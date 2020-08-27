Sign up as a Community Member to be eligible for £2.5k-worth of giveaways

Fantasy Football Scout will be dishing out £2,500-worth of prizes in the 2020/21 campaign – and it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of winning.

Paid-entry cash leagues may be a thing of the past in Fantasy Premier League but we’re continuing the giveaways, with prizes awarded in our FFS Cups and our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

That last league – the code for which is available here – is now open to everyone who has an account on our site, whether they have a paid subscription (Premium Member) or not (Community Member).

All you need to do to be eligible for our giveaways is to register an account with us and become a Community Member, something that is completely free of charge.

You’ll get your own profile page and can opt in to receive our weekly newsletter when you sign up, plus you’ll be able to post and track comments and submit your own articles.

NEW DESIGN FOR PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA

Having said all of the above, we’d naturally love you to come on board as a Premium Member for 2020/21 – if you haven’t already.

Only paying subscribers will get unrestricted access to all our tools and stats in our Premium Members Area plus loads more articles and insight from our ever-expanding team of elite FPL contributors, such as Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, Hall of Fame number three Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, six-time top 5k finisher Zophar and Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns.

You can expect another announcement or two on that front coming soon…

On top of that, we’re excited to announce a big overhaul behind the scenes.

We’ve listened to your feedback and our Premium Members Area is currently undergoing a major revamp to make it easier to use and more mobile-friendly.

You can take a sneak preview of what it will look like in the video below:

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP PRE-SEASON OFFER ENDS SOON

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but time is running out on this offer.

Subscriptions will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 after August 31 so, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month (or 5p a day!) as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly subscriptions for just £2.99 per month.

And here’s what you’ll be getting for your money in 2020/21:

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT