July 20

Fantasy Football TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content for GW38+

For 12 years, Fantasy Football Scout has been committed to providing the most insightful and entertaining content for Fantasy managers.

Whilst that intent has never changed, the mediums certainly have evolved and expanded over the years. What started out with text articles and tools has extended to encompass audio podcasts, four channels of social media, emails and video streams.

This season we’ve invested into all of these areas, but video especially, shipping in extra talent to increase output with the likes of Andy, Sam, Gianni and the Pro Pundits joining Joe to offer fresh news and opinion every day.

Of course, we’re not the only ones doing this, and with so much content it can be a challenge to ensure you get all the relevant insight.

Which is precisely why we’ve put together this Fantasy Football TV schedule, rounding up some of the best streams and videos from Fantasy Football Scout and friends to help guide your Gameweek viewing.

The provisional schedule is outlined below (with channel links), but we’ve also created a Google Calendar that you can add to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

The times provided below are in British Summer Time (BST) and subject to change.

Day-by-Day Fantasy TV (Gameweek 38+)

Explore the best video insights from three leading Fantasy channels:

Monday 20th July

15:00: FFS – Free Hit Watch (YouTube)

Tuesday 21st July

13:00: FFS – Community GW38+ Q&A Session with FPL Family (YouTube)

Wednesday 22nd July

13:00: FFS – Captaincy (YouTube)
17:15: FFS – Live Q&A Session (Twitch)

Thursday 23rd July

15:00: LTFPL Team Selection GW38+ (YouTube)
20:00: FFS ScoutCast (YouTube)

Friday 24th July

14:30: FFS – Team News (YouTube)
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview GW38+ (YouTube)

Saturday 25th July

11:00: FFS – Breakfast Club (YouTube)

Sunday 26th July

14:00: LTFPL – Deadline Live Stream (YouTube)
15:50: FFS Live Matchcast (YouTube)
20:30: FPL Family – End-of-Season Stream (YouTube)
21:00: LTFPL – End-of-Season Stream (YouTube)

Monday 27th July

20:00: FFS Scoutcast End-of-Season Special (YouTube)

Fantasy Football Scout Extra

Don’t have time to watch all these streams? Catch the highlights of key Fantasy Football Scout casts and more at our brand new channel, Fantasy Football Scout Extra.

Want to join the Scout Network and promote your channel?

Have you got a channel that you’d like us to feature in the 2020/21 season? Maybe you have a social account, cool tools or startling insight? If you’d like to work with Fantasy Football Scout for the coming season, let us know with this simple form.

Free Trial

And a reminder that, for the first time ever, we're currently offering a FREE MEMBERSHIP TRIAL, which provides full access to all the extra articles, stats and tools that subscribers enjoy.

To take advantage of this limited-time-only offer, sign up to an annual or monthly subscription as normal and you won't be billed a penny for the first three days.

Full details are in the link below:

Try Fantasy Football Scout Membership for free with our three-day trial

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

  1. linkafu
    21 mins ago

    Will be on BB GW38, Do you think -8 is reasonable? Have button as 2nd goalkeeper want to get Mc Carthy and I m not sure that Jimenez against Chelsea is a good idea

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      18 mins ago

      Is it worth getting a GK in for -4?

      1. linkafu
        16 mins ago

        You re right, too risky thanks. What uthink about Jimenez? Keep or sell for -4?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          5 mins ago

          Chelsea defence not great. I want to go hit free into GW38.

          If I had Jimenez I would not take him out for a hit.

          1. linkafu
            just now

            Think I ll decide tonight. Wolves did'nt convince me since restart

      2. Tinkermania
        8 mins ago

        If your are sure of a penalty save and a cleanie, then yes. Otherwise, no.

        1. linkafu
          just now

          No way to be sure of a penalty save....

    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sell. -4 maximum risk for one week punt imo

    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      with it being bb and last gameweek i would pay a little to have the fun it is to have 2 goalies playing. Reasonably good chance getting you points and i would just consider it part of hit that involves the other one you do, look at them in combination rather than seeing it as hit for a goalie. Not looking at Jimi as one of the best options this week but that game is unpredictable so you might get pleasantly surprised. I would do that goalie move and the last one you have not mentioned, would not go -8, because the benefit of playing BB could be rendered null and void by taking more than -4.

  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Since Villa & Watford still have something to play for in GW38, is it wise going with Arsenal/West Ham defence? Surely they would score atleast 1???

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Anything is possible, look at Bournemouth yesterday, I'd have bet my house on them scoring at least one but no, McCarthy CS stuck on my bench again

    2. linkafu
      15 mins ago

      For me Villa will push to score at least one.

    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      If Villa lose to Arsenal and Watford manage a draw on Tuesday then Villa are relegated.

    4. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      A point will be enough for Watford so they don't necessarily have to score. I think their priority will be not to concede and they'll park the bus but of course tactics might change if/when they concede.

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        We can safely say Watford’s strength is attack rather than defence, therefore even if they were to play for a draw, a 0-0 is more unlikely than a 1-1/2-2 is more likely right?

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    19 mins ago

    Best solution surely is to go hit free into GW38...

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lateriser seems to like a GW38 -4. But yeah I agree

    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Unless it's for a player you'll captain or you have less than 11 playing, yes.

  4. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Foden -> Dilva, bench Greenwood
    Or
    B) Foden, Vardy -> Sterling, Nketiah -4, play Greenwood
    ?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Pieters
    Salah KDB Fernandes Martial Foden
    Jesus Vardy

    (Greenwood Taylor Holgate)
    1FT 2.0ITB

  5. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    A tough day 25 years ago.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nt4rlk5bHvM

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep, remember that game. 4 goals of the highest quality, not much you can do about that.

  6. Cheeto__Bandito
    15 mins ago

    Free hitters getting rid of Bruno,Martial,Rashford against that Leicester defence.... Wow.

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who says?

      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        11 mins ago

        going off many drafts, see just Bruno at most!! When that looks a high scoring fixture with leicester needing to go for the win

    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      United are a spent force. Nothing left in the tank

      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        12 mins ago

        thats whats what you want to believe!

    3. Trophé Mourinho
      14 mins ago

      well Martial doesnt do much away, thats the only one i'd consider losing tbh as I have all 3 and that seems over-kill. But I think I will keep them all, as it would be a -4 to ditch one

      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He got 8 points in his last one and would have got 14 points in the previous one vs Villa if his shot which hit the post went in. I think home vs away since restart is mainly due to small sample size.

    4. El Presidente
      12 mins ago

      There´s your differential right there. Do nothing, stay put.

    5. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      You don’t think Utd look tired? Bruno has been playing so many minutes and they might settle for a draw vs Leicester

      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        7 mins ago

        Luckily half their important players got a rest in the cup for 45 mins. They will be fired up for their most important game of the season thats for sure.

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Seems like wishful thinking. They play West Ham on Wednesday, Leicester on Sunday. 4 days is plenty of rest time.

      3. El Presidente
        4 mins ago

        I think they do, but this last 2 matches are do or die, plus Leicester looks really fragile at the back. I dont know about the triple up, but its a risk to go without for sure....

    6. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Also Vardy against that Man Utd defense and DDG!

    7. FOO FIGHTER
      2 mins ago

      I agree!

      Problem for Leicester is the cannot sit back and defend. They will be mutilated. Only way for Rodgers is to attack. That is even better for UTD attacking assets 🙂

      Can see Ole going 352 vs LEI.

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is it worth getting Jesus on FH if he plays 70+ vs Watford? There is always a risk of benching and with FH is it worth taking the risk?

    1. Avon calling
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      On a FH i would want Kane - Auba - Jesus/Greenwood/Rash

  8. linkafu
    14 mins ago

    When is the start of 2020/2021 PL season?

    1. Andrew
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Talking about Sept 12th but I'm not sure it's 100% confirmed

    2. Trophé Mourinho
      1 min ago

      September 4th or 14th I think, forgot which

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        just now

        Actually Sep 12th, possible August 29th but unlikely

  9. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hayden Mullins taken over at Watford for 2 games. Anyone know what his record's like? Surely he's been in the role before given Watford change managers every few months

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      10 mins ago

      Bound to end in tears.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      9 mins ago

      Makes Auba a must have I reckon!

    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If he can continue his caretaker record they'll be fine, played 2, drawn 1, lost 1!

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    12 mins ago

    City lineup vs Watford is going to cause chaos lol.

    I still believe Pep will either start Jesus or Sterling vs Watford and same for Norwich. If both start vs Watford then GW38 is going to be a massive problem with Pep roulette GW38.

    Luckily I have an FT to make a move if need be.

    1. Shark Team
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I just want to see Dilva, Mahrez and one of KDB/Sterling benched otherwise I will have headache for my FH next gw

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think we'll get team news. Will wait until the last minute to make transfers for 38 as a result with a whole bunch of options depending on who starts for City.

    3. linkafu
      2 mins ago

      For me Sterling will play both game. Already had his rests and possibility to get a season with 20 goals.

      Those two games look like preparation for the Real Madrid game so I think Pep will play his first team.

      1. linkafu
        just now

        But we will wait for news from Rockstar. He said he will try to get the City Norwich line up before deadline.
        Fingers crossed

  11. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Antonio or D Silva for GW38?

    Or any other mid for 7.6 I'm overlooking?

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like both but DSilva edges

  12. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kai Havertz reported to join Chelsea and let's have a look on Chelsea's attacking assets for the upcoming season:
    Mount, Pulisic, CHO, Abraham, Giroud + Werner + Ziyech + Havertz
    I think Frank will start with Mount Pulisic Werner Ziyech Havertz... This attack is even better than Man Utd's attack

    1. Godfrey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      5 attackers?

      I think Werner striker with Havertz as false 9 around Werner. Ziyech and Pulisic on the wing with a Kante + Jorginho/Kovacic as CM

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pity about the defence and GK

    3. Tinkermania
      6 mins ago

      Is Giroud staying at Chelsea?

      1. Tinkermania
        1 min ago

        He will stay just to play in the EFL cup, I suppose.

  13. linkafu
    11 mins ago

    Is Charlie Taylor out for the end of season? Or chance to play GW38?

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He has a chance, not sure how big of one though.

  14. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    If you are on a -4 would you take another hit to get a defender in as my other 2 are injured? So lascelles > Tarowski

    TAA - Doherty - Kiko - (Lascelles - Holgate)

    1. Avon calling
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        means having Kiko start and no backup

  15. Will J 256
    8 mins ago

    What do you make of Lucas Moura on a free hit?

    1. Avon calling
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Forgot he even existed.

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too many better options in midfield

    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Played well last game, but there's just so many other midfielders that I want as is, not sure he makes the cut.

  16. Netters2018
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    What to do with this lot
    2 fts and chasing top spot in ML
    Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Saiss
    Kdb, Salah, Son, Fernandes
    Rash, Greenwood, Jimi
    Bench Foden, Holgate, Lascelles

    Happy to risk 3 transfers and take a -4
    Thanks

  17. RVP 20
    6 mins ago

    Changes for 38? 1.1 ITB, 1 FT, TC left

    Pope 3.9
    TAA Long Saiss Taylor Robinson
    KDB Salah Bruno Son Maximin
    Rashford Jimenez Greenwood

    Willing to take hits

    1. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Get City

  18. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who do you guys suggest Triple Captaining GW38?

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll be on Auba, Kane or KDB

    2. Trophé Mourinho
      1 min ago

      Kane, Auba, Dilva, KDB, Sterling
      One of them

  19. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Auba + Foden
    B) Kane + Foden
    C) Auba + Soucek -4
    D) Ings + Dilva -4
    E) Jesus + Bowen -4

    Gotta be A or B right? Any of those hits seem worth it?

    1. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B - I prefer Kane purely because watford are fighting and palace arent

    3. Trophé Mourinho
      2 mins ago

      you think Foden plays 38?

    4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      E could be worth it imo but otherwise A/B.

  20. DIMITRIS
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Start one for last GW : Foden or Wood ?

  21. Henning
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    80 points ahead in ml.
    Should i consentrate on the big league?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't need to be making defensive ML transfers if that's what you're asking.

  22. DIMITRIS
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Is it worth -4 for last GW to do this:
    Pickford and Rashford OUT
    Martinez and Aubameyang IN
    ?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not so sure Auba outscores Rashford by 4, but might be better to ask after this week's games.

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wouldn't even consider this if I didn't have to catch up on 25 points in my cash mini league. It's frustraiting tbh.
        Thanks for answering.

    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Selling Rashford could backfire, looks their best player the last 2 games

  23. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    pick 2

    a sterling
    b kane
    c auba

    thank you

    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ab

  24. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on Ederson and Vardy to Jesus and Pope for -4

    Or should I just do vardy to Auba for free?

  25. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts here gentleman? 1FT, 0.6 ITB

    Pope
    TAA Cresswell Maguire
    Sterling KDB Foden Martial Pulisic
    Rashford Wood

    Fab DCL Egan Doherty

    a) Doherty > Tark and play over Maguire
    b) Pulisic > Antonio
    c) hit for Rashford > Kane/Auba
    d) something else

  26. Tom the Sloth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Just signed up for the three day free trial members area.

    But I keep getting rejected, being told that "You don't have an active membership" when trying to log in.

    What's wrong?

  27. Andrew
    • 8 Years
    just now

    How's this FH GW38 team looking?

    Martinez (Button)
    Pieters Bardsley Cresswell (Rico Simpson)
    Salah Bruno Dilva Sterling (Guendouzi)
    Auba Jesus Ings

