Scout Reports September 8

Can new Everton signing Allan improve the Toffees’ FPL clean sheet prospects?

Everton completed the signing of Allan (£5.5m) from Napoli a week before the start of the 2020/21 campaign, with the Brazilian putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The central midfielder will be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti, who coached him for 18 months in Serie A.

While the subsequent capture of James Rodriguez (£7.5m) has perhaps overshadowed it, Allan’s move to Merseyside is still worthy of note from a Fantasy perspective.

The 29-year-old Brazil international likely won’t attract much interest in Fantasy Premier League himself, it should be said: a total of 12 league goals in a career spanning more than a decade is a strong indicator on that front.

The ex-Napoli man only once registered more than five assists in a single season in his eight-year stay in Serie A, meanwhile.

But it’s his potential impact on other Fantasy assets from Everton that we’ll be examining here, a topic that is perhaps even more pertinent given that Ancelotti’s troops sit near the top of our Season Ticker until December: the Toffees face all three newly promoted clubs and five teams who finished tenth or below in the Premier League last season in the first 11 Gameweeks of the new campaign.

PLAYING STYLE

A combative, all-action central midfielder, Allan was a much-needed capture for Everton given their woes in the middle of the park in 2019/20.

The sale of Idrissa Gueye and long-term absence of Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£5.0m) left the Toffees desperately short of defensive shields last season and Ancelotti’s persistence with a 4-4-2 only added to the problems, with Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m), Andre Gomes (£5.5m) and Tom Davies (£5.5m) all failing to convince when they were used in a two-man central midfield.

The immobile Sigurdsson especially isn’t suited to such a deep role in the middle of the park, while it’s no coincidence that Gomes’ form suffered without a Gueye-type anchor alongside him.

It soon became blindingly obvious that reinforcements would be needed in the engine room, especially if Ancelotti was to continue with his preferred formation.

He may not be exactly the same type of player as Gueye but Allan nevertheless fits the bill, with the player himself describing his playing style upon signing for the Toffees:

A strong part of my game is marking and the desire to go in to win absolutely every ball.

That is definitely a differential in my game and I believe with my desire I can put in really good performances to win over the fans.

I’ve been very competitive since I was a child; always wanted to win.

Everything we do in midfield and defence – winning a 50/50, winning a tackle or a one-on-one, clearing the ball – a lot of the time it’s like scoring a goal.

In the game, sometimes these things are very important.

At times it all seems so natural but a tackle, winning a one-on-one, clearing a ball; if it’s quite a tight game, we celebrate as if it’s a goal.

That’s about dedication and giving everything on the pitch.

Ancelotti said of his new recruit, meanwhile:

I think Allan is a fantastic player, he has fantastic energy and quality in midfield. I know him very well and he knows me.

Our supporters will love him because he plays with a lot of passion. He is a fantastic signing for us.

Tactically he is really good. Really strong defensively, he wins a lot of balls. He is aggressive and he is Brazilian, so he is able to do both – [contribute] with the ball and without the ball.

For sure, with Allan we are going to improve.

THE HISTORY

Born in Rio de Janeiro in January 1991, Allan’s senior career began in earnest with Vasco de Gama in his homeland.

After making 51 league appearances (without scoring) for the Brazilian outfit, Allan made the move to Udinese in July 2012.

Swiftly becoming a regular in Francisco Guidolin’s overachieving side, Allan spent three seasons with Il Bianconeri – helping them to a fifth-place finish in the first of them – before Napoli won the hotly contested race for his signature in July 2015.

His first three years in Naples were spent under Maurizio Sarri, with Allan very rarely used at the base of the midfield.

Rather, he was more commonly operating in the sort of role we saw N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) in during Sarri’s season-long stay at Stamford Bridge, playing to the side of a ball-playing ‘regista’ – namely Jorginho (£5.0m) – in a 4-3-3.

His attacking returns rose modestly as a result but, following Ancelotti’s appointment as Sarri’s successor in July 2018, the Brazilian was tasked with a more disciplined role in the central midfield two of a 4-4-2 – a system he may again be operating in on Merseyside.

Allan arrives in England off the back of his worst season in years.

A stop-start campaign that was littered with fitness issues ended badly, with Ancelotti sacked in December 2019, Allan falling out with new coach Gennaro Gattuso and losing his place, and Napoli slumping to their worst finish (seventh) in over a decade.

Allan in Serie A
SeasonStartsSub AppsGoalsAssists
2012/1333305
2013/1430303
2014/1533215
2015/1632335
2016/17191016
2017/1832645
2018/1928513
2019/2016721

Source: whoscored.com

Belatedly making his international debut in November 2018, Allan has been capped nine times by Brazil at the time of writing.

ALLAN V OTHER EVERTON MIDFIELDERS

Allan in Serie A
SeasonTackles won per 90 minsInterceptions per 90 minsClearances per 90 mins
2015/163.51.20.4
2016/173.91.40.8
2017/183.40.90.4
2018/193.61.30.9
2019/203.51.10.7

Source: whoscored.com

  1. FredrikH
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Changed it a bit. Thoughts?
    Johnstone (Button)
    TAA Egan Mitchell (KWP Buur)
    Mane Auba Son Zaha (Bissouma)
    Wener Mitro Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilson for 2 gw's

      Open Controls
    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who’s Johnstone?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Fulham GK. Think 'Norwich GK double-up' from last season.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Sorry, WBA. Same point.

          Open Controls
      2. FredrikH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        WBA GK.

        Open Controls
  2. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    So is doherty in gw1?

    Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is this Buur fella going to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      idk

      Open Controls
    2. Ivor Mac
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Buur starts GW1. Without doubt the most over looked player in the game. He could be this years Lundstrom.

      Wolves will probably buy a right wibg back but if they don't its his place to lose. Buur is no mug.

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks for the info

        has he played for the first team before? any pre season games ?

        Open Controls
      2. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        'without doubt'? Rubbish

        Open Controls
      3. leo_messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        traore can play RWB

        Open Controls
  4. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Lascelles or justin?

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Justin for a few weeks

      Open Controls
    2. Scout15
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Justin

      Open Controls
  5. Scout15
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Kane + ASM
    B) DCL + Son

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      whos dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Scout15
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        calvert-lewin

        Open Controls
        1. Ramsays Raw Steak
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Scout15
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Boils down to captain choices. If you'll captain Kane, then A. Otherwise it's closer, but probably B.

      Open Controls
      1. Scout15
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably wouldn't captain him every week. I was leaning to B, but am a little bit scared that Kane will continue with his after lockdown form.
        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    A. Tierney + Dier / Justin on bench
    B. Coady + Doherty / Mitchell on bench

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B have better fixture
      But is doherty starting

      Open Controls
  7. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    A. Foden + Wilson + Vinagre / Coady
    B. Ings + ASM + Branthwaite

    If I choose B, then will have two 4.0 defenders

    Open Controls
    1. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Two 4.0 defenders and the other three defenders starting

      Open Controls
  8. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is Greenwood still a good pick or has this naughtiness downgrades his appeal?

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      he might be in coorinteen

      Open Controls
    2. FredrikH
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Still a good pick.

      Open Controls
    3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Prob starts regardless of any possible transfer deals before then.

      Open Controls
  9. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Egan taa doherty
    Mane auba son asm saka
    Mitro werner

    Subs nyland kwp justin davis

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Pretty much what i got

      Open Controls
  10. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Batshuayi 6.0 at Palace could be good value...?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      yeah very imo

      Open Controls
    2. The Gobstopper
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Definitely. Straight into the squad for me.

      Open Controls
  11. Totti
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    who will be the main GK for aston villa?

    steer or nyland

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nyland

      Open Controls
    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Steer was ahead of Nyland before he got injured himself. Villa fans rate Steer more highly. Bit of a lottery though.

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        so will he be ready for gameweek 1?

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yes, he's fit now. But Villa linked with Martinez, so they seem to be trying to buy a replacement.

          Open Controls
          1. Totti
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            thanks mate
            really appreciated

            Open Controls
  12. MikeLowrey
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Tossing up Salah vs No Salah

    Team A
    Ryan
    TAA Robbo KWP
    Salah Auba Saka ASM Bissouma
    Werner Adams
    (Nyland Mitchell Martial Taylor)

    Team B
    Ryan
    TAA Robbo KWP
    Auba Son Havertz/Ziyech Bissouma
    Werner Adams
    (Nyland Mitchell Martial Taylor)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like B. Have something similar.

      McCarthy - Steer
      TAA – VVD – Robbo – Lascelles - Stuijk
      Havertz* – Aubamayang – Bruno – Soucek** - Bissouma
      Werner – Adamas - Mitro

      *Alli if not playing GW1
      **Upgrade to a 5.5 once Auba to KdB done.

      Open Controls
    2. Ivor Mac
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      They are both superb.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeLowrey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Might lean to A unless I know for sure Ziyech or Havertz is starting. I think the Chelsea attack is a bargain, but just not sure who to buy in to

        Open Controls
    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like B too. But wouldn't it make it harder to get Manchester players in? At least with A, you can downgrade Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeLowrey
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks. My plan is to go Auba to KDB. I guess with B I can move Son to a Greenwood or Foden type too

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          True. I prefer Bruno, hence am starting with Salah and will switch to Bruno for GW2. Although if Salah explodes, that will make it trickier!

          Open Controls
    4. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      So it’s Salah - Saka - ASM vs Son - Havertz - Ziyech?

      First one in that case

      Open Controls
  13. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mo was my second pick after TAA and I've tinkered so much that I've taken him out completely. The team looks gorgeous but it just feels... wrong. I need the season to just start already.

    Open Controls
  14. Humbuk
      24 mins ago

      Alright here is the winning team straight from New Zealand.

      RMT

      McCarthy
      TAA, KWP, Justin
      Auba, Mane(Salah), Son, Soueck
      Werner, DCL, Adams

      Bench: 4.0 GK, Taylor, Dendoncker, Mitchell.

      Gameweek 2- Mane (salah) to Fernandes
      Game week 3- Auba to KBD
      Game week 4- Son back to 12.0 (Auba/Salah/Mane)

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Doh I thought I had the winning team from NZ!

        Open Controls
    • Kobayashi
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      (Assuming Ziyech is fit to face Brighton):

      A) Digne and Ziyech
      or
      B) Tierney and Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Humbuk
          21 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Kobayashi
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        • Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Kobayashi
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
        • Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          A, simply because Havertz might not start GW1, due to only just joining.

          Open Controls
          1. Kobayashi
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            That's fair, although I see him having a stronger likelihood of starting over Ziyech currently.

            Open Controls
          2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Id wager that he'll get the nod with Pulisic out.

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Moon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              I hope so too. Just worried Mount might get played there, as he was for England tonight, until Grealish came on.

              Open Controls
              1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                I reckon Mount at 10 with Havertz on the RW for the opener. Depends on Ziyech I suppose - All very hush hush.

                Open Controls
      2. fplofagooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Auba nailed on in almost all teams (at least for the first two weeks)

        A high risk punt, but who else is going with Pepe instead of Auba?

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah nah

          Open Controls
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Do you think he'll definitely play? I was originally tempted to have both

          Open Controls
        3. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I don't even think Arteta is going with Pepe.

          Open Controls
      3. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        if Bats goes to Palace is he a better 6.0 pick than Adams ??

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think so. Then we just need Brewster to go somewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Mitro Bats Brews would make for a juicy premo midfield wouldnt it

            Open Controls
        2. thepuntmaster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yeah think so, do see Mitro as the top bet in that price bracket tho

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            just now

            yes, so you think Mitro still better than Bats ?

            Open Controls
        3. stxrty
            17 mins ago

            Most likely.

            If Hodgson wasn't manager imagine how fun it would be, him, Will and Eze

            Open Controls
            1. stxrty
                just now

                Wilf*

                Open Controls
            2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Nah I think Southampton players are much better picks. Great stats from the restart onwards

              Open Controls
            3. PlumaPiedra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              If Adams gets the starts I think he's better.

              Open Controls
              1. Gabbiadini
                • 3 Years
                just now

                adams is a nailed starter

                Open Controls
          • thepuntmaster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Which combo?

            A) Saliba - Son - Martial
            B) Saiss - Bruno - DCL

            Open Controls
            1. stxrty
                18 mins ago

                B.

                Open Controls
              • The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                Is Saliba nailed? B for me.

                Open Controls
                1. thepuntmaster
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Not too sure - seems to be? Going off the scout predicted line ups

                  Open Controls
                  1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Outside of Auba the Arse starting 11 is difficult to predict - I'd take those FFS predicted lineups with a pinch of salt.

                    Open Controls
            2. stxrty
                18 mins ago

                Leaning towards the idea of:

                TAA — Digne — Tierney

                As a set and forget back three along with the best £4.5m options (most likely KWP/Taylor)

                Anyone doing the same?

                Open Controls
                1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I'd be wary of any Arsenal defenders as long term picks.

                  Open Controls
                2. Tony Moon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I like Digne, would like to get him in, but can't squeeze the budget currently!

                  Open Controls
              • kysersosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                Who fills the void left by Doherty at Wolves? Or should we be looking at the other flank and to new signing Marcal?

                Open Controls
                1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Wolves fans reckon it'll be Adams until they sign a RWB.

                  Open Controls
                2. fcsaltyballs
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  how much is Marcal ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. stxrty
                      just now

                      £5m

                      Open Controls
                3. Dthinger
                  • 3 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  With Wilson in the game now, I feel more like going with Sin instead of Kane. But who makes way for Son? Saka or ASM?

                  Current team:

                  Johnstone
                  TAA Robbo Lascelles Egan
                  Salah Auba Saka ASM
                  Kane Jimenez

                  Button Vinagre Stephens 4.5

                  Open Controls
                4. jia you jia you
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Haven't touched my team in days but still a bit uncomfortable with Alli over Son...which is better iyo?
                  A. Alli + Doherty
                  B. Son + Davies

                  Open Controls
                  1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I like the Alli pick personally - He played really close to Kane in preseason.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jia you jia you
                      • 4 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Yeah but he has always let me down big time over the years...guess he owes me lol

                      Open Controls
                      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Both decent picks tbf.

                        Open Controls
                  2. The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                    1. jia you jia you
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      leaning towards that alright mate

                      Open Controls
                  3. Tony Moon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I have Alli too, and think he'll do well. Son is scoring a lot in pre-season but is up front, and won't be when Kane returns. I read somewhere that Alli outscored Son when they were both fit last season, and Alli was tucked in behind Kane.

                    I'd be tempted to go Alli and Davies and use the 1m elsewhere.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jia you jia you
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I do like this mate, I'm keeping 0.5 itb to do Ings to Martial but would prefer a little more itb...cheers!

                      Open Controls
                5. DeltaKilo
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Quick one for you

                  A) Son and DCL
                  B) Kane and Armstrong

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. stxrty
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  3. bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Just noticed that after GW3 for quite a stretch, all the games start on same day and same time.
                    What is this all about?

                    Open Controls
                  4. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    How come I'm seeing Adams in lots of people's teams now?

                    Open Controls
                    1. DeltaKilo
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Cheap route to a attacking team post restart that performed very well.

                      Had a bit of form and is cheap

                      Open Controls
                  5. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Anyone considering Harvey Barnes as a punt? Leicester in general have looked shaky since the restart but those fixtures are excellent and the man is capable of hauling on his day.

                    Open Controls

