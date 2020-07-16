The case for Kane and Son as Spurs exploit Newcastle’s defensive crisis

Newcastle 1-3 Spurs

Goals: Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) | Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Harry Kane x2 (£10.9m)

Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) | Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Harry Kane x2 (£10.9m) Assists: Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m), Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m)

Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m), Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m) Bonus Points: Kane x3, Ritchie x2, Lo Celso x1, Son x1

Following a recent dip in Fantasy appeal, Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) were back in the goals again as Spurs ran out 3-1 winners at Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

With a Leicester side short of Caglar Söyüncü (£4.9m) and a porous Crystal Palace outfit the final two opponents for Jose Mourinho’s men this season, there are arguably worse options to take last-ditch punts on in Gameweeks 37+ and 38+.

However, it must be said that Kane’s recent display, which took his goal-tally since the Premier League restart to four, was more workmanlike than his 12-point score would indicate.

Yes, he did well to get on the end of two chances in the second half but they happened to be his only shots of the game.

That said, most objective onlookers would agree that Kane has been unfortunate not to come away with more attacking returns in recent matches. Accordingly, there is perhaps still cause for hope against Leicester and Crystal Palace, especially as he hit an important landmark at Newcastle: his 200th career goal.

“200 goals at this age, with the remaining years that he has in front of him, it’s very normal that he speaks about going for 200 more. (Kane) is a fantastic player, a top goalscorer, an ambitious guy, young. He has a lot in front of him. So let’s go for 200 more. I believe let’s go for 200 more.” – Jose Mourinho

Son was quieter than his usual self against Newcastle, but his 11th goal of the season does mean the South Korean has outscored Kane over the last four matches. Worth knowing for anyone considering a punt on Spurs asset. In that time, he has racked up 25 points to the centre-forward’s 18.

However, anyone looking at Son does have to be conscious of his increased rotation threat compared to Kane. Not only has he already been benched once since the Premier League restart, but Mourinho also admitted on Wednesday evening that he came close to not starting the former Bayer Leverkusen man from the beginning. Could that indicate a rest for the Leicester game?

“I had the feeling of starting the game with fresh players and leave Lucas and Son on the bench. My feeling was if they go on the bench when they come in, they come in tired. They would be tired anyway. So I thought it was better to start with the same players who started against Arsenal. Let us see where they could go, like it happened with Gio [Lo Celso] and Lucas and we had, of course, a couple more who were really, really tired.” – Jose Mourinho

The issue with Spurs midfielders is, of course, the fact that Mourinho has so many of them at his disposal. In starting Son and Lucas Moura (£7.0m) at Newcastle, he was forced to leave Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) on the bench, both of whom came on to get assists for Kane’s goals. Either one of them could come in for the Leicester game, especially as Moura was taken off on Wednesday night.

“I had the feeling that the impact could be done by really, really fresh players. So for Stevie and Lamela to come from the bench with that energy I think was very important for us, because for us it was the fourth match with two days in between.” – Jose Mourinho

It was initially assumed to be a knock for the Brazilian but the Spurs boss confirmed it was nothing more than fatigue. Still, in the current circumstances, that is more than enough reason to bench him for the next Premier League outing, scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s an issue (Moura coming off). I think it’s just super fatigued, exhausted people.” – Jose Mourinho

For all the potential possessed by Kane and Son, it must be said that Newcastle were unfortunate to be on the end of such an unflattering scoreline at St James’ Park, as they were busy in front of goal as well. In fact, Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) ended the evening with more saves to his name than opposite number Martin Dúbravka (£5.1m).

A goal for Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) and energetic displays from Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) might be enough to justify inclusion in end-of-season squads, especially with Brighton and an out-of-sorts Liverpool defence on the horizon for Newcastle between now and Gameweek 38+.

However, Fantasy managers may also want to consider attackers who face the Magpies in that time as their already painful defensive crisis worsened on Wednesday evening.

Fabian Schär (£5.0m) was taken off with a dislocated shoulder in the closing stages and, after the game, Steve Bruce revealed that Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) had undergone surgery for his ankle injury.

That means, ahead of Gameweek 37+, there are flags against a total of seven Newcastle defenders, Jetro Willems (£4.3m), Ciaran Clark (£4.3m), Paul Dummett (£4.3m), Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Florian Lejeune (£4.3m) the stricken players, alongside Schär and Lascelles.

“With turnaround being quick we have to look forward to next season. We are down the bare bones, we have had eight or nine people missing.” – Steve Bruce

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Yedlin (Lazaro 55′), Fernández, Schär, Krafth; Shelvey, Bentaleb (M Longstaff 86′); Ritchie, Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Gayle (Joelinton 69′).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; B Davies, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lo Celso (Lamela 62′), Moura (Bergwijn 57′); Kane (Vertonghen 90+1′).

