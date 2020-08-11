Joshua Bull crowned FPL champion for 2019/20

Joshua Bull has been crowned the 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League champion, with former world number one Aleksandar Antonov stripped of his title.

Almost a year to the day since Gameweek 1 got underway and a fortnight after the season had ended, there was one final plot twist to a chaotic campaign on Tuesday afternoon.

FPL issued a brief statement to say that, after end-of-season checks, “the team formerly occupying the no. 1 position has been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms”.

The article in which the announcement was made didn’t elaborate on what those breaches were but the erstwhile winner was notified of the decision via email, with his team removed from FPL.

Quite honestly, we don’t know the exact reasons either, so we won’t be adding to the speculation elsewhere.

Joshua moved up to first place as a result of these latest developments, with Chris McGowan – aka site user Queens of the South Age – promoted to runner-up.

Chris was also elevated to winner of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league as a consequence.

Joshua, who had never previously finished inside the top one million, played his Wildcard in Gameweek 38+, having used his Free Hit chip a week earlier.

He had first entered the top 1,000 in Gameweek 17 and had reached the top ten shortly before lockdown, rising to seventh in Gameweek 29.

Hitting top spot in Gameweek 32+, he had dropped down to second heading into the final Gameweek and looked to have finished there before today’s statement was issued.

Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne never left his squad all season, while Mohamed Salah was only sold for one week.

