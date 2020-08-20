477
Can Soucek command a starting place in FPL squads this season?

Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) could compete with a number of mid-priced midfielders for a starting place in Fantasy Premier League teams this season.

The West Ham man finished the 2019/20 campaign in relatively encouraging form, scoring three times across the final nine Gameweeks and averaging 4.1 points per matches.

Those three strikes could easily have been added to as Soucek developed a real eye for shots during the Project Restart period.

A nailed-on route into West Ham’s midfield, the Czech Republic international could continue his assault on opposing goals in 2020/21, which makes him an interesting prospect compared the £4.5m assets and even some £5.5m options.

To assess his true Fantasy worth, we have examined Soucek’s underlying statistics from the final nine Gameweeks of 2019/20. As this uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

What is Soucek’s average position?

  1. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Great first 5 fixtures for Che, Lei and Spurs.
    Time to try out draft with Werner, Vardy and Kane!

    Open Controls
  2. mattrobb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Am I missing something, or is the fixture tracker wrong? City and United aren't playing West Ham and Chelsea first.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy Ftw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Last seasons fixtures. Not updated yet.

      Open Controls
  3. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Mitrovic straight in my team. Great opening fixtures.

    Open Controls
  4. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Repeat of comment yesterday

    United and City players will rocket in value GW2 and 3 - easy swaps made hard

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wait to GW3 for KdB and he’ll be 11.7/8

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Gives an excuse to avoid him forever 😉

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Naturally 🙂

          Open Controls
  5. Right In The Stanchion
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      THIS TEAM IS CRACKING

      Martinez Ryan
      TAA Saliba Ayling Veltman Williams
      Aubamayang Lallana Salah Son Gordon
      Werner Mitro Rodriguez

      Gordon and Rodriguez are open to suggestions. But cracking 9/10 first attempt

      Open Controls
      1. acesingh
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Lallana???

        Open Controls
    • Bonus magnet
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      draft 1

      mccarthy
      saiss alioski justin
      auba salah son soucek traore
      kane(c) bamford

      degea long laporte casey

      Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Van Dijk, Vinagre, Saliba
      Salah, Aubameyang, Ziyech, Saint-Maximin
      Kane, Werner, Adams

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        whats your plan for city and united players?

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Swap Salah for KDB, Bruno for Aubameyang eventually

          Open Controls
    • Pad Randa
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Well, that changes things a bit.

      McCarthy
      Azpi - Justin - VvD - Vinagre - Ferguson
      Mount - Soucek - Salah
      Werner - Mitro

      Nyland, KdB, Bruno, Davis

      Open Controls

