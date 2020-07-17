Try Fantasy Football Scout Membership for free with our three-day trial

Ever wondered what Fantasy Football Scout Membership was all about?

If you’ve resisted the pull so far, we’ve got just the thing for you.

For the first time ever, we’re offering a FREE three-day trial of our Members Area, which provides full access to all the extra articles, stats and tools that subscribers enjoy.

To take advantage of this limited-time-only offer, sign up to an annual or monthly subscription as normal and you won’t be billed a penny for the first three days.

After that point, monthly and annual Memberships will be billed at £2.99 and £17.50 respectively.

Full-season Fantasy Football Scout subscriptions are our best-value package and cost £17.50 for a full 12 months – that’s the equivalent of less than £1.46 a month.

If you’re new to the benefits of Fantasy Football Scout Membership, you can get full details, along with a series of movies previewing the content, via this page.

The YouTube video below also provides you with a whistle-stop tour of the Members Area.

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition this season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you identify players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez did in 2018/19.

We’ve also introduced Members-only comments and Hot Topics to allow for detailed discussions of content behind the pay-wall.

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools (below) were both refined for 2019/20, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

Reigning Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy is a paid-up Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

We are hugely grateful to those who show their support by signing up as a Member each season. This continues to enable us to maintain the site, grow the Fantasy Football Scout team and develop more ideas.

Here are just some of the features you can enjoy as a subscriber:

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots, chances created among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Members can also create custom tables based on the data and share them with other subscribers (an example from last season is shown above).

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

CUSTOMISABLE SEASON TICKER

Sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well using our customisable Season Ticker.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a member here. A full FAQ on our Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT