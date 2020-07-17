955
Scout Notes July 17

Greenwood v Rashford, van Aanholt’s injury and why Martial missed out on bonus

955 Comments
Share

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

  • Goals: Marcus Rashford (£8.9m), Anthony Martial (£8.4m)
  • Assists: Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Rashford
  • Bonus: Rashford x3, Victor Lindelof (£5.3m) x2, David de Gea (£5.3m) x1

Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) bagged his first double-digit Fantasy Premier League haul since January as Manchester United secured a vital three points at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils were far from their best and Crystal Palace were vastly improved but the outcome for Fantasy managers was much the same, with United’s three most-expensive assets – Rashford, Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.4m) – sharing 26 points between them in south London.

Mason Greenwood‘s (£4.9m) owners were left empty-handed for the second successive match, however, with the value-for-money forward again on the periphery.

Greenwood, who came into this match as an injury doubt, managed just one scuffed shot and barely lasted 60 minutes against the Eagles before being withdrawn by his manager.

In all honesty, Greenwood didn’t look fully fit, and the dream scenario for his owners now will be for a breather in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea before a return to the first-team fold in Gameweek 37+.

He wasn’t alone in looking short of his best.

United’s schedule and Solskjaer’s resistance to resting key players may be beginning to catch up with the Red Devils, with even Fernandes and Paul Pogba (£8.3m) appearing sapped of energy at times.

Rashford was in jet-heeled mood, however, and having started the post-lockdown era looking arguably the rustiest of United’s front four, he is now hitting his stride.

His deadlock-breaking goal was beautifully taken on the stroke of half-time and his lay-off for Martial’s 77th-minute strike was perfectly weighted, with only the width of the post having denied him an earlier assist for Fernandes.

Rashford’s 12-point return brought his post-lockdown points-per-match average narrowly above Greenwood’s, which illustrates just how well the teenager has been doing of late:

Points per matchDouble-digit haulsBlanksGoalsAssists
Martial9.63264
Fernandes9.63155
Rashford5.71333
Greenwood5.62441

Above: The FPL record of United’s front four from Gameweek 30+ onwards

Solskjaer said of his side’s slow-burner of a display and their fitness levels:

The goals with Marcus and Anthony were just a joy to watch. The goals were great and we know they can do that at any moment. It’s exciting to watch, it’s exciting to coach, it’s exciting to see them want to be better, want to improve – so it’s great. We’ve created chances, scored more goals.

We last the game, so you can see towards the end we’re fitter and stronger. The last 20, 25 minutes were the best ones for us – before then it took some time to get going, but I’m very happy.

Those of us who opted for a United defender as part of a triple-up may be cursing our judgement, what with Rashford and co wreaking havoc at the other end of the field.

Still, this was a fourth clean sheet in seven post-lockdown matches – only their cross-city rivals, who have played a game extra, have racked up more shut-outs than that in the last month.

Bookings for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) and Harry Maguire (£5.3m) took the shine (and a point) off their defensive returns and there was more excruciating ‘nearly’ moments in the opposition box for Maguire, with the galumphing stopper thrice getting on the end of Fernandes deliveries without success.

Maguire at least completed the game to bank five points, having earlier taken a bang to the head and undergone on-field assessment.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Brandon Williams (£3.9m) missed out with ankle and head injuries respectively, leading to a first United start in three years for Timothy Fosu-Mensah (£4.5m) – a player previously so out in the cold that he wasn’t even priced by FPL ahead of kick-off.

Palace also now have problems at left-back, with Patrick van Aanholt‘s (£5.6m) season over and his availability for the start of 2020/21 in doubt.

The Dutchman landed awkwardly in the build-up to United’s second goal and his manager confirmed after the full-time whistle that he had dislocated his shoulder in the fall:

He’s dislocated his shoulder, so it’s a bad injury. It’s going to keep him out for a long period of time. I fear it’s going to require an operation and that’s really bad news for us. We might be starting next season without him.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) could be about to enter the budget FPL defender radar for the last two Gameweeks, then, although the return to fitness of Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) gives Hodgson a more senior alternative in that position.

Palace’s improved display was probably not what owners of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ assets wanted to see, with those two clubs meeting at Molineux on Monday.

The Eagles saw a penalty shout waved away before a Jordan Ayew (£5.1m) strike was chalked off for a marginal offside, and the fact that David de Gea (£5.3m) registered five saves – the most he had made in 23 league games – and walked away with a bonus point was a testament to the hosts’ efforts.

Hodgson said of his side’s performance:

Certainly, we are not fortunate at the moment. The gods of fortune are not smiling on us with certain decisions.

We have won games and got good results against top teams like Manchester United playing a lot worse than we did tonight.

Palace remain towards the bottom of our Season Ticker and far from our thoughts but they’ll nevertheless have a bit of a say in the FPL run-in, with Wolves and Spurs’ attackers hoping for the Gameweek 35+ incarnation to turn up rather than the plucky losers of Thursday.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 84′); McCarthy (Riedewald 83′), Milivojevic, McArthur (Schlupp 72′); Townsend, Ayew, Zaha .

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah; McTominay (Matic 62′), Pogba; Greenwood (Lingard 62′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Members Analysis

View all the player and team data from Crystal Palace v Manchester United

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 36+

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

955 Comments Post a Comment
  1. YoungPretender
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Any better midfield option than Pulisic for a 1 week punt up to 7.3?

    Was priced out of Dilva last night

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Same for me. No clue. Just keep IMO

      Open Controls
    2. Wiz
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Stanislas maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Hmm interesting shout. Not for me I dont think. Was thinking Trossard but is he really a better option than Pulisic? I dont think so.

        Open Controls
        1. Wiz
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          I like him as a punt. Make or break game for Bournemouth, also on pens and set pieces

          Open Controls
  2. linkafu
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    How many places in Europa league if city win the FA cup?

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      5 6 7th

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      It will go to 7th if City, United or Chelsea win it

      Open Controls
  3. grennans2
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Who to take out for Martial? Will FH GW38 so for this week only...

    A) KDB
    B) Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    cant decide dcl to maupay or jimmy..argh!

    Open Controls
    1. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Jimmy

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Jim

      Open Controls
    3. TheAbear53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Maupay

      Open Controls
  5. Newsman70
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Patricio Martin
    Azpilicueta Docherty Aurier Lascelles Robinson
    Salah KDB Fernandes William Foden
    Jiminez Rashford Greenwood

    Any thoughts on Aurier to Digne this week then Salah and Foden to Sterling and D Silva for gw 38?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Aurier to Burnley Def surely?

      Open Controls
      1. Newsman70
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Tarkowski?

        Open Controls
  6. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Chasing around 30 points, rival wildcarded and basically copied my whole team, but where I have cheap enablers or injuries (Lund, Lasc) he has better players.

    With that in mind, I need low owned punts that could explode. Took a quick look at Harry Wilson but he doesn't seem to be getting any minutes but that's an example of t my thinking right now. Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wood captain with 2 goals vs Norwich

      Open Controls
    2. El Lobito 10
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Best bet is hope for a differential captain like Auba or Sterling next week

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Maupay, Trossard, Wood, McNeil, Antonio for 38, Kane, Son, Ward-Prowse, Che Adams.

      Punt away.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Cheers lads. The punty captain tactic is ironically the reason I'm behind. I was a few points behind and went punty whereas he stuck with Bruno and I just fell further and further behind. I'm not risking not captaining Bruno just looking for a killer differential that gets double figures and last day there's enough room to choose between Salah kdb sterling Mahrez dilva to get a captain right and win

        Open Controls
  7. grennans2
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Anyone have any idea if Doherty is likely to be benched again this week? Would leave me with only 2 defenders if it happens

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      No idea sadly

      Open Controls
  8. Cricket_Badger
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Looking to get in Tarkowski and/or Wood for this GW only.

    Still enough desire in Burnley squad even though they have nothing to play for?

    Open Controls
  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Guys Rival has sterling and mahrez and is 8 points ahead in ml both have tc left so what should I do

    Martinez
    Taa doh kiko
    Mane kdb bruno Martial puli
    Vardy greenwood

    3.9 Connolly lasc* Simpson *

    1ft 2.3itb

    A) save
    B) lasc to pieters
    C) puli to silva /mahrez
    D) vardy to auba

    Suggestions needed guys

    Open Controls
  10. Bishopool
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    WOULD you BenchBoost? With..

    Foden (awayWAT), Saka (awayAVL), Targett (HomeARS), Martinez (awayAVL)

    Open Controls
  11. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    okay done

    pope
    vvd awb doherty
    sterling pulisic dsilva(C) bruno
    rash jimmy ings

    subs: button,aurier,saka,lascelles

    might change to rash for capt..

    Open Controls
  12. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    A) Vardy > Wood
    B) Keep FT for 38+

    Open Controls
    1. yosim
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Vardy looked really good last night and I'm sure he would like to score against Spurs, looking at Wood myself but not for Vardy

      Open Controls
  13. Fit_to_drop
    4 hours ago

    Is Trent out to fund Martial In a viable move?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      With Tarko the replacement

      Open Controls
  14. yosim
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Aurier -> Pieters and Greenwood -> Wood for a hit ?? (chasing ML rival by 30) thanks

    Open Controls
  15. liboo
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    A. Vardy + willian out. Wood + martial inn for -4

    B. Mane + vardy out. Auba + martial inn for -4

    ???

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.