Would you bring in from
    A Boly
    B Gomez ( double up with TAA)
    C Digne (as Everton good fixture run)

    Rest of defence
    TAA James Bednarek Mariappa

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  15. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Hope you are all keeping safe and well.

    Could you cast your eyes over this FH team for 39?

    Leno

    Egan
    TAA
    Alonso

    KDB
    Sterling
    Cantwell
    Grealish

    Jimenez
    Auba
    Kun

    Fodder bench.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Not sure why Alonso and Cantwell are in there. You need at least one likely playing sub

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Thanks for feedback

        Cantwell is cheap and Norwich attack

        Alonso is in on a hunch

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Cantwell has blanked last 8 games and isn't certain to start. Saka or Fleck will likely get you 4 or 5 points min

          Open Controls
      2. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'd expect Cantwell to play most games. But I'd go Fleck if your budget can stretch to it.

        Open Controls
        1. StayoutheSpiceZone
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Thanks guys, will have a stew

          Open Controls
  16. borispkpk
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Free Hit (FH) for GW39:

    Leno
    TAA, Steven, O'Connel, Baldock
    KDB, Sterling, Pepe, Grealish
    Aubameyang, Aguero,

    SUB: Button, Targett, Douglaz Luiz, Greenwood

    Any comment?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Benching Targett??

      Open Controls
      1. borispkpk
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        I am not sure too. becoz is the best Def in fpl. What do you think?

        Open Controls
    2. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Targett double better than Trent single?

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I wouldn't play 4 defs

      Open Controls
      1. borispkpk
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Who are you recommend to drop and add?

        Open Controls
    4. scubasmithy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm going free hit with

      Ederson
      2 x sheff utd, TAA
      KDB, Salah, Grealish, Fernandes
      Aguero, Aubamayang

      Last spot probably either Nkeita as 11th man for a gamble and Luiz from Villa as my only playing sub.

      Open Controls
      1. borispkpk
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        i am also thinking about will TAA + Salah + Fernandes (single game) better than Sterling + Pepe + 1 more Sheff Def (two games).

        Open Controls
  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Former FPL bargain Jonjoe Kenny just scored

    Open Controls
  18. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Injury issue with my team before the game opens...welcome back...

    Open Controls
  19. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    So Nketiah hatty eh? Looks like he loves a run out off the bench then as part of the 5 sub crew...

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Players who usually do well in pre season/training games could be gold.

      No fan pressure on the pitch shd favor these footballers. A psychological thing

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Nketiah at 4.4 might be the ideal guy to put in for the double. I'm thinking of a WC and if he does not come off and oust Lacazette he will be the 8th guy in a 3-5-2 afterwards.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Didnt know he was that cheap. An arsenal spot not even precious enough to worry about 3 spots either.

          Might fit him in if i wc now

          Open Controls
    2. Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Looks good. Already have three Arsenal. If I didn't I'd probably be on him.

      Open Controls
  20. Differential (c)
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hot take, calling it now. If Lampard insists on using Werner as a lone striker instead of in tandem with another, he is going to be useless. Just wait a game and check the formation before jumping in.

    Always wondered why Werner was utter s*** in Russia 2 years ago. Then I realized Low insisted on using him alone up top. He always plays with a partner in RBL, whether it be in the half spaces (playmaking area) or otherwise.

    Open Controls
    1. Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Additionally he does play the no.10 position in their 4231, with Schick up top.

      Open Controls
    2. Anshuman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Good shout

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Lampard seems to like to play his #10 to play up with the striker. I think he'd he'd get support.

      He could also fit in at LW with a more physical striker like Tammy through the centre. Can see him latching onto some far-post crosses from Ziyech on the opposite flank.

      Pulisic's muscle injuries are getting silly now, so he can stand in out wide when needed.

      But I'm sure he will be used in a variety of ways. His versatility was likely a part of his appeal.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Wow, that 1st paragraph is a mess. I meant Mount plays high up, so Werner shouldn't be isolated. This heat map is a good example https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/matches/1059972/

        Open Controls
      2. BNMC
        20 mins ago

        Never mind Pep roulette, Lampard roulette is going to be just as big of a headache next season!

        Open Controls
      3. Differential (c)
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        As long as Werner isn't isolated and treated as a typical "target man".
        Cheers, great stuff!

        Open Controls
    4. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Tend to keep my Chelsea ramblings to Twitter but just posted this, which might be of interest

      https://twitter.com/RotationFPL/status/1269648341010386947?s=19

      9 times out of 10 I wouldn't want him as my lone forward, but I can see situations where it'd work - as long as he's not treated like a target man and can attack a high defensive line.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        RLC would feature at all?

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          I really hope so - love him and think he's really talented.

          Just picked it based on who I thought Frank would go for, though I think everyone will get time. Could actually see a fair bit of rotation, worryingly - hopefully a lot of it would be confined to cups though.

          Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        It would be potentially nice if James stayed cheap next season & nailed down the RB slot - kid looks set for greatness - in both FPL & IRL

        Open Controls
      3. Differential (c)
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  21. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    So if we will get a free transfer when the game starts (I guess most likely the normal free transfer will be added) I think I will take the chance with Lundstram.

    a. Aurier -> Lundstram
    b. Lascelles -> Lundstram

    McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty, Alonso, Aurier
    KDB, Salah, Grealish
    Ings, Jiménez, Auba

    Button, Lascelles, Hayden, Guendouzi

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      That's a tricky one because they have both got good fixtures after the blank. Have you considered Alonso to Buldock who's more likely to play both games in the DGW than Lundstram ?

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks. I think I am too big a fan of Alonso to do that. Know both Alonso and Lundstram are risks but I think I should take the chances.

        Open Controls
  22. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I've just noticed that the provisional dates for Manchester City's remaining fixtures are in the side bar. That all but confirms that the fixture order will remain as originally published, and if all goes to plan their will be no more DGW's after GW39.

    Sat, Jul 4: SOU (a)
    Wed, Jul 8: NEW (H)
    Sat, Jul 11: BHA (a)
    Wed, Jul 15: BOU (H)
    Sat, Jul 18: WAT (a)
    Sun, Jul 26: NOR (H)

    Open Controls
  23. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    You guys are way behind on FPL Virgin's schedule of articles. He isn't going to be pleased. Tsk tsk.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      😡

      Open Controls
  24. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Arsenal assets under Arteta (in premier league):

    Aubameyang 6G 0A in 697 mins
    Pepe 2G, 3A in 584 mins
    Ozil 1G 1A in 705 mins
    Lacazette 2G 2A in in 641 mins
    Nketiah 1G 0A in 251 mins
    Saka 0G 2A in 698
    Martinelli 2G 0A in 290 mins

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just seen Laca's goal...

      https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1269349001142435841

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah great goal. Not looking to much into it though

        Open Controls
  25. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    What's the ideal vFPL FH team this week?

    Took out Hendo for Guaita instead of Pope by mistake. Now tempted to FH instead.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      2 mins ago

      Triple Pool, Vardy, and at least one Wolf probably the essentials.

      As for one-week punts, Everton have a tasty fixture so you could even go with a Richarlison+DCL double-up.
      Zaha also worth considering.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.