The ‘glue guys’ who will be set-and-forget FPL options on my Gameweek 3 Wildcard

Lateriser, who finished 30th in the world last season, discusses the Fantasy assets who he’ll be sticking with over the coming weeks and months.

I am one of many managers who is deploying their Wildcard right now and one of the reasons for that is the emergence of a few ‘glue guys’ – that and the fact that I’ve had a terrible start, and my overall rank is around the 4.5 million mark.

Glue guys are the kind of picks in a particular ‘value’ price bracket that you just need to set in your team and forget about for a long time because they will continue to offer bang for buck for the mid-to-long term.

It’s important to filter these out because if you’re Wildcarding this early in the season, you need to get these picks right so that your team has enough stability.

It’s the emergence of these glue guys and a few long-term trends that I’m particularly comfortable ‘banking’ on that has me Wildcarding early. It was the similar emergence of assets like Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m), John Lundstram (£5.5m) and Todd Cantwell early last season that instilled me with confidence to Wildcard early.

So who are the ‘glue guys’ that I’m looking at early this season?

Tariq Lamptey (£4.5M)

Brighton look like a different team this season, especially with the addition of highly-rated Ben White (£4.5m) in their side. They have been very impressive in the first two games and look to me like a team that is going to do much better than they did last year.

What Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) gives us is the ability to provide points at both ends of the pitch at a cut-price rate.

