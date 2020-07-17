Try Fantasy Football Scout Membership for free with our three-day trial

563
Ever wondered what Fantasy Football Scout Membership was all about?

If you’ve resisted the pull so far, we’ve got just the thing for you.

For the first time ever, we’re offering a FREE three-day trial of our Members Area, which provides full access to all the extra articles, stats and tools that subscribers enjoy.

To take advantage of this limited-time-only offer, sign up to an annual or monthly subscription as normal and you won’t be billed a penny for the first three days.

After that point, monthly and annual Memberships will be billed at £2.99 and £17.50 respectively.

Full-season Fantasy Football Scout subscriptions are our best-value package and cost £17.50 for a full 12 months – that’s the equivalent of less than £1.46 a month.

If you’re new to the benefits of Fantasy Football Scout Membership, you can get full details, along with a series of movies previewing the content, via this page.

The YouTube video below also provides you with a whistle-stop tour of the Members Area.

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition this season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you identify players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez did in 2018/19.

We’ve also introduced Members-only comments and Hot Topics to allow for detailed discussions of content behind the pay-wall.

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools (below) were both refined for 2019/20, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

Reigning Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy is a paid-up Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

We are hugely grateful to those who show their support by signing up as a Member each season. This continues to enable us to maintain the site, grow the Fantasy Football Scout team and develop more ideas.

Here are just some of the features you can enjoy as a subscriber:

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots, chances created among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Members can also create custom tables based on the data and share them with other subscribers (an example from last season is shown above).

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

CUSTOMISABLE SEASON TICKER

Sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well using our customisable Season Ticker.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a member here. A full FAQ on our Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

563 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    A)Tarkowski + Wood(c)
    OR
    B)Pieters + Ings(c)
    Thanks!

    1. ameenkw
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      just this gw? a looks good

      1. Shark Team
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yes thanks!

  2. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to bring Martial for Pulisic, captain him then move him on for Dilva for 38?

    1. John Nerdelbaum
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      I actually quite like that

    2. milanista10
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Got him for Foden for -4 too, will captain him & likely to shift him or Bruno to Dilva in 38

    3. ameenkw
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      not rly .. not for -4 to be sold ..

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Could work nicely

  3. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    GW 37 - Lascelles ➡️ Tark
    GW 38 - Willian and Vardy ➡️ DSilva and Auba -4??

    Or what would you do? 3.6 ITB.
    Allison McCarthy
    Tark Trent Doherty Lascelles Taylor
    KDB (M)artial Bruno Sterling Willian
    Ings Vardy Greenwood

    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you are going to take a hit u might as well do one of gw38 moves this week

  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bamford, Mr xG, a lock at 6.5m?

    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      How much will Ian Harte be?

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I like your descripiton, Mr xG. He's not a Premier League striker and if they have any sense they'll replace.

  5. liboo
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Willian and TAA out for martial and Tarikwiski

    Worthy -4 ?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not for -4.

  6. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    BB37: Worth to get rid of Aurier for a hit? If yes, should I double up on burnley defence or get a brighton defender?

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Can just afford Foden to DSilva for -4. I may not be able to afford next week without hit

    A Keep Foden
    B Get DSilva -4

  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    New article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/17/antonio-leads-the-west-ham-line-again-with-haller-still-on-the-bench/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_22140516

  9. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Championship this season is poor compared to the average. There is no team in there that is like Wolves or Newcastle from previous years. Even Burnley were better when they were promoted.

    The league is competitive, but that is because they are a lot of average players of similar ability in it. Can see whoever comes up really struggling, similar to Villa and Norwich, unless they are able to get some good players who are not old and have PL experience.

    1. Samwise
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      not Leeds, they have BAMFORD

      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        That proves my point. When he is one of the leading scorers in the Championship, you know it can't be that good.

  10. Jink
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wildcard active! Setting up for bench boost next week. Do you have any suggestions?
    Pope
    Pieters Saïss Egan
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial
    Ings Jesus Rashford
    (Martinez Dilva Mings Cresswell)

    1. Jink
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      0.2 ITB

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Looks good. Not sure if KDB will play both inconsequential PL games left.

    3. Disco Volante
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Flabbergasted that you still have your WC and your BB. That’s not a criticism it is genually impressive. Although I’m guessing that you don’t like to take risks?

      1. Jink
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        I played FH in gw30+ to keep my TV high, my team was also reasonable at that point. I’ve been winning my mini league for some time now so risks haven’t been needed.

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Spanking side well done. You win for the best first bench 😉

      Not clear that I'd have Mings and Cresswell on BB but who knows really. Is there a Burnley triple up in defence available?

      1. Jink
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        I know what you mean! However Mings and Cresswell play each other in gw38+ so hopefully one will keep a cleansheet, and all my eggs aren’t in one basket for a Burnley triple cleansheet!

  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    0FT. All set? Saka only viable bench player.

    Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss
    Salah KDB Bruno(C) D.Silva
    Auba(V) Greenwood Jimi

    Martinez Saka Cathcart C.Taylor*

  12. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bardsley or Pieters?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      50/50. Go with the cheaper 1.

  13. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Vardy + Puli to Ingsy + Dilva??

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      *For -4

    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Kiko haul incoming!

    Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Would you do AWB+Vardy -> Rashford+Tarkowski(or any other defender) for -4 ? Alternative to keep a transfer for the last game ( don't have free hit)

  16. bluetiger
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Play Pulisic, Greenwood or Ings this week?

