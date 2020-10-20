€50k top prize in Fanteam’s easy-to-play, FPL-style Champions League game

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League starts this evening – and you could have €50,000 in your pocket by the time the group stage ends in December.

By entering FanTeam’s Champions League Group Stage game ahead of tonight’s Gameweek 1 deadline at 17:55 BST, Fantasy managers will be in with a chance of winning a share of the guaranteed €250,000 prize pool.

Given that only 2,200 teams have been entered at the time of writing, and with the top 1,744 places assured of cash prizes, the odds are favourable to say the least.

It’s a Fantasy game without the complications, too: no Wildcards, no chips, no convoluted scoring system, no price changes – it’s a six-Gameweek, FPL-style tournament that gives you the chance to pair Robert Lewandowski with Lionel Messi and walk away with a huge cash prize in the process.

Entries cost just €25, with an unlimited number of teams per user allowed.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

It really is nice and easy, this game, with the basic rules as follows:

Build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the transfer budget set at 100.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15, with a captain chosen to earn double points.

Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward.

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, will find the scoring system €250K Champions League Group Stage game a doddle.

The points breakdown is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 5

