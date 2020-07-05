Lascelles starts but Ritchie only among the substitutes for Newcastle v West Ham

Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) is once again on the bench as Newcastle United face West Ham United in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:15 BST.

Ritchie, who had picked up a muscle injury in Gameweek 31+, was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s win over Bournemouth and is again omitted from Steve Bruce’s starting XI this afternoon.

There is better news for owners of Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m), however, with the Newcastle stopper recovering from what his manager called a “nasty knock” to line up alongside Federico Fernandez (£4.6m) at centre-half.

The in-form Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) gets his fifth straight start in league and cup since the restart, too.

He was among the top ten Fantasy Premier League assets for transfers in ahead of Gameweek 33+.

Bruce has made two alterations from the side that won at the Vitality, with Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.4m) in for Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) and Nabil Bentaleb (£4.8m).

There is another start up front for budget forward Dwight Gayle (£5.0m), meanwhile.

West Ham’s team news is a lot more straightforward, with David Moyes unsurprisingly naming an unchanged side following the 3-2 win over Chelsea.

The ‘out of position’ FPL midfielder Michail Antonio (£6.9m) leads the line again, with Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) not even among the substitutes as he battles back from injury.

Mark Noble (£4.9m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.1m) have shaken off fitness issues to make the bench, however.

These two sides shared five goals in the reverse fixture, with Newcastle winning by the odd goal.

The Magpies are stiffer opposition on their own soil, having kept seven clean sheets and conceded on just 13 occasions in 16 home fixtures.

West Ham have lost seven away games in a row going into this afternoon’s match.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

Norwich City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT