Fantasy Football TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content for GW38+

For 12 years, Fantasy Football Scout has been committed to providing the most insightful and entertaining content for Fantasy managers.

Whilst that intent has never changed, the mediums certainly have evolved and expanded over the years. What started out with text articles and tools has extended to encompass audio podcasts, four channels of social media, emails and video streams.

This season we’ve invested into all of these areas, but video especially, shipping in extra talent to increase output with the likes of Andy, Sam, Gianni and the Pro Pundits joining Joe to offer fresh news and opinion every day.

Of course, we’re not the only ones doing this, and with so much content it can be a challenge to ensure you get all the relevant insight.

Which is precisely why we’ve put together this Fantasy Football TV schedule, rounding up some of the best streams and videos from Fantasy Football Scout and friends to help guide your Gameweek viewing.

The provisional schedule is outlined below (with channel links), but we’ve also created a Google Calendar that you can add to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

The times provided below are in British Summer Time (BST) and subject to change.

Day-by-Day Fantasy TV (Gameweek 38+)

Explore the best video insights from three leading Fantasy channels:

Monday 20th July

15:00: FFS – Free Hit Watch (YouTube)

Tuesday 21st July

13:00: FFS – Community GW38+ Q&A Session with FPL Family (YouTube)

Wednesday 22nd July

13:00: FFS – Captaincy (YouTube)

17:15: FFS – Live Q&A Session (Twitch)

Thursday 23rd July

15:00: LTFPL Team Selection GW38+ (YouTube)

20:00: FFS ScoutCast (YouTube)

Friday 24th July

14:30: FFS – Team News (YouTube)

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview GW38+ (YouTube)

Saturday 25th July

11:00: FFS – Breakfast Club (YouTube)

Sunday 26th July

14:00: LTFPL – Deadline Live Stream (YouTube)

15:50: FFS Live Matchcast (YouTube)

20:30: FPL Family – End-of-Season Stream (YouTube)

21:00: LTFPL – End-of-Season Stream (YouTube)

Monday 27th July

20:00: FFS Scoutcast End-of-Season Special (YouTube)

