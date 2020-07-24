45
Podcast July 24

Scoutcast Episode 341 – Final Day Planning

45 Comments
Share

What is it like to be within a whisker of winning Fantasy Premier League? Joe and Az find out when they are joined by special guest Alexander (@TooGoodFPL), who is in third place and just nine points from the summit.

This latest Scoutcast episode devotes itself to planning for Gameweek 38, as this longest of campaigns draws to a close.

Alexander reveals what its like to be so high up the rankings and the players he is considering for the end of the season as he bids for the FPL crown. With chess champion Magnus Carlsen hot on his heels in fourth place and just 30 points separating the top 10, there is plenty for him to ponder ahead of Sunday’s matches.

There’s alot on the line for all managers too, be it overall rank, mini-league glory or just the chance to own David Silva before he departs the Premier League.

While Joe and Alexander don’t have a Free Hit to play they can at least dream and run through the players, who those lucky enough to still have that chip, could bring in.

Az is one of those lucky ones. But with a wealth of choice from the ranks of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and more ,deploying this chip is no easy task.

Elsewhere, Joe laments on his poor post-lockdown Bench Boost strategy and there’s some Rough with the Smooth tales of woe and joy to look at.

On Monday July 27th at 8pm UK time the Scoutcast will return for one more time this campaign, to look at the highs and lows and lessons learned from this odd season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of this and future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best differential captain? Looking to bring in to have shot at catching ML leader who will captain Sterling (who I have but no point in captaining).

    A Kane
    B Mane
    C Salah
    D Mahrez (if in starting line up)
    E Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think C.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Rider on the Storm
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      I like B, very low owned and not that many are bringing him in. Also, he got a shout-out from World #3 Alexander on the Scoutcast and Lateriser.

      Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      A bit it’ll probably end up being D

      Open Controls
    6. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
    7. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got to be Kane. I wish I’d got him instead of Aubameyang a couple of weeks ago.

      Open Controls
  2. Berbs
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Si Senor, Lovren ain't a red anymore!!!

    😀

    Open Controls
  3. Rider on the Storm
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Can a man on holiday at St Tropez can be a triple captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is there quarantine rules in the UK that would rule him out?

      Open Controls
      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        It would appear not, given that Aurier went to France for a couple of days and then played the following game.

        Open Controls
        1. Emm7980
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Good point, forgot about that.

          Open Controls
  4. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Preferred pair?

    1. KdB + Bruno
    2. Salah + DSilva (-4)
    3. Bartlett pear

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      1st

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Wrong answer 😛

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      6 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hopefully 2

      Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m going to do 2, I think. It’ll give me big hitters Salah, Sterling, Kane, supported by Martial, Mahrez and DSilva.

      Will need a few of them to explode and somehow KdB and Bruno dodge the points.

      Open Controls
  5. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) vardy to Jesus
    B) kdb to sterling
    C) fernandes doherty to sterling aurier -4
    D) vardy pulisic to ings sterling -4

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  6. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Laporte Son in 352
    Or Aurier Auba in 343?

    The rest are

    Ryan
    TAA Pieters
    Salah Sterling Dilva Antonio
    Kane Ings

    Open Controls
  7. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bar Burnley + TAA, who’s the best Defender this GW up to 6.4? Looking at Digne, Aurier, maybe an Arsenal defender? Thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Aurier vs toothless Palace with nothing to play for

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Aurier is probably your best bet. Digne can also work.

      Open Controls
  8. QUEN
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Is sterling still an option now he went st tropez

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brave/foolish going without

      Open Controls
      1. Emm7980
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I asked above but are there quarantine rules after returning from abroad in the UK?

        Open Controls
        1. OleGGMU
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Serge Aurier has shown there arent

          Open Controls
    2. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's not like he went AWOL, he'll be fine.

      Open Controls
  9. jonnybhoy
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Vardy to Jesus
    B) Willian to DSilva
    C) both for -4pts
    D) Sarr, Willian + Vardy to Sterling DSilva + 4.4m forward -8pts

    Currently on C but unsure... thoughts?

    Cheers guys

    Open Controls
  10. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    1. Aubameyang to Kane
    2. Salah to Sterling
    3. Bruno to Son
    4. Bruno to Mahrez/D. Silva
    5. Any two (except 2 & 4, I already have two City) for a hit

    Fifteen ahead at top of my minileague, which as all I care about. Not interested in overall rank. Only outfield City asset I have is Foden. Rival has KDB and Jesus. He has no Liverpool attacking assets and no Spurs assets. We both have Bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 or 4

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      2

      Or bring in KDB instead if you expect he will cap KDB rather than make a move for Sterling.

      Open Controls
  11. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Aurier
    Sterling Mahrez Bruno Martial Pulisic
    Rashford Jesus

    Bruno & Doherty ➡️ Salah & Pieters
    For free looks good?

    Have other plans if one of my City attackers gets benched. But can't see any better moves with my team if all 3 starts.
    Don't want to take a hit as I'll go with Sterling(c) most probably.

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very good

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A Doherty clean sheet would be amazing but I know it’s unlikely. Good moves.

      Open Controls
  12. Dele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jesus, Mahrez or David Silva?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Jesus if he is starting, otherwise Silva

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Most will say D.Silva but u feel Jesus/Mahrez are more explosive and differential options. That doesn't mean Dilva is a bad option. Basically it's a lottery!

      Open Controls
    3. Emm7980
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mahrez or silva, silva probably for me

      Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    3.6mitb.....nothing to play for....open to suggestions - but thinking of foden and jiminez to sterling (c) and nketiah - 4

    Any views? Thanks

    Hendo (Mccarthy)
    Taa maguire stephens (boly soy)
    Kdb pulisic bruno martial (foden)
    Jesus jiminez wood

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Do you think Nketiah will start?

      Open Controls
  14. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which combination?

    A) Jimenez, Sterling (C), Salah, Bruno, Branthwaite -4
    B) Sterling (C), Salah, KDB, Digne, Dunk -4
    C) Salah (C), KDB, Mahrez, Jimenez, Digne for free

    Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB hunting the assist record (needs 2 more) + rage after Hendo winning the POTY award so maybe he is a differential in FH teams

    Open Controls
  16. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    just now

    New season to start on sep 12 so fpl to start in the 2nd week of aug probably?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.