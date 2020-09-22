Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 3

Gameweek 3 is a big week in Fantasy Premier League after contrasting starts to the season for managers worldwide.

As ever, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, so here is a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:

Tuesday 22nd September

13:00: FFS – Captaincy

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast

FPLH – First Podcast

Wednesday 23rd September

13:00: FFS – Gianni GW3 Wildcard Reveal

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview

21:00: FPLBB – Podcast

FPLW – Podcast

KingFUT – FPL Chat

Thursday 24th September

13:00: FFS – GW3 Points Prediction

16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

FPLTTH – Gameweek Preview

FPLH – Second Podcast

Friday 25th September

14:30: FFS – Team News

ATFPL – Gameweek Preview

FFF – Preview

Saturday 26th September

7:30: TTFPL

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club

10:10: LTFPL – Deadline Stream

Sunday 27th September

20:30: FPLF – Live Stream

21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

