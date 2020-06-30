161
Scout Notes June 30

Further clean sheet joy for Pope but injuries continue to decimate Burnley squad

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

  • Goal: Ben Mee (£5.0m)
  • Assist: Ashley Westwood (£5.5m)
  • Bonus: Mee x3, Nick Pope (£5.0m) x2, Charlie Taylor (£4.3m) x1

Nick Pope (£5.0m) and Burnley registered their 13th clean sheet of the season on Monday night, with the Clarets producing yet another heroic defensive display to edge Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Only champions Liverpool have registered more shut-outs than Sean Dyche’s side in 2019/20 and, taking the liberty to discount the 5-0 walloping by Manchester City in Gameweek 30+, Burnley have remarkably only conceded two goals in their last eight league fixtures.

It’s the record against the ‘also-rans’ that is particularly impressive.

In 19 meetings against the clubs currently ranked 10th or below, Dyche’s side have recorded 12 clean sheets and conceded on just 11 occasions.

That perhaps bodes well with games against struggling West Ham United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion to come between now and Gameweek 38+, while a Sheffield United side who haven’t scored in three post-lockdown league matches also face the Clarets this weekend.

Just how long can Burnley keep producing the goods with the odds stacked against them, though?

This was another match in which Dyche could only name five outfield substitutes on the bench, just one of whom, Kevin Long (£4.3m), has ever started a Premier League fixture.

Having already lost Chris Wood (£6.1m), Ashley Barnes (£6.1m), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m) and Robbie Brady (£5.9m) to injury and waved farewell to the out-of-contract Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), Aaron Lennon (£4.6m) and Joe Hart (£4.2m) this month, Dyche had to make do without the crocked Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) for Monday’s game at Palace.

More wretched luck was to follow when Jack Cork (£4.9m) hobbled off with an ankle injury midway through the second half at Selhurst Park.

Dyche did hint at the possibility of a few players returning this weekend, at least, for the visit of the Blades:

[Cork’s injury was] his ankle, we’ll wait and see on that one. It’s not like him to have to come off, so that’s probably not a positive sign.

J-Rod has got a bit more of a chance for the weekend. Lowts, almost definitely not. Robbie [Brady] a maybe, Johann [Berg Gudmundsson] a maybe, Woody touch and go, I think, so there are a few maybes [for Gameweek 33] but nothing definite.

Burnley started this match with full-back Erik Pieters (£4.2m) operating ‘out of position’ on the left wing, central midfielder Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) doing a Hendrick and playing on the right, winger Dwight McNeil (£6.1m) deployed in the hole and fourth-choice striker Matej Vydra (£5.3m) ploughing a lone furrow up top.

They ended the game in a 5-4-1 almost by default, with centre-half Long the only available senior option to replace the stricken Cork in the final quarter of the match.

While the loss of Cork could be significant and their midfield and attack continue to be cobbled together with ill-fitting spare parts, Burnley do, at least, still have their first-choice goalkeeper and back four fit for selection.

While that remains the case, there is always the strong possibility of further shut-outs.

Monday’s match was almost a carbon copy of Burnley’s 1-0 win over Watford last Thursday, with the Clarets bossing the first half, snatching a goal against the run of play after the interval and then weathering the inevitable bombardment that followed.

In truth, Pope didn’t have to do a great deal to emerge with a nine-point haul.

The post-match stats will say four saves made but all were routine in nature, with two of them coming in stoppage time.

Most of the donkey work was done by the men in front of him, with Ben Mee (£5.0m) and James Tarkowski (£5.2m) immense at centre-half and veteran Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) doing a very decent job of nullifying Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) down the Palace left.

A late Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) header that flew over was as close as the Eagles came to snatching a point, while James McArthur (£5.2m) also nodded wide before the break.

Owners of Palace’s defensive assets will have been left feeling more than a little bit miffed that they too didn’t emerge with a clean sheet, with the game having 0-0 written all over it until Mee stooped to nod home Ashley Westwood’s (£5.5m) 61st-minute free-kick.

Palace had racked up four straight clean sheets before their 4-0 shellacking at Liverpool in Gameweek 31+ and probably ought to have added to that tally on Monday, only for the usually dependable Guaita – who had earlier presented Pieters with a chance when flapping at a low cross – to make a hash of Mee’s optimistic header on the hour-mark.

While the Eagles possess one of the better defences in the division, five meetings with top-seven sides in the run-in does look off-putting.

That goes double for an attack that has scored fewer league goals than all bar Norwich City this season.

Ayew was the main danger against Burnley but his radar was misaligned, with one mazy run in the dying minutes culminating in a wild shot that sailed miles off-target.

The Ghanaian striker might even have seen red for an aggressive half-elbow, half-palm-off on Brownhill in the second half but the VAR deemed his actions not worthy of a dismissal.

Speaking after the match, Roy Hodgson said:

Seventeen shots is good but I don’t think we played anywhere near as well as we wanted to in the first half.

We were better in the second half but unfortunately, we conceded a goal from a set piece.

We did everything we could to find a way through but it didn’t work out for us.

It was a very good header and a good ball in, I’m not going to blame the goalkeeper. He didn’t have a lot to do. All goals are defensive errors somewhere along the line.

Crystal Palace XI (4-1-4-1): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic; Townsend (Meyer 77′), Kouyate (McCarthy 46′), McArthur, Zaha; Ayew.

Burnley XI (4-4-1-1): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork (Long 70′), Pieters; McNeil; Vydra.

  1. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Still got FH and WC, and I honestly think I might go the rest of the season without using them...

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      FH left and using it in gw 38 for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'll have 'em please :).

      Open Controls
    3. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alot of talk of GW38 FH as it is chaos and has lots of goals, but predicting those goals is going to be so difficult

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      WC in 34. FH in 38. I'm planning to do it that way (except BB instead of FH in 38)

      Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think I may end up using FH to change one or two.

      Open Controls
  2. LC1
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Hope everyone had a good wee
    kend?

    Completely stuck on who to use my transfer / transfers on;

    Pope
    TAA Lascelles Soyuncu
    Mane KDB Son Bruno
    Rashford DCL Jimenez

    Saiss Guen Simpson

    (May start Saiss instead of Lascelles).

    2 FTs and 0.2 ITB.

    Any feedback / comments are much appreciated!

    Cheers!!

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Could potentially downgrade DCL to a fodder this week, and then use 2 FTs next week to do Mane & Guendouzi to Martial and Mahrez?

      Open Controls
  3. The Man Pastore
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would youo save FT here? Or Maybe Richarlison --> Mahrez?

    Patricio Martin
    TAA Doherty Maguire Lascelles Kiko
    KDB Son Bruno Martial Richarlison
    DCL Jiminez Nketiah

    1FT / 0.7ITB

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like that move

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Double Everton attack is too much given their next 3 fixtures.

      Open Controls
    3. Planet_Marss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      dont like the idea of everton dbl up on att.. but now their fixtures are turning could be worth holding. roll transfer

      Open Controls
    4. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good move!

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rich > Mahrez is good.

      Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      do the move

      Open Controls
  4. Dacra
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    OR 1412 this morning, I think my best ever 😀

    27 points with 10 still to go on BB, captain Jiminez though - need some luck to get into top 1k please.

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Well played

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Well done

      Open Controls
    3. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      jealous!

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Well done, since the restart moved up to 70k from 130k, hoping to get into 50k ish.

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wow, you have never been higher than 600k all season!!

      Open Controls
  5. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any suggestions what to do with this lot? 2FTs, 0.0 itb

    DDG
    Aurier TAA Lascelles
    Salah KDB Bruno Son
    Rashford Jimenez Nkeitah

    Subs: Martin* Saiis Hayden Simpson

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      I am going to monitor Son and might do Son -> Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This, use the money to upgrade Lascelles

        Open Controls
  6. Slitherene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    WC 33 | BB 34

    A) TAA + AWB + Sarr
    B) VvD + Taylor + Martial

    Which option seems better??

    Open Controls
    1. McSlu
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      A. Martial better then Sarr, but TAA and AWB are an even better combo compared to VvD and Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This two out of three makes A the better option

        Open Controls
  7. ElliotJHP
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Trent captain anyone? Villa look woeful going forward and no better defensively

    Open Controls
    1. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      0/

      Open Controls
    2. BNMC
        2 mins ago

        On my mind. He'll have a field day against Neil Taylor.

        Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Leicester City's home clash v Crystal Palace given green light amid local lockdown

      https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leicester-citys-home-clash-v-4276731

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Don't see why it would have made any difference in the first place.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Recommendation against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester."

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-53229371

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        BBC mentioned neutral ground if any problems

        Open Controls
    4. grennans2
        25 mins ago

        A or B better use of the 1 FT this week? Will prob do the other the week after

        Martinez (Button)
        TAA - Doherty - Saiss - Lascelles (Simpson)
        Salah - KDB - Son - Fernandes (Guenduozi)
        Rashford - Jimenez (Nkietah)

        A) Martinez > De Gea
        B) Guenduozi > Foden (start Foden and bench Saiss then)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Nedvěd11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Andrew
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        2 FT's and £0 ITB.....suggestions please :-

        Pope (Button)
        TAA Saiss Lascelles (Egan Stephens)
        Mane KDB Bruno Son (Douglas Luiz)
        Jimenez Rashford DCL

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Good team you could roll it but maybe consider son>mahrez and upgrade a defender maybe for the cash over

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I like this idea, bring in Doherty, Aurier or AWB.

            Open Controls
      • Slaps
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Anyone who has their TC left, have you got a player/fixture in mind?

        Thinking De Bruyne vs Bournemouth (H) GW36

        Any better ideas?

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Would wait on city teamsheet against norwich last gameweek and slap it on KDB/Mahrez/Jesus/sterling

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Was thinking Salah vs Villa?

          Open Controls
        3. Reg83
            just now

            i used it on KDB in DGW. got 14+1= 15*3= 45 pts

            Open Controls
        4. drughi
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Anyone with Rashford (C) tonight ? Alot on stake for me with that tonight if I want to close the gap on ML leader. A blank and it will pretty much be over.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            on bruno C but got rash and AWB, most around me in ML only have 1 of the 3 and none have bruno so could do with a performance !

            Open Controls
            1. drughi
              • 10 Years
              just now

              got bruno and martial also, hoping for some goals but mainly from rashford 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            It's never over until the big-boned person of the female gender sings. 😀

            Open Controls
            1. drughi
              • 10 Years
              just now

              thats true but around 20 points behind and he have auba captain left so make or break it feels like

              Open Controls
          3. BNMC
              5 mins ago

              I'm on Rashford C too...

              Open Controls
              1. drughi
                • 10 Years
                just now

                GL

                Open Controls
            • michaelington
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I changed captain from Rashford to Jiminez last minute so you assured of points galore tonight.

              Open Controls
          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            How does my WC look? Is it worth activating for the transfers I drafted?

            Current team
            1ft 3.9itb
            Pope Ryan*
            Saiss TAA Lascelles* Stephens* Williams*
            Salah Martial KDB Bruno Traore*
            Jimenez Ings DCL

            WC draft:
            Pope Martinez
            Saiss TAA Doherty Aurier AWB
            Salah Martial KDB Bruno Foden
            Jimenez Ings DCL

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I still have BB chip

              Open Controls
            2. Jullepuu
                just now

                Not worth it

                Open Controls
            3. Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              No.
              Use your FT to get Doherty/Aurier/AWB no need to WC imo - looks like you are going to play 3-4-3/3-5-2

              Open Controls

