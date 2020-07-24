1167
Interview July 24

An interview with Fantasy Premier League world number one Chris McGowan

1,167 Comments
Share

Most of us mere mortals will be playing for mini-league glory or a landmark rank as the final Gameweek of this drawn-out season approaches.

For a handful of Fantasy bosses, however, there is the carrot of finishing ahead of every single other FPL manager in the world.

There are few of us who will ever be in with a shout of clinching an FPL crown, with chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen – the current world number four – among them this year.

Top of the pile after Gameweek 37+ and two points ahead of his nearest challenger is Fantasy Football Scout user, Chris McGowan.

Chris, who goes by the name Queens of the South Age on the site, had first reached the summit in Gameweek 23 and reclaimed top spot in Gameweek 36+ after a brief wobble.

We previously interviewed him back in February when he was kind enough to discuss his meteoric rise, strategy, captaincy, chip usage and more.

Armed with his Triple Captain chip and a slender lead heading into Gameweek 38+, Chris has again generously agreed to answer more of our questions in an interview you can read below.

Scout: First things first – how are you feeling? Is there nerves, excitement or a bit of a Zen attitude to the whole thing?

Chris: To be honest, I’ve been pretty chilled about it up until now and just taken things however they have turned out. I never expected to be going into the last Gameweek in first place, so there’s definitely some excitement creeping in to see how it turns out. 

Scout: Last time we spoke with you after Gameweek 26, you were number one in the world but said you’d settle for a place in the top 1k. At what point did it become an all-out tilt at the title?

Chris: Probably in Gameweek 35+. I had a terrible run after the restart and watched others do great week after week. That week got me right back into the mix and in with a decent chance. I would happily take a top-three spot as I’ve been up there for so long this season that it would be disappointing to finish without a prize – but obviously, I’m aiming for number one now.

Scout: You were determined to “do your own thing” when we last spoke and not pay too much attention to your nearest rivals’ teams. Has that approach changed at all with one Gameweek to go? And if so, who are the managers you are paying the most attention to?

Chris: That mindset pretty much worked up until Gameweek 36+. I then spent too much time thinking about what Joshua Bull [the current world number two] might do and was convinced he’d play his Wildcard or Free Hit – which he didn’t.

Up until an hour before the deadline, I was set on getting David Silva in for Riyad Mahrez and captaining him. I ended up going for Phil Foden instead as I was sure Joshua would have Silva and I was trying to be different. It caught me out, that one, but then again Foden scored the week after and Silva didn’t play at all so I’m not sure how my team would have looked as I wouldn’t have had the money to get Chris Wood in for Aaron Connolly, like I did.

Foden starts for Man City as Guardiola benches Mahrez

Scout: Are you much of a social media user and have you given it a bit of a wide berth this last week to clear your mind?

Chris: Not at all, really. I don’t have a Facebook or a Twitter account so I’m never on them. I’ll check the FantasyPL Reddit and sometimes comment on posts in there. 

Scout: You still have your Triple Captain chip remaining – what was your main reason for keeping it for Gameweek 38+? 

Chris: Two reasons for that. The first is that I stupidly didn’t use it on Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 24. After that, I’ve never really settled on a week and, as it got closer to the end, I liked the idea that I might win it thanks to an amazing Triple Captain haul on the final day! 

Salah delivers timely away-day haul as Liverpool end Gameweek 24 on a high

Scout: We’re not going to ask the obvious and get you to reveal your exact choices for your team. But who is on your candidate long-list for the Triple Captaincy?

Chris: The top players I have are obviously Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford but those Manchester United picks have looked jaded in the last couple of games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run them into the ground but they do have a few days’ rest before Sunday’s game, so are still an option. If they needed a win they might be more enticing but a draw is good enough for them now so they might not be as attacking unless they go a goal down. 

I think still having the chip makes it worse for anybody chasing as, if they are guessing my captain, then is it worth them having or bringing in the same player just to get single or double points versus my triple? If I was chasing on a Free Hit, I think it would play on my mind and affect my team choice.

Scout: Your chip strategy was interesting: Free Hit in Gameweek 30+, Wildcard in Gameweek 33+ and Bench Boost in Gameweek 34+. What were your main motivations for overlooking the unlimited transfers ahead of Gameweek 30+? Was it a case of liking the look of your team already or a long-term mistrust of the likes of Villa and Arsenal?

Chris: I’m still against that ‘free Wildcard’ that everybody was given for the restart as I was in a good position and it gave people the chance to overhaul their teams even if they had already used their second Wildcard. I liked my team for Gameweek 31+ and didn’t want to commit to doing the unlimited transfers for Gameweek 30+ and then Wildcarding straight away.

The Wildcard in Gameweek 33+ was forced a bit down to the poor scores I had since the restart and I needed to try and get back on track. The Bench Boost was just a kind of “it needs to be played so just get it done”. The fixtures weren’t too bad but it was a poor return, as it turned out. 

Scout: You were 52 points adrift of then-leader Joshua Bull in Gameweek 33+ but a spectacular double-up on Raheem Sterling (c) and Michail Antonio in Gameweek 35+ saw you come back into contention. What prompted you to sell Kevin De Bruyne for Sterling that Gameweek?

Chris: It was at the stage of needing to make differential changes as there’s no point in having all the same players.

There were some rumours that De Bruyne was getting a rest and that just swayed me to go for Sterling. He had been looking sharp and I just got extremely lucky with that one.

Antonio was in my Wildcard team and he had been looking good, too. Four goals was just ridiculous luck though. Sometimes it just lands in your favour and that was definitely one of those times. 

Scout: Do you reckon you’ll take a hit in Gameweek 38+ or will it be simply a use of your free transfer?

Chris: I’m undecided as yet on whether I will take a hit it but if I do, it will be because I am Triple Captaining one of the players I bring in. It’s such a tough decision as I’ll be kicking myself if I make changes for a hit and they do worse than what I had. It’s a one-off chance and not something that can pay off after a few games. 

Scout: Has team/player motivation (eg being ‘on the beach’ or chasing the Golden Boot) been a factor in your picks in the run-in?

Chris: A little. West Ham were fighting for safety up until now so Antonio was good. I brought Danny Ings back in after the manager’s comments saying he wouldn’t be rested and pretty much play as much as possible to chase the Golden Boot. 

Hasenhuttl to aid Ings' quest for the Golden Boot as Watford's FPL assets flop

Scout: Onto the big day itself. Will you be logged on at 2.55pm hoping for any early team news hints or will you have made your transfers long before the last-minute carnage?

Chris: I’ll definitely be hoping for that last-minute news. The worry with that though is that everybody else is doing the same and we have experienced FPL servers being unable to cope before. 

Scout: Where/how will you be watching the action on Sunday?

Chris: I’m not actually sure if I’ll get to watch the games live yet. Afternoon kick-offs rarely get watched as I’m normally busy with the family at the weekends during the day. That’s why I’ve enjoyed the last few weeks as I’ve been able to watch a lot more games at night.

Last season was the same and I was leading my mini-league going into the last game, with second place pretty close behind. I switched off all alerts and WhatsApp group updates and managed to avoid everything to watch Match of the Day without knowing any scores. I might have to do the same this time – but the suspense would be killing me!

Our thanks again to Chris, who we wish the best of luck for Gameweek 38+.

You can hear from the world number three, Aleksandar Antonov, on our Scoutcast below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
      17 mins ago

      How does this look ladies and gents?

      Patricio
      Trent Dunk Aurier
      Salah Sterling Dilva Mahrez Bruno
      Kane Greenwood

      Have exact cash and will cost -4

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        What are the transfers you are making for -4?

        Certainly looks good, Patricio, Dunk and Bruno could be improved for this week but probably not for hit

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            6 mins ago

            Jesus > Kane
            Martial > Mahrez

            I punted Dunk GW37 and got 8 points. He has attacking return potential and Burnley not going to romp Brighton after the Norwich toothless display. Could be the other way around 🙂

            Not worth taking a hit on a GK and Wolves defence is solid.

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Hmm, OK. Could backfire but should work out. I think I prefer Martial playing up top against Morgan than Fernandes who has gone off the boil.

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  3 mins ago

                  Fernandes has penalties and set pieces plus away form is good.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Catastrophe
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah of course, but he has been poor the last 4 games, where Martial has shone. Just my opinion 🙂

                    Open Controls
        2. Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          A) Greenwood, Son, Dilva, Martial, Ederson
          B) Greenwood, KDB, Dilva, Martial, Pope
          C) Wood, Dilva, Fernandes, Martial, Ederson
          D) Greenwood, Kane, Fernandes, Martial, Ederson
          E) Greenwood, KDB, Son, Dilva, Pope (-4)

          Cheers..

          Open Controls
        3. Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Martinez
          Pieters - Long - xxx
          Mane - Sterling - Martial - xxx
          Kane - Auba - xxx

          a) Brathwaite - Silva - Jesus
          b) Aurier - Mahrez - Ings
          c) Laporte - Silva - Ings
          d) Aurier - Silva - Mahrez

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            C for sure!

            Open Controls
          2. InvertedWinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        4. JimmyNez
            16 mins ago

            21 points behind leader in mini league. Taken -4 to get below team to give me as many alternative players as possible:-

            Pope

            TAA Saiss Egan (Williams, Tanganga)

            D Silva KDB Sterling Willian McNeil

            Auba Kane (Greenwood)

            Who do I captain? I expect a Sterling captain choice from my rival.

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Sterling!

              Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Which from:

            A) Digne (BOU)
            B) Tarkowski (BHA)

            Open Controls
            1. manu4life99
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. linkafu
                just now

                B

                Open Controls
            3. MadFinCha
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Any ideas for improvement here. 2ft 2.7m Itb. Im 2nd in mini league and leader has Ings Salah Kdb Jesus Antonio. Im thinking of doing Salah and Hayden > Sterling and D.Silva ? Thoughts? I'll TC Sterling too.

              Pope Button
              TAA Doherty Aurier Lascelles Kiko
              KDB Salah Fernandes Hayden Guendouzi
              Rashford Jiminez Greenwood..

              Open Controls
              1. Catastrophe
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Would be nice to keep Salah of course but would say those are the best transfers.

                Open Controls
            4. Queens of the South Age
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Thanks for all the support everybody.

              Fingers crossed I get one last gameweek that goes my way. Complete lottery now with the league so tight. Any of the big players can get a big score and then there's always somebody random who gets an unexpected haul.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                Best of luck mate!!!! Hope you win!!!!!!!!

                Open Controls
              2. Garlana
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Regardless the outcome, it's an amazing achievement to even be in with a chance.

                Open Controls
              3. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Great effort, hope it ends well...

                Open Controls
              4. Make America Greta Again
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                Good luck, hope you hold on. Load up on toilet paper with that chess genius and pals on your tail. Must be a brilliant feeling being in the mix.

                Open Controls
              5. Jonny HOW SON?
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                I believe you can do it

                Open Controls
              6. Rains of Castamere
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Best of luck. You're in a position us mere mortals can only ever dream of!

                Open Controls
              7. Hasselbaink Forever - UJFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Good Luck mate, don't forget to confirm that triple cap chip 😉

                Open Controls
              8. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                All the best, am sure Raheem (TC) will fire you to glory!

                Open Controls
              9. Sebbo29
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Good luck bud. Must feel great to still have that TC chip available. But it's so tight up there. Anyone in the Top 10 can still win it. All the best!!

                Open Controls
            5. CelticBhoy1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              Thoughts on this FH team

              Pope
              Tarkowski TAA Rico
              Sterling(c) KDB Silva Pulisic
              Kane Auba Greenwood

              Subs: Martin Grealish Wiliams Webster

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Rico to Aurier possible with Grealish downgrade?

                Open Controls
            6. konrad.sygula95
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              Hello guys, would you do for a -4 hit Bruno & Rashford to D. Silva&Kane/Auba yes or no?

              Martinez/Button
              VVD/Lascelles/Digne/Saiss/Simpson
              Salah /Kdb/Fernandes/Guendouzi/Pulisic
              Greenwood /Rashford/Jesus
              1ft 0.7 itb

              Open Controls
            7. manu4life99
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              A) Vardy Pieters
              B) Kane Maguire (-4)

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. linkafu
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              3. Will J 256
                  12 mins ago

                  Would you prefer Kane and Greenwood in a 3-5-2 which includes salah or Kane and Ings in a 3-5-2 which doesn’t include salah instead KDB/Mahrez?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Will J 256
                      8 mins ago

                      Hope this makes sense!

                      Open Controls
                    • Holmes
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Basically, Salah and Greenwood OR Kevin/Mahrez and Ings, right?

                      Would prefer Kevin/Mahrez and Ings

                      Open Controls
                      1. Will J 256
                          just now

                          Yes that is right. Thanks for the feedback!

                          Open Controls
                    • Athletic Nasherbo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Already have done Foden > Dilva.

                      Doherty + Willian > Pieters + Son -4?

                      Open Controls
                      1. linkafu
                          just now

                          Yes

                          Open Controls
                      2. T.Henry14
                        • 6 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        For captain, Sterling or Kane
                        I will hold cap armband on Kane, until I see early team news, If Sterling starts, switch cap. to him. am little scared to hold cap. on sterling.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Well you have the plan so stick to it.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Flynny
                        • 5 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Nothing to play for apart from minor league places.....views on the better option?

                        A......foden and jiminez to sterling and fodder (352) - 4

                        B...kdb jiminez and maguire to sterling kane and bwilliams - 8

                        Hendo Mccarthy
                        Taa maguire boly stephens soy
                        Kdb foden pulisic bruno martial
                        Jesus jiminez wood

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                      4. manu4life99
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        A) Vardy Antonio Maguire
                        B) Vardy Bruno Pieters
                        C) Jesus Antonio Maguire (-4)
                        D) Kane Bruno Maguire (-4)

                        Open Controls
                        1. manu4life99
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Rank these please

                          Open Controls
                        2. linkafu
                            just now

                            ABDC

                            Open Controls
                        3. Garlana
                          • 5 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Currently have KDB and Mahrez, can only stretch to sterling if I sell Salah. Bruno or martial out for dsilva?

                          Open Controls
                        4. Oscar Slater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          I was just looking at the BPS scoring system and it occured to me that if the existing FPL scoring was changed to that one it would certainly make things interesting. All of a sudden

                          Open Controls
                          1. Oscar Slater
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            ...

                            Open Controls
                            1. Oscar Slater
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              ...under 5.5m players like Moutinho, Norwood, Henderson, Rice & Westwood & would become expensive & sought after assets for their non scoring capabilities and KDB would set you back about 13m. We'd be on our feet celebrating every pass and successful tackle our players made and cursing them senseless for tripping someone up or being caught offside.

                              I know that simple is probably still best but I wonder if it would be worth an experiment as a secondary game instead of the auction one?

                              Open Controls
                        5. scouts honour
                            4 mins ago

                            YES OR NO
                            Take out
                            Mane,Bruno,Jesus
                            For
                            Kane,Sterling,David Silva
                            For a -4

                            Open Controls
                          • linkafu
                              3 mins ago

                              What to think about Sterling whom was in St Tropez yesterday?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Miguel Sanchez
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Thought it was Nice

                                Open Controls
                            • Will J 256
                                3 mins ago

                                Sorry still unsure about this one! First to three wins. Mahrez and Trent or KDB and Robbo?

                                Open Controls
                              • HurriKane
                                • 7 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Jordan henderson is criminally overrated and doesnt deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as KDB

                                Put wilfred ndidi in that liverpool mid and he'd do the same if not better job.

                                Open Controls
                              • Winston.
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Which combo?

                                A. TAA + Mahrez or
                                B. Lamptey + Sterling

                                Open Controls
                                1. linkafu
                                    just now

                                    A

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Camzy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    just now

                                    B. Sterling not negotiable imo. Get Branthwaite over Lamptey.

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  anyone else got caught with kdb price decrease yesterday? annoyed with myself for not selling earlier.

                                  Open Controls

                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.