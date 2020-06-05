Son’s strong case as the best Spurs option for FPL restart

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) will reappear on the Fantasy radar when the Premier League resumes in June, having recovered from an arm injury sustained in February.

The South Korea international is the focus of the latest article in our series that looks at Fantasy Premier League assets who are returning to fitness this summer.

In the ‘second tier’ of premium midfielders behind the £10.0m+ heavy hitters, Son is Tottenham Hotspur’s leading FPL points-scorer this season despite having seen red twice, missed a penalty and spent eight matches on the sidelines.

One of a handful of Spurs assets who have caught the eye under Jose Mourinho despite the new regime’s mixed results, Son is not only a cut-price alternative to Harry Kane (£10.8m) but also a damn sight cheaper than the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane (£12.5m), Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) in the upper echelons of the FPL player market.

Now we delve into the numbers to assess his credentials for the season run-in.

WHAT IS SON’S FITNESS LATEST?

Son sustained a fractured arm in the Gameweek 26 win over Aston Villa, although played on for the duration and signed off in style with a 13-point haul.

His manager expected him to miss much of the rest of the season as a result but the Premier League’s enforced three-month hiatus has now given the Korean a chance to play a significant part in the Lilywhites’ run-in.

Son, arguably, could be the fittest player on show when we do resume, having undergone three-week military service in his homeland across April and May.

The nature of his injury was perhaps a positive, too, given that it wasn’t a muscle issue that needs careful handling upon the restart.

Having returned to the UK, the midfielder has since been taking part in training with his teammates.

Speaking at the end of May and before full-contact training was allowed to resume, Mourinho said:

I cannot say in this moment they are ready to play because one thing is to recover from an injury, and another is to be ready to play football. Harry Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sissoko, all of them are fine. I think with a couple of weeks of normal training, when the authorities tell us we can train normally, I think in a couple of weeks, the boys will be ready to play. Of course, not in the maximum of their potential, I think nobody can do that in this moment.

WHOSE PLACE WILL HE TAKE?

