Pro Pundits - Lateriser September 24

The ‘glue guys’ who will be set-and-forget FPL options on my Gameweek 3 Wildcard

Lateriser, who finished 30th in the world last season, discusses the Fantasy assets who he’ll be sticking with over the coming weeks and months.

I am one of many managers who is deploying their Wildcard right now and one of the reasons for that is the emergence of a few ‘glue guys’ – that and the fact that I’ve had a terrible start, and my overall rank is around the 4.5 million mark.

Glue guys are the kind of picks in a particular ‘value’ price bracket that you just need to set in your team and forget about for a long time because they will continue to offer bang for buck for the mid-to-long term.

It’s important to filter these out because if you’re Wildcarding this early in the season, you need to get these picks right so that your team has enough stability.

It’s the emergence of these glue guys and a few long-term trends that I’m particularly comfortable ‘banking’ on that has me Wildcarding early. It was the similar emergence of assets like Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m), John Lundstram (£5.5m) and Todd Cantwell early last season that instilled me with confidence to Wildcard early.

So who are the ‘glue guys’ that I’m looking at early this season?

Tariq Lamptey (£4.5M)

Brighton look like a different team this season, especially with the addition of highly-rated Ben White (£4.5m) in their side. They have been very impressive in the first two games and look to me like a team that is going to do much better than they did last year.

What Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) gives us is the ability to provide points at both ends of the pitch at a cut-price rate.

  1. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    So here's my WC team.

    Martinez Steer
    TAA VVD Robbo Lampety Mitchell
    KDB Son Zaha Bissouma Burke
    Werner DCL Jimi

    Bench players uninspiring and I'll have to play one of the Brighton players each week probably, but I think I'm decided on the Liverpool defence, front 3 and midfield 3, so it's just a matter of picking the fodder!

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Werner to mitro and see if you can upgrade son to Sterling

      Open Controls
    2. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Downgrading Werner to Ings means you can upgrade Bissouma to Podence/Klich
      This gives you a much stronger bench.

      Open Controls
    3. Be Water
        5 mins ago

        Werner to Jimi and Bissouma to Podence.

        Open Controls
        1. RedWolf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Jimi twice would be great!

          Open Controls
    4. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I see Chelsea playing 4-2-3-1 against WBA if Pulisic is not fit to start

      Tammy
      Werner Kai Mount/Ziyech

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        You'd expect Lampard to adapt to the trends and tendencies of the players he already has... But he didn't in GWs 1 and 2

        Didn't in the Cup either

        Seems he's just rolling along until his best XI gets fit

        Open Controls
      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 mins ago

        Pulisic won't start so this looks very likely. Makes Werner look less appealing, perhaps.

        Open Controls
      3. Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Werner
        Mount Kai Odoi
        Kova Kante

        Open Controls
        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Odoi not yet

          https://weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com/2020/9/24/21453898/lampard-really-pleased-with-hudson-odoi-but-wants-to-see-premier-league-standard

          Open Controls
      4. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        when liverpool sign a new player he never walks straight into the team. i can think of fabinho as a good example of this, and similarly thiago hasnt started straightaway. they are worked in over time.

        i cant help but think lampard had a built a decent team (that got top 4) and should have kept with it and introduced the likes of Werner/Havertz/Ziyech slowly over the first few weeks - cameos at first and then starts later.

        its sent a terrible message to the likes of Mount/Abraham etc

        Open Controls
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Mount has played 90mins both games but feel for Tammy a bit

          Open Controls
          1. Siva Mohan
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Werner was promised a striker role and FL has to keep it .. it's hard on Tammy thou

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              that maybe so - but if he does a Torres he will still lose his place!

              Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Tammy probably knew this was coming. Having said that, the shift Tammy out in vs. Barnsley is -exactly- the response Lampard would have wanted to see. MOTM performance, even with Havertz getting the hat-trick.

            Given our struggles on the wing at the start of this season, putting Tammy up top allows Werner to drift to the left (which he does anyway) with the main still up top with Havertz (hopefully) supporting as a #10. Other wing can be filled by Mount.

            Unfortunately I have no idea if Lampard will ACTUALLY do that.

            Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          This makes a bit too much sense. Pep does this too (see Mahrez, even with his EPL pedigree)

          Seems Lampard expected Werner and Havertz to immediately replicate their performances from another team in another league, while also expecting his top 4 winners of last season to suddenly be much worse :/

          Open Controls
    5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bench one:
      A) H. Barnes
      B) KWP
      C) Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        B or C

        Open Controls
      3. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        KWP

        Open Controls
      4. HugoSimpson2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    6. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Many looking at the triple up on Wolves - once again they are the source of value players and they have a great run of fixtures.

      Which ones are you going with and why?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Semedo/Saiss, Podence, Jimenez.

        Open Controls
      2. cutch
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Saïss (returns at both ends)
        Jiménez (goals and lots of bonus)

        Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Only Saiss unfortunately. Can't afford Jimenez without taking hits. Don't want Podence as i like my midfield 5 more than him.

        Open Controls
      4. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Currently on Saiss and Jimenez. Unlikely to triple up because the good fixtures aren't long enough. If the run was longer, I'd have loved to add Semedo

        I'm going for nailed players only this season, I think. Or those nailed due to injuries, who I can simply sell once the main starter is fit

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          fixtures are great until wk10.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          What are you talking about? The fixtures last until GW10! That's a very long time. By which point you can move one of them on especially if you're doubling at the back.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I'm not on a wildcard. If I'm getting Semedo, it's by GW4 or 6, as my team doesn't NEED a 3rd Wolves player

            Do you understand my "not long enough" point now?

            Open Controls
      5. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Saiss & Jimmy are locks.
        Podence and Semedo under consideration.

        Open Controls
      6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        An ashtray full of JPS

        Open Controls
      7. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Saiss & Podence

        would have Jimmy if on WC too

        Open Controls
      8. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I want double defense.

        Boly, Saiss, Jimenez.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Semedo over Boly if he comes in at 5.5?

          Open Controls
      9. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Just Jimmy and Saiss for me on WC.

        Open Controls
    7. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Which is the best move for a hit?

      McCarthy*
      TAA Coady Davies* Ayling
      Salah KDB JRod ASM*
      Werner Ings
      Button Reed Justin Vassilev
      0FT 1.5 ITB

      A. McCarthy > Guaita / Martinez
      B. ASM > Podence / Klich
      C. Davies > Saiss
      D. No need for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Be Water
          3 mins ago

          B. I did ASM to Podence myself.

          Open Controls
      2. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        WC team, how's this looking? No Chelsea I know but ill risk it till they have their set-up and starting 11 sorted.

        Martinez
        Robbo Saiss Lamptey Taylor Mitchell
        Salah KDB Son Hames Foden
        Jimmy DCL Brewster

        0.0 itb

        Open Controls
        1. cutch
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          On a WC myself and ignoring Chelsea too. I like your team. Of course you could have Chelsea players as well, but we can't have more than 15 players, can we?

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Yes, and thanks! If they do explode it will be an easy Son or Hames > 8/8.5m chelsea mid switch.

            Open Controls
      3. Bumbaclot
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Saiss away at westham

        Or

        C Taylor home to saints??

        Thanks everyone

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Saiss probably

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Saiss

          Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. ManofKent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          S

          Open Controls
      4. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        1. TAA plus Robo
        2. Salah

        Open Controls
        1. what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          still Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Have Sterling and KDB

            Open Controls
      5. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Son or Hames?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          Son, but the 1.5 price difference has me on Rodriguez.

          Open Controls
          1. Siva Mohan
            • 8 Years
            just now

            would you double up with DCL?

            Open Controls
        2. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          Cant help but feel that James has only gotten started yet has been so impressive. Cant see him perform at the 9m mid level

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            I meant can see him*

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ah yes thanks!

              Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Can't or can?

            Open Controls
        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Son from both a points and value perspective

          Open Controls
        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Son and it's not close imo.

          Hamez had 1 penalty area touch, and 1 shot on goal against 10 man West Brom. The only thing that might swing the pendulum towards Hamez is if he's on pens.

          Open Controls
          1. Siva Mohan
            • 8 Years
            just now

            cheers for the stats..

            leaning towards Son

            Open Controls
        5. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Son. He features in all my tables.

          Open Controls
          1. Siva Mohan
            • 8 Years
            just now

            legend has spoken!

            cheers Doosra

            Open Controls
            1. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              x

              Open Controls
        6. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          cheers all

          Open Controls
      6. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Any improvements?

        Martinez
        Taylor - VVD - Saiss
        Son - KDB - Salah - Foden
        Werner - DCL - Wood

        Steer - Lamptey- Mitchell - Reed

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Planning Werner > Jimmy after the West brom game

          Open Controls
        2. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          nice!

          Open Controls
      7. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        better combo :
        a. Werner + Foden (3/4/3)
        b. Sterling + Klich (3/5/2) double up with KDB

        gracias

        Open Controls
      8. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Couple of quick questions

        1) is it worth getting Mitchell on a WC or is it just a transfer waiting to happen with PVA? will PVA get his spot back? Can either Mitchell/PVA play as a RB over Ward?

        2) Werner or Jesus?

        3) Salah/Foden or Sterling/Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          1) the timing looks right for Mitchell to Ferguson, probably banking 0.1m in the process
          2) Controversially, I am going to say neither. The mids at both clubs are the better routes into those attacks.
          3) If you have KdB already then Salah/Foden. Captain club diversity.

          Open Controls
      9. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Non WC-splurgers unite!

        Feeling in the minority here and a general sense of foreboding!

        O/ \O High fives for being patient (or possibly stupid. We shall see 😆 )

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Less WCers than you think probably - those on a WC have lots of decisions to make so are more visible, while most non-WCers have already done Auba to KDB so have nothing to ask.

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Fair point Jarv!

            My main pain point is McCarthy and KWP double up but can’t be worth a hit to sort out.

            Open Controls
        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m holding off as it stands. See below

          Open Controls
      10. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Which team would you prefer?

        A) Without Werner 352
        Martínez
        TAA Saïss Castagne
        Salah KDB Foden Podence Son
        DCL Jiménez

        Steer Mitchell Lamptey Brewster

        B) With Werner 343
        Martínez
        TAA Castagne Konsa
        Salah KDB Foden Podence
        DCL Werner Jiménez

        Steer Anguissa Lamptey Mitchell

        Open Controls
      11. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Am I the only one who can't see the whole captain poll? Scouts?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          dont like the new captain poll - where are the results?

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            To be revealed for just £17.50 on Saturday morning wouldn't surprise me.

            Open Controls
            1. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              I've already paid.

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Like you take any notice of the captain poll anyway 😉

                Open Controls
          2. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            In a minuscule pie chart, on a new tab.

            Impossible for this old git to read.

            Open Controls
      12. Ian Davis
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jimenez or Werner? I would definitely go Jimenez, but got a bad feeling that Werner is about to haul...

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Werner, if you’re going to captain him against WBA. Otherwise, Jimenez.

          Open Controls
      13. Old Gregg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        On WC.

        is this ok?. Template?

        Guita-4m
        Robbo-James-lamptey-(Mitchell)-(Justin)
        KDB-Salah-Podence-Foden-(Burke)
        Werner-Dcl-Jimi

        Guita + Robbo or Martinez+TAA?

        Not really sure about justin either

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looks nice mate

          Open Controls
        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Perhaps go TAA. Set and forget

          Open Controls
      14. xHaTr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which is better?

        A: Trent and Foden

        B: Robertson and Zaha/Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A over the season for me

          Open Controls
      15. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Morning guys. Best move here. Used my FT. 1.9itb. For a hit, Egan >>

        A. Saiss
        B. James
        C. Digne
        D. Lamptey
        E. Wildcard time!

        McCarthy
        TAA, Egan**, Davies, Mitchell
        Salah, KDB, Rodríguez, ASM*
        Werner, Ings
        (Nyland, Justin, Bissouma**, Davis)

        Open Controls
      16. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Awful start 3mil rank. Pulisic, Egan, ASM etc. Don’t like hits much but already taken one and think it might set be up for a while to do another one this GW. Done ASM to Podence as that was a big swing. Auba to KDB worth a -4. Then Egan out likely GW4. Thanks

        McCarthy
        TAA, Ayling, Taylor
        Salah, Auba, Rodriguez, Podence
        Martial, Ings, Mitrovic
        Steer, Mitchell, Egan, Bissouma

        Open Controls
        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          after EVE vs WBA .. 250K 😎

          after end of GW2 .. 2M 😀

          Open Controls

