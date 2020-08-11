870
News August 11

Joshua Bull crowned FPL champion for 2019/20

870 Comments
Joshua Bull has been crowned the 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League champion, with former world number one Aleksandar Antonov stripped of his title.

Almost a year to the day since Gameweek 1 got underway and a fortnight after the season had ended, there was one final plot twist to a chaotic campaign on Tuesday afternoon.

FPL issued a brief statement to say that, after end-of-season checks, “the team formerly occupying the no. 1 position has been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms”.

The article in which the announcement was made didn’t elaborate on what those breaches were but the erstwhile winner was notified of the decision via email, with his team removed from FPL.

Quite honestly, we don’t know the exact reasons either, so we won’t be adding to the speculation elsewhere.

Joshua moved up to first place as a result of these latest developments, with Chris McGowan – aka site user Queens of the South Age – promoted to runner-up.

Chris was also elevated to winner of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league as a consequence.

Joshua, who had never previously finished inside the top one million, played his Wildcard in Gameweek 38+, having used his Free Hit chip a week earlier.

He had first entered the top 1,000 in Gameweek 17 and had reached the top ten shortly before lockdown, rising to seventh in Gameweek 29.

Hitting top spot in Gameweek 32+, he had dropped down to second heading into the final Gameweek and looked to have finished there before today’s statement was issued.

Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne never left his squad all season, while Mohamed Salah was only sold for one week.

870 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lindelol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Stripped off title because he said something sh*ty on his social media and has nothing to do with FPL is the most crazy thing happened in 2020. Totally hate it.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      No excuse for racism. FPL did it right. He says he had a private chat with 6 friends. Well, from that forum he has no more than 5 friends.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        Crap reason.

        Open Controls
        1. Quite Big Dunc
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          How racist would he need to have been before you think it would be justifiable?

          Also, I think your scale of ‘most crazy things in 2020’ might be a bit off.

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            It needs to be about FPL. Has he cheated? No

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              FPL is hosted on the Premier Leagues website, therefore the PL have ultimate say over FPL. I dont need to explain to you the PL's view on racism do I?
              Thats it, they dont need any reason let alone a big one

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                So we can't criticize them if they are wrong?

                Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Agreed. Racism is not acceptable but the only way you should get disqualified is if you somehow cheat in the game.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
  2. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    I'm probably out with my timing now as I expect plenty of Indians and other Asians are on line, but I can't help wondering:

    How many of the posters full of hysterical anti-racism are white boys who have never had a racist experience in their lives?

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      All of them.

      Open Controls
    2. jimski
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      "hysterical anti-racism". Wtf.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        This one certianly is

        Open Controls
        1. jimski
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          And you have a problem with anti-racism. What does that make you?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            I dont but you suddenly want to have a discussion now after "dont know dont care " crap to a valid question on last page

            Open Controls
            1. jimski
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              "I don't but..." Hahaha.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                16 mins ago

                Again just lile last page no piont getting into a discussion.

                Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      The whitest of white

      Open Controls
    4. zeslinguer
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Even if all of them are, does that make it ok to call people the N word does it?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        No it doesn't. But it seems to me a lot of the posts express a very simplistic view, shorn of nuance.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          What you on about then? At the end of the day if someone stood up and shouted the N word at Sterling at a football match, they’d be banned. What’s the difference?

          Open Controls
        2. jimski
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          What nuance do you expect in the case where someone is punished for expressing racist views. Surely that should be unreservedly celebrated?

          Open Controls
    5. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Wow, "hysterical"??? Lost for words, don't know you personally but hoped/assumed you'd be better than that

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Let me reveal something. I'm of mixed ethnicity and was the only non-white kid in my primary and secondary schools in England. I lived on the receiving end of racism every day of my childhood. I dare to assume that few of you know what that's like. On this forum, I feel a little like how a woman probably experienced 'mansplaining'.

        FWIW I condemn the comments made by the winner, but I think the decision sets a worrying precedent that only a few here have begun to think through. He should have been warned, maybe banned from next season's competition, but to have the prizes taken away for a 'crime' that was not articulated in the rules is a recipe for future mayhem.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          I'm a POC I know what that's like, grew up when it was normal to see NFs walking around in the UK

          I get the last part of what you're saying I really do, I just don't see why this specific example is the one to start questioning fpls overreach on. Especially if you're seemingly siding with the people questioning it (many of them blatantly simply to downplay racism) by calling the anti racist side hysterical

          A white hysterical anti racist is certainly better than a white hysterical racist

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yes, I fully agree with that. To imply that I'm on the side of nasty little Tommy Robinson types is a sad reflection of how polarised society is becoming, with no room for nuance. In my post below I explain I'm not defending the racism. Hope you'll read it.

            Open Controls
          2. jimski
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yeah, my Dad was a hysterical anti-racist. He was jailed in Apartheid South Africa for speaking out. I remain rather proud of him for that.

            Open Controls
        2. jimski
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          I dunno - I think that the more people who support anti-racist causes the better, whatever their background. There's been a lot gained through such campaigns, and Sterling himself has been particularly vocal on these subjects.

          Open Controls
    6. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      White people stood on the bridge with Martin Luther King. One of them was later killed for it

      Open Controls
    7. el polako
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      I faced some really hatefull comments about my nationality here in UK on several occasions.
      Each time it made me really angry at first and then really sad asking myself "What I have done to these people to be treated like this ?"
      Taken their job ? Lets be honest if some is boozing in Wetherspoons at 9am on a week day he is quite likely not be intrested in having full time job.
      Anyway not nice to be at receiving end of abuse like this and I'm not a snow flake PC type.

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Didn't you just generalise all of the UK with that wetherspoons comment? Don't you think you're a bit of a racist?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is all of the UK on the piss at 9:00am abusing people with young children ?
          I know I'm not but thanks for asking.

          Open Controls
    8. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yes, because black people are famously fine with racism.

      Raheem Sterling (who this particular example was directed towards), notably so.

      Typical white guys coming down hard on racism against the wishes of everyone else. When will they learn? *shakes fist*

      Open Controls
    9. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Big respect to everyone calling out racism today, even if they are white and haven't necassarily experienced racism themselves. The hysterics have definitely been coming from the doomsday 1984 predictions just because someone got deleted for a racist comment

      Open Controls
    10. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Completely dumb Andy sorry

      Racism is a problem for all of us. Lots of levels to this so I'll settle for just one. I'm a dad. I have a responsibility to bring up my little girl to not just be non-racist but to be consciously anti-racist.

      Racism is insidious and it affects us all not least because so much of it is reflexive and dictated by upbringing and education to the extent that we don't know it's happening. It's a problem for those that suffer it but it's also a problem for those who deal in it

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        My problem here is not the racism. I've already said I unequivocally condemn it. It's the way FPL have retrospectively applied a rule that isn't written. Where is the line that must not be crossed? Will next year's winner be revealed to have once said something disparaging about the French, or tweeted in support of JK Rowling? What if an Indian makes a Facebook post supporting their prime minister and implicitly attacking Muslims? There are all kinds of comments that someone will take offence at and will now think about reporting to FPL Towers to gain a higher rank. And since FPL Towers took action on this one, they'll be under pressure to act on others.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Very well said

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Ok

          I simply say more power to them. They are in fact using their written right to delete entries as they see fit. All decisions are at their complete discretion. This is not retrospective. You may need a lawyer's eye to see this one.

          For the avoidance of doubt, all decisions in respect of the Game (including conditions of application or Registration, team or league names, deadlines within the Game, winners of Prizes or the Game Rules (as defined below)), shall be at the Premier League's absolute discretion. All such decisions will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

          Open Controls
        3. Tinkermania
          1 min ago

          Are you saying FPL should have just ignored him? Wouldn't that be a worse decision that the one they took?

          Open Controls
    11. Quite Big Dunc
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      We probably all see and hear racist language and views through our use of social media, forums etc. but the main place I experience it (as in hear people using racist language) is when I go to football matches. Football has a huge problem with racism and it needs tackling by all decent individuals. This ‘white boy’ will be passionately anti-racist whenever necessary.

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    I don't understand.....

    The guy has made unforgivable comment on a private chat.

    So why has he been kicked out of fpl?

    This seems extremely harsh.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      one of the most harsh way of stripping the title ever.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Ridiculous decision

        How are those comments in breach of the fpl rules?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Theyre not

          Open Controls
        2. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Exactly, lame asf

          Open Controls
        3. Lindelol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          people are going crazy man and nothing else

          Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Because they don't want to be associated with someone like that, the winner made racist comments? Does that sound good

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        It isn't but still it hasn't nothing to do with FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          *has

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          Why does it specifically have to do with fpl, why do you decide that? It's their game and rules

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            And you could just about stretch to make an argument that a racist comment about a premier League player who is in fpl is part of fpl

            Open Controls
            1. Lindelol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              30 mins ago

              how to make a facepalm emoji?

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                How to avoid answering questions because you have no answers

                Clown

                Open Controls
                1. Lindelol
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Already answered. And he hasn;t cheated and it should be about that. Yes its their game and their rules but one can criticize them if they are wrong about it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 6 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    The rules have already been posted, they're vague and broad but this specific example isn't one they are wrong on. They've made the right decision

                    Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think it's more to do with the timing .. can't be ignored

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        are they going to trawl thru the social media accounts of other high ranking players?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          They didn't trawl through anything you muppet, it was sent to them

          Open Controls
        2. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          They didn't trawl through anyone's account, it was presented to them. So they either ignored it (leaving themselves wide open to criticism) or did something about it. No surprise which they opted for.

          And I'd imagine they're naturally more concerned with the people they've actively handed prizes to and promoted.

          Frankly their response was moderate given he is still free to keep playing.

          Open Controls
        3. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          report it and see them taking action..

          Open Controls
    4. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think it's like Miss World - if you do anything wrong while you're the winner (pose for Playboy, shag on live TV, be a racist) they can strip your title.

      After that year, though, you can pose, shag and be as racist as you like - they can't touch you.

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any chance that the top 15k could have breached the rules too so I can win the whole thing ?

    The guy will be devastated but IF he made some racist comments on social media then decision 100% justified imo

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      I am scanning all their social media accounts.. hang on

      Open Controls
  5. FOO FIGHTER
    37 mins ago

    Reds fan backing Wolves tonight. Would be great if they can win the Europa and feature in the CL next season.

    Open Controls
  6. WE GO FOR IT
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    When you become a champion, you are associated FPL and all the organizers. FPL and everyone associated with the game can't be associated with or promote someone who has made a racist comment as their champion. It's as simple as that.

    Yes, it is harsh on him to lose a title to something which he said on a private chat. But he never should have said it. Even if he didn't mean it in a racist way. With all that has been going on in recent times, it would have not been right if this story was published elsewhere and it would have come out that the FPL Towers knew about it and yet chose to do nothing about it.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      He's lucky if being stripped off his FPL title is all that happens. Many lose their jobs over this, and rightly so.

      Open Controls
      1. WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        True that. It's a harsh way to lose the title, but I do believe that it was the right call. You can't be associated with someone who makes such remarks. It's as simple as that.

        Open Controls
      2. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Indeed. He hasn't even been banned from playing FPL. Given how these things can go, he's doing alright.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Why hasnt he been banned from playing fpl?

          Open Controls
          1. sully29
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            Don't know. He said on his video that he hasn't though. Maybe because he owned up to it? Or maybe because it's impossible to enforce?

            Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      here have an arrow thing

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Couldn't have said it better

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      26 mins ago

      Pretty much watch out what you say to your FPL pals.

      This is something that could happen again next season.

      No place to hide for ANYBODY.

      Open Controls
    5. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      It's a good job Liverpool didn't win the title with Suarez, in that case.

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Should have been booted out of football for supporting that guy.

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Bet pool fans didnt think suarez shd have lost his job back then

        Open Controls
        1. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          There's the hypocrisy with all of this 'challenge racism' wherever you see it people. How many here saying that voted Labour in the last election? Didn't care about anti-Semitism then? Listen to black people but not all of them because they don't agree. And ignore the Jews entirely. It's a nonsense. Identity politics is very harmful.

          Open Controls
  7. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Racism is not acceptable but it is not a VALID reason to disqualify him WTF.

    Open Controls
    1. BrutalLogiC
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      sigh, an increasing number of "racism is bad, but..." comments on here

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Racism is not acceptable but here's a scenario where it is acceptable WTF

      Open Controls
    3. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      The dude won by merit, case closed. Being a racist pr!ck does not change that

      Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not that easy for everyone to understand this.

      Open Controls
    5. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Careful, you might be reported as a racist.

      Open Controls
  8. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Whos price/position will be revealed tomorrow?
    Bet your bottom dollar on one being released to distract from the racism

    Im going to go with Werner

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Think they'll start with the bigger guns as their prices won't change e.g Salah mane sterling

      Whereas a zaha at palace is not going to have the same price as if say Arsenal sign him

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        its got to be someone exciting, Werner for sure imo. I wish I could place a bet on this

        Only way its not Werner is them annoucing a reclassification, Auba to mid etc. But they wont do that with the Laca leaving speculation.
        Maybe its Martial to forward they could reveal, but most likely Werner.

        I expect its tomorrow, if not then Thursday for certain. They might release another statement about the racism thing tomorrow, confirming his removal was due to racist abuse, if thats the case then it'll be Thursday that they release the first price.

        Open Controls
    2. Azathoth
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Harry Winks 5.0m!!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        not winks 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          😉

          Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Think last year Robbo came first - that matched chat on here which took his price as a likely key benchmark. I'm guessing the first one will be a big one and not a newbie.

      Rage at the Robbo pricing - everyone will have him at that price!!

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      20 mins ago

      Pepe at £4.5m for me bench.

      Open Controls
    5. Nanoelektronicar
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      GK, Pope I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        good call, could be

        Open Controls
    6. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but they'll show a picture of Kieran Gibbs.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    7. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      TAA 8mil

      Open Controls
  9. FOO FIGHTER
    26 mins ago

    In other news

    "Manchester United tipped to HIJACK Chelsea’s Kai Havertz transfer after Jadon Sancho blow"

    Drama!

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      don't think so..they are after Sancho/Dembele..

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      That would be funny - which one is Havertz again - plays in Bruno's spot?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        14 mins ago

        Click bait *evil laugh*

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      What is he ?
      CAM or winger ?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        3 mins ago

        He can play down the middle, AM and RW.

        In my FPL team if he comes to the PL.

        I have done so much research about this guy. Does not have a chip on his shoulder and nothing but good things said about him. He is very quick, footwork is second to none and he can score with both feet and his head.

        He would thrive under a manager like Klopp. What a signing he would be! Not happening at LFC though...

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thank you

          Open Controls
  10. Baravan
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Oh! At some point in my life in the past i was a little bit racist, please FPL towers do not delete my account you know I do love my rank history more than my wife please.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Having just seen your rank history I’m guessing you are trying to get it deleted

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      3. Baravan
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think we both have 1 top 10k finish, and a couple of top 1million finishes.

        Open Controls
  11. Amey
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Those who are amazed because of the decision FPL took i think FPL did not want to be associated with someone who is going to create a controversy with racism.

    Yes in an isolation it's harsh on him considering only FPL terms and how much we all love FPL. But on a broader view, this will help PL FPL cement their say no to racism stand too.

    A big name punishment would at least create fear amongst others on social networks.

    It has nothing to do with FPL terms, but since FPL is attached to PL which has done so much recently with BLM & other anti racism activities, it might have hurt their image/stand against it.

    My two cents.

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Understandable but still the wrong decision. Dude won by merit, he did not break any rules within the game.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Right & wrong are perspective. Organisations take stand which they trust / believe / are made to do. They just took a stand against it.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Weird way to take stand but not evem mentioning it.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Possibly trying to avoid controversy maybe.

            Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Read this = perfectly within their rights.

        For the avoidance of doubt, all decisions in respect of the Game (including conditions of application or Registration, team or league names, deadlines within the Game, winners of Prizes or the Game Rules (as defined below)), shall be at the Premier League's absolute discretion. All such decisions will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

        Open Controls
    2. Pulisick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      They didn't want to be associated with someone regarding a racism controversy but are allowing him to play again in a few weeks!?

      I guess he wasn't racist enough to get a longer ban?! Seems like a very weird punishment and implementation of it.

      Open Controls
  12. Athletico Timbo
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mods thinking wtf did they post this article 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The story is on many news sites, would be better if those running the game were to give a detailed explanation.

      Open Controls
  13. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Another question

    It seems weird fpl have not publicly stated the reason for their decision?

    Isnt it the enrtire point of their decision? To show they dont tolerate such comments?

    Their only comment regarding this issue seemed like they were trying to get it over with without much attention.

    Mobody would know the reason if he didnt post that video

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      It wasn't public knowledge so they probably didn't feel the need to hang him out to dry just so they looked good.

      The problem from their POV was that if it became known then it would reflect poorly on them. But unlike most of these social media controversies, it was still private at the point they responded. So there was no need to make it public.

      Open Controls
      1. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Also it's hardly in their interest for people to think that playing FPL could see their indiscretions publicly exposed.

        Open Controls
      2. Pulisick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Is it FPLs responsibility to monitor the private messages of its 7m+ players?

        Open Controls
    2. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      People can easily find out for themselves. It's probably better not to make explicit the reasons for all sorts of reasons but primarily, whatever you think of Antonov, it was better to at least not publicly call him out for being racist. Think what that could do to someone's mental state, knowing millions of people out there view him as a disgusting racist.

      Open Controls
  14. TJ
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    I made a really edgy joke about immigrants at work today, should I be worried?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      "edgy" people are usually the best type of people(!)

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Youll only find out after youve won

      Open Controls
    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You won't be paid for today, feel free to come to work tomorrow, no biggie.

      Open Controls
  15. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hey everybody the football is on

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      We don’t talk about football here...

      Open Controls
  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Look at the oil on Traore's arms xD

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The feeling of being greased up that much must be so uncomfortable

      Open Controls
  17. AC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone here playing UCL? Outside of the obvious for the quarters ie Sterling Lewandowski De Bruyne Neymar any left field suggestions? Many thanks

    Open Controls
  18. Dr. Rog
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    lol @ woketards

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ban request.

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not lol @ people being racist/defending racism in 2020?

      Open Controls
  19. Lovren an elevator
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone know how long Jonny Castro is out for? I'm quite tempted by a Vinagre punt

    Open Controls
  20. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    penalty to Wolves..

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jimenez misses

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Their sitting back and countering tactic works so damn well

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        What a run from Adama

        Open Controls
      2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        just unleash Traore

        Open Controls
  21. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno still on pens if Man Utd sign Jiminez.

    Open Controls

