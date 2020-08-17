Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch

As we gear up for the start of the 2020/21 season, we at Fantasy Football Scout are frantically working behind the scenes to make improvements for our site users and subscribers.

We have a number of exciting developments in the pipeline but we’ll need an additional body to help us roll out the changes we have planned.

This time we are looking for someone to take on a full-time tech-based role.

We want a front-end web developer with experience capturing requirements and delivering projects.

We are looking for the following skills from our candidates:

FRONT-END

HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

Sass

React

jQuery

Bootstrap

AJAX

EXPERIENCE

BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min

Two years minimum commercial experience

We mostly work remotely but, on occasion, we like to get together in person – so if you are based in/around London (or able to work there now and again), that would be beneficial.

However, those that work outside of London should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode!

Flexibility of hours is also preferable.

Based on past experience with our job adverts, we need to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

