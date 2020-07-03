446
Spot the Differential July 3

In-form Saint-Maximin and £4.0m defender among the Gameweek 33+ differentials

Gameweek 32+ saw one of last week’s differential picks, Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), deliver for his owners, whilst former column favourites Miguel Almirón (£5.8m), Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Paul Pogba (£8.3m) all registered attacking returns.

So now, ahead of Gameweek 33+, we go in search of more differentials who can help you climb the rankings.

This time we’ve focused on two midfielders with promising fixtures and an intriguing budget defender who has only recently emerged on the scene, all of whom are held by less than 5% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

João Moutinho

Fantasy assets who can be more than just a Blank Gameweek 31 wonder 1
  • FPL ownership: 4.8%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW33+ – 37+ fixtures: ARS | shu | EVE | bur | CRY

Portuguese midfielder João Moutinho (£5.4m) may get less love than some of his more popular teammates, but the 33-year-old playmaker has a huge influence on the way Wolverhampton Wanderers play, and the numbers confirm it.

When it comes to creating chances, Moutinho is one of the best.

Amongst midfielders this season, only Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), Jack Grealish (£6.2m), James Maddison (£7.4m) and Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m) have registered more, whilst he also leads the way at Molineux for touches and successful passes.

This season alone, Moutinho has racked up seven FPL assists, and 14 across all competitions.

A key part of Moutinho’s appeal lies in his opponents this weekend, Arsenal.

The Gunners have often struggled to defend set plays this season. In fact, only Aston Villa and Newcastle United have allowed more attempts from dead-ball situations. You’d imagine this is something Nuno Espírito Santo will look to target, which is encouraging for Moutinho, who has taken all of Wolves’ corners since the restart.

Wolves are a club in form. They’ve improved their Champions League prospects by winning all three of their matches since Gameweek 30+ without conceding a goal, and have only allowed their opponents three shots on target and a solitary big chance.

Moutinho is a superb technician, whose delivery could be a key weapon this weekend, and with an ownership of just 4.8%, is a tempting differential.

Tariq Lamptey

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £4.0m
  • GW33+ – 37+ fixtures: nor | LIV | MCI | sou | NEW

Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) moved to Brighton and Hove Albion from Chelsea in January in search of more first-team opportunities.

The 19-year-old has had to be patient, but has now started back-to-back matches, providing Brighton with an exciting option on the right side, both at right-back, and also further up the pitch.

Over the last two games, Lamptey clocked 135 minutes and ranked fourth amongst teammates for final third touches with 23. That’s more than forwards Neal Maupay (£5.7m) and Aaron Connolly (£4.2m), and in the first half against Manchester United, only Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) was more advanced.

Graham Potter’s side remain in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone. Despite being brushed aside by Manchester United, they have been in good form since the restart, picking up four points, and have shown enough quality to suggest they should be able to pull themselves away from danger. In fact, no team has given up fewer big chances since Gameweek 30+.

The Seagulls face a huge game against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Saturday. The Canaries have looked blunt going forward in recent matches, and it’s worth noting only Aston Villa have conceded more chances from the left flank since the restart.

In a short space of time, Lamptey has proven he has the physical and technical ability to thrive in the Premier League, and could be a useful budget asset for the run in.

Allan Saint-Maximin

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW33+ – 37+ fixtures: WHM | mci | wat | TOT | bha

With three double-digit hauls in his last four Premier League starts, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) is becoming hard to ignore.

The 23-year-old was a constant threat against Bournemouth on Wednesday night, laying on three assists for his teammates, and having been subbed off just after an hour, should be raring to go when West Ham United visit on Sunday.

The Frenchman has always had raw talent but has often frustrated due to his erratic decision-making. Now, he looks to have added consistency and an end product to his game and leads the way at St James’ Park for shots, final third touches and take-ons since the restart. He’s also created three big chances over that period; only De Bruyne has more.

The upturn in Saint-Maximin’s form has coincided with Steve Bruce’s decision to switch from a defensive 5-4-1 system to a more attacking 4-2-3-1 in Gameweek 28. Since then, Newcastle have played some of their best football of the season, with three wins and two draws in their last five matches, and looked poised to finish the season strongly.

Saint-Maximin’s unpredictability and individuality makes him one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League, and if you do choose to invest, it’s probably going to be a lot of fun.

446 Comments
  1. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Salah or Mane?

    Fernandes or Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A
      A

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      S and F

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Salah Fernandes
      All good options tho.

      Open Controls
  2. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Foden Or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The other city options are better than the other United options

      Open Controls
  3. chelseabrad
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope Martinez
    TAA Chilwell Doherty Saiss Lascelles
    KDB Bruno Bergwijn Saint-Maximin Saka
    Rashford Jimi DCL

    2FT and 0.5 ITB

    A) Saka & Bergwijn to Pulisic & Foden
    B) Saka & DCL to Greenwood & Pulisic
    C) Other?

    Considering taking a hit...

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Connolly or worth paying the extra for Nketiah?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Connoly

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Connolly has looked like their best player last couple games

      Open Controls
  5. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best move(s) here:

    Ddg
    Taa • Doherty • Aurier -- Holgate Kiko
    Kdb • Salah • Bruno • Sarr -- Guendouzi
    Dcl • Jimmy • Rashford


    A: Aurier + Sarr >> Lamptey + Pulisic
    B: Salah + Sarr + DCL >> Mahrez + Pulisic + Jesus (-4)
    C: Salah + Guendouzi >> Mahrez + Pulisic + 1.2m. Will bench one of Sarr/DCL and ship one of them out next gw depending on how they look

    All of them seem good options

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C looks best to me out of those mate

      Open Controls
  6. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bottomed.
    Would you do Guendo > Pulisic (WAT) for -4 if it meant you had to bench one of these this week?

    A) KDB (sou)
    B) Jimi (ARS)
    C) Greenwood (BOU)

    Would mean a front 8 of this, hence the benching!:

    Salah, KDB, Mahrez, Bruno, Pulisic
    Rash, Jimi, Greenwood

    The key is whether you think Puli scores > 4pts more than one of the other 7!

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      No...

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He's looking quality though and I can see him doing well vs WAT with his style of play but the benching seems a lot of a headache especially because it is becoming far rarer for players to totally miss out and require one of our bench players...

        Open Controls
    2. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      good move for the coming weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        But now and take the hit or just wait a week?

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I reckon Greenwood may be benched (possible sub appareabce) so do with that what you will.

      Depedens what your defensive cover is like too.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Defence is
        TAA, Doherty, Lascelles (Kiko, Simpson)

        Open Controls
  7. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Lascelles is out would you start:

    A) Ward (lei) - Leicester can’r create chances at all
    B) Robinson (bur) - much better defending last game and Burnley are often impotent

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles out ?? Have i missed something, nothing flagged on FPL ??

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bruce said he’s a doubt with a cut. Nothing major just for bench order really

        Open Controls
    4. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles out?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        See scout tweets

        Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers to all the Bs I quite agree I think

      Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers for that. Lascelles not flagged yet. On WC so will swap for other Toon.

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Egregious
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hello! For you with the TC chip available, when are you planning to activate it and which player(s) are you targeting?
    Are the games vs Bmouth a viable strategy?
    (Please don't reply "the player who I think will score the most points")

    Open Controls
    1. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      got the same problem.......was committed to Salah v Villa this wknd but I have my doubts after last night

      Open Controls
  9. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Krul
    TAA Doherty Taylor
    Salah KDB Fernandes Martial
    Vardy Rashford Jimenez

    (McCarthy Lascelles Holgate Guendouzi)
    1FT 0.4 ITB

    Krul -> Pope?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't like moving keepers but your team is solid, so why not

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Im just never getting the keepers right. Probably spending too little money. Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save. Brighton always struggle away against weak sides, plus you already have Taylor. SHU looked much better in attack against spurs and will want to chase Europe now

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Another option would be to make the move and play Lascelles over Taylor.
        Can't understand why I went for Krul. He's good at penalties but that's it, really.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes pope will go for the golden glove

      Open Controls
  10. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really stick what to do here, what are your thoughts on the below, please chaps

    DDG - (fodder)
    TAA - Aurier - Doherty - (Lascelles - Holgate)
    Mane - Pulisic - Fernandes - KDB - (*Guendouzi*)
    *DCL* - Jimi - Rashford

    Guendouzi, DCL > Mahrez, Nketiah -4?

    Open Controls
    1. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      probz best move

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_DON
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thanks bud, appreciate it

        Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep looks a good move mate

      Open Controls
  11. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    bench order:

    Open Controls
    1. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      fast fingers lol
      a. Fernandes
      b. Nketiah
      c. Willams

      Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is my FFS membership still valid? ^^

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks like it - ticker not working for anyone else?

      Open Controls
  13. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Joe Gomez still likely to start right?

    Open Controls
    1. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      don’t think so

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Lovren flagged and Matip out for the season?
        Who's Klopp gonna put in there?

        Open Controls
  14. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Worried about son to mahrez with son having good fixtures and mahrez’s rotation. Someone convince me!

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  15. Ha.
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) ASM, Rashford, Ings
    B) Pulisic, Greenwood, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. rozzo
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hendo Leno
    TAA Lascelles Saiss Egan Lund
    Salah KDB Son Martial Saka
    Rashford Jimenez Nketiah

    1ft
    1.4 itb

    So ive missed all the hauls from Martial, Bruno, Aub and Mahrez last few weeks. Team in freefall

    Triple Utd attack to much?

    A). Son to Bruno
    B). Son to Mahrez
    C). Lund to AWB
    D). Anything else?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    How did Son look overall yesterday?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Meh

      Open Controls
    2. Istanbul 05
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Great at defending not much else apart from the final few minutes

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who is more likely to start for City?

    a) Foden

    b) Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Nedvěd11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best striker for 6.5 or below option?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      there arent many, DCL probs or greenwood

      Open Controls
  20. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi

    In your opinion what is the best 5.5m GK for this back 7 for the next few GWs

    Ramsdale xxxxxxx

    Boly Fernandez Stevens Egan Azpi

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  21. klopp2567
      2 mins ago

      Suggestion on changes done:-

      TAA Masina Out
      VVD AWB IN
      2 FT

      Current team as below:-

      Martinez Nyland
      Aurier TAA Doherty Lascelles Masina
      KDB SALAH Bruno Saint Maximin Cantewell
      Ings Jiminez Rashford

      Any suggestion?

      Open Controls
    • liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Pope
      Doherty, Taa, Lascelles
      Mahrez, Bruno, Kdb, Mane(C)
      Greenwood, Rashford, Jimenez

      Mccarthy, Saiss, Holgate Hayden

      0 FT

      1.2 ITB

      GTG?

      Next Gw could do

      A)Holgate/Lascelles> Awb
      B)Hayden> Foden

      Open Controls
    • ONGO GABLOGIAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      How is this WC team looking?

      Martinez
      TAA Doherty AWB
      KDB Salah Fernandes Pulisic Mahrez
      Jimenez Rashford

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.