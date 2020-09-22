Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 3

Gameweek 3 is a big week in Fantasy Premier League after contrasting starts to the season for managers worldwide.
As ever, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, so here is a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
Tuesday 22nd September
13:00: FFS – Captaincy
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast
Wednesday 23rd September
13:00: FFS – Gianni GW3 Wildcard Reveal
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview
21:00: FPLBB – Podcast
Thursday 24th September
13:00: FFS – GW3 Points Prediction
16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream
Friday 25th September
14:30: FFS – Team News
Saturday 26th September
7:30: TTFPL
9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club
10:10: LTFPL – Deadline Stream
Sunday 27th September
20:30: FPLF – Live Stream
21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 2
- Everton 5-2 West Bromwich Albion
- Leeds United 4-3 Fulham
- Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace
- Arsenal 2-1 West Ham United
- Southampton 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
- Leicester City 4-2 Burnley
- Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United
- Wolves 1-3 Manchester City
