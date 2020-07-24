Scoutcast Episode 341 – Final Day Planning

What is it like to be within a whisker of winning Fantasy Premier League? Joe and Az find out when they are joined by special guest Alexander (@TooGoodFPL), who is in third place and just nine points from the summit.

This latest Scoutcast episode devotes itself to planning for Gameweek 38, as this longest of campaigns draws to a close.

Alexander reveals what its like to be so high up the rankings and the players he is considering for the end of the season as he bids for the FPL crown. With chess champion Magnus Carlsen hot on his heels in fourth place and just 30 points separating the top 10, there is plenty for him to ponder ahead of Sunday’s matches.

There’s alot on the line for all managers too, be it overall rank, mini-league glory or just the chance to own David Silva before he departs the Premier League.

While Joe and Alexander don’t have a Free Hit to play they can at least dream and run through the players, who those lucky enough to still have that chip, could bring in.

Az is one of those lucky ones. But with a wealth of choice from the ranks of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and more ,deploying this chip is no easy task.

Elsewhere, Joe laments on his poor post-lockdown Bench Boost strategy and there’s some Rough with the Smooth tales of woe and joy to look at.

On Monday July 27th at 8pm UK time the Scoutcast will return for one more time this campaign, to look at the highs and lows and lessons learned from this odd season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of this and future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>