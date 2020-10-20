204
Champions League October 20

The best players to own and captain for opening round of UEFA Champions League Fantasy

204 Comments
Share

UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers have just a few hours left to select their squads for the new season.

Make sure you read up on our introductory articles for the game, as the clock winds down until the Matchday One deadline.

As you add the finishing touches, we have provided some last-minute tips and advice on captaincy, team selection and chip usage.

Champions League match tickets, Playstation 5 consoles and cash in the UEFA store are up for grabs, while Premium Memberships will also be dished out to the leaders in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (PIN: 65KAB8EHX307).

Captains Sensible

In the UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, managers can pick two captains per week; one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

That means we can afford to take a more balanced approach to the game with ‘sensible’ and ‘differential’ options available on both nights.

Tuesday, October 20

Sensible

If you want a sensible call for Tuesday’s games, it has to be (arguably) the best player of all time at home to the Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros.

Yes, Lionel Messi (€12m) and his Barcelona side lost 1-0 to Getafe at the weekend, but they rested Philippe Coutinho (€9m) and Ansu Fati (€8m), who we’ve already seen work well with the Argentinian so far this season.

We all know Messi can score a hat-trick whenever he feels like it and this seems like the perfect fixture for the Blaugrauna to redeem themselves for the weekend and re-announce themselves onto the European stage. Messi has to be your man for this Tuesday night fixture.

Differential

Selecting a differential for Tuesday is a tough prospect, as most of the good options for Tuesday evening are fairly highly owned.

However, the deadline for transfers is at kick-off, so we will have the luxury of seeing the start line-ups.

Therefore, assuming he starts, I’m recommending Artem Dzyuba (€8m) as the differential option for the armband.

With just 1% ownership, Zenit’s talisman has seven goals and four assists so far this season and is on penalties for the Russian giants, who have a plum fixture at home to Club Brugge. 

Wednesday, October 21

Sensible

Six goals in his last two league games, playing in the best team in Europe, European Player of the Year, 102 goals in his last 100 games. Am I missing anything?

Oh yes, 15 goals in 11 games in last season’s Champions League-winning campaign. He might be playing Atlético, but this is Robert Lewandowski (€12m). The form man of Europe.

Differential

There are some great differential options for Wednesday’s games and I could only whittle them down as far these two: Duvan Zapata (€9.5m) and Romelu Lukaku (€11m).

Zapata is only owned by 2% and will start as the main striker for Atalanta against Danish minnows Midtjylland. The Italian outfit have a ruthless habit of scoring four or more goals a game, which they’ve already done in three of their four games so far this season. If they do it in Denmark, Zapata will be involved. 

Lukaku seems less of a secret, but he is still only in 4% of squads. The former Manchester United striker scored for Inter in the Milan derby this weekend to make it four goals in four Serie A games under Antonio Conte.

Their fixture at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach, who currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga, makes Lukaku a very appealing prospect for this week. 

The 1% Club

When there’s 32 teams in a football tournament, there is always an instant saturation of good options in every position. As such, I didn’t think the standard 10%, or even 5% ownership, could be considered quite different enough to be a real ‘differential’.

Even then, I’ve found eight great options with 1% ownership or less which could fire your team to glory. Welcome to the 1% Club.

Up first are three midfielders priced between 8.5-9m. Florian Thauvin (€8.5m) is Marseille’s talisman, scoring against Bordeaux at the weekend playing as part of a front two. He’s also on penalties (although he missed one at the weekend). 

Next up is Dortmund’s Marco Reus (€8.5m), who came off the bench to score the winning goal on Saturday. He looks back to full fitness and sharpness while both him and Erling Haaland (€11m) were benched on Saturday to make sure they’re fully fit for the game against an unconvincing Lazio side on Tuesday evening. 

When both mentally and physically fit, Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic (€9m) is the most feared piece in one of Europe’s most feared attacking teams. He returned to the Atalanta side with 63 minutes in the loss to Napoli this weekend and should be ready for the trip to Denmark on Wednesday. Assuming he finds his form of last season, he could be the most dangerous differential of the lot.

Two 5m defenders from big teams also find themselves in the 1% Club. PSG’s Alessandro Florenzi (€5m) and Juventus’s Danilo (€5m) both seem nailed in their respective teams.

Both have four great group games of the six, and Florenzi is becoming a key piece for PSG at both ends, scoring in their victory against Amiens on Friday evening. 

The final few are slightly lesser known players, but by no means lesser options. I discussed Zenit’s Dzyuba above, but the man who’s been playing behind him in the league also has 1% ownership.

Attacking midfielder Alexsandr Erokhin (€5.0m) has three goals in his last three games for Zenit and if he keeps that form up with games against Club Brugge and Lazio, he could be a massive bargain.

Olympiacos’ Youssef El-Arabi (€8m) and Rennes’ Sehrou Guirassy (€6.5m) are both 1% owned and have the potential to score big in the group stages.

Both have form coming into this Champions League campaign too. El-Arabi scored a hat-trick in just 50 minutes on the pitch this weekend. In groups full of favourable defences including Porto, Krasnodar, Marseille and Chelsea, they should both tick along nicely as the talisman of their respective teams.

Game Strategy

I’ll finish with a few key points to discuss how to make the most of your 15-man squad in the group stages.

First up, it is important to make sure you’ve got 15 players who’re likely to start, split fairly evenly across the two Gamedays of each Matchday, so there will always be good options to substitute in between Gamedays.

This is a key feature of the game so it’s important to be hands on in changing your team between Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

As I mentioned above, it’s also a good idea to make sure you have a strong captaincy option for both days of each Matchday, to give yourself the best chance of catching a mega-haul every week. 

Also, have an idea of when you want to use your Wildcard. It is normally most sensible to use it at some point in the group stages, due to the massive amount of transfers available throughout the knockout stages and the unlimited transfers after the group stage. 

While the Wildcard would often be employed after the first two Matchdays, this year the group stage is split into two three week chunks, separated by an international break.

As we saw in the most recent IB, stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo (€12m) and Jules Kounde (€4m) were ruled out by COVID-19. We can only expect similar trends in the next international break so it seems sensible to hold the Wildcard until after then, potentially for Matchday Four or Five. 

The other chip available in UEFA Champions League Fantasy is Limitless. Similarly to FPL’s Free Hit, you can change your team entirely for one week.

Unlike this more familiar chip, there is no budget when you use your Limitless chip, meaning you can afford big hitters at every position if you so desire.

I usually use this in conjunction with my Wildcard in the group stage – either the week before I Wildcard or for Matchday Six.

The final round of matches often features rotation of teams who have qualified for the knockout stages early and some big performances from teams desperate to sneak through at the last – so this can be a great way of making up points. 

Best of luck to everyone in picking their Matchday One squads.

I’ll be back on Wednesday with a review of the first Gameday and tips for the second.

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

For further UEFA Champions League Fantasy reading and discussion, head over to our Community article page.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

204 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Champione
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Robertson Lamptey
    Sterling Son Barnes Foden Trossard
    Kane (C) DCL

    Button Brewster James Dunne, 1 FT, 1.1 ITB

    A) Sterling > Salah (C)
    B) Barnes > Hamez

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      remove the weak link. They don't come much weaker than Harvey Barnes.

      Open Controls
    3. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B for me, even though it's not easy to go Salah-Less

      Open Controls
    4. Champione
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys. Very interesting to see. Sterling can easily match Salah but will be hard to go without Salah

      Open Controls
  2. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best site to check predicted UCL lineups?

    Open Controls
    1. Plonatron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      just wait for the actual line ups to come out and then change your team accordingly

      deadline is kick off time, not 90 mins before like FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        thats only helpful for the first two matches

        Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That covers the 17:55 kick off.
        You won't have line up for 20:00 kick offs.

        Open Controls
  3. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Lamptey Saiss
    Salah Podence Foden Son
    Werner DCL Jimenez
    (4.0 Burke James Mitchel)

    2.8ITB & 2FT

    a) Foden > JRod
    b) Werner > Kane
    c) Foden & Werner > Grealish & Kane
    d) Foden, Podence & James > JRod, Grealish & Kilman (-4)
    e) Foden, Werner & James > JRod, Kane & Konsa (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Champione
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    1 FT and 2.4 ITB. What change/ changes should I make? I am thinking of VVD + Podence to a 4.0 and Bruno for a -4.

    Martinez
    Dallas Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah Sterling Son Foden Podence
    DCL Ings

    Steer Brewster James VVD

    Tnanks!

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      That would leave you with a terrible defence.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Are 7.5s, 7s or even 5s scoring any higher than 4.5s? Don't know if investment is required in defense?

        Open Controls
        1. @FPLMason
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Been thinking of this as well over the last couple of weeks

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I don't think so. Decent 4.5s from teams with solid defense are scoring as much as 5s and 5.5s. The 7s and 7.5s will get an attacking return every 3 or 4 GWs but with no clean sheets its tricky!

            Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      good team but def is quite weak, I would get Robbo or Digne/Chilly instead of downgrading VVD...

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes. But is it wise to invest heavily in defense at this stage when the goals are just flying.

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          at least have one premium def for attacking returns like Digne or Robbo... You will have three non-playing defs soon so replace one of them...

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Plan next week would be to move James out for a 4.5. And upgrade Mitchell to a 4.5 subsequently.

            Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Podence -> Grealish

      Open Controls
  5. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Good to go for next GW? 😀

    McCarthy
    TAA Digne Saiss
    Salah(C) Rodriguez Grealish Son
    DCL Ings Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah, very nice.

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        thanks..

        Open Controls
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Grealish to Barkley

          Open Controls
          1. Chucky
            • 6 Years
            just now

            😛

            Open Controls
    2. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very solid

      Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Any moves made already?

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        yes. grealish in for burke...

        Open Controls
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Grealish to Barkley & bank the change

          Open Controls
  6. Ronnies
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Help needed!

    A) KDB --> Mane (free transfer)

    B) KDB, Brewster --> McGinn, Kane (-4)

    Currently own TAA and Salah.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A is much less of a risk

      Open Controls
  7. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Best move? 2FTs...

    A) Jimi + Barnes -> Maupay + Son
    B) Barnes -> Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Think I'm sorted on my wildcard team;

    Martinez
    Chilwell, Lamptey, Kilman
    Salah, Rashford, Son, Rodriguez, McGinn
    Kane, DCL

    Steele, Cresswell, KWP, Brewster (0.3M itb)

    Open Controls
    1. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why McGinn if you don't mind me asking?

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah with 0.3 ITB you sould find the extra 0.1 for Barkley IMO! Probably Cresswell downgrade

        Open Controls
        1. @FPLMason
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers, Hansel

          Open Controls
  9. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    re-post

    Hey,

    What would you do with this? My favourite idea is Pereira -> Rodriguez

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    TAA Digne Saiss Dier Ferguson
    Salah Sterling Son Pereira Bissouma
    DCL Maupay Brewster

    2.8m ITB - 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd look at upgrading Bissouma or Brewster as you need to play one of them every week. Bissouma -> Barkley probably

      Open Controls
    2. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah decent move

      Open Controls
  10. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Justin
    Salah Son Rodriguez Podence
    Mitro Ings Jimi

    Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Taylor

    A) Jimi -> Kane
    B) Podence -> Gealish/Barkley
    C) Save

    Open Controls
    1. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm very inclined to say save as Wolves play Newcastle and I can see them getting attacking returns.
      After that, with 2 FTs, you can rid of both if you choose to.

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah it would feel very nice with 2FT for once, but not sure I can go without Kane much longer...

        Open Controls
  11. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    KDB what to do with him?

    Open Controls
    1. noone
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell. I was waiting to see what Pep says and looks like it will take a couple of weeks for him to be back. Going with Salah+Mane for next two games

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Say goodbye

      Open Controls
  12. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Jimmy to Kane
    B) James to saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A if you got anyone covering for James

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. noone
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who'll score more this week?

    one of KWP/Brewster + 4 or Pulisic? I'm confident United Vs Chelsea should have goals in it

    Open Controls
  14. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Start 3
    A) Barkley
    B) Bamford
    C) Ayling
    D) Dallas
    E) Castagne

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. @FPLMason
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A and B. Third one is a tough pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks.

        Would you start Ziyech ahead of A& B?

        Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      ABE

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        F) is Ziyech. Still ABE?

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yes. play ziyech next week.

          Open Controls
  15. Galza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Robbo / Chilwell / Coleman
    Salah / Raz / Bruno / Grealish / Trossard
    DCL / Mitrovic

    Button / Brewster / Cooper / Ferguson

    1FT 0.3 ITB.

    Absolutely any suggestions welcome.
    Don’t mind a hit for the right move either...

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Want spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I would, but it’s impossible without touching that power 3 in midfield.

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coleman to wolves defender?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I may have to do something like that anyway with Coleman’s dodgy hamstring

        Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Brewster+Bruno->Kane+4.5?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        That would make quite a nice 3-4-3. Ty

        Open Controls
  16. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Quick question lads,Mahrez or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Grealish for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Barkley

      Open Controls
  17. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Richarlison gets ful LEE bur right upon his return from suspension, that will be very tasty

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      just now

      right after international break now that is sumptuous

      I understand Aguero will start to appeal too but either way will make way for that run

      Open Controls
  18. Bumbaclot
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi everyone, fofana or konsa in the draft??

    Open Controls
  19. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'll likely make no changes to this team this week or next given some great fixtures, however come GW8, who should I prioritize? I am hopeful for a few good weeks, but really, really need to get eggs in more baskets with 4 triple ups 🙁

    DCL, Hamez, AVL attacker, Kane? If I wait until GW8, should I still bring in Kane given his fixtures dry up?

    Ryan
    TAA Robbo Saiss Konsa
    Salah Bruno Son Podence
    Maupay Jimenez

    4.0, Alzate, Mitchell, Davis....1.9itb

    Open Controls
  20. Lazaretti
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Who's this Kil(l)man guy? Likely keep his starting place? Going to raise soon. Is it waste of transfer if switching Mitchell (selling peice 4.1) to Kilman. If he plays and Wolves keep another CS you could easily gain value and get some cs points.

    Open Controls
  21. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Martinez
    Lamptey Trent Saiss Ayling (Branth, Ayling)
    Son Salah(c) Sterling Rodriguez Bissouma
    Kane Wilson (Brewster)

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
  22. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Best Reece James replacement at a similar price point? Input welcome.

    Open Controls
  23. Strchld
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you do Jimenez to Kane or Podence to Grealish or Werner to Kane. Have 2 FT and dont know what to do. Obviously could just downgrade James, save FT and rethink next week.

    Wolves have great fixture and Werner toi after ManU.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.