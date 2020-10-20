38
FanTeam October 20

€50k top prize in Fanteam’s easy-to-play, FPL-style Champions League game

The UEFA Champions League starts this evening – and you could have €50,000 in your pocket by the time the group stage ends in December.

By entering FanTeam’s Champions League Group Stage game ahead of tonight’s Gameweek 1 deadline at 17:55 BST, Fantasy managers will be in with a chance of winning a share of the guaranteed €250,000 prize pool.

Given that only 2,200 teams have been entered at the time of writing, and with the top 1,744 places assured of cash prizes, the odds are favourable to say the least.

It’s a Fantasy game without the complications, too: no Wildcards, no chips, no convoluted scoring system, no price changes – it’s a six-Gameweek, FPL-style tournament that gives you the chance to pair Robert Lewandowski with Lionel Messi and walk away with a huge cash prize in the process.

Entries cost just €25, with an unlimited number of teams per user allowed.

SIGN UP TO FANTEAM’S €250,000 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY GAME AHEAD OF TODAY’S DEADLINE

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

It really is nice and easy, this game, with the basic rules as follows:

  • Build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.
  • A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the transfer budget set at 100.0m.
  • A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15, with a captain chosen to earn double points.
  • Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward.

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, will find the scoring system €250K Champions League Group Stage game a doddle.

The points breakdown is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE GAMEWEEK 1 DEADLINE

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE EUROPE’S BIGGEST DAILY FANTASY SITE HAS TO OFFER

  1. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous article

    what do people think to this plan?

    Martinez
    Robertson Saiss James
    Salah Son Grealish Foden
    Kane Jimenez DCL

    Steer Mitchell Taylor Alzate

    GW6 - Roll
    GW7 - James to Ayling (or another in that price range) and roll 1FT
    GW8 - Jimenez and Grealish to Aguero and Barkley for free

    let's face it, other things will get in the way, but i like it in theory.

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      why not James to Targert this week if on an FT?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        plan to play mitchell with Taylor as back up.

        can't have another villa... it's Ayling or Lamptey.

        like the idea of going in to a gw with 2ft and the upside of taking james out this week doesn't feel big enough?

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hoping no European injuries this week, I would sort out James before deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        who would you move him to? Can't be villa.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Humptey Lamptey.

          Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) KdB + Justin -> Bruno + Reguilon, play Wilson

    Or

    B) KdB + Wilson -> Grealish + Aguero, play Coady

    Which option for the next week?

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hard one, B

      Open Controls
  3. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Martínez
    Chilwell Saïss Lamptey
    Grealish Foden Salah(c) Son
    Kane DCL Jiménez

    Steer Podence Castagne Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play Podence, he was everywhere last night, far better than Neto who stayed on

      Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Very nice.

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Already done a -8. More hits needed?

    Martinez
    TAA, Robertson, Saiss
    Salah, Son, Havertz, Foden, Podence
    Kane, DCL

    Subs: steer, Mitchell, Brewster, Dunne

    0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope. GTG

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      -8 before a raft of european games, ballsy.

      you still got your WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No wasted in gw3.

        Playing F--- it mode this season.

        Whatever will be, will be

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      All set. Who did you take out for -8?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        James, KDB and Jimenez.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cool.

          Open Controls
  5. The Head-Ake
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    1) Davis + Mahrez + TAA + KDB to Kane + Foden + Keane + Son (-8)?
    2) KDB + Mahrez to Son + Fernandes
    3) Mahrez + TAA to Digne + Son
    4) Other

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Lamptey | (TAA-) Keane | Walker-Peters
      (Mahrez -) Son | Salah | Havertz | (KDB -) Foden
      Werner | DCL | (Davis-) Kane

      Martin | Bissouma | Mitchell | Justin

      Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely you want to know if KDB is going to be fit?

      Open Controls
  6. Whiskerz
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Benching podence vs Newcastle? Tough call. I'd be more tempted to bench grealish. Don't see villa doing well vs Leeds.

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Reply fail to Stram

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Benching Grealish is madness imo

      Open Controls
      1. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True. Grealish potential to haul more than Podence no?

        Open Controls
  7. Sabina_S
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which option do you think

    a) Wilson to DCL

    b) Ings to DCL

    c) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    How’s this look?

    No City or United !

    Martinez
    Robbo, Saiss, Chilwell,
    Grealish, Salah, Podence, Zaha, Son
    DCL, Kane C

    Steer, Mitchell, Lamptey, Delap,

    2.1

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice team. Podence is the only one I don't like but you got money to sort it out.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta, I think he was best Wolves performance last night could of easily had a brace?

        Open Controls
        1. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oh, interesting. I didn't see the game. So ignore my poorly backed advice 😆

          Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wouldn’t worry too much about United yet. Sterling could haul but low ownership means you have most other bases covered

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        JamesR is the only one I really want but Robbo would be cashed in?

        Open Controls
  9. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any move worth a -4 here? 1.5 itb

    McCarthy
    TAA Semedo Castagne
    Sterling Son Grealish Barnes
    Ings DCL Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A ballsy Barnes to Pulisic but probably not worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think I'll just give Barnes one more run out

        Open Controls
  10. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone around here still got KDB?

    Hoping the bald fraud gives some news in his UCL presser.

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I have. But likely ditching for Sterling after midweek games.

      Open Controls
  11. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Martinez
    Saiss Robbo Lamptey
    Salah Foden Son Trossard
    Jimi DCL Kane (c)

    Steer, Podence, Taylor, Mitchell

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  12. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Man I really wish Killman plays

    Open Controls

