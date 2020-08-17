Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch

390
As we gear up for the start of the 2020/21 season, we at Fantasy Football Scout are frantically working behind the scenes to make improvements for our site users and subscribers.

We have a number of exciting developments in the pipeline but we’ll need an additional body to help us roll out the changes we have planned.

This time we are looking for someone to take on a full-time tech-based role.

We want a front-end web developer with experience capturing requirements and delivering projects.

We are looking for the following skills from our candidates:

FRONT-END

  • HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
  • Sass
  • React
  • jQuery 
  • Bootstrap
  • AJAX

EXPERIENCE

  • BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min
  • Two years minimum commercial experience

We mostly work remotely but, on occasion, we like to get together in person – so if you are based in/around London (or able to work there now and again), that would be beneficial.

However, those that work outside of London should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode!

Flexibility of hours is also preferable.

Based on past experience with our job adverts, we need to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

  1. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Crazy to go with 5-4-1/5-3-2?

    There's so much value at the back and you can get a really good squad out using this formation.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Insane. There's also so many good options in midfield and attack. You can put out a very decent defense for:

      TAA + 4x 4.5ms. There's so much choice at that 4.5m price point that you can rotate them based on fixtures as well.

      Open Controls
      1. MAXIMIN EFFORT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Which 4.5s appeal the most would you say?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Vinagre, Saliba, Mari, Ayling, Alioski, Dallas, Taylor, Thomas, KWP

          That covers Wolves, Arsenal, Leeds, Burnley, Southampton, Leicester. They're no slouches.

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Taylor Vinagre KWP Justin Ayling

          Open Controls
          1. JonGTFC
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Cahill not a bad shout either

            Open Controls
    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don’t think starting with a cash cow at the back is that a bad idea. But medium term it’s got move to a 352/343.

      Open Controls
  2. HarryB29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Early Thoughts?

    Ryan
    Vinagre TAA Taylor
    Bruno KDB Salah Saint-Maximin Greenwood
    Antonio Jimenez

    Button Walker-Peters Ferguson Davis

    Open Controls
  3. pokern1nja09
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Could it be viable to load up with 4 heavy hitting mids for the first few weeks then play an early wildcard when we can see where the value is? I feel like the mid-low priced gems can be unpredictable and tough to get right straight away.

    Ryan (Button)
    TAA Justin Vinagre (Ferguson, Johnson)
    Auba KDB Salah Bruno Soucek
    Mitrovic Bamford (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Without thinking about fixtures I would look at Downgrading one of Auba or Bruno to someone like Son or Ziyeck, becaue that still leave you with 3 great captain option over 10.5.
      Then I'd upgrade Bamford to Werner or Martial, then your team would be great.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Would look even better with Taylor over Justin, I keep going too similar but can't stand Bamford in my team

      Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    So the best budget forwards are obviously Wood and Antonio.

    Wood not explosive but ticks over nicely.

    Antonio explosive but has fitness issues.

    Which one is the better option?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mitrovic?
      Ticks over nicely
      No fitness issue
      0.5 cheaper

      Open Controls
      1. Another Hoops
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        But then every game you hate to watch Mitrovic because of VAR and his lack of discipline. Personally I think you answered your own question by saying Wood ticks over nicely and Antonio is just too much of a injury risk. I think Wood ends the season with around 30 points more but the opening fixtures may mean you want to start with Antonio.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Is Mitrovic on pens too?

          Open Controls
          1. Another Hoops
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah should be but so is Wood.

            Open Controls
    2. Markus
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think wood. I'd be interested to hear a West ham fans view but wouldn't haller in second season and not injured eat fairly significantly into Antonio's minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        10 mins ago

        I'd be interested to see West Ham line up in a 442 with Antonio and Haller up top together and Bowen just behind.

        Open Controls
        1. Marmalade Forest
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Think they’ll get smashed if they do that no?

          They’d have
          Yarmolenko/Lanzini/Anderson/Snodders out wide and just Rice holding behind?

          Open Controls
      2. Another Hoops
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah not sure he eats into his minutes but you may see a positional change from Antonio.

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Antonio. His xGI at the end of last season was the highest in the game.

      If he gets injured, easy pivot to Mitro/Wood/Maupay etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Until I brought him in and he got taken off straight away!

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Well you didn't buy him until right at the end. I didn't have him at all the whole season...

          Open Controls
  5. The Mighty I
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    The premium striker conundrum

    Mark Sutherns touched on the possibility of staying away from the premium forwards and focusing a large chunk of your budget on oop midfielders e.g Salah, Auba, Sterling etc.

    Is it a viable strategy to choose 3 forwards at 6.5, 6.0 and 4.5 to start the season?

    Also in terms of captaincy, by owning the likes of Kane, Aguero, Werner and Martial at that price would you have to give them them armband in order to maximise value.
    Would that decision be made harder of you already have strong armband options in Salah/KdB?

    Or is the flexibility of the 10.5/9.5/8.5 price point at the forward position too valuable to pass up in itself?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Definitely leaning towards 3 cheaper forwards

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      You don't have to go 'premium'. One of Werner, Martial, Jimenez, Ings would suffice. I've toyed with 3 in that bracket (max 6.5) and it doesn't feel right.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep I agree. You kind of need one premium forward to allow an easy movement to whichever one ends up in form.

        Open Controls
    3. Markus
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes, generally this has been arguably the best structure for a number of years. Werner is the only one I think that can break the mould but otherwise good value options 6.5m and under up front

      Open Controls
    4. Another Hoops
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm actually going with Ings and Jiminez atm. Apart from Wood I'm just not feeling any of the lower priced strikers plus by owning it's easier to downgrade than upgrade if someone like Ayew starts firing.

      Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like the look of Werner, Martial, Jimenez, Ings if not long term certainly for parts of the season when they have good fixtures. Maybe Aguero too when he looks nailed on and has a juicy fixture.

      I'd certainly try to have atleast one 8.5-9.5 striker to start with.

      Open Controls
  6. Stimps
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Mccarthy
    TAA Taylor Vinagre
    KDB Auba Greenwood Foden Soucek
    Werner Martial

    4.0 Connolly

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      *Connolly KWP Douglas

      Open Controls
    2. Licky
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd worry about rotation with Foden but that looks pretty good.

      Open Controls
    3. luk46
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good team, but no Salah/Mane too risky imo

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d look at getting someone more nailed on than Foden for my starting eleven

      Open Controls
  7. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Joe Hart having medical @SpursOfficial. Will join Lloris and Gazzaniga.

    Open Controls
  8. luk46
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    I really want to go with Auba, is B more balanced tho?

    A - Auba, Soucek, Martial, Mitro
    B - Bruno, Saka, 9.5 che fwd, Antonio/Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A looks good if you really want Auba imo

      Open Controls
      1. luk46
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        ye, could maybe cover it with Greenwood then

        Open Controls
        1. luk46
          • 2 Years
          just now

          in case I decide to go with 2 budget attackers and spend more in midfield*

          Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Having just TAA will definitely not gain us any points.

    I think there's a valid case to double up on Pool defenders if they have good fixtures to start with.

    I can't see any 6.5-7m mids/strikers outscoring VVD/Robbo.
    Maybe Greenwood/Ziyech at a push but they cost 7.5-8m and 180-200 points will be a tough ask from them.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doubling up with Gomez unless fixtures are really tough to start with. I'm going a bit more heavy at the back than others

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Gomes has no goal threat or bonus potential though. I definitely think VVD/Robbo are worth the extra cash.

        Open Controls
        1. Jealous Viper
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah. Aware of that but if the fixtures are kind and they have a strong start, I'm ok with him ticking over nicely with the 6s

          Open Controls
      2. Marmalade Forest
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gomez “covers” the clean sheet but his attacking returns look likely next to none, unlike the other three.

        Are there other 5.5s who might get attacking returns and around the same number of clean sheets?

        Open Controls
        1. Jealous Viper
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Could go United, Burnley or Sheffield defs but I plan on getting in Pope for set and forget unless they have really tough fixtures to start with and also have my concerns about Sheffield without Henderson and Uniteds defence

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      The beauty of the game is that you're not stuck with a player the whole season. If you rotate among form players at the 6.5-8m mark you can outscore the slow and steady defenders.

      Open Controls
    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      May start off TAA/Robbo and look to downgrade the latter to whatever mystery nailed cheap defender shows up. Use the 2.5/3 million where required to upgrade a medium mid/forward to the form premium one.

      Open Controls
  10. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who according to you are the players who will rise in value right from the get go?

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Werner

      Open Controls
    2. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Werner

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Whoever scores in first GW

      Open Controls
    4. Another Hoops
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea and United assets if they haul.

      Open Controls
    5. Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ahmed Hegazi

      Open Controls
    6. dicky2014
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lee Cattermole

      Open Controls
  11. Soto Ayam
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts please

    442, 1m itb for ings\jimenez to Werner if he starts well and depending on fixtures

    McCarthy
    Taa, robbo, vinagre, Taylor,
    Kdb, Bruno, ziyech\pulisic, greenwood,
    Ings\jimemez, Antonio

    Button, ayling, soucek, Davis

    Any ideas?

    Open Controls
  12. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team please?

    Ryan
    TAA Ake Lindelof Justin/Vinagre
    Salah KdB Rashford Ziyech Willian
    Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't really like Ake. Big risk of rotation. Prefer several of the 4.5 options. Same with lindelof. Feel he's the worst pick in the United defence and would also rather have a 4.5.

      Not sure how assured Willian is of starts with Laca still at the club and also not entirely convinced about Ziyech

      Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    I've seen a total of 0 teams with Mane so far. Are we overlooking the Liverpool double up?

    It's the same price as last season. I guess people are preferring Auba over him.

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I've always been a Mo over Mane person and sticking to my guns. Don't really want to spend 12m on another Pool attacker. Would rather look elsewhere for cheaper options

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's not Mo or Mane. It's Mo AND Mane.

        Salah is super nailed on in my team.

        Open Controls
        1. Jealous Viper
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Well that's fine but I just prefer other options like Bruno, Kdb, Sterling for cheaper. Probably Auba as well

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            I think the key is whoever you pick, you need to stay patient with them. I think even those proposing "hopskotching" would even suggest that

            Open Controls
            1. Jealous Viper
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yup. Picking Mo and sticking with him. Would captain for the easier home games. Hope he doesn't burn me with the captaincy like he did last season but I feel Salah could put a bit of distance between himself and Mane this season when the final game is done.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                I expect to see an extremely common pattern of 2 Liverppol defenders and an attacker. And at equal pricing, the vast majority will start with Salah. A GW1 Salah blank and Mane brace will see 50% of them jump to the other!

                Open Controls
                1. Jealous Viper
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Very true. I'll probably start with TAA, Gomez and Salah. It can be very frustrating seeing Salah blank and Mane score especially when you have the captaincy on him and vice versa must be said

                  Open Controls
  14. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    a) Salah Sterling Doherty Mitro
    b) Auba Bruno VVD Antonio

    Open Controls
  15. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Given City players are likely to go away on holiday for 3 weeks, the first team squad are unlikely to resume training until a few days before the resumption of the League.

    The Premier League may well give City a concession to start later, given their European involvement in the later stages of the Champions League.

    --

    stay away from City prospects and get them for a bit lower price (unless frozen) in GW3..

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't see it that way. No way will Pep risk Liverpool getting an early march on City. He will be determined to put maximum points on the board early doors. I see all the Big Three of Liverpool, City and United straining every sinew to keep in the race from the outset.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Source?

      Open Controls
  16. reason17
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope - Nyland
    TAA - VVD - Laporte - Egon - Vinagre
    KDB - Greenwood - Grealish - Saint-Maximin - Stephens
    Werner - Jiminez - Mitrovic

    1.0 itb

    Hi, any thoughts on where I need to improve?

    Open Controls
  17. Tempestic
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Making more transfers weighs against u very marginally when deciding ranks, but will transfers made now before gw1 count against you?

    Open Controls
  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Auba or Salah? Prob comes down to whom I feel more comfortable captaining.

    Open Controls

