333
Members August 27

Sign up as a Community Member to be eligible for £2.5k-worth of giveaways

333 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout will be dishing out £2,500-worth of prizes in the 2020/21 campaign – and it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of winning.

Paid-entry cash leagues may be a thing of the past in Fantasy Premier League but we’re continuing the giveaways, with prizes awarded in our FFS Cups and our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

That last league – the code for which is available here – is now open to everyone who has an account on our site, whether they have a paid subscription (Premium Member) or not (Community Member).

All you need to do to be eligible for our giveaways is to register an account with us and become a Community Member, something that is completely free of charge.

You’ll get your own profile page and can opt in to receive our weekly newsletter when you sign up, plus you’ll be able to post and track comments and submit your own articles.

CLICK HERE OR IN THE IMAGE BELOW TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT

NEW DESIGN FOR PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA

Having said all of the above, we’d naturally love you to come on board as a Premium Member for 2020/21 – if you haven’t already.

Only paying subscribers will get unrestricted access to all our tools and stats in our Premium Members Area plus loads more articles and insight from our ever-expanding team of elite FPL contributors, such as Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, Hall of Fame number three Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, six-time top 5k finisher Zophar and Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns.

You can expect another announcement or two on that front coming soon…

On top of that, we’re excited to announce a big overhaul behind the scenes.

We’ve listened to your feedback and our Premium Members Area is currently undergoing a major revamp to make it easier to use and more mobile-friendly.

You can take a sneak preview of what it will look like in the video below:

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP PRE-SEASON OFFER ENDS SOON

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but time is running out on this offer.

Subscriptions will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 after August 31 so, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month (or 5p a day!) as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly subscriptions for just £2.99 per month.

And here’s what you’ll be getting for your money in 2020/21:

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

333 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    I see no drafts with Kane despite him being one of the highest scorers post lockdown and with the best fixtures.

    Why?

    I’d rather start with him and downgrade to Werner if needed, than start with a striker who has never played in the premier league before.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      It's an easy HOME fixture too !

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Not so sure about that, would bet on Everton at least being decently reorganised by Ancelotti over the break, I think we’ll win still but won’t be be by 2/3 I don’t think

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          That was sarcasm ...

          We all have failed by him on an easy home fixture before

          Open Controls
    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea more likely to score than Tottenham in game 1. Going by bookies odds.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I haven't posted mine, but a strategy was Kane to Aguero moving along. I like the price point, but I also like Ings & Antonio gw1

      Open Controls
  2. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Fantasy Bundesliga is back!

    https://fantasy.bundesliga.com/match_days/1/lineups/195016

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      FPL is enough.

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        FBL is joyous

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      PL and Eliteserien enough for me. I don’t like the Bundesliga format, too fiddly.

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Doherty or Grealish 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Doc

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Doherty or Richarlison lol

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Most probably none

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        So your 6.0 pick?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Mitrovic or Adams

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Who's your front line?

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Jimenez Mitrovic 4.5

              Open Controls
  4. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Who else is considering 5-4-1/4-5-1?

    I think I will set up my team with this formation to start the season then switch things based on form, fixtures etc

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      442/352 for ne atm

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Looks good. I think that is also great to start the season with. The value seems to be in defence & midfield. Atleast to start with

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'm on 5-4-1

          McCarthy
          TAA | Boly | Saiss | Vinagre | KWP
          Salah | Mane | Auba | Soucek
          Werner

          Not to most people's tastes...

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Where is all the juice gone ??

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Salah Mane Auba

              TAA Werner

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I preffered your previous one. GL anyways bro 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I am on 5-4-1 at the moment too.
            Ramsdale
            Trent, Robertson, Davies, Justin, Johnson

            Mané, Ziyech, Auba, Son

            Ings.

            For now, I will stick with this although I might switch things if Ritchie is nailed to start for Newcastle & if Johnson isn’t nailed + Messi etc. Let’s see how it goes but I trust this formation to start with. I am definitely playing my wildcard in gw 2. So it is more like a FH in gw 1

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Like it

              Open Controls
              1. Hakim Ziyech
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Thanks buddy

                Open Controls
    2. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      For me Mitrovic at 6mil is the perfect partner to a high priced forward.

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I don’t trust fulham

        Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Starting 442 then will go to 451 possibly 541 for the fixture swing after GW8 with Kane being sold.

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It looks good too

        Open Controls
  5. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Which is the best defenders to own and thoughts?

    McCarthy Steer
    Trent Saliba C.Taylor KWP Vinagre
    Salah Auba Periera ASM Anguissa
    Werner Kane Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Except Trent, none of yours..

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Anything left?

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Not Saliba and who is Anguissa?

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fulham paid a lot for him 2 years ago in the prem. His promise never materialised before, might do now.

        Open Controls
  6. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Aguero isn't even being mentioned on these forums. He is a sure starter for GW2 isn't he?

    Open Controls
    1. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Never know with Pep

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Not if his knee is stilll buggered.

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He's already not red flagged in fpl, and 3 weeks is plenty of time for him to be ready

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      The little glass man could still be broken.

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why would he be a sure starter?

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jesus was such a disaster, extremely wasteful. Surely Pep could see that.

        Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait and see for me. Could always explode. But I got on mostly fine without having Aguero in my team at any point last season.

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        People seem to have discounted him due to his lowered price and last seasons injury. I think I'm getting him in for GW2 and hoping.

        P.S. How is your fanteam coming along?
        Sterling Soucek VVD look great value. KDB feels like a no-go.

        Open Controls
  7. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Anyone believe Jota could be a good option? Maybe Traore in RWB allowing him to play?

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota will be a great option if Traore is a regular there

      Open Controls
      1. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Also like Podence but not sure about regularity of starts

        Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    One week punt?

    A) Auba (ful) (C) and Keita (LEE)
    B) Salah (LEE) (C) and ASM (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      I like Keita option but I think B

      Open Controls
    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah (C) and Soucek

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        He has Soucek

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm on A

      Open Controls
  9. Galza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I think this is the way I’m going to go...

    McCarthy (Steer)
    TAA / Robbo / Tierney / Dier (4.0)
    Salah / Son / Pereira / Soucek (Bruno)
    Werner / Mitrovic (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      This is superb tbf

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’ll take that. Thanks a lot.

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not bad!

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’ll take that also 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would prefer Wolves defender over Tierney but that's just personal preference. Team is good.

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        They’ve lost a bit of appeal to me with Dohertys departure.

        Open Controls
    4. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Really nice, love how good it looks even with Bruno on bench

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s reasonably flexible as well.

        Open Controls
    5. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Skipping city all together?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        With having Trent and Robbo, I will probably use Salah to get some city, if I feel I need to.

        Open Controls
    6. Hurry Can
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      wow impressive team

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers Hurry.

        Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Doherty worth 1m more than Davies?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yup
      Not sure he's worth 6m though under Jose

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        The transfer is 99% done I believe.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          F.........

          Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      If Mourinho is bang on to sign Doherty then yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Im not sure how he will do in a back 4. He certainly won't be getting into the box as much as he did with Wolves.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Lot's of talks about RB in Mou team is RWB& Son is LWB with 2 CB's & B Davies acting as 3 atb whem in possession

          Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      1mil for attacking spoils possibilities- I’d say so

      Is he a better option at spurs than say azpi, Laporte etc. Vvd at 6.5. Shaw at 5.0

      He holds a 6mil allocation to defence at the mo

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        We can't be sure about attacking output though. I'm tempted to free up the 1m by downgrading to Davies.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          2 mins ago

          Or Dier even (who is Mourinho's darling)

          Open Controls
        2. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I can understand that, I’m just not sure Davies is the option

          I think I’d rather have saiss or shaw at 5mil - can’t say I’ve scoured the options

          I’m pretty sure the cash should remain in defence

          Open Controls
    4. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      At least if he isn't it will be an easy switch to most other defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah definitely an easy switch but you could do alot with the 1m saved by having another defender in the same team.

        Open Controls
    5. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not if he's playing for Spurs, imo.

      Open Controls
    6. DannyDrinkVodka
      2 mins ago

      I just don't see Doherty being used in the same way with Spurs.....he's not going to be bombing down nearly as often as Aurier used to.........and Aurier was cheaper.....

      Open Controls
  11. KujaliaFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any Everton fans around?

    I'm curious about Gordon. Will this be his breakthrough season?

    Open Controls
    1. Lebowski85
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's very young still, but yeah, I expect him to see alot more time on the pitch. Can't say he's nailed, but I think he started all games after the restart & The Don seems to rate him

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Can’t see it, bit part role IMO

      Open Controls
  12. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Draft seems different to many

    Ryan Steer
    TAA VVD Doherty Saliba Vinagre
    Salah Rashford ASM Armstrong Soucek
    Kane Jimi Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Certainly does with double Rashford 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Hurry Can
        • 3 Years
        just now

        lmao

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes different, but if doubling, you should go with double TAA defense.

      Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Messi to join City and pick the team with the 'managers' input 😀

    Open Controls
  14. Another Hoops
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    How could I get Kane in here? Pretty set on triple Liverpool defence for the season.

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - VVD - Doherty - Robertson - Johnson
    Auba - Bruno - Soucek - Saka - Periera
    Ings - Jiminez - Davis

    Open Controls
    1. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Peirera to 4.5?
      Saka to 5?

      Should spare you 2 million to add to Ings/Jiminez = Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm not sure about that mate. I really like Pereira and think he could get around 120 points this season.

        Open Controls
        1. JURGENAUT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Fair enough, could be your differential. Not many people have either from what I seen. I suppose maybe to begin with have 2 pool defenders instead of 3? maybe that'll free those funds you require for Kane. Just a thought

          Open Controls
          1. JURGENAUT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Especially with Arsenal & Chelsea fixtures in first 3 GW's

            Open Controls
      2. Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was considering mitrovic but think he might be a trap....

        Open Controls
  15. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Soucek as a 3rd or 4th mid.

    LMAO

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      See my team above but I wont mind playing him at a 4th midfielder. He's going to be 1st sub after gameweek 1 but tbf I'm not happy about benching him.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        So Saka is nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Another Hoops
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nah hes a rotation risk but dont mind having him first 2 if he plays well in the shield and is an easy switch to Armstrong, St-Max or one of the Wolves boys

          Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      He can be 4tg Midfielder without any doubts !

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Soucek is not going to score 5+.

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Soucek is my 5th mid.

      Open Controls
  16. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fairly settled with my team. GTG?

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Vinagre Saliba
    Salah Auba Maddison Soucek
    Werner Kane

    Nyland Brewster Mitchell Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Another Hoops
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Gtg pal. Obviously keep an eye on the situation with Vinagre but 7/10.

      Open Controls
    2. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Looking good

      Open Controls
  17. Hurry Can
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    which one better?

    A) Vardy, ASM, Davis (3-5-2)
    B) Werner, Adams, Stephens (3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Werner over Vardy
      I'd personally choose ASM over Adams
      4.5 are equivalent i guess

      Open Controls
      1. Hurry Can
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Werner + ASM got it...thanks!
        3-5-2 it is

        Open Controls
  18. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Following Doh to Spurs, are those of us that were initially deciding between Davies/Dier now swayed towards him? Or do you still prefer one of the latter? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      just now

      Prefer Dier

      Open Controls
  19. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Appreciate any thoughts on my current draft.

    Lloris
    TAA Saiss AMN KWP
    Salah Ritchie Son Soucek Auba
    Werner

    McCarthy Brewster Mitchell Vassilev

    Open Controls
  20. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brewster deal getting more and more closer... What a blessing at 4.5m, if I have him and 3 defenders then I can have 4 sheffield uunited players 😉 surely guaranteed top 10k then

    Open Controls
  21. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Testing out a Kane team. Where would you shave off 1.0m from this lot? Downgrade Doherty?

    -1.0 itb
    McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty, Vinagre
    Salah, Auba, Ziyech, ASM, Soucek
    Kane, Ings
    (Nyland) (C.Taylor, Mitchell, Davis)

    Cheers all

    Open Controls
  22. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Not really been active on here...

    Man u and city assets:

    A) Benching
    B) Planning transfers to bring in
    C) WC in GW2

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.