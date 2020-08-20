Can Soucek command a starting place in FPL squads this season?

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) could compete with a number of mid-priced midfielders for a starting place in Fantasy Premier League teams this season.

The West Ham man finished the 2019/20 campaign in relatively encouraging form, scoring three times across the final nine Gameweeks and averaging 4.1 points per matches.

Those three strikes could easily have been added to as Soucek developed a real eye for shots during the Project Restart period.

A nailed-on route into West Ham’s midfield, the Czech Republic international could continue his assault on opposing goals in 2020/21, which makes him an interesting prospect compared the £4.5m assets and even some £5.5m options.

To assess his true Fantasy worth, we have examined Soucek’s underlying statistics from the final nine Gameweeks of 2019/20. As this uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

What is Soucek’s average position?

