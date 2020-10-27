Get late entry to FanTeam’s €250k Champions League game and start on 57 points

Sponsored by FanTeam

Did you miss the Gameweek 1 deadline for FanTeam’s €250,000 FPL-style UEFA Champions League Fantasy game last week?

Fret not, as you have a second chance to enter ahead of tonight’s action – and you won’t be playing catch-up from zero points.

Late registration is now open for the Champions League group stage game, which carries a guaranteed jackpot of €50,000.

Finishing in the top 1,744 places ensures a cash prize, which is an even more mouth-watering proposition given that there only 8,000 teams entered at the time of writing.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 16:25 GMT on Tuesday evening will be handed 90% of the average Gameweek 1 score (which equates to 57 points) and unlimited transfers until Gameweek 2 gets underway, so will immediately have the edge over a few thousand Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

That score is only 14.5 points off those who are currently in the money places, a gap that is easily surmountable in one Gameweek, let alone the five remaining in the group stages.

USING LATE REGISTRATION TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s €250k FPL-style Champions League game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 2.

While those who registered teams before 2020/21 got underway will only have two free transfers in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1 INFORMATION

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s star players may no longer be as effective this time around.

Let’s be honest, how many among us had an encyclopedic knowledge of Club Bruges’ squad or could have foreseen Shakhtar’s win in Madrid going into last Tuesday’s deadline?

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 2 will have the benefit of having seen all 32 Champions League clubs in action in the opening midweek of 2020/21, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date stats when creating their teams from scratch.

MIXING SHORT-TERM WITH MEDIUM-TERM PLANNING

With this Fantasy game only taking into account the Champions League group stage, there is no need to be looking too far ahead into the future.

While it’s important to build a core group of players that can see you through to mid-December, FanTeam managers are handed two free transfers every matchday – which does allow for a short-term punt or two.

Barcelona are away at Juventus in Gameweek 2, for example, so Fantasy managers may want to initially swerve the triple-up on Ronald Koeman’s side and instead book in a transfer or two ahead of their double-header against Dynamo Kyiv either side of the November international break.

FanTeam have put together this Season Ticker of their own for the remaining five Gameweeks (ordered by the bookies’ favourites for the tournament), which should help with managers’ planning.

