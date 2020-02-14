372
Feature February 14

An interview with Fantasy Premier League world number one Chris McGowan

372 Comments
Share

Top of not only the Fantasy Football Scout league but also number one in the world since Gameweek 23, Chris McGowan is having a dream season in FPL.

Chris, who goes by the name Queens of the South Age on the site, is 18 points ahead of his nearest challenger in the overall rankings going into the next wave of Gameweek 26 fixtures.

After a flirtation with the top 1k for much of the first half of the campaign, Chris made his move over Christmas, rising from an overall rank of 1,439th to 1st in just five Gameweeks.

A phenomenal start to 2020 (including a triple-figure score in Gameweek 22) saw him rack up 354 points in January, which only four Fantasy bosses across the globe could beat.

Armed with all four of his chips heading into the final third of the season, Chris is one of only two managers in the top ten who has yet to use his Triple Captain chip.

Chris was kind enough to give up some of his time to answer our questions on Thursday, in an interview you can read below.

Scout: For the legions of us who will never be world number one at any point in our lives, what does it feel like to be top of the pile? What is the overriding emotion?

Chris: It’s definitely a bit strange to see the number one against my name in all of the leagues I’m in. There’s normally a target you are chasing, whether it is trying to top your mini-league or chasing top 1k/10k etc, but never trying to stay top overall. I’m trying not to let it change how I’ve played the season so far, though, and I’m just doing my own thing and not letting other players influence my own team.

Scout: It sounds like a daft question but would you, with 12 Gameweeks still to go, say settle for a top ten place? Or is it first or bust?

Chris: I’d happily settle for a finish in the top 1k, to be honest, as that would be my best finish! I’ve hit a huge amount of luck recently with some player and captain choices and that has been the difference. The week I went top, my captain, Sergio Aguero, scored a brace and my goalkeeper, Nick Pope, saved a Jamie Vardy penalty, so that was a big points swing against the Vardy captainers. I’m well aware that luck can and probably will change at some point soon. The blanks and doubles will also play a big part in the closing weeks and if that goes wrong then there could be a big rank drop.

Scout: You mention luck, there, and much is made (mostly by those of us trailing in your wake) of the part that good/bad fortune plays in FPL. How much has luck favoured you this season?

Chris: There is a good amount of knowledge and judgement involved, whether based on the eye test or stats, but it just takes a good bit of luck for things to go your way to help climb to the top. It’s one thing to pick your own players that do well but another to have popular assets you don’t own do nothing at the same time.

Scout: Will reaching the summit – or has it already – changed your approach/outlook to FPL? Are you looking more at your nearest rivals, for instance?

Chris: Nope. I’m still trying to do my own thing and ignore what anybody else is doing. I wavered a little bit when it was the Double Gameweek for Liverpool. I was close to getting Sadio Mane in but I didn’t really want to and was feeling pressured into it. In the end, I stuck to my own plan and it worked out as I would have triple captained him had I brought him in. Instead, I captained Mohamed Salah and still have the chip to use.

Scout: Talk us through a normal week of managing your FPL team. Do you follow a usual routine in terms of research/transfers etc?

Chris: After the games, I tend to have a look at any potential transfers but I’ve been more patient this season and waited closer to the next deadline before making any. I only really make an early one if there’s a move I definitely want to do and I only have the exact funds to do it. I’ll keep an eye on the Fantasy Football Scout website or FPL subreddit for any injury news etc but not much else.

Scout: Have you done anything different this season to what you have done in the past?

Chris: The biggest change this season is trying to just play my own game and not be influenced by the “template” team and who I should be captaining. I’ve done that in the past and would find myself annoyed sometimes at some of the players I have in my team that I don’t actually want.

Scout: You still have all four chips left remaining for the second half of the season. Is this normal for you to have a full complement at this stage and what are your thoughts on chip strategy for the run-in, with many of the blanks and doubles still undetermined?

Chris: I think I had all the chips this time last season too but the one before I wasted my Free Hit early on. As of yet, I haven’t really thought of how I’m going to play them. I’m still waiting to get some more information about who is playing who and when.

Scout: You’ve taken three hits this season at a total cost of -12 but not one since Gameweek 14. Do you typically adopt a patient approach to transfers?

Chris: It’s a new approach this season. I’ve been very prone to a hit or two in the past but yeah, I’ve calmed down a bit this year. It kind of goes together with the high rank for most of the season, though. I’m less inclined to take hits when the team is doing well and getting the points in already.

Scout: You’ve had a premium, £10.0m+ forward all season (either Harry Kane or Sergio Aguero). Have you always favoured a heavy hitter in attack and is this a strategy you can see continuing in the run-in, with value options elsewhere?

Chris: Yeah, I tend to always have a premium forward in and try to find value alongside him, a bit like Danny Ings and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are doing for me at the moment. When Aguero is fit, I always look to get him in as he’s my favourite Premier League player. There were some doubts at the start of the season due to the Copa America but I got him in a Gameweek 4 Wildcard and kept him till he got injured. I was always planning on getting him back in as soon as he was fit again. Kane was just holding his place! I’m an Atletico Madrid fan so there was a time a few seasons ago where I went all-out premium up front with an ex-Atleti front line of Aguero, Diego Costa and Falcao – and that didn’t work out at all!

Harry Kane - An FPL Must Own Over Christmas

Scout: You’ve had Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne for the entirety of 2019/20 but never owned Sadio Mane or Jamie Vardy. Did you ever waver on those premium options or come close to getting in the other pair, particularly when they were bang in form?

Chris: Nope. I never doubted that Salah would come good and never had the luxury of a spare free transfer to do the sideways move to Mane anyway.  I’ve been there in past seasons, chasing points between the Manchester City midfielders, where the best option was just to pick one and forget – so I’m trying to adopt that strategy. Vardy is a different story. I’m not fond of the manager so I’m just boycotting Leicester players. It started off as a bit of a mini-league joke but I had to stick to it and it was brutal when he was scoring big nearly every game for a while.

Scout: Nick Pope has been your set-and-forget goalkeeper since Gameweek 1. Was this always your intention or have there been other fires to fight that stopped you making a goalkeeper transfer?

Chris: There were plenty of weeks before his recent heroics that I was trying to transfer him out but couldn’t manage it. I either only had one free transfer and couldn’t afford a change to Dean Henderson or yeah, there was a different transfer I had to prioritise. He’ll likely stay now until I Wildcard.

Scout: You have captained eight different players this season, with Gameweek 26 being the first time you have skippered Kevin De Bruyne. How do you approach your captaincy decisions and was there a reason for avoiding De Bruyne to date?

Chris: There’s been no real in-depth thought to it, really. It’s as simple as just who I fancy will score the most points that week, as stupid as that sounds.  I’ve not been trying to second guess who anybody else might be captaining and just going with my gut. I nailed a cracking differential Marcos Alonso captain earlier in the season just for a bit of banter with a work colleague. I felt like a goal was coming and didn’t fancy any other options that week. I tend to stick with the forwards for captaincy, though, and if I am going to be able to watch the game live that will sway my decision too as I like getting to see my captain play. I wasn’t too sure on Aguero this week but still wanted City so ended up with De Bruyne. I pretty much couldn’t make a decision and thought I’d go with him for a change.

Scout: Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson was your Liverpool triple-up in Double Gameweek 24 but you’ve since ditched Robertson. Without giving away your transfer plans, can you see yourself revisiting the triple-up at some point and what do you think is the optimum trio?

Chris: Definitely. I’ll likely be getting Mane in soon which was why I got rid of Robertson. I wanted to have that spot free already but I’m not quite sure how I’m going to do it yet. Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Mane have got to be the optimum trio for potential points but it does hurt your team elsewhere, so I don’t think I’ll have the triple-up for too long.

Scout: Who do you think might be a breakout FPL asset in the final third of the campaign?

Chris: Son Heung-min hasn’t done as well as I’d expect yet this season and I brought him in this week for Riyad Mahrez, so I’m hoping that changes.

Scout: Is your fantastic overall rank now common knowledge amongst your family and friends? 

Chris: It would have been a waste of time telling my partner as she wouldn’t have cared! We have a mini-league in the office and they all knew about it. I also received an FPL goody bag for finishing in the top ten managers for January, so the T-shirt was worn with pride one day to the office and I make sure to stand up often when taking a drink out of the mug or water bottle just as a reminder!

Our thanks again to Chris, who we wish the best of luck for the remainder of the campaign.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

372 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    “I want people to be scared of how much they love me”
    - Michael Scott

    Happy Valentines!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      This was already 15 years ago.
      How in the hell did that happen?

      Open Controls
  2. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Well done Chris/QotSA excellent interview. I love the prizes FPL hand out, I struggle to think of a more sought-after mug! Best of luck for the rest of the season, hope you win.

    Open Controls
  3. Premier League top four race
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Liverpool’s dominance in the Premier League this season has all but ended any hopes of a title race, but there’s a fascinating battle developing below.

    Leicester City are odds-on to join Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League next season, but five teams – Sheffield United, Tottenham, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves – are within 6 points of Chelsea, who sit fourth.

    But who do you see winning the battle for the final Champions League spot, and are there any specific players from this club you’re targeting for the run in?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Reckon Chelsea will finish 4th end sesson. I am actually looking at getting Abraham back in.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yep, I think they're the clear front runners, just need to start converting more of their chances.

        Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Sheffield or Wolves. Spurs have a chance too if the do nothing else tap in/penalty king doesn't play again this season. Utd not good enough. Everton are pretenders.

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Chelsea maybe, though wouldn't be surprised if Spurs sneak in.

      Mount could be worth a pop for those limited with cash who are FHing in 31.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yeah that Chelsea v Spurs game next weekend looks huge.

        If Spurs win and United cause Lampard some probs on Monday, it suddenly looks very different.

        Open Controls
    4. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Everton.

      DCL and Richarlison are the ones to get

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        See where we lie after the next 3. Playing teams looking for that top 4 spot.

        Open Controls
      2. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        If they're still in the mix after the next six or seven games, they could do it with their run in.

        Open Controls
    5. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Isn't there anyone see Leicester to miss it?

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Personally think they'll have enough, quite a few winnable games coming up, but it's def not certain. You see them missing out?

        Open Controls
    6. The Rumour Mill
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sheffield United, as they're the only club out of that lot who look like they have a clue what they are trying to achieve.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I'd absolutely love that if it happened.

        Personally not sure they'll have enough in attack to finish fourth, 28 goals in 26 games so far, but when your defence is that solid, maybe it doesn't matter?

        Open Controls
    7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Mourinho will probably force spurs into fourth

      He just has too much experience

      I think Chelsea & Utd could both struggle as a result of their respective managers lack of experience at this level

      And Wolves, Everton, Sheff Utd could suffer from thinness of squad

      Ancellotti has Everton absolutely flying though - maybe they pip Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Be interesting to see how Wolves cope if they progress in the Europa League, I reckon it might mean their league performances take a hit.

        Open Controls
        1. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          It hasn't really worked out that way this season as Wolves have been doing well while still in the Europa. Our problem has been conceding the first goal. With Boly in the team this could change.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            true but bound to be end of season fatigue with a limited squad

            Open Controls
          2. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah that's a fair point.

            l had a look at the post Europa League results yesterday and whilst you didn't win many, you didn't lose many either.

            It looks like you've got a bit more depth up front now too?

            Open Controls
    8. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      if Pogba and Bruno hit it off we've an outside chance...Martial needs to be on the score sheet much more often.
      If I had to put money on it, think Jose might get Spurs over the line.
      Chelsea will drop out over time I feel and SHU will likely have a few bumps in the road. Wolves dark horses for me... wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if they managed it.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Bruno hits it off with Pogba wont be a good thing!
        Paul needs to be nowhere near the Premier league.

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          not a fan either but boys got talent if (big if) staying fit and focused for the rest of the season

          Open Controls
        2. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          At least they'd start passing in the right direction (forwards) if Bruno and Pogba were in the eleven 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour ago

            True.

            Open Controls
      2. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Good shouts, if Wolves were to go out of the Europa League, I think I'd back them more.

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          100% the caveat with Wolves if they somehow go all the way in EL then no chance!

          Open Controls
          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            Wolves don't play by the rules. 😉

            Open Controls
    9. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would like Everton of course but probably too far back.

      Maybe Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Possibly one of Everton's best seasons for a while (2013)...but totally put in the shade by Liverpool

        Open Controls
    10. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Spurs - Jose's faustian pact seems to be doing the business again. So Son I guess.
      Chelsea and Utd pretty flakey to say the least.

      Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Am i correct in thinking the soton game has a better chance of going ahead than the pool one?

    Open Controls
    1. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Norwich weather not better no?

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not sure anyone can answer with confidence.

      Open Controls
    3. The Rumour Mill
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      They both have an excellent chance of going ahead, the weather is predicted to be far better than last week 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Notice Milner and Mane are being sold heavily today. Any reason why?

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Mane did the deed will Milners missus... will be in the papers tomorrow 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Kayfabe?

        Open Controls
    2. FPLGraham
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      people follow flags rather than information

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Trying to get Salah for Norwich and Kun for West Ham

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        1 min ago

        Too late.

        Open Controls
  6. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Great Stuff! Well played Chris.
    Intrigued as to why you chose your name Queens of the South Age?

    Open Controls
    1. Queens of the South Age
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Queen of the South were my local team when I was a kid and it fits in with Queens of the Stone Age. Couldn't name one song of theirs to be honest but I just needed to find something that worked!

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        Oh Deer! Of Course. 🙂
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s88r_q7oufE

        Cheers Fella!, big ask but I hope you win it.
        All the best.

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        I had a walk up to Palmerston Park when I was in Dumfries last summer. Not sure why but I did.

        Open Controls
        1. Queens of the South Age
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Been a long time now since I've been there. Last time was probably when they were filming that A Shot At Glory movie with Ally McCoist. Couldn't name a single Queens player now which is a shame. Might need to get a FM2020 game going with them to brush up on my home team knowledge.

          Open Controls
      3. Gnu Scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Unlucky you 🙂
        Didn't Ted McMinn start his career there, pretty sure I remember watching him at Palmerston?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Played for Glenafton in Jr football first, transfer fee to QoS was – ‘£325 so that Glenafton could buy a new carpet for their club house and a thousand Queen's lottery tickets.’

          Open Controls
          1. Gnu Scott talent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Haha.
            I used to go there with my brother who was involved with Clydebank and then Morton.
            Funny feeling Morton signed John Goldthorpe from QoS but can't remember many players at the moment but there must have been the template brutal enforcer in midfield or sweeper that all opposing fans hated.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              http://www.qosfc.com/legends

              Couple of "I remember hims", but not too many household names here.

              Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Scottish football fan I'd imagine

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        No one's perfect.

        Open Controls
        1. Gnu Scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Reported.

          Open Controls
          1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            😆

            Open Controls
  7. JustPark
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Isn't this the point where we blame climate change?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      For?

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      CLIMATE activist Greta Thunberg has confirmed that starring in her own reality TV show was the entire point from the start.
      The 17-year-old Swede has landed her own BBC series and confessed that she also hopes to appear on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and, eventually, Come Dine With Me.
      She said: “All the usual routes to fame – YouTube, Love Island, child star gone bad – are so well-trodden that nobody pays attention. But climate activism was fresh and different.
      “Now I’ve got global fame, I’m ready to capitalise on it. The show will be about my love life, the launch of my eco-friendly make-up range, and my Twitter row with Jesy from Little Mix.
      “Then I’ll hit the circuit and invite Hello! into my home, do Celebrity Bake Off and Strictly, put on four stone, get snapped by the paparazzi, appear on the front of OK! under the headline ‘GRETA FATBERG!’, lose it all and release my own diet plan.
      “Then it’s the Loose Women panel for the rest of my life. The world? It’ll burn. But it’s not like I’m actually making any difference to that now, is it?”

      https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/news/arts-entertainment/i-just-wanted-my-own-tv-show-admits-greta-thunberg-20200212193426

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        52 mins ago

        What's the point of this post? Climate change is still real!

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Sadly, I agree entirely as does the last line of the article.

          Just a joke though, clearly absurd so not offensive to actual Greta in any way I'd say.

          Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Can't stand her.
        Does my head in.

        Open Controls
        1. JustPark
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          Teens. Who does really?

          Open Controls
          1. Polka Wakey O'Dot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ok boomer alert.

            Open Controls
        2. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          "You have destroyed my future"

          Open Controls
          1. Wassa Mata
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            It is predominantly climate-change-denying xenophobe brexity old men who don't like her. She brings the terrible global situation to the forefront but the angry men don't like it

            Open Controls
            1. XabiAlonso
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Well said.
              Don't forget the flat earthers and God believers

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Pope Francis seems alright.

                Open Controls
  8. FF Dirtbag
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is there anything on Rashfords injury? When he will be back? Has ole had a press conference?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Solskjaer's press conference is later this afternoon. Isn't always helpful when he does speak, mind...

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah, not even worth covering usually.

        Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Chances Wolverhampton gets blown into the sea tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      If its just Molineux I suppose there is an outside chance, but a whole town? Come on, that's just silly. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      100% because I have Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      £5 worth of damage

      Open Controls
    4. The Rumour Mill
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      0%. No rain and no wind

      Open Controls
    5. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      The city doesn't even have a river. The weather is lovely and the game goes ahead. Could be the only one this weekend. 😀

      Open Controls
  10. wasp3000
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm surely not the only one who thinks this winter break is worse than any Int break for some odd reason. The storms ain't helping either.
    Good to have some game tonight to tune into

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      It has been rubbish, hope they do something different next year.
      A full week off for everybody - ideally after Xmas/New Year before FA Cup makes way more sense.

      Open Controls
      1. wasp3000
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agreed.

        Open Controls
    2. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      It will be fine mate, don't worry about the games!

      15 goals in the 3 games - and all the problems will go away!

      Open Controls
      1. wasp3000
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        hopefully and a Kun hatty to cap things off on Wed 🙂

        Open Controls
  11. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Ok weather report.

    Southampton vs Burnley - the worst of the weather should come in when the game has already started. Therefore, travel to the game should not be in issue. Prediction 91% likely to go ahead.

    Norwich vs Liverpool

    Not much rain predicted at all in the area, so all looks good. Only way I can see this being called off is that a tree or two derails the Liverpool fans travel plans. Prediction 94% likely to go ahead.

    Over and out

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cheers mate. That's what I want to hear.

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        No problems mate. If you look on the met office hourlys for Southampton and Norwich, you will see that there doesn't seem to be a huge amount of worry. Winds much lighter than Ciara, depends on rail network I would imagine.

        I have been to St Marys a couple of times and the stadium is pretty modern, not been to Carrow Road though, so can't comment on that one.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Thanks Roy. Where do the %s come from? You?

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        No probs Fulch. Yes, me, the Neville's, Giggsy and Patrick Vieira

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      'Therefore, travel to the game should not be in issue'

      What about going home?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        hotel? trivago

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Skull and Gnomes has got a spare room.

        Open Controls
  12. aborg
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is this anything to be worried about?

    https://readliverpoolfc.com/2020/02/14/liverpools-clash-with-norwich-under-threat-due-to-adverse-weather/

    Open Controls
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      There is nothing you can do about it FPL wise either way. Many in the same boat, dont worry about it. Any postponed games just add to the challenge ahead.

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yeah true....more points in a DGW. Then again, everyone will have brought in 3 Liverpool players !
        Status Quo !

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-diB65scQU

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        LOL ....don't worry be happy 🙂

        Actually I don't really mind it as long as Aguero(c) gets to play !

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Fingers crossed that Storm Ellen isn't mid-week.
          GL.

          Open Controls
    3. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Express commented on this much earlier in the week.

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not really, most of us will be in the same boat regarding losing Liverpool players, if it is postponed. I'm more concerned about the Southampton game where my differentials are playing.

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Me too. Who have you got?
        I've got Henderson, Stephens and Ings.

        Open Controls
  13. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rage against the macine concert sold out in 20 minutes today and should happen in mid September 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Storm Zelda to cancel it?

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not even Corona can cancel that 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTsW30Ur0sg

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Sorry, got them mixed up with NIN.

        Open Controls
        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          haha 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Hot Toddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          What the hell is this. The pain is real.

          Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Blimey - they must be all in their 50s/60s by now?

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I don't even wanna disclose the amount of effort I instantly put into making puns about this, really need this GW to end.

        Open Controls
  14. Dreadful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    If weather is a problem for the fans then why can’t these games be played behind closed doors and the fans refunded? It only happens every once in a while and midweek games (rescheduled fixtures) are a problem for a lot of fans anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Money, money, money. Football is a business so the club are unlikely to agree to that.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd outline the issue and just say 'travel at your own risk' and be done with it

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t the storms affect the game too, though. Hard to kick a ball with a 70 mph wind in your face.

      Open Controls
  15. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Can weather make Pukki party tomorrow ?
    Because VAR cant...

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  16. Pukki Party
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    When does @FPLmeteorologist usually post early storm news before games?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Does it matter? The deadline has passed. Can't change anything.

      Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Nick Pope wind assisted goal coming tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Beans for lunch?

      Open Controls
  18. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    FM has now been dis-continued...

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Football manager?!

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sorry l mean Championship manager no longer available https://www.championshipmanager.co.uk/closure/en

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Funes Mori?

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Radio?

      Open Controls
  19. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    price drop for mane?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would be hilarious

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      just now

      you'd think they'll press the 'hold price' button after today's news

      Open Controls
  20. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Steve Bull starts for Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Shilts and Lineker for the Foxes?

      Open Controls
  21. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Vardy to ease gradually back into form with a 7,8 or 9 tonight ahead of THAT fixture run?

    Or explode into it with double figures??

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy party.

      Hopefully.

      Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tonight, not many will buy ahead of City anyway.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.