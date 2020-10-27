43
Get late entry to FanTeam’s €250k Champions League game and start on 57 points

Did you miss the Gameweek 1 deadline for FanTeam’s €250,000 FPL-style UEFA Champions League Fantasy game last week?

Fret not, as you have a second chance to enter ahead of tonight’s action – and you won’t be playing catch-up from zero points.

Late registration is now open for the Champions League group stage game, which carries a guaranteed jackpot of €50,000.

HOW TO PLAY FANTEAM’S FPL-STYLE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY GAME

Finishing in the top 1,744 places ensures a cash prize, which is an even more mouth-watering proposition given that there only 8,000 teams entered at the time of writing.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 16:25 GMT on Tuesday evening will be handed 90% of the average Gameweek 1 score (which equates to 57 points) and unlimited transfers until Gameweek 2 gets underway, so will immediately have the edge over a few thousand Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

That score is only 14.5 points off those who are currently in the money places, a gap that is easily surmountable in one Gameweek, let alone the five remaining in the group stages.

USING LATE REGISTRATION TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s €250k FPL-style Champions League game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 2.

While those who registered teams before 2020/21 got underway will only have two free transfers in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1 INFORMATION

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s star players may no longer be as effective this time around.

Let’s be honest, how many among us had an encyclopedic knowledge of Club Bruges’ squad or could have foreseen Shakhtar’s win in Madrid going into last Tuesday’s deadline?

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 2 will have the benefit of having seen all 32 Champions League clubs in action in the opening midweek of 2020/21, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date stats when creating their teams from scratch.

MIXING SHORT-TERM WITH MEDIUM-TERM PLANNING

With this Fantasy game only taking into account the Champions League group stage, there is no need to be looking too far ahead into the future.

While it’s important to build a core group of players that can see you through to mid-December, FanTeam managers are handed two free transfers every matchday – which does allow for a short-term punt or two.

Barcelona are away at Juventus in Gameweek 2, for example, so Fantasy managers may want to initially swerve the triple-up on Ronald Koeman’s side and instead book in a transfer or two ahead of their double-header against Dynamo Kyiv either side of the November international break.

FanTeam have put together this Season Ticker of their own for the remaining five Gameweeks (ordered by the bookies’ favourites for the tournament), which should help with managers’ planning.

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    2FT's to use and abuse:

    Martinez, Steer
    Robbo, Regulion, Chilwell, Lamptey, Dallas
    Salah, Son, Pulisic, Grealish, Bissouma
    Kane, DCL, Brewster

    0.2m ITB

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Tingate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Brewster > Bamford/Adams
      Reguilón > Kilman

      Open Controls
      1. Lev Yashin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Seeing how bad Bavies was, surely Regulion will get another chance to whip in some crosses?

        Open Controls
  2. Hart-ake
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    who is more of a priority to get rid of:

    a) Maupay
    b) Trossard
    c) lose both for a hit

    Open Controls
    1. JS27
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Totally depends on who you'll move them to. I'm looking at Maupay to Antonio but waiting on injury news.

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would be a similar move from Maupay to Antonio. With Trossard, I have money itb, so he could become Zaha or Rodriguez.

        Open Controls
  3. JS27
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sitting with 2 FT (0.7m itb) and not really sure what to do with them. Want to use one so as not to lose it, any thoughts?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Robertson Dallas
    Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
    Kane Maupay DCL

    Steer KWP Anguissa Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Identical team but I have 0.5itb

      Weighing up Maupay > Antonio/ Bamford

      Or Bench def > Kilman

      Will decide after pressers

      Open Controls
    2. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      nothing really worth a transfer imo, maybe would ship maupay but with antonio possibly out there aren't many other better options imo. mitchell nailed to play or will he be benched son? if so maybe ship him

      Open Controls
  4. Tingate
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anguissa > Soucek?

    Open Controls
    1. Tingate
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
    2. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Will u start him every gw?
      If not looks like a luxury transfer to me

      Open Controls
  5. kinghenry14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    what would you do with this lot? 2FT 0.1ITB

    martinez
    saiss dallas kwp
    salah mane son grealish trossard
    kane dcl

    forster lamptey brewster ferguson

    thinking of doing trossard to bamford but not sure if that's worth 2 FT.

    any other ideas? cheers

    Open Controls
  6. BoleynWin
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Quite a few rumours flying around on the West Ham pages that Antonio’s injury is a hamstring tweak, circa 6 weeks out.

    It would mean a front three of;

    Benrahma Haller Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well poopy

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well that’d make my Antonio vs Bamford question a lot easier I’m sorry to say ...!

      Open Controls
    3. Hart-ake
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Haller bandwagon incoming (don't go there).

      Open Controls
    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Doubt I'll be getting any West Ham assets now.

      Open Controls
      1. kinghenry14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        same

        Open Controls
    5. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Do you think Benrahma comes straight in to replace Fornals?

      Open Controls
  7. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lost on last post:

    I think I need to strengthen my defence, currently have
    Chilwell KWP Mitchell Taylor Justin

    Thinking Mitchell or Taylor needs to go. 1.1m in the bank. Who should I bring in? Wolves defender?

    Open Controls
  8. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    If antonio is out for some time is maupay to Adams a goof transfer this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good*

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        You prefer him to Banford?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      decent enough. Prefer Bamford myself I think.

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bam Bam is better pick

      Open Controls
  9. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Bamford a trap or did he suddenly turn clinical

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I really want to know the same

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        9 shots vs a supposedly solid Villa defence.. hard to ignore

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Those goals were just insane

      Upcoming run is poor but Leeds are very good

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      All flows in his direction. His accuracy doesn’t need to be amazing to keep delivering tbh

      Open Controls
    4. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Decent 3rd striker option, better than the likes of Maupay & Watkins imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Saka_me_sideways
      just now

      I feel like he could be, he was hardly prolific in the championship the season before from what I remember.

      Open Controls
  10. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Struggling this season by not having Kane and Son in my team so far.

    If buying now, who would you get in?
    A. Son
    B. Kane
    C. Both

    Martinez Steer
    TAA Robbo Konsa Mitchell Johnson
    Salah Sterling Hamez Pereira Anguissa
    Ings DCL Maupay

    A. TAA + Pereira > Kilman + Son(-4)
    B. TAA + Sterling + Maupay > Dallas + Son + Kane (-8)

    Appreciate feedback

    Open Controls
  11. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    2 FTs
    bank: 0.1

    Martinez
    Robbo - Chilwell - Saiss
    Salah - Son - Hamez - Grealish
    Kane - DCL - Maupay

    Soucek - Mitchell - Dallas

    As I am leaning towards sticking with Maupay yet another week or 2, what should I do here?

    Burn the transfer?
    Mitchell ➡ Kilman?
    Sth else..?

    Open Controls
  12. Saka_me_sideways
    3 mins ago

    2 FT’s, 0.0ITB

    Don’t want to waste a FT but unsure what to do with this lot.

    Martinez

    Chilwell / TAA / Semedo

    Salah / Son / Hames / Barkley

    Kane / DCL / Maupay

    4.0 GK / Lamptey / Soucek / Douglas

    Obviously gonna wait for nearer the deadline, but any suggestions??

    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
  13. Michelle Davin
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling captain this week!

    Open Controls
  14. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Re-post
    I know it’s a bit much but would you stick to this plan?

    GW 7 - Aguero ➡️ Adams/Bamford
    GW 8- Maupay ➡️ Antonio
    GW 9- Grealish ➡️ Bruno
    GW 10 - Pulisic and Kane ➡️ Vardy and KDB/Sterling

    Thanks all.!

    Open Controls
    1. joey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Far too much planning for me, one injury and the whole thing goes to pot

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That’s true tbh maybe I’ll look elsewhere thank you

        Open Controls
  15. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    So when Spurs play City, will people here take Son/Kane out for others? Or will you keep?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Too early to say though Laporte greatly improves City defense.

      Open Controls
    2. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Think I’ll do Kane ➡️ Vardy he plays Fulham and has 3 good fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      just now

      Too early to say, depends on lot of factors: Spurs form, City form and if there are no other players doing well why would you switch

      Open Controls

