580
Pro Pundits - Tom September 30

Who has created the most chances in FPL and why Solly March can be a budget gem

580 Comments
Share

In his latest column, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses the players creating the most chances so far in 2020/21, a new Leicester City asset for the watchlist, Stuart Dallas and a Brighton differential.

Gameweek 3 has drawn to a close, and all in all, it’s been a pretty good one for me.

A total of 52 points has seen my overall rank rise to 453,222, and though it’s still early days, it’s been a positive start.

Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) led the way with 10 captain points but there were also returns for Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) and Patrick Bamford (£5.8m), who has started well and exceeded expectations.

So, in this my latest article as part of the Pro Pundits initiative, I thought I’d touch upon a few things that have piqued my interest over the last few weeks.

I tend to make a lot of notes on a day-to-day basis and I suppose this is me downloading some of that information. If one or two of you can take something away from it, it’ll be worth it.

The Creators

Knowing the identity of each club’s most creative player, whether or not it’s from open play or set pieces, is something I like to keep note of. After just three Gameweeks, we’re still working with a small sample size and waiting for statistics to settle down, but in an attempt to pick up on any early trends, I thought I’d share it.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

580 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pies Have Come
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Why is Vardy not even in the top 10 on the 'Watch List' on this site? A hat-trick against City and currently top of the FPL league? Please explain as I'm clearly missing something...

    Open Controls
    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      hes 11th and therefore doesnt make the top 10. Case closed.

      Open Controls
      1. Pies Have Come
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Oh yeah, Werner is #2 and Vardy doesn't make the top 10. Good luck with that.

        Open Controls
    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      last updated 8 days ago it seems

      Open Controls
      1. Pies Have Come
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I've just noticed that. Thanks. Although you would think a site of this magnitude and paying members it would get updated more regularly than 8 days apart (IMO).

        Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Plenty of better options tbf, has offered nothing besides pens this season

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Really, like who?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Jimi, Ings, Rich all on pens and have also looked good from open play... also 1.5-2.0 cheaper than Vardy

          Open Controls
    4. Pies Have Come
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Vardy is even on pens. How many pens are getting awarded this season? Werner is yet to score yet he makes #2?

      Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      We all suffer from that stubbornness. You know the "well, he has probably scored all his goals now so better now consider him".

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        not*

        Open Controls
  2. Dreaming of glory
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Brewster bid of 18m looks to be enough to get him for s utd. Hope he agrees terms great enabler at 4.5m and frees up a Liverpool spot i was beginning to think I might need a hit to remove him

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Drooling at the thought of a debut against Fulham.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDogsCats
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Will probably be first player I'm sure of in my XI that week if he's there.

        Open Controls
      2. Dreaming of glory
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        If s utd can get it together during the break yea! They haven't been at the races since project restart really

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Werner to Brewster imminent

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ooh interesting..

        Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'm wondering if he's starting XI material. Sheffield United do create chances for their strikers, they just suck. Brewster could change that.

      Open Controls
      1. Dreaming of glory
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Yea not sure he will play every week with Burke, sharp, mcburnie & mcgoldrick as other options but for 4.5 he only has to chip in and given none of the other guys are prolific if he scores a few he could get a decent run and be a brilliant enabler

        Open Controls
  3. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    So, do I stick and save a transfer so I can do mini wildcard over IB with 3 transfers if necessary, or Werner to Jimi and Captain v Fulham? Or any other ideas please?
    McCarthy (4.0)

    Robbo Trent Justin (Taylor Mitchell)

    Salah Hames KDB Foden (Bissouma)

    Wilson Mitro Werner
    1 FT Zero ITB

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. fantasyfog
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You need to give city boys a chance, I expect them to finish 1st or 2nd again even without a fit striker

      Open Controls
  4. Slurpy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What's the answer to the Son conundrum?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Sit tight

      Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      YOLO - Mahrez!

      Open Controls
    3. Dreaming of glory
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      pick one of several option and hope u get lucky. Going to be alot of complaints given its between 4/5 players for alot of ppl

      Open Controls
  5. phily4321
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    A) Saiss & Burke
    B) Podence & Dunne

    McCarthy
    Trent, KWP, Robbo
    KDB, Salah, Jrodrigues, Barnes, Podence
    Ings, DCL

    Steer, Dunne, Mitchell, Davis

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Chances of Son dropping again & Mahrez rising - worth a punt?

    Already got KDB & Sterling.

    Open Controls
  7. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Normally I don't take many hits, maybe 2 or 3 a season but somehow I ended up already taken two hits and it didn't ended well...

    GW2 Pulisic and Ings out for Hames and Martial for -4
    GW3 Auba and Soucek out for KDB and Podence for -4

    That's being said, I will take another hit this week; Werner and Mitro to Jimmy and DCL for -4

    Probably will backfire big time again but I really like the look of these transfers atm...

    Open Controls
  8. Fit_to_drop
    47 mins ago

    Apart from the chance of injury is there any reason to hold off doing a WC until after the International Gameweek? Worried about price rises to key players and am currently left with .1 ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDogsCats
      1 min ago

      Any possible spread of COVID could result in an entire intl squad having to self isolate, or in worse case (for FPL) if it's unknown at first the majority of a PL team may have to do so if someone comes back from intl duty and then tests positive. If your team isn't over reliant on a couple of teams and most of your players are spread across different teams you're probably fine but just be wary of it.

      Open Controls
  9. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Salah and KDB both essential together going forward? Or if only captaining Salah each GW, and Man City not fully clicking can KDB be left out for now given the lack of flexibility it creates?

    TAA Saiss Justin (Dier) (4.0)
    Salah Son Havertz Soucek 4.5
    Kane Werner Wilson

    Main options considering this week with 2FT available are:
    A. Son + Kane + Werner > KDB + Jiménez + Ings -4 (tricky to get Son back in if commit to KDB and Havertz starts firing)

    B. Simple Son > Mahrez, and maybe Werner > Jiménez

    Open Controls
  10. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    2 FT's 0.4 itb

    Ryan
    TAA KWP Justin Mitchell Davies*
    Salah KDB Foden Soucek Bissouma
    Adams Werner* Kane*

    A) Kane + Davies -> Richarlison + Robertson
    B) Werner -> Richarlison
    C) Werner + Kane -> Richarlison + Jimenez?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.