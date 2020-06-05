172
Members June 5

Son’s strong case as the best Spurs option for FPL restart

172 Comments
Share

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) will reappear on the Fantasy radar when the Premier League resumes in June, having recovered from an arm injury sustained in February.

The South Korea international is the focus of the latest article in our series that looks at Fantasy Premier League assets who are returning to fitness this summer.

In the ‘second tier’ of premium midfielders behind the £10.0m+ heavy hitters, Son is Tottenham Hotspur’s leading FPL points-scorer this season despite having seen red twice, missed a penalty and spent eight matches on the sidelines.

One of a handful of Spurs assets who have caught the eye under Jose Mourinho despite the new regime’s mixed results, Son is not only a cut-price alternative to Harry Kane (£10.8m) but also a damn sight cheaper than the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane (£12.5m), Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) in the upper echelons of the FPL player market.

Now we delve into the numbers to assess his credentials for the season run-in.

WHAT IS SON’S FITNESS LATEST?

pro-pundits-the-fpl-state-of-play 5

Son sustained a fractured arm in the Gameweek 26 win over Aston Villa, although played on for the duration and signed off in style with a 13-point haul.

His manager expected him to miss much of the rest of the season as a result but the Premier League’s enforced three-month hiatus has now given the Korean a chance to play a significant part in the Lilywhites’ run-in.

Son, arguably, could be the fittest player on show when we do resume, having undergone three-week military service in his homeland across April and May.

The nature of his injury was perhaps a positive, too, given that it wasn’t a muscle issue that needs careful handling upon the restart.

Having returned to the UK, the midfielder has since been taking part in training with his teammates.

Speaking at the end of May and before full-contact training was allowed to resume, Mourinho said:

I cannot say in this moment they are ready to play because one thing is to recover from an injury, and another is to be ready to play football.

Harry Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sissoko, all of them are fine. I think with a couple of weeks of normal training, when the authorities tell us we can train normally, I think in a couple of weeks, the boys will be ready to play. Of course, not in the maximum of their potential, I think nobody can do that in this moment.

WHOSE PLACE WILL HE TAKE?

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

172 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    So after having no money for Werner yesterday, today's papers (Miguel Delaney via Independent) say Liverpool may move for Sancho who sees them as a more attractive option (presumably in comparison to his other suitors) and that if Klopp wants the player badly, funds will be available

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Sure Klopp would rather give the game up than spend silly money on players 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        😆 He probably regrets saying that! Although that Pogba transfer (+Neymar) are contributors to inflated prices for everyone now.

        Open Controls
  2. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    I see repeated instances of “Sky Sports/Pick” in the EPL schedule. What does “Pick” refer to?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      It's a free channel which will broadcast 25 selected games from Sky.

      Open Controls
      1. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Pick is a UK TV channel, available to Freesat and Freeview users - basically it's Sky's channel for putting out games that are free to view.

      Open Controls
      1. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  3. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hang on a minute, with the official fixtures doesn't this mean a DGW for Aston Villa in the new GW40?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      DGW would start Weds and end Sun. Villa play on both days.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      No just one game in GW40. Saturday 27 June v Wolves will be the first game of GW41

      Open Controls
  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    I posted something similar to this the other day and was quite surprised to see that nobody engaged with it. Perhaps it was too wordy (!) or it had already been discussed at length.

    In short - how do we expect restart FPL scoring to compare to pre-lockdown?

    I think we will see more goals and fewer CS:

    - Strikers have had the opportunity to practice their shooting at home but defending is done as a unit and there will be much less time to work on it. Rustiness will show more in defence than attack
    - Near-empty stadia will help with shooting composure and penalties
    - Bundesliga has had (I think) more goals since the restart

    A bigger performance gulf between bigger and smaller clubs:

    - Summer pitches and lighter winds favour more technical teams
    - Bigger clubs might have been able to offer more support to players on lockdown
    - More subs will aid teams with bigger squads

    The additional subs will, of course, play havoc with our best-laid plans, especially among teams still in the CL. We might even see more pre-60 minute defender subs,

    What does this mean for team selection? I don't think I will ever stray from 3 at the back. Too much possibility for goals against, increased likelihood of defender subs before 60. I'll go super cheap at the back and reinvest in big club talismans, or go for nailed premium options from clubs not in the CL. I'll go for players from teams who don't chop and change much, and I'll try to cover as many of the technical teams as possible.

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Things we saw in Germany -

      The top of the league clubs dominate teams with nothing to play for
      Home advantage actually reverses with away teams winning most games

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks!

        Open Controls
  5. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    What would you do in this case?

    Have FH & BB left.
    Already have triple Shu defence and KDB for DGW

    A. Play BB gw 39, adding maybe Grealish and Kun
    B. Play FH

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Hard to say A without knowing your whole team, or at least your subs bench.

      I’m leaning towards a FH, and I have Auba, Saka, KdB and O’Connell in my current team.

      Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Early days, of course, but here's an actual FPL transfer question:

    Pope
    TAA / Doherty / AWB
    Salah / KDB / Fernandes / Barnes
    Aubameyang / Jiminez / DCL

    Button // Egan / Dendoncker / Rico

    Assuming I still have my 2FT, for the DGW
    A) Salah/DCL > Aguero/Grealish (+ bench AWB)
    B) Leave as-is, bench DCL for Egan
    C) Leave as-is, bench AWB for Egan

    Alternatively I could use my FH. Thing is, most of my players fixtures are pretty decent aside from the MUN/TOT & LIV/EVE game. Would my FH even be drastically different?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      *well Pope has City, but I'm not too concerned given the saves. Henderson obviously the superior pick you'd otherwise think.

      Open Controls
  7. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Hi all

    Just trying to get my head around the fixture list and how this will pan out in terms of GW's.

    Is it likely that the first GW (GW39) will include the games from Weds 17th June up to and including the Man City v Burnley match on Monday 22nd June?

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.