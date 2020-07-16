Leicester hit by injury and unavailability as Rodgers hands debut to teenager

Premier League survival and European qualification places are on the line in this evening’s two 18:00 BST kick-offs.

Everton take on an Aston Villa side who are four points adrift of safety, while fourth plays eighth as Leicester City welcome Sheffield United to the King Power Stadium.

There is plenty of Fantasy interest in these games, too, with Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) and Lucas Digne (£5.9m) each sitting in more than 20% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League sides and enjoying double-digit ownership overall.

Both players start this evening in their respective games.

Leicester are without the injured Marc Albrighton (£5.1m), James Maddison (£7.3m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) for the visit of the Blades, while Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) begins a three-match ban.

Albrighton and Soyuncu’s absences have led to two of four changes that Brendan Rodgers has made to his starting XI following the 4-1 thrashing by Bournemouth.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) and Christian Fuchs (£4.2m) also drop out, with Wes Morgan (£4.1m), Ryan Bennett (£4.8m), Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and 19-year-old defender Luke Thomas handed starts.

This is Thomas’s first-team debut and he is yet to even be given a price by FPL.

Sheffield United’s team news is much more straightforward, with Chris Wilder naming an unchanged side.

John Lundstram (£4.6m) is again only a substitute, while the fit-again John Fleck (£4.7m) also makes the bench.

The most-bought FPL defender of Gameweek 36+, John Egan (£4.7m), starts again at centre-half, having plundered 31 points in his last three matches.

Dean Smith’s only change from the side that beat Crystal Palace on Sunday is an enforced one.

With Neil Taylor (£4.2m) ruled out with a hamstring injury, Matt Targett (£4.3m) returns to play at left-back in a like-for-like swap.

Carlo Ancelotti has rung the changes following the dismal 3-0 defeat at Wolves but Richarlison (£8.2m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) aren’t among the alterations and they start again in attack.

The injured Yerry Mina (£5.3m) is replaced by Mason Holgate (£4.3m), while Alex Iwobi (£5.6m), Bernard (£6.4m), Andre Gomes (£5.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) also return at the expense of Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m), Theo Walcott (£6.2m), Leighton Baines (£4.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m).

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Bernard, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Bennett, Morgan, Evans; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Pérez, Vardy, Barnes.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

