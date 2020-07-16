955
Scout Notes July 16

The case for Kane and Son as Spurs exploit Newcastle’s defensive crisis

955 Comments
Newcastle 1-3 Spurs

  • Goals: Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) | Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Harry Kane x2 (£10.9m)
  • Assists: Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m), Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Kane x3, Ritchie x2, Lo Celso x1, Son x1

Following a recent dip in Fantasy appeal, Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) were back in the goals again as Spurs ran out 3-1 winners at Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

With a Leicester side short of Caglar Söyüncü (£4.9m) and a porous Crystal Palace outfit the final two opponents for Jose Mourinho’s men this season, there are arguably worse options to take last-ditch punts on in Gameweeks 37+ and 38+.

However, it must be said that Kane’s recent display, which took his goal-tally since the Premier League restart to four, was more workmanlike than his 12-point score would indicate.

Yes, he did well to get on the end of two chances in the second half but they happened to be his only shots of the game.

That said, most objective onlookers would agree that Kane has been unfortunate not to come away with more attacking returns in recent matches. Accordingly, there is perhaps still cause for hope against Leicester and Crystal Palace, especially as he hit an important landmark at Newcastle: his 200th career goal.

“200 goals at this age, with the remaining years that he has in front of him, it’s very normal that he speaks about going for 200 more. (Kane) is a fantastic player, a top goalscorer, an ambitious guy, young. He has a lot in front of him. So let’s go for 200 more. I believe let’s go for 200 more.” – Jose Mourinho

Son was quieter than his usual self against Newcastle, but his 11th goal of the season does mean the South Korean has outscored Kane over the last four matches. Worth knowing for anyone considering a punt on Spurs asset. In that time, he has racked up 25 points to the centre-forward’s 18.

However, anyone looking at Son does have to be conscious of his increased rotation threat compared to Kane. Not only has he already been benched once since the Premier League restart, but Mourinho also admitted on Wednesday evening that he came close to not starting the former Bayer Leverkusen man from the beginning. Could that indicate a rest for the Leicester game?

“I had the feeling of starting the game with fresh players and leave Lucas and Son on the bench. My feeling was if they go on the bench when they come in, they come in tired. They would be tired anyway. So I thought it was better to start with the same players who started against Arsenal. Let us see where they could go, like it happened with Gio [Lo Celso] and Lucas and we had, of course, a couple more who were really, really tired.” – Jose Mourinho

The issue with Spurs midfielders is, of course, the fact that Mourinho has so many of them at his disposal. In starting Son and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) at Newcastle, he was forced to leave Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) on the bench, both of whom came on to get assists for Kane’s goals. Either one of them could come in for the Leicester game, especially as Moura was taken off on Wednesday night. 

“I had the feeling that the impact could be done by really, really fresh players. So for Stevie and Lamela to come from the bench with that energy I think was very important for us, because for us it was the fourth match with two days in between.” – Jose Mourinho

It was initially assumed to be a knock for the Brazilian but the Spurs boss confirmed it was nothing more than fatigue. Still, in the current circumstances, that is more than enough reason to bench him for the next Premier League outing, scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s an issue (Moura coming off). I think it’s just super fatigued, exhausted people.” – Jose Mourinho

For all the potential possessed by Kane and Son, it must be said that Newcastle were unfortunate to be on the end of such an unflattering scoreline at St James’ Park, as they were busy in front of goal as well. In fact, Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) ended the evening with more saves to his name than opposite number Martin Dúbravka (£5.1m).

A goal for Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) and energetic displays from Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) might be enough to justify inclusion in end-of-season squads, especially with Brighton and an out-of-sorts Liverpool defence on the horizon for Newcastle between now and Gameweek 38+.

However, Fantasy managers may also want to consider attackers who face the Magpies in that time as their already painful defensive crisis worsened on Wednesday evening.

Fabian Schär (£5.0m) was taken off with a dislocated shoulder in the closing stages and, after the game, Steve Bruce revealed that Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) had undergone surgery for his ankle injury.

That means, ahead of Gameweek 37+, there are flags against a total of seven Newcastle defenders, Jetro Willems (£4.3m), Ciaran Clark (£4.3m), Paul Dummett (£4.3m), Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Florian Lejeune (£4.3m) the stricken players, alongside Schär and Lascelles.

“With turnaround being quick we have to look forward to next season. We are down the bare bones, we have had eight or nine people missing.” – Steve Bruce

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Yedlin (Lazaro 55′), Fernández, Schär, Krafth; Shelvey, Bentaleb (M Longstaff 86′); Ritchie, Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Gayle (Joelinton 69′).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; B Davies, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lo Celso (Lamela 62′), Moura (Bergwijn 57′); Kane (Vertonghen 90+1′).

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

955 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 hours, 22 mins ago

    One more GW to get through before I FH.....team looking depleted...

    Pope
    TAA, Aurier, Doherty
    KDB, Sterling, Bruno, Martial, Pulisic
    Greenwood#, Ings

    Button, DCL, Taylor+, Lascelles*

    # - flagged, doubt foe 37
    + out for 37
    * out for the season

    Original plan was to take a hot and do (A) Puli and DCL to Aubameyang and a 4.1 mid

    Now im thinking (B) Greenwood to Wood and hope none of defenders get benched.

    Or could bring in a (C) defender for cover?

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 hours, 18 mins ago

      Think Taylor will be back for 38?

      I think Greenwood maybe OK for West Ham in which case I wouldn't want to sell. Original plan could be good.

      Open Controls
  2. Cahill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 hours, 22 mins ago

    hey guys, any thoughts?

    McCarthy
    Digne Holgate Boly
    Dilva Bruno Martial Foden
    Rashford Jesus Vardy

    1ft, 4.5itb

    a) Vardy -> Auba
    b) Vardy & Foden -> Wood & Sterling (-4)
    c) Foden -> Mahrez

    Open Controls
  3. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 hours, 22 mins ago

    Anyone getting Wood? I’ve got Wood 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 hours, 21 mins ago

      family site pal

      Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 20 mins ago

      Longstaff is a bigger differential.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 hours, 18 mins ago

        Not sure he is solid enough against a stiff Pool defence

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 hours, 16 mins ago

          Matip could make a reappearance

          Open Controls
    3. Dash4
        15 hours, 18 mins ago

        Smallbone could be your answer.

        Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 17 mins ago

        Smallbone for me

        Open Controls
      • GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        15 hours, 17 mins ago

        Maybe as part of a hit to get KDB from Foden.

        Open Controls
      • MOTHRA
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 25 mins ago

        That’s a really hard decision. Are you sure he can stick it in when it counts? I don’t think he’ll be able to penetrate that pool defence, but then he could take advantage of Alisson who has made a a few dubious decisions after their night out on the town.

        Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 21 mins ago

      Who scores more GW 37?

      A) Auba (avl) -4
      B) Vardy (tot)

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 20 mins ago

        Wait and see how Leicester look tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 18 mins ago

          I'm planning Vardy > Auba for free this week. But let's see.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 hours, 17 mins ago

            For free it looks a good move, though Villa have improved defensively, really want Auba for GW 38 if he is within two of the golden boot

            Open Controls
    5. Trophé Mourinho
        15 hours, 19 mins ago

        I think we should be getting Kane for the last two games and captain in both.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 18 mins ago

          Knock yourself out. Literally and figuratively.

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
            15 hours, 17 mins ago

            I may do this as well

            Open Controls
          • IRBOX ⚽
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 hours, 15 mins ago

            It’s a no from me

            Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 hours, 15 mins ago

            He's only... checks tables.... 8 behind Vardy for the golden boot.

            Open Controls
            1. Long ago I drew a walrus
              • 9 Years
              15 hours, 14 mins ago

              Why would you not captain someone who's going to score 4 in both games?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 hours, 10 mins ago

                I don't really like points

                Open Controls
            2. Trophé Mourinho
                15 hours, 13 mins ago

                Highly unlikely he could get the golden boot lol, but he will score some imo

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Kane probably thinks he still has a shot at it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      15 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Well it’s not unknown for Kane to get 4 goals in a game 😀

                      Open Controls
            3. FantaCity
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              15 hours, 19 mins ago

              For GW37 only, would you rather have :
              Giroud (liv) or Vardy (spurs) ?

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                15 hours, 17 mins ago

                Party

                Open Controls
              2. Kroneek
                • 6 Years
                15 hours, 17 mins ago

                Vards

                Open Controls
              3. Dash4
                  15 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Varys

                  Open Controls
                • DAVESAVES
                  • 2 Years
                  15 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Vardyy

                  Open Controls
              4. Respect My Authoritah
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 hours, 16 mins ago

                Going to have to make a call on whether to buy D.Silva for GW37 before the FA Cup teams are out.

                Would you risk getting him in? Or go for a safer option?

                Open Controls
              5. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                15 hours, 16 mins ago

                How much do you think Kane will cost next season?

                Could be anywhere from 9.5m > 11m.

                Would you be interested in Kane at 10m?

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                  think 10.0 would be a fair and interesting price for him. Depends on what the other big boys are priced at of course. I really hope they make it difficult by pricing up the likes of Martial and Bruno

                  Open Controls
                  1. IRBOX ⚽
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Bruno should be 12 at his current rate of return. Unfortunately so will KDB

                    Open Controls
                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 9 mins ago

                    I think if Spurs have good fixtures I'd consider picking up Kane for 10m. He's still scoring at a good rate and a full pre-season under Mourinho will be interesting. Although I think Son could also be incredible value if he remains at the 9.5m range.

                    Open Controls
                2. Long ago I drew a walrus
                  • 9 Years
                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                  10 - no
                  9.5 - no but would consider
                  9 - dependant on fixture
                  8.5 - yes

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    theres literally 0 % chance Kane costs 8.5 next season..

                    Open Controls
                    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                      • 9 Years
                      15 hours, 12 mins ago

                      which is why 8.5 would be a yes 😛

                      Open Controls
                    2. ktk_interista
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      14 hours, 59 mins ago

                      Or 9

                      Open Controls
                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 7 mins ago

                    This is the same guy who scored 30 league goals two seasons ago. I think 10m is fair honestly. With a full pre-season and a nice creative midfield signing, Spurs could become good again.

                    Open Controls
                3. IRBOX ⚽
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 hours, 13 mins ago

                  10 would be a good shout. 9.5 underpriced. Spurs need a bit more creativity in the midfield - they are really missing Eriksen. A player like KDB and Kane could be a brilliant asset but he just isn’t getting quality service at present

                  Open Controls
                4. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 12 mins ago

                  10.5

                  Probably an awkward price point.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                      15 hours, 6 mins ago

                      This

                      Open Controls
                5. ChelseaBlues223
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Antonio or Dilva for GW 38?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Thomas M.
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Dilva

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 14 mins ago

                    D.Silva

                    Open Controls
                  3. Respect My Authoritah
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Dilva

                    Open Controls
                  4. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Dilva.

                    Open Controls
                6. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Gutted Charlie Taylor is out - was a shoe in for last 2 now I need an extra transfer.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Bardsley?

                    Open Controls
                7. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                  1 week punt for GW37+ :

                  A) JIMINEZ ( CP home)

                  B) SON ( LEI home)

                  C) RASHFORD ( WH home)

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    15 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Jim

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 12 mins ago

                    C.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Kroneek
                    • 6 Years
                    15 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Rash

                    Open Controls
                  5. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    15 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Rashford by a mile. He has a lot to play for, is looking sharper and sharper and is in the best attacking team atm.

                    Open Controls
                8. Thomas M.
                  • 4 Years
                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Kane or Auba for the last games?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Istanbul 05
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Auba

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Auba for me

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Aubameyang.

                    Open Controls
                  4. IRBOX ⚽
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Auba

                    Open Controls
                  5. Thomas M.
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 4 mins ago

                    thanks guys

                    Open Controls
                9. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Took 3 punts in 30+ in my no Liverpool side

                  Vardy - sold before Palace - 29 points missed so far
                  Son - sold before Arsenal - 22 points gone
                  Tammy - I kept him of course for crucial one pointers off the bench

                  Miraculously only one red arrow and halved OR despite narrowly benching Egan twice.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                    • 9 Years
                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                    How do you narrowly bench someone?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Respect My Authoritah
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      15 hours, 11 mins ago

                      A close call on whether to play or bench

                      Open Controls
                  2. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    15 hours, 11 mins ago

                    seems pretty easy to get green arrows lately. I feel like Ive had a mare since the restart and Ive still gone from 500k to 200k. Looking like another green arrow this week despite capping Sterling

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      15 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Still on course for around 100k then if you get it right. Any chips left?

                      I’ve lucked out on captains mostly. Team selection right off - mirror image of weeks 1-29 where I had all the right people at most of the right times. Got all of these in at lowest price

                      Pukki
                      Ings
                      KdB
                      Mane
                      Mo
                      Grealish

                      Also down about 30 points on keepers - average 3 ppm if you rule out DGW

                      Open Controls
                      1. Brosstan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        15 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Yea top 100k is the goal. But obviousy I need to hit captains to make it. Pretty sure its going to be Martial (C) next week

                        Open Controls
                  3. Siggy in the Middle
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 9 mins ago

                    What was your original OR? If it's low it's probably that few players in your strata are active for Project Restart

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      15 hours, 6 mins ago

                      120k to 50k so active teams

                      Open Controls
                10. RamboRN
                  • 8 Years
                  15 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Pope

                  Taa Egan Sais
                  Kdb sterling mahrez Bruno martial
                  Vardy greenwood

                  Subs martinez iheanacho kiko killman
                  1ft 1.7m itb. Any changes you would do? I'm thinking vardy for someone... possibly aubam?

                  Open Controls
                11. maclrc
                  • 3 Years
                  15 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Best Burnley DEF apart from Tarkowski?

                  What is better:

                  A) Tarkowski plus £8.4m MID in GW38 e.g. D Silva
                  B) Other Burnley DEF plus £9.4m MID in GW38 e.g. Mahrez

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bun Rab L4D3
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 9 mins ago

                    I like A.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 9 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. Istanbul 05
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 8 mins ago

                    I prefer Silva for the final game so A

                    Open Controls
                    1. maclrc
                      • 3 Years
                      15 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Ok, that's very clear.

                      Follow up question: is Willian to D Silva worth a -4 hit for GW37, or just do on FT in 38?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Istanbul 05
                        • 4 Years
                        15 hours, 1 min ago

                        I'm not sure its worth a hit as you can't be sure what might happen in the fa cup

                        Open Controls
                12. Seekers of Glory
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 10 mins ago

                  BB 37+ or 38+?

                  Pope - McCarthy
                  TAA - AWB - Egan - Saiss - Bardsley
                  Salah - KDB - Dilva - Fernandes - Pulisic
                  Kane - Rodriguez - Greenwood

                  Also have FH left, and I'm quite unsure when to use each
                  Any help is welcomed

                  Open Controls
                13. Slitherene
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  15 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Field this team for a hit?

                  Martinez
                  Tarko VvD Saiss
                  Sterling Bruno Martial Mahrez Dilva
                  Rashford Ings

                  Or FH to this team?

                  Martinez
                  Tarko TAA Jonny/PvA
                  Sterling Bruno Martial Salah
                  Rashford Ings Wood

                  Open Controls
                14. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 hours, 4 mins ago

                  How is this looking for week 37? Move would be Foden to Trossard (NEW) as bit of a punt against decimated Newcastle defence to try and catch up on ML leader and have feeling Nketiah may start v Villa

                  Pope
                  AA Maguire Doherty
                  Sterling KDB Bruno (c) Martial Trossard
                  Vardy Nketiah

                  Martinez Aurier Giroud Fernandez

                  Open Controls
                15. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Not much love for Foden after his blanks. Surely he will be rested in FA cup and start Watford? Would you start Foden or Pulisic?

                  Open Controls
                  1. jomikijiq
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    15 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Foden

                    Open Controls
                16. IRBOX ⚽
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 hours, 3 mins ago

                  New Post

                  Open Controls
                  1. IRBOX ⚽
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 2 mins ago

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/16/another-post-title-off-day-leaves-fpl-managers-with-doubts-over-liverpool-assets/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22131110

                    Open Controls
                17. ChelseaBlues223
                  • 1 Year
                  15 hours, 1 min ago

                  I need money for my BB. Is it wise to downgrade TAA?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheLord
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 1 min ago

                    I think so yes

                    Open Controls
                  2. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    14 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Did it weeks ago

                    Open Controls
                18. LordEllison
                  • 5 Years
                  14 hours, 52 mins ago

                  1 FT and 0.8 ITB,
                  was thinking Aurier > Tark
                  Using my FH for GW 38

                  Martinez Martin
                  TAA Doherty Aurier Kiko Lascelles
                  Salah Martial KDB Fernandes Guendouzi
                  Greenwood Jesus Jimenez

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.