Scout Notes October 19

Why Wilder didn’t start Brewster as Mitrovic suffers nightmare outing

SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-1 FULHAM

  • Goals: Billy Sharp (£5.8m) | Ademola Lookman (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Jack Robinson (£4.4m)
  • Bonus: Lookman x3, Sharp x2, Chris Basham (£4.9m) x2

Sunday afternoon was one to forget for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.9m) and his FPL owners.

The Serbia striker missed a penalty after 57 minutes, skimming the crossbar with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) well beaten.

The forward then managed to foul Jack Robinson (£4.4m) – who had earlier conceded a penalty – during a melee in the Fulham area.

That passage of play led to a Tom Cairney (£4.9m) chance on goal but after the VAR reviewed Mitrovic’s challenge on the Blades substitute, a spot-kick was awarded.

Billy Sharp (£5.8m) made no mistake with his penalty, firing home to earn the home side a point.

It went from bad to worse for Mitrovic in added time as the Fulham hitman headed wide twice from close range following deliveries by the impressive Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Cairney.

On the striker, Fulham boss Scott Parker commented:

It was painful for him but he has earned the right [to take the penalty]. Today wasn’t his day but he has scored and assisted a lot of goals. This is someone we owe a lot to. He will dust himself down and go again.

LOOKMAN PASSES EYE TEST

Having impressed from the bench in Gameweek 4, Lookman put in another eye-catching performance against Sheffield United.

It was his goal after 77 minutes that gave Fulham the lead. The winger, having received the ball from Cairney, lost it again but persevered to beat a couple of Sheffield United defenders before hammering an effort past Ramsdale from inside the box.

At just £5.0m, Lookman might be a player worthy of addition to FPL watchlists with Fulham’s fixture list looking decent until Gameweek 11.

BREWSTER LEFT TO SIMMER

Chris Wilder decided not to make immediate use of Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), with the former Liverpool striker named on the bench for Sunday’s bottom-of-the-table clash.

The budget forward entered the fray after 63 minutes and immediately made an impact by setting up a shooting opportunity for Enda Stevens (£5.4m).

The Irishman, who moved back to his regular wing-back berth after Robinson replaced the injured Max Lowe (£4.4m), attempted to return the ball to Brewster when he might have been better off having an effort on goal.

Apart from that moment, Brewster was unable to impact on proceedings from a Fantasy perspective but the profligacy of Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) could mean that the budget FPL option will make Chris Wilder’s XI in Gameweek 6.

On the new signing, the Blades boss said:

It was a big decision before whether to start him. I believed he only had 50 minutes in him so I thought the best way to introduce him would be off the bench, as we did, and get his first minutes as a Sheffield United player.

It’s difficult because younger players get caught up in between the under 23s and the first team and sometimes maybe don’t get up to speed as quickly as they would if they were part of the first team.

John Fleck (£5.8m) was due to be part of the starting team against Fulham but a back injury picked up on Scotland duty will sideline the midfielder for a period.

Wilder explained:

John was due to start today but unfortunately he has picked up an injury and is out for four to six weeks.

SPURNING CHANCES

McBurnie was the chief protagonist in a dominant first-half display from Sheffield United but not in the manner the Scotland international might have hoped.

Having already headed wide from a Chris Basham (£4.9m) cross after 10 minutes, the forward spurned a glorious opportunity as he nodded a Basham delivery at Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) from six yards out.

McBurnie then failed to get a decisive touch on a low Stevens cross, putting it across the Fulham goalkeeper rather than towards the net.

On his team’s display, Wilder commented:

Delighted to get a result, disappointed we didn’t come in at half time upping the game. We were a little bit more like our old selves in the first half and had control of the game.

But we were not like our old selves in the second half. First half us, they dominated the second half.

It is a bit of a battle at the moment, a bit of a grind but delighted to get something out of the game.

Along with McBurnie’s missed chances, the Blades also had a goal ruled out in the first half for offside after Fulham debutant Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) turned a Sander Berge (£5.0m) cross into his own net.

Wilder’s opposite number Parker also recognised that it was the cliched ‘game of two halves’ at Bramall Lane and believes that Fulham are turning a corner in terms of performance, saying:

I thought in the second-half performance we were exceptional. In the first half, we came with a bit of plan, we needed to tinker things at half time and the players responded very well.

Second half I saw a dynamic team, a team that could create chances and I was pleased overall in that sense. Still plenty of learning and plenty of improvement to do. A young team with young players coming in and making their debuts. Overall pleased.

Playing against a very well-drilled side here and their formation can cause you problems. We tried to nullify their threat. On the counter-attacking side, I thought we looked deadly. Pleased with that but probably need to be a bit more clinical in these moments.

The team is going in the right direction, not just today. The last performance as well was very pleasing. From where we were in the first three games where we had our struggles we appear to be coming out of that and pushing in the right direction.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham (Sharp 81′); Lowe (J Robinson 19′), Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McGoldrick (Brewster 63′), McBurnie.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Robinson, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina; Cairney, Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek (Lemina 81′), Cavaleiro; Mitrovic.

582 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Best sub 4.9 defender to start each week?

    A. Cresswell
    B. Targett
    C. Dallas
    D. Any one else

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      At this point Villa def.

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Lamptey?

      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Lamptey is a good shout but he always seems to be an injury doubt and Brighton can't defend at all.

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Creswell I like from GW8

    4. Kannbury
      19 mins ago

      B.

  2. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    B but not if you have Martinez I which case A - fixtures soon turn

    1. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers mate.

  3. sovietrockettes
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Took a hit to bring in Son before KDB was ruled out........rookie mistake that has cost me 30 points.........

    Rashford>Son, Adams>Wilson, lmfao

  4. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Debating to WC this team but may be a bit knee-kerky from another poor week. Thoughts?

    Current team:

    McCarthy
    TAA, Mitchell, Justin
    Mane, Salah(C), Rodríguez, Son, Soucek
    Jimi, Mitro
    (Nyland, JWP, Lascelles, Davis)

    Proposed team:

    Martinez
    Sais, Lampety, Keane
    Grealish, Salah(C), Rodríguez, Son
    Jimi, Kane, DCL
    (Nyland, JWP, Soucek, Mitchell)

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      You have some nice differentials in your current team.

      I like Salah + Mane a lot for the fixtures coming up. Would not want Jimi on WC.

      1. Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks - probably removing TAA and Mane before SHU and WHAM not the best idea. Will have a re-think...

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well this is what is playing in my mind, see below. I am seriously thinking Salah Mane option, although at this point Son Kane is still on the card.

  5. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    Best 4.5 replacement for R James?

  6. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    If VVD is out for a while, does TAA/Robbo's attacking potential justify keeping?

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I guess I will keep for next 2. Up against worst attack in the league.

    2. ivantys
      3 mins ago

      Won't do single transfer for them or take a hit to get them out, just roll transfer and get them out with 2 ft or keep.

  7. ivantys
    35 mins ago

    Need Jimmy to save my GW

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Here

      1. ivantys
        9 mins ago

        Would yours be as bad as mine? My captain didn't play and defence concedes at last min.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Son [C] still have Saiss Taylor Wood and Jimenez but not expecting too much from them. Mistake was benching KDB and hesitant to take hits to bring in Sterling or even Kane.

          1. ivantys
            just now

            So pissed at palace ruining my GW by conceding that last min goal. Won't have been so pissed at my captain not playing and mitchell coming on.

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Martinez
    Chilwell Castagne Saiss
    Salah [C] Son Rodriguez KDB*
    DCL Jimenez Wood*

    Ryan Taylor Mitchell Burke

    A. Keep KDB
    B. KDB > Sterling
    C. KDB Wood > Mane Watkins
    D. KDB Wood > Kane Grealish

    Currently on D but will be priced out on any change of price an any of them, what's your verdict?

    1. Champione
      • 5 Years
      just now

      D

  9. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    -4 Option

    Werner, Jimmy and Foden --> Kane, Brewster and Mane ??

  10. Champione
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ideally want to keep Sterling. How to get Salah?

    Martinez
    TAA Robertson Lamptey
    Sterling Son Barnes Foden Trossard
    Kane DCL

    Button Brewster James Dunne, 1 FT, 1.1 ITB

    A) Sterling > Salah
    B) Barnes + Foden + TAA > Salah + Soucek + 5.0 def -8
    C) Other suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A is your only choice.
      Otherwise ignore Salah.

    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      if you're not prepared to lose sterling, then i wouldn't get him for that -8.

      sterling could easily match salah this week, and Kane is a good alternative captain option.

  11. davies
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Barnes > Pulisic

    B) TAA/Watkins > Dallas/Kane (-4)

  12. TheOx95
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone know when city and United are likely to play there game in hand? Considering a wildcard but would like to have it for a double either

  13. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?
    McCarthy Button
    TAA James Ayling Taylor Mitchell
    Sterling Bruno Son Soucek Bissouma
    DCL Antonio Jimmy

    Open Controls
    1. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      no I think you have the 3 best mid options.

      Antonio and Soucek are your issue see if you can fix with a -4

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No salah/Mané though!

  14. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Can Sterling & TAA match Son or Kane for the next two weeks?

    I say they have a fair chance.
    So it doesn't make sense to remove them for a hit in many cases specially if you have another captain option

  15. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mitchell vs Fulham is a lovely 4m starter that could keep a cleanie!

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm starting him for sure!

    2. ivantys
      1 min ago

      Will he start? Might just leave him on the bench again since I have chilwell, semedo and lamptey.

  16. wasp3000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    OR 2million, 1.4m ITB......having a sub par start to the season.

    Should I WC?

    McCarthy Button
    TAA Saiss Taylor Mitchell Davies
    Salah Sterling Rashford Foden Bissouma
    Antonio Jimenez Brewster

    Planned on doing Foden to James Rodriguez this week but just feel i'm going nowhere fast. Lack of Spurs in killing me.

  17. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any suggestions, guys?

    Martinez
    Robertson Mitchell Saiss
    Foden Sterling Salah Barnes Podence
    Kane DCL

    Steer, James, Lamptey Davis

    0.2m itb

  18. Plant Based Footballer
    • 3 Years
    just now

    I was highly skeptical that Aaron Ramsdale had saved a penalty, and I was right.

    Is Aston Villa defense the real deal? Has anything else changed besides the goalkeeper?

