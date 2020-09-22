66
Site Features September 22

Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 3

66 Comments
Share

Gameweek 3 is a big week in Fantasy Premier League after contrasting starts to the season for managers worldwide.

As ever, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, so here is a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:

Tuesday 22nd September

13:00: FFS – Captaincy

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast

FPLH – First Podcast

Wednesday 23rd September

13:00: FFS – Gianni GW3 Wildcard Reveal

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview

21:00: FPLBB – Podcast

FPLW – Podcast

KingFUT – FPL Chat

Thursday 24th September

13:00: FFS – GW3 Points Prediction

16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

FPLTTH – Gameweek Preview

FPLH – Second Podcast

Friday 25th September

14:30: FFS – Team News

ATFPL – Gameweek Preview

FFF – Preview

Saturday 26th September

7:30: TTFPL

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club

10:10: LTFPL – Deadline Stream

Sunday 27th September

20:30: FPLF – Live Stream

21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

WANT TO JOIN THE SCOUT NETWORK AND PROMOTE YOUR CHANNEL?

Have you got a channel that you’d like us to feature in the 2020/21 season? Maybe you have a social account, cool tools or startling insight? If you’d like to work with Fantasy Football Scout for the coming season, let us know with this simple form.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pondering a Salah - Mane - KDB all out attack

    Pondering Son and the Everton boys

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Prefer to add Sterling over Mane, how are you fitting that in?

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think the Thiago signing may tip the balancd in favour of the Pool duo over Sterling.

        Few combos. The big compromise is playing Mitchell every week, which I'm fine with

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good luck pondering 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. acesingh
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too many premium assets is not good vfm

      Lots of value in 7-8mio assets this year

      Open Controls
  2. BHA_Seagull
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bruno to Son ?
    Is he going to be less influential with Van de Beek?

    Lack of Spurs in my team and still have Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Son

      Open Controls
  3. The Finnisher
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    I can't seem to manage a team I am happy with that includes all 6 of them, so who is the one to leave in your opinion;

    A. Sterling/KDB
    B. Salah/Mane
    C. Werner
    D. Son
    E. Jimenez
    F. TAA/Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      You can't have all 6.

      Gotta pick.

      Open Controls
      1. The Finnisher
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        At this stage I am thinking sacrifice Werner for Ings which makes things do-able

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm not gonna do it. Werner scores in doubles. If he scores, he'll get like a brace or better. Chelsea's attack was the 2nd best in the entire league for xG last season. 2nd best behind only City. Two difficult games isn't gonna deter me. He stays. If they look really average against wba maybe I will sell but I think I have to give him this game.

          Open Controls
          1. The Finnisher
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah it is a scary thought and he's a quality player, but Ings is also no slouch.

            I think out of all of the options Werner to Ings for the 1mil is the smallest downgrade in quality, but I could be very wrong.

            Open Controls
          2. Ser Davos
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This Chelsea is completely dysfunctional atm though

            Open Controls
    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        10 mins ago

        C after next GW or F

        Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pick all 6 and auto-pick the rest

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Martinez 4.0
          Robbo Konsa Justin 4.0 4.0
          Salah KDB Son Costa Klich
          Werner Bamford Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. The Finnisher
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Not too shabby, but then what if I added a G. Everton attacker? Haha

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Prob not possible then

              Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm leaving out Son most likely.

        Open Controls
        1. The Finnisher
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah a lot of the WC I am seeing has either Werner or Son being left out

          Open Controls
    3. acesingh
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has Davies lost his place?

      I’m very tempted to get Podence... but would rather play Davies this week and get Podence next week instead of losing 4 pts for a hit.

      Also any news on how many games is Marçal likely to miss?

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          just now

          Probably

          Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Asked this earlier.

        Which combo would you rather have?

        a. Hamez & Anguissa (bench fodder) + i already own DCL.
        b. VDB & Podence (alternate them depending on fixtures)

        This would be for the foreseable future

        Open Controls
        1. what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          b

          Open Controls
      3. mackan
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Foden vs third striker like mitro or Bamford?

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bamford

          Open Controls
        2. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wood I think, but still considering

          Open Controls
      4. Kiran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Whos more essential, Kane or KDB?

        Kane has passed the eye test, looked sensational vs Southampton. KDB, is well, KDB. Absolutely pure class.

        I can only fit 2 of Salah, KDB and Kane in though.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          KdB by a mile.

          Open Controls
        2. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          KDB

          Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          KDB by light years

          Open Controls
        4. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          KdB by parsecs

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Higher or lower than 12 parsecs?

            Open Controls
        5. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          KDB an Son

          Open Controls
          1. Kiran
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I've got Son too.

            KDB the resounding winner

            Open Controls
        6. kime67
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          kdb is so good

          Open Controls
      5. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Some RMT numbers over the first half of the season (wk3 -19). Take it with a pinch of salt but i find them insightful nonetheless.

        Liv Defenders - Points - Value
        Saiss (for reference) - 66 - 13.26!
        TAA - 77 - 10.23
        Robbo - 70 - 10.02
        VVD - 68 - 10.52

        The 4th mid slot (6.5m-8.5m)
        Troare - 61 - 9.46
        Foden - 61 - 9.37
        Pogba - 74 - 9.26
        Barnes - 62 - 8.88
        Mahrez - 75 - 8.77
        Pulisic (adj. for GW3 blank) - 73 - 8.25

        Premium striker (8.5m+)
        Jimmy - 87 - 10.26
        DCL (for reference) - 62 - 8.63
        Martial - 75 - 8.36
        Werner - 78 - 8.25

        Open Controls
        1. Printing Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Can you publish members data to non-members?

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            i dunno a mod will take it down if i cant

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not sure what it sees in Pogba

          Open Controls
      6. Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Already did Auba, Adams to Kdb, Jim for -4. Is it fair to say I can save my WC?

        Mccarthy*
        TAA Davies* Mitchell (KWP Justin)
        Kdb Salah Jrod Soucek* (Biss*)
        Werner Jimmy DCL

        * players to get rid

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Save WC

          Open Controls
        2. kime67
          • 3 Years
          just now

          save

          Open Controls
      7. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Any other spurs fans tempted to get bale in just for the extra rush of watching his first few games ?

        Open Controls
        1. Benjustjamin
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Is he fit straight away?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Just be 30 min cameos for a gw or 2 I expect, then he’ll start playing 60-70 mins before being fully fit

            Open Controls
        2. lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Think he is injured though, is he not?

          Open Controls
      8. OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Already -4
        ASM & Auba > Podence & KDB
        McCarthy
        TAA Mitchell Justin
        KDB Salah Rodríguez Podence
        Martial Adams Werner (C)
        (Steer) Egan Bissouma Holding
        Any Thoughts or use WC ?

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Save g2g

          Open Controls
        2. kime67
          • 3 Years
          just now

          looks good imo, no need for wc.

          Open Controls
      9. Eldon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        What are your thoughts / strategy towards price drops so early in the season;

        I've had a rough start - 100 points total,

        ASM, Doherty, Werner all look like falling, and some of the players I wanted to replace them with are looking like rising.

        Would you WC to prevent losing value and potentially 0.2 swings (e.g ASM and Podence)?

        Open Controls
      10. kime67
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Difficult start and thinking of -8, Is it possible to climb up the ranks with this?
        mccarthy
        trent digne taylor
        podence kdb son salah
        dcl martial wilson

        Open Controls
      11. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Macaral is injured for a while? Will Vinegar be nailed at lwb? Could do with a 4.5 wolves defender with those fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I just saw this from last nights game
          FPL has him at just a knock
          I was looking to get rid but would be great value at 4.5 even for a few games while I put some other fires out

          Open Controls
      12. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Finally, this looks ideal!

        Martinez (Steer)
        Robertson - Keane - Saiss (Ferguson, Lamptey)
        Salah - Sterling/KDB - Rodriguez - Podence - Foden
        Jimenez - Jesus (Brewster)

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks good.. I will get Timo over Jesus though with your setup

          Open Controls
        2. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          just now

          looks great. Like the Keane pick

          Open Controls
      13. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        appreciate responses on WC draft

        Martinez/4,0
        TAA, Vinagre/Saiss, Castagne, James, Mitchell
        Salah, KDB, Hamez, Podence, Zaha
        Jimenez, Werner, Brewster

        Open Controls
      14. Taegugk Warrior
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        A. J.Rodriguez + Dunne
        B. Foden + Taylor

        Open Controls
        1. Heaton Mess
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      15. HD7
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Original plan was to do Auba to KDB but decided to take a hit this week again
        Auba ASM to Son Zaha
        Hope it works...

        Mccarthy
        TAA Taylor Justin Davies
        Salah Son Hamez Zaha
        Martial Werner

        Button Egan Bissouma Brewster

        Open Controls
      16. Heaton Mess
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mitrovic or Bamford?

        Open Controls
      17. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Werner or Jesus?

        Open Controls
        1. Tree House
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Jesus

          Open Controls
      18. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Just because Martinez saved a pen doesn't mean he's suddenly a good pick

        Open Controls
      19. Tree House
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Drop one:

        A) Mitchel (EVE)
        B) Ayling (shu)
        C) Taylor (SOU)

        Thanks!

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.