Who has created the most chances in FPL and why Solly March can be a budget gem

In his latest column, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses the players creating the most chances so far in 2020/21, a new Leicester City asset for the watchlist, Stuart Dallas and a Brighton differential.

Gameweek 3 has drawn to a close, and all in all, it’s been a pretty good one for me.

A total of 52 points has seen my overall rank rise to 453,222, and though it’s still early days, it’s been a positive start.

Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) led the way with 10 captain points but there were also returns for Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) and Patrick Bamford (£5.8m), who has started well and exceeded expectations.

So, in this my latest article as part of the Pro Pundits initiative, I thought I’d touch upon a few things that have piqued my interest over the last few weeks.

I tend to make a lot of notes on a day-to-day basis and I suppose this is me downloading some of that information. If one or two of you can take something away from it, it’ll be worth it.

The Creators

Knowing the identity of each club’s most creative player, whether or not it’s from open play or set pieces, is something I like to keep note of. After just three Gameweeks, we’re still working with a small sample size and waiting for statistics to settle down, but in an attempt to pick up on any early trends, I thought I’d share it.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

