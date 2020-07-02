1918
Scout Notes July 2

Pulisic and Willian continue fine FPL form as West Ham gear up for fixture swing

1,918 Comments
West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

  • Goals: Tomas Soucek (£4.8m), Michail Antonio (£6.9m), Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m) | Willian (£7.1m) x2
  • Assists: Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) x2, Antonio | Christian Pulisic (£7.0m) x2
  • Bonus: Willian x3, Antonio x2, Bowen x1

A late goal from substitute Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m) won West Ham United a game of twists, turns and one contentious VAR decision.

Such is the state of play at both ends of the table that the result could prove crucial for the Hammers’ Premier League survival and damaging for Chelsea’s Champions League aspirations.

But from a Fantasy perspective, it was not quite such a dramatic evening.

Of the players who brought in decent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returns, only Chelsea midfielders Willian (£7.1m), who scored twice, and Christian Pulisic (£7.0m), who claimed assists for both goals, could be found in at least five per cent of Fantasy squads.

West Ham’s four main contributors – Yarmolenko, Tomas Soucek (£4.8m), Michail Antonio (£6.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) – are owned by roughly 120,000 FPL managers. In total.

For context, Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£10.7m) ownership is 32 times larger than that. All by his ginger self.

That said, the Fantasy repercussions could linger longer than last night’s hauls.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard didn’t spare all of the horses in his line-up choices, making just two changes from the side that beat Manchester City six days previously and starting five players who were given extended run-outs in the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

That was proof, if it were ever actually needed, that rotation won’t be a major issue for those managers looking to capitalise on the Blues’ next four fixtures, which involve Watford and Norwich City at home and trips to Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

The fight for Champions League spots is now so intense – two places sought by four teams separated by just three points – that Lampard can’t afford to rest his key players.

Last night, the stars were Willian and Pulisic, who have both appeared in all four matches since football returned.

The Brazilian, owned by 5% in FPL, is in sparkling form, with four goals and an assist from the last four Gameweeks.

He made his mark from set-pieces against West Ham, converting a penalty – his second in successive league games – and then a free-kick, both times following fouls on Pulisic.

The American has been equally productive since the restart, with two goals and as many assists since Gameweek 30+, although he was profligate when blasting over the bar in the first half following a clever dummy from Tammy Abraham‘s (£7.5m) clever step-over.

Small wonder that the pair are the most popular transfer targets among Chelsea assets heading into Gameweek 33+, although Mason Mount (£6.2m), who created a couple of chances during a 37-minute cameo at the London Stadium, and Abraham are also attracting interest.

The England striker started his first league match since Gameweek 25 last night, but managed only one attempt, off-target, and a single chance created during an underwhelming performance that was in stark contrast to his dynamic turn from the bench in the win over Man City.

Lampard was left to rue his side’s defensive shortcomings against the Hammers:

There’s without a doubt a good group of players in there, but then when you analyse the consistency, you feel a game like this is coming. Again, that shows there’s work to do. If we are opening up to try and score that winning goal then we have to be prepared to run back the other way and defend. And defend better.

West Ham exposed a weakness at set-pieces for which Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) deserves a sizeable chunk of the blame.

The Spaniard struggled to command his area last night; a fault that led to both of Soucek’s openers.

The midfielder thought he’d scored his first-ever West Ham goal when he hooked home following Antonio’s botched attempt from a cross, only for VAR to rule the Englishman was lying offside, which he was (just), and interfering with play, which he really wasn’t.

As it happened, the decision proved more derisory than costly, as another corner led to another Soucek goal, this time from a header back across goal and past the hapless Kepa.

In fairness, the Hammers’ other strikes could not be laid at the keeper’s door, with their second an emphatic finish from Antonio which gave Bowen his second assist of the night.

But the defending of Antonio Rudiger (£6.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.2m) certainly left a lot to be desired regarding Yarmolenko’s winner.

The Ukraine international finished sweetly from Antonio’s pass on the break, but he went past Rudiger all too easily and was helped no end by the fact that Alonso neglected to track his run in the first place.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet since Gameweek 22 and only six all season – that’s just one more than Norwich and Aston Villa – although, amazingly, Villa have conceded double (553) the attempts that Chelsea (276) have allowed.

Equally mystifying is that only Manchester City have allowed fewer shots than the 276 conceded by Chelsea, and only two teams (City and Liverpool) have better tallies for shots on target conceded than the Blues.

Whatever the causes of all that, it’s clear Chelsea defenders are not featuring highly on Fantasy managers’ wish lists, although Alonso’s attacking threat against the Hammers will be highlighted in the Members Analysis section below.

West Ham assets have not proved any more popular, but there’s a differential option or two to be had as David Moyes’ men prepare for the final six, potentially mad, matches of the season.

The madness will almost certainly arise from half of those fixtures involving do-or-die clashes with fellow relegation candidates Norwich, Watford and Villa.

The rest of their schedule is less fraught, but could prove testing for their goalscoring potential, as the defences of Burnley, Newcastle and Manchester United are among the tightest in the league.

In Antonio, Moyes has found a gem that he was keen to praise post-match.

We need him so much. He led the line really well.

Fantasy managers could be tempted by the midfielder if he remains in an out-of-position role up front – likely as the club’s recognised strikers are currently either injured or out of favour.

Bowen is another who could be worth a look as the January signing has a goal and two assists from his five Premier League starts now.

Both he and Antonio are hardly popular – owned by 0.1% and 0.8% respectively – which marks them out as major differentials.

And although Gameweek 21 was the last time the Hammers kept a clean sheet, their schedule involves a number of games that don’t exactly scream goals, so a low-cost punt such as Issa Diop (£4.3m) might be worth considering as well.

What’s for definite is that neither side is about to start thinking of the beach any time soon, leaving Fantasy managers with a number of motivated players to pick from as the season draws to  a close.

West Ham United United XI (4-5-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Yarmolenko 78′), Fornals (Balbuena 90′), Lanzini (Wilshere 68′); Antonio.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kovacic (Mount 52′), Kante; Pulisic, Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 63′), Willian; Abraham (Giroud 63′).

1,918 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HellasLEAF
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best cheap 5th defender option rest of way. Want to swap out Lundy (have Egan):

    - Jack Robinson
    - Holgate
    - Taylor

    
    1. michudagawd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Holgate

      
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Taylor.

      
    3. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      holgate or taylor

      
    4. yer old da
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you have Pope then you might want Holgate to hedge your bets. That was my thinking when I went Pope, Holgate, Lascelles and Femenia (alongside TAA and Doherty).

      
    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Garcia might be a decent pick

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I think he might be nailed with Laporte as the CB pairing

        
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          That's what I'm hoping

          
    6. HellasLEAF
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Great shouts. Off to have a think. Thanks gents.

      
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Holgate

      
  2. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    will likely start on the bench but:

    1. Nketiah
    2. Connolly

    Thanks

    
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      connoly mate

      
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        ok thanks mate

        
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          its norwich.....need i say more

          
  3. michudagawd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Repost

    Pope
    TAA Boly Doherty
    Salah Grealish KDB Fernandes Martial
    Auba Jimenez

    Button - Cathcart Stephens Brewster

    2 FTs, Nothing itb.

    Auba and Grealish out for one of these options:

    A) Pulisic + Jesus
    B) Mahrez + Greenwood
    C) Sterling + Greenwood
    D) Pulisic + Rashford
    E) Saint-Maximin + Rashford
    F) Foden + Rashford

    Or something else?

    
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      b for this week

      
    2. ZTJ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      
  4. MosF94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Son + Vardy > Mahrez + Kane - worth a -4?

    
  5. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Damn! Just noticed that if VAR hadn't ruled out Mahrez goal, I'd have hit 100

    
  6. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which move looks better?

    A) Grealish + Rich > Mahrez/Willian + Pulisic (-4). Rashford/Fernandes(C)

    B) DCL + Rich > Salah(C) + Greenwood (-4)

    
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      b

      
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A. Mahrez. Bruno captain.

      
      1. Kung Fu Football
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This^

        
  7. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on wc plz. Have a BB to play possibly in 37

    Martinez Mccarthy
    Taa Holgate Taylor Lascelles boly
    Salah kdb martial bruno mahrez
    Ings jimi greenwood

    Thank you

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Is GW37 the week where FA cup SF are played before the league games?

      
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yes

        
  8. EmreCan Hustle
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves.

    Son+Richarlison+Vardy to Mahrez+Martial+Kane(-8)?

    I don't mind keeping Vardy, but with the lockdown....

    Thanks.

    
    1. MosF94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like it!

      
  9. tc93
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do with this lot? Got 2FT and 2.6ITB. Top 40k and want to keep pushing

    1) Grealish + Mount + O'Connell --> Mahrez + Pulisic + 4.1 (-4)
    2) Grealish + Mount + Auba --> Pulisic + Son + Nikitiah (-4) (next week bring in Mahrez for Cantwell)
    3) Grealish + Mount + Auba --> Pulisic + Salah + Nikitiah (-4) (next week transfer out Cantwell for St. Maximan/or another mid priced mid).
    4) Grealish + Mount --> Foden + Pulisic (free)

    Team:
    Patricio / Button
    TAA / Doherty / Maguire / O'Connell / Edan
    Grealish / Fernandes / KDB / Mount / Cantwell
    Aubamayang / Rashford / Jiminez

    
  10. The Dance
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Repost, never seem to get replies these days.
    My season is well and truly over, so having a bit of fun with my last chip this GW, the FH. Would like some thoughts on it please gents.

    Ederson
    TAA - VVD - Alonso
    Salah - KDB - Mahrez - Pulisic - Fernandes
    Rashford - Greenwood
    ___________________________________
    Ryan: Dunk: Lascelles: Nketiah 0.5 itb

    Thinking all or nothing, may as well, just trying to finish as respectively as i can if that's even possible.

    Thanks.

    Original team FWIW:

    Henderson
    TAA - Doherty - Aurier - Taylor
    Mane - KDB - Martial - Fernandes
    Rashford - Jiminez
    __________________________
    Krul: Cantwell: Nketiah: Lundstram

    So without doing the FH, i'd be tempted to just do Cantwell + Lundstram >> Pulisic + Lascelles for exact money.

    
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd hold FH for a better punt, your team is good enough for this GW and Pulisic could be a good punt with Watford looking poor

      
      1. The Dance
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers Jia, and for replying. Yeah i kinda thought that, suppose it's just after a 50 point week, feel like i must use it to climb wherever i can.

        Pulisic in for a -4 then.

        
    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      thibk if you just do rash and cantwell to greenwood and mahrez your good for this week and hold ft

      
      1. The Dance
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Some nice moves suggested there, cheers man, just wished greenwood was nailed, suppose he should play though.

        
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          look at my wc above...i put him in. Think he will start team looks balanced with him

          
          1. The Dance
            • 8 Years
            just now

            yah just had a look, looks solid. I may even do that yet, looks a good game for Greenwood to play in, cheers man.

            
    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes you dont need to FH that mate, maybe FH GW38 could be fun

      and your transfers look good, i was going to get Pulisic all week but then Mahrez has turned my head now

      
      1. The Dance
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers bud! Yeah the more i was frantically doing the FH the more i was thinking does it even need it.
        Mahrez served me well in the DGW restart, want him again, but Pulisic may have to do for now, unless you like the thought of Rashford > Greenwood + Cantwell > Mahrez as suggested above?

        
      2. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        mahrez turned everyone...or should we say pep has. I was alp for foden in but seems like foden played full game and likely to be rested

        
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 4 Years
          just now

          yeah its a risky game second guessing Pep but I'm attempting it haha... Cantwell >> Foden next week in the hope he starts v Newcastle

          
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Save FH for 38 IMO
      You had some big Bundesliga scores on the final GW for example (the scoring system is different but some players scored 170+ in the fantasy Bundesliga)

      
      1. The Dance
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Aye cheers Sun, very true, some monster scores last GW isn't ehre.

        
  11. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    OK soooo play:

    1. Lascelles (WHU)
    2. Connolly (nor)

    Ta

    
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      haha connoly!

      
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        haha will he start though...

        
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think so. I was in 2 mind in my wc to wither go awb and connolly or greenwood and holgate...connolly will play

          
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            ok thanks... hope so im relying on you that he starts

            
            1. n14mul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              come find me if he don't

              
    2. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Connolly.

      Any advice just above? Starved of replies these days.

      
    3. michudagawd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Connolly

      
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        do you think he starts?

        
        1. michudagawd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I think he will. Potter does like to tinker though so it's a bit of a risk.

          
  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Son to Foden for free?

    
    1. Nuno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son to Mahrez

      
      1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Will he play?

        
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wait a GW IMO
      Foden seems likely to be benched
      If you look at the history Son actually tends to get attacking points in consecutive weeks

      
      1. Nuno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Son also breaks legs vs Everton

        
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mahrez more likely to start this GW

      
  13. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Foden a good option to add for the remaining season? Thinking whether to add Mahrez (and bench Connolly), or rotate Foden as the 5th midfielder with Ings

    
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      thats my plan. But on wc so put mahrez in for this week and will swap with foden week after

      
    2. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yea if Foden is benched this week, may play against Newcastle at home

      
  14. Nuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    GW33+ Son to Mahrez this week, save the second transfer.

    GW34+ Mane & Nketiah to Kane (c) & Foden

    DDG
    TAA Doherty Lascelles (Holgate)
    KDB Mahrez Fernandes Martial Foden
    Kane Jimenez (DCL)

    
  15. yer old da
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not sure I’ve been happier with my team all season ahead of this GW:

    Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Lascelles
    Salah(vc), KDB, Fernandes(c), Pulisic
    Rashford, Jimenez, Greenwood

    Subs: Martin, Holgate, Femenia, Davis

    £3.0m in the bank. Next week Davis will become Foden for an epic midfield 5.

    
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Almost same team!

      Only difference is I have Mahrez over your Pulisic.

      GL mate!

      
  16. Bobby Bottles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    planning on playing the bench boost this weekend. current team below:

    Pope / Button
    TAA / Doherty / Lascelles / Taylor / AWB
    KDB / Salah / Fernandes / Pulisic / Sarr
    DCL / Jimi / Rashy

    Have 0.8 mil in the bank...

    1. should i transfer out button to ryan? they play Norwich away this weekend
    - or -
    2. Sarr and DCL > Mahrez and Nketiah for -4

    Torn btwn Salah, Rashford and Fernandes for captain.

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      to BB, It'll be wise to have a playing GK

      
  17. Moose™
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lads, if you are leading your ML by whiskers.. All your main rival have Rashford.. Is it mad to not own him? Vardy is blanking..

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Got to bring him in especially against BOU

      
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bruno
      Martial
      Greenwood
      Rashford

      the best Man Utd attackers in order IMO (also considering price)

      
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Just wish Greenwood was nailed

        
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Best player to start in GW33
    1. Mahrez
    2. Greenwood

    
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      
  19. dezille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot please! 2FTs, 0 ITB.

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Holgate (Kiko, Simpson)
    Salah KDB Fernandes Son (Guendouzi)
    Rashford Jimenez DCL

    A) Salah, Guendouzi > Martial, Mahrez (352, bench DCL)
    B) Son > Martial/Mahrez, save the other FT
    C) Kiko, Son > Aurier/Saiss, Martial
    D) Kiko, Son > Wan Bissaka, Pulisic

    343 is killing me atm (DCL in place of so much midfield value), especially as Guendouzi has lost his place and my bench is so thin. Gut says get rid of Salah to spread the cash (won't be captaining anyway) and move to 352. Head says just get rid of Son for Martial/Mahrez and reassess next week. I've put Pulisic in there as an option but I'm not a fan as I see Chelsea as a 2 goal team rather than United, City as 3+ goal potential.

    Cheers!

    
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B and Mahrez

      
  20. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    My current bench is:

    Henderson (bur) Lascelles (WHU) Cantwell (BHA) Lundstram (X)

    Is Lundstram >> Aurier (-4) then play Bench Boost worth it ??

    
  21. InSaneMan-e
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    No one worried that liverpool rotate with game so soon and title won?

    
    1. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      they need to bounce back and prove they are the best

      
  22. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Fellas what to do here? I prefer Martial ahead of Rash but dont know how to fit him here and who to buy for Vardy?

    1 FT and 0.7 ITB

    Martinez
    TAA-Lascelles-Baldock
    Salah(C)-KdB-Bruno-Mount-Grealish
    Vardy-Jimenez

    Nyland-Boly-Nketiah-Lund

    I can sell Grealish for Martial but not many good options for 8.2 in FWD.

    If i buy Rash instead Vardy i can bring Pulisic instead Grealish for a hit or just play Boly

    Help ! Thx in advance

    
  23. HollywoodXI
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Son and Boly (still have Saiss) to Mahrez and VVD for a 4 point hit done. Hope it pays off.

    
  24. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    A few options I could go for, not bmsure what's best:

    Martinez
    TAA / Doherty / Saiss
    Salah / KDB / Son / Fernandes / Martial
    Jimenez / DCL

    Button // Lascelles / Femenia / Martinelli*

    A) Son/Martinez > Mahrez/DDG (-4)
    B) Son/Martinez > Mahrez/Pope (-4)
    C) Son/DCL > Sterling/Greenwood (-4)
    D) Son/DCL > Mahrez/Greenwood (-4)

    The logic behind C/D would be moving Martinelli/[City MID or Salah] > Kane/Foden the week after.

    
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why not just Son > Mahrez?
      Never keen on hits for GKs

      
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Chasing in ML.

        Whilst I agree on GKs, I'd you read Arsenal's remaining fixtures I can't see where CSs are coming from, apart from potentially the last two.

        
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would save transfer honestly.

      
  25. ZTJ
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mahrez or Pulisic until the end of the season?

    
    1. michudagawd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mahrez. Can you help with my question above please?

      
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Mahrez.

      
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez
      City a better attacking team
      Both have some rotation risks

      
    4. ZTJ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers all

      
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Can you help me with mine above?

        
  26. TakingTheMkhi
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    2FT.
    Ings-->Greenwood
    Hayden-->Pulisic/Willian ?

    
  27. juicewagz
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    What would you do to this team for a -4? Already brought in Foden for Guendouzi.

    De Gea

    Doherty, Saiss, Van Dijk

    Salah (C), Martial (VC), Pulisic, Foden

    Kane, Greenwood, Jimenez

    Bench: Alli, Lascelles, Aurier

    
    1. InSaneMan-e
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing worth another hit.
      Personally I wouldn't captain Salah due to rotation/rest fears but everything else is fine

      
  28. Kung Fu Football
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bye bye Pool attack (bar TAA!!), adios DCL (insert wave)...helloo and welcome Raheem & Chelsea attack!!

    

